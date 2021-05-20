Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Dr. Vicente Pallarés Carratalá
¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria?

Ponencia del Dr. Vicente Pallarés el día 20 de mayo en la sesión titulada 'Cómo mejorar el control lipídico en prevención primaria. Documento de consenso SEC'.

¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria?

  1. 1. ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Dr. Vicente Pallarés Carratalá
  2. 2. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá EUROASPIRE V EUROASPIRE V – PP (Conclusiones): - una gran proporción de personas con alto riesgo de ECV en PP tienen estilos de vida poco saludables y, - un control inadecuado de la presión arterial, los lípidos y la diabetes. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 TABACO SOBREPESO OBESIDAD SEDENTARISMO HTA (<140/90) Adherencia HTA LDL < 100 Adherencia DLP HbA1c <7% Adherencia DM2 % HTA DLP DM2 ESTILOS DE VIDA 18,1% 37,2% 43,5% 39,1% 47,0% 64,9% 46,9% 61,3% 65,2% 76,5% ECV: Enfermedad Cardiovascular; PP: Prevención Primaria; HTA: Hipertensión Arterial; DLP: Dislipemia; DM2: Diabetes Mellitus tipo 2; LDL: Lipoproteínas de baja densidad; HbA1c: Hemoglobina glicosilada.
  3. 3. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá Factores de riesgo de ECV en PP y PS EUROASPIRE V. IMC >30 Kg/m2; PA < 140/90 mmHg (<140/85 en DM); cLDL <100 mg/dl en PP y < 70 mg/dl en PS) EJPC 2021;28, 380–382 ECV: Enfermedad Cardiovascular; PP: Prevención Primaria; PS: Prevención Secundaria
  4. 4. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá Semergen. 2020;46(1):4-15; Semergen. 2017;43(7):493-500 …”un gran número de pacientes no logran los objetivos de control recomendados en PP”. 32% 72,4% Grado control DLP DLP Controlada DLP no controlada p=0,057 N= 4.044 LA SITUACIÓN EN CONSULTAS DE AP EN ESPAÑA N= 8.066 20,2 48,0 35,2 29,3 17,6 % AP: Atención Primaria; PP: Prevención Primaria; DLP: Dislipemia
  5. 5. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá Pacientes de alto/muy alto RCV → 31,4% n=959 Pacientes en control óptimo PP → 60% SEMERGEN 2021;47:28-37 Percepción del Médico de Familia en España ¿Crees que los objetivos de control de LDL que plantean las guías son alcanzables en PP? → SI, el 69% Cuando has alcanzado el objetivo y las cifras de LDL están muy por debajo del objetivo, ¿modificas el tratamiento? → 48,6% Pacientes en PP → 57,7% Cuando tu paciente no está controlado con una estatina, ¿q ue estrategia utilizas? → 34,6 % aumentar dosis
  6. 6. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá Lo tradicional: Manejo del paciente dislipémico en Atención Primaria DETECCIÓN OPORTUNÍSTICA CT > 200 mg/dl (Mínimo dos veces) VISITA PROGRAMADA TIPO A EVALUACIÓN CLÍNICA DIAGNOSTICO. VALORACIÓN OTROS FRCV ESTRATIFICACIÓN DEL RCV (SCORE) PLANIFICACIÓN TRATAMIENTO DISLIPEMIA SECUNDARIA PERFIL LIPÍDICO COMPLETO: CT, C-HDL, TGD, C-LDL(FRIEDEWALD) DISLIPEMIA PRIMARIA ATEROGÉNICA PREVENCIÓN SECUNDARIA DIABETES TIPO 2 OBJETIVO C-LDL: < 55 mg/dl PREVENCIÓN PRIMARIA LOD (+) y/o RCV (SCORE) ≥ 5% OBJETIVO C-LDL: < 116 mg/dl PREVENCIÓN PRIMARIA RCV (SCORE) < 5% OBJETIVO C-LDL: < 116 mg/dl TRATAMIENTO CAUSA PRIMARIA + MEDIDAS H-D MEDIDAS H-D + FÁRMACOS VISITA PROGRAMADA