Aug. 29, 2021
“EURECA” Use of imaging in  CCS

Aug. 29, 2021
El Dr. Diego Segura Rodríguez comenta los resultados del registro publicado en ESC Congress 2021.

“EURECA” Use of imaging in  CCS

  1. 1. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Use of cardiac imaging for the management of patients with chronic coronary syndromes in ESC member and affiliate countries The ESC EORP EURECA registry - ESC Congress 2021 -
  2. 2. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS BACKGROUND Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Dentro de las Enf CV, la enfermedad arterial coronaria (EAC) es la causa más común de muerte relacionada en la UE. Coronariografía: gold standard evaluar severidad EAC y en guiar revascularización La mejora de las técnicas de imagen no invasiva, ha supuesto su incorporación en la 1ª línea del abordaje del paciente con EAC • Coste • Leve Riesgo morbimort. • Exceso de revasc/impacto pronóstico Knuuti J, et al. 2019 ESC Eur Heart J. 2020 No test 5-15% >15% < 5%
  3. 3. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS BACKGROUND Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Dentro de las Enf CV, la enfermedad arterial coronaria (EAC) es la causa más común de muerte relacionada en la UE. Coronariografía: gold standard evaluar severidad EAC y en guiar revascularización La mejora de las técnicas de imagen no invasiva, ha supuesto su incorporación en la 1ª línea del abordaje del paciente con EAC • Coste • Leve Riesgo morbimort. • Exceso de revasc/impacto pronóstico Knuuti J, et al. 2019 ESC Eur Heart J. 2020 No test 5-15% >15% < 5%
  4. 4. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS • Evaluar la práctica clínica y ADHERENCIA a las ESC 2019 GPC en el uso de estrategias de Imagen en S. Coronario Crónico OBJETIVOS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia OTROS OBJETIVOS • Adherencia a las ESC GPC 2019 en la elección 1º test imagen • Adherencia a las ESC GPC 2019 en todo el proceso diagnóstico OBJETIVO PRINCIPAL
  5. 5. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS DISEÑO Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia 2019-2020 Registro Observacional
  6. 6. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS DISEÑO Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia 73 Centros 2019-2020 Registro Observacional
  7. 7. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS FACTORES DE RIESGO Edad 64 ± 11 años Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia
  8. 8. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Tests realizados Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia
  9. 9. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Diagnóstico y manejo precoz
  10. 10. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Criterios de adherencia a las GPC: durante todo el proceso
  11. 11. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Adherencia a las GPC: resultados
  12. 12. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Elección del 1º test
  13. 13. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Determinantes de adherencia 1º test
  14. 14. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Determinantes de adherencia en todo el proceso
  15. 15. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia Efectos sobre la adherencia a las guías • Menor derivación a coronariografía invasiva • Mayor rendimiento diagnóstico
  16. 16. Diego Segura Rodríguez “EURECA” Use of Imaging in CCS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Neglia CONCLUSIONES Frecuente no adherencia a las ESC 2019 GPC en SCC Aquellos pacientes de Dep. La prueba esfuerzo-ECG y la Coro-Inv: predictores de no adherencia a las GPC La adherencia a las GPC se asocia prob. de manejo ≠ las GPC solicitud y rendimiento de la Coro-Inv y percibidos alto riesgo:

El Dr. Diego Segura Rodríguez comenta los resultados del registro publicado en ESC Congress 2021.

