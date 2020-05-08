Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ponencia presentada por Carlos Ibares Sanz en el directo online ‘Impacto y retos de la cardiología intervencionista ante la COVID-19’, realizado el 8 de mayo de 2020.

Cuál puede ser el papel de la industria

  1. 1. Cuál puede ser el papel de la industria Carlos Ibares Sanz Dispositivos frente al COVID Fabricante Cobertura Quirúrgica Distribuidor de Respiradores • Incremento de la demanda • Capacidad de suministro limitada • Lucha contra otros países • Cumplimiento de estándares sanitarios • Nuevos actores en el mercado • Incremento de la demanda • Capacidad de suministro mundial • Cambios en estructura y producción • 500.000 batas mensuales • Cumplimiento estándares sanitarios • Nuevos actores en el mercado Otros dispositivos de Hemodinámica Fabricante Dispositivos Médicos Distribuidor Dispositivos Médicos • Disminución de actividad • Falta de relación con Administración y profesionales • Potencial impacto en empleos • Necesidad de ajustes en la producción • Cierre durante 2 semanas • Diferencias de impacto por país • Retrasos en marcados CE • Potencial impacto en empleos y viabilidad • Falta de relación con Administración y profesionales DISTINTOS IMPACTOS ANTE UNA MISMA SITUACION Entorno estado de alarma
  2. 2. Cuál puede ser el papel de la industria Carlos Ibares Sanz
  3. 3. Cuál puede ser el papel de la industria Carlos Ibares Sanz ENTORNO ACTUAL Reducción del margen por el aumento en las materias primas. Formación con los equipos comerciales de forma digital. Sin presencia física de los equipos comerciales en los hospitales. Baja actividad en las salas.
  4. 4. Cuál puede ser el papel de la industria Carlos Ibares Sanz Comunicación con los clientes en el entorno hospitalario. Reuniones Científicas y Congresos. Propuestas de estudios clínicos o recogida de datos. Presentación de nuevas tecnologías o procedimientos. ENTORNO FUTURO
  5. 5. Cuál puede ser el papel de la industria Carlos Ibares Sanz ENTORNO FUTURO ¿QUÉ LECCIONES HEMOS APRENDIDO PARA EL FUTURO? ¿QUÉ IMPACTO PUEDE TENER ESTA SITUACIÓN PARA LOS PROFESIONALES DE LA SALUD? ¿CÓMO VA A SER LA COMUNICACIÓN ENTRE LA INDUSTRIA Y LOS PROFESIONALES DE LA SALUD? ¿CUÁL DEBERÍA SER EL PAPEL DE LA INDUSTRIA EN LOS PRÓXIMOS MESES?
