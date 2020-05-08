Successfully reported this slideshow.
Título de ponencia Nombre de ponente¿Estamos preparados ante un posible rebrote? Ignacio J. Amat Santos NO Pero podemos to...
Ponencia presentada por el Dr. Ignacio Amat Santos en el directo online ‘Impacto y retos de la cardiología intervencionista ante la COVID-19’, realizado el 8 de mayo de 2020.

  1. 1. Título de ponencia Nombre de ponente¿Estamos preparados ante un posible rebrote? Ignacio J. Amat Santos NO Pero podemos tomar ciertas medidas: actuar como un país en desconfinamiento
  10. 10. Título de ponencia Nombre de ponente¿Estamos preparados ante un posible rebrote? Ignacio J. Amat Santos ¿Cómo actuar en cardiología intervencionista? Como un país en Fase de desconfinamiento EVITAR CONTAGIO MASIVO DEL PERSONAL 1- Dos equipos desde primera quincena de marzo 2- Test a todos 3- Actuar como si todos positivos  EPIs (o lo que sea) 4- Sala solo para COVID con circuito exclusivo 5- Minimizar nº de personas en sala NINGUNA PERSONA DEL EQUIPO INFECTAD@ EN NUESTRA UNIDAD
  11. 11. Título de ponencia Nombre de ponente¿Estamos preparados ante un posible rebrote? Ignacio J. Amat Santos COVID TEAM COVID➕  13% Cardiopatía previa COVID➕  27% Coagulopatía IAM  10% COVID➕ Post-TAVI  6,3% COVID➕ Lista espera  ? Cardiólogo intervencionista

