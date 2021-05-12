Successfully reported this slideshow.
Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia

Ponencia presentada por la Dra. Patricia Cruz Castellanos en el directo online 'Realidades y retos en inmunoterapia. Registro SIR-CVT', celebrado el 11 de mayo de 2021

Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia

  Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia Patricia Cruz Castellanos Servicio de Oncología Medica Hosp Universitario La Paz Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia.
  La inmunoterapia es parte del futuro de la oncologia
  Nuevo estándar de tratamiento en Oncología
  Todo órgano se puede ver afectado Más frecuentes : Cutánea Gastrointestinal Endocrino Muscoloesquelético Menos frecuentes : Oculares Neurológicos Cardiacos Hematológicos
  Frecuencia Hasta el 65% de los pacientes presentaran efectos adversos La mayoría grado leve o moderado con mortalidad <1% Órganos diana con patrón temporal: PIEL: Tras 2-3 primeras semanas de tratamiento GI y HEPATICO: 6-7 semanas de tratamiento ENDOCRINOPATÍAS: a las 9 semanas El 90% se resuelven en un periodo <3 ms, con excepción de las endocrinopatías que suelen ser definitivas Más frecuentes, graves y precoces si en combinación (95%, 55% G3-4)
  6. 6. Título de ponencia Nombre y dos apellidos ponente
  Guias Distinta cinética dependiendo IO/ IO-IO
  Como se deben manejar
  9. 9. Título de ponencia Nombre y dos apellidos ponente Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia Patricia Cruz Castellanos
  10. 10. Título de ponencia Nombre y dos apellidos ponente Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia Patricia Cruz Castellanos
  PIEL Frecuencia del 35% Aparece a las 3-8 s Manifestación en forma de rash, prurito Otras manifestaciones menos frecuentes ( vitíligo, pénfigo ..) Importancia equipo multidisciplinar
  Grado 1 Grado 2 Grado 3 Grado 4 Manifestacion clínica Rash <10% SC +/- Síntomas Rash 10-30% SC Síntomas que limitan las AIVD >30% SC Síntomas que limitan las ABVD SCAR G3 asociando tambien, mucosas, otros órganos Tratamiento Mantener Considerar interrumpir Suspender Suspender definitivamente Corticoides Corticoides tópicos (si eritema o inflamación) Corticoides tópicos de intensidad alta (clobetasol, betametasona) Si no mejoría en 5-7d: PDN 0'5- 1mg/kg/d vo Metilprednisolona 1-2mg/kg/d ev, o ·Bolus 1g/d x3 ev Si no mejoría en 3-5d: ciclosporina Metilprednisolona 1-2mg/kg/d ev, o ·Bolus 1g/d x3 ev Si no mejoría en 3-5d: ciclosporina Otras medidas Anti-histamínicos orales Evitar exposición solar e irritantes Sueroterapia UCI / unidad de quemados
  Colitis Tiempo de aparición 5-10 semanas Frecuencia 8-27% (≥G3 1-2%) Clínica : • Diarrea + sangre/moco, dolor • Vómitos, fiebre • Perforación (<1%)
  Grado 1 Grado 2 Grado 3 -4 Manifestación clínica <4 diarreas / +colostomia respecto basal No síntomas colitis 4-6 diarreas / ++colostomia respecto basal Dolor, sangre y/o moco ≥7 diarreas / +++colostomia respecto basal repercusión ABVD, sueroterapia >24h G4: perforación Tratamiento Mantener Interrumpir Suspender Corticoides NO Si no mejoría en 5-7d: PDN 0'5- 1mg/kg/d vo ·Metilprednisolona 1-2mg/kg/d ev, o ·Bolus 1g/d x3 ev Si no mejoría en 3-5d: Infliximab Otras medidas Hidratación y reposición electrolítica Dieta (astringente con restricción de lácteos), probióticos Valorar loperamida Dieta absoluta Sueroterapia y reposición electrolítica Valorar NET
  NEUMONITIS Frecuencia 2-5% (>G3 1- 2%) Aparición 9-12 s Disnea, tos, fiebre
  Grado 1 Grado 2 Grado 3 -4 Manifestación clínica Cambios radiológicos Síntomas leves/moderados Síntomas graves (mMRC 3- 4), O2 G4: riesgo vital, intervención urgente Tratamiento Mantener Interrumpir Suspender Corticoides NO Si no mejoría en 3d: PDN 0'5- 1mg/kg/d vo ·Metilprednisolona 1- 2mg/kg/d ev, o ·Bolus 1g/d x3 ev Si no mejoría en 3-5d: ciclofosfamida · Otras medidas OBSERVACION, ANTIBIOTERAPIA O2 Antibiótico de amplio espectro (valorar cotrimoxazol) UCI
  17. 17. Título de ponencia Nombre y dos apellidos ponente Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia Patricia Cruz Castellanos
  Importancia del papel de la educación sanitaria de nuestros pacientes
  19. 19. Título de ponencia Nombre y dos apellidos ponente Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia Patricia Cruz Castellanos
  20. 20. Título de ponencia Nombre y dos apellidos ponente Complicaciones no cardiovasculares de la inmunoterapia Patricia Cruz Castellanos

