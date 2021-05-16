Successfully reported this slideshow.
FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial Fractional Flow Reserve-guided Versus Angio-guided Multivessel Revascularization In ST-Elevatio...
FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial INTRODUCCION • En pacientes con síndromes coronarios crónicos, la revascularización guiada por ...
FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial OBJETIVO Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Etienne Puymirat en ACC Congress 2021 El ...
FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial CONCLUSIONES En pacientes con IAMCEST y enfermedad multivaso tratados con revascularización de ...
FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial

La Dra. Lourdes Vicent Alaminos analiza los resultados del estudio publicado en ACC Congress 2021.

FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial

  1. 1. FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial Fractional Flow Reserve-guided Versus Angio-guided Multivessel Revascularization In ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction Patients. The FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Etienne Puymirat en ACC Congress 2021
  2. 2. FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial INTRODUCCION • En pacientes con síndromes coronarios crónicos, la revascularización guiada por reserva fraccional de flujo (FFR) es superior a la guiada por angiografía. • En IAMCEST los pacientes con enfermedad multivaso, la revascularización guiada por angiografía o FFR de las lesiones no responsables es superior a la revascularización exclusiva de la arteria responsable del infarto. • En pacientes con IAMCEST con enfermedad multivaso no se ha hecho una comparación de la revascularización guiada por angiografía Vs. FFR. Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Etienne Puymirat en ACC Congress 2021
  3. 3. FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial OBJETIVO Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Etienne Puymirat en ACC Congress 2021 El objetivo es investigar la revascularización completa guiada por FFR en comparación con la revascularización completa guiada por angiografía en pacientes con IAMCEST con ICP satisfactoria de la lesión culpable y estenosis ≥50% en al menos una lesión no culpable adicional que requiera ICP.
  10. 10. FLOWER-MI Randomized Trial CONCLUSIONES En pacientes con IAMCEST y enfermedad multivaso tratados con revascularización de las lesiones no responsables durante la hospitalización: • La tasa de eventos cardiovasculares mayores a un año es baja. • La revascularización guiada por FFR de las arterias no responsables del IAM no redujo el riesgo de mortalidad, reinfarto o revascularización urgente a un año en comparación a la guiada por angiografía. Lourdes Vicent Alaminos Presentación del Dr. Etienne Puymirat en ACC Congress 2021