TIPO A CONTROL SITUACIÓN CLÍNICA ADHERENCIA TRATAMIENTO AJUSTE FARMACOLÓGICO EN FUNCIÓN % REDUCCIÓN C-LDL Si c-LDL ≥ 116 mg/dl SI OBJETIVO C-LDL NO ALCANZADO VISITA PROGRAMADA TIPO B CONTROL SITUACIÓN CLÍNICA ADHERENCIA MEDIDAS H-D VALORACIÓN OTROS FRCV REEVALUACIÓN RCV (SCORE) ANUAL VISITA PROGRAMADA TIPO B CONTROL SITUACIÓN CLÍNICA ADHERENCIA TRATAMIENTO VALORACIÓN OTROS FRCV EVALUACIÓN CLÍNICA (Valoración interconsulta AE) VALORACIÓN OTROS FRCV ESTRATIFICACIÓN DEL RCV (SCORE) MEDIDAS H-D MEDIDAS H-D OBJETIVO c-LDL NO CONSEGUIDO CONTROL 6-8 SEMANAS* CONTROL 12 SEMANAS* REEVALUACIÓN RCV (SCORE) CONTROL 3- 6 MESES* OBJETIVO c-LDL CONSEGUIDO OBJETIVO c-LDL NO CONSEGUIDO OBJETIVO c-LDL CONSEGUIDO CONTROL 6-8 SEMANAS* * CONTROL: SIEMPRE QUE SE INTRODUZCA O MODIFIQUE LA PAUTA FARMACOLÓGICA SE SOLICITARÁ: a) PERFIL LÍPIDICO COMPLETO b) ENZIMAS HEPÁTICAS (GOT, GPT) c) CPK (SI MIALGIAS) CONTROL 6- 12 MESES* Prioridades de prevención de ECV 1.Pacientes con ECV aterosclerótica establecida 2.Individuos asintomáticos con RCV por: a.Múltiples FRCV → ECV (RCV ≥5% de riesgo de muerte por ECV a 10 años). b.Diabetes tipo 2 y tipo 1 con microalbuminuria. c. FRCV asociados a daño de órganos diana. 3.Familiares cercanos de individuos con ECV prematura o con RCV. Si c-LDL < 116 mg/dl RCV (SCORE) ≥ 5% RCV (SCORE) < 5% Modificado de Documentos Semergen, 2009. Grupo de Trabajo de Lípidos de SEMERGEN
  7. 7. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá ¿Tienes alguna sugerencia que pueda ayudar a mejorar el control lipídico de los pacientes? ⬆️ tiempo consulta…….….…...….55% ➕ formación………….……..……..23% ➕ Campañas prevención y concienciación……….……..12% ⬆️ adherencia…….……… .………. 6% Otras……..…………..………….. 4% SEMERGEN 2021;47:28-37
  8. 8. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá “4 algoritmos de muy sencilla aplicación”; “¿El objetivo?: facilitar la mejor estrategia terapéutica del paciente con dislipemia en PP” ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones del consenso? REC CardioClinics. 2021;56(2):118–128 ¿CONOCES EL RCV DE TU PACIENTE? ¿QUE TRATAMIENTO LLEVA?;…y ¿A QUE DOSIS? ¿QUE OBJETIVO cLDL HAS CONSEGUIDO? ¿ES OPTIMO? ¿COMO PUEDO MEJORARLO Y REDUCIR EL RCV DE MI PACIENTE? Las 5 preguntas clave: cLDL: Colesterol ligado a Lipoproteínas de baja densidad; RCV: Riesgo Cardiovascular
  9. 9. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá REC CardioClinics. 2021;56(2):118–128 Algoritmos para el abordaje del tratamiento hipolipidemiante en pacientes según su RCV RCV: Riesgo Cardiovascular
  10. 10. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá Packard C, et al. Heart 2021;0:1–7. doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2020-318760
  11. 11. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Cuáles son las principales aportaciones de este consenso en prevención primaria? Vicente Pallarés Carratalá “La enfermedad cardiovascular después de los 80 años es designio de Dios; antes de los 80 años es un error médico”. Salím Yusuf, 2007 “La mejor comprensión de la biología de la aterosclerosis ha abierto vías para intervenciones terapéuticas que mejoran la prevención y el tratamiento de enfermedades ateroscleróticas…no las desaproveches y beneficia a tus pacientes”. Adaptado de Peter Libby. The changing landscape of atherosclerosis. Nature 2021; 592:524–533

