COMPLICACIONES CARDIOVASCULARES INMUNOMEDIADAS
NO EXISTEN CONFLICTOS DE INTERÉS RELATIVOS A ESTA PRESENTACIÓN
COMPLICACIONES CARDIOVASCULARES POR INMUNOTERAPIA
Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Drobni, Z. D., et al. (2020). Circulation 142(24): 2299-2311.
MIOCARDITIS POR INMUNOTERAPIA
SOSPECHA DE MIOCARDITIS POR ICI
GUIAS NCCN 2019 DE TOXICIDAD INMUNOMEDIADA
GUIAS NCCN 2019 DE TOXICIDAD INMUNOMEDIADA
CORTICOTERAPIA: PRECOZ Y DOSIS ALTAS
GUIAS NCCN 2019 DE TOXICIDAD INMUNOMEDIADA
GUIAS NCCN 2019 DE TOXICIDAD INMUNOMEDIADA
OTRAS TERAPIAS
Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás T. Neilan. VCOS 2020. STOP ICI
PERICARDITIS - TAPONAMIENTO
Título de ponencia Nombre y dos apellidos ponente CONCLUSIONES • Baja incidencia (1%) pero alta fatalidad (Miocarditis). •...
Complicaciones cv inmunomediadas

Ponencia presentada por el Dr. Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás en el directo online 'Realidades y retos en inmunoterapia. Registro SIR-CVT', celebrado el 11 de mayo de 2021

Complicaciones cv inmunomediadas

  COMPLICACIONES CARDIOVASCULARES INMUNOMEDIADAS Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón CIBER-CV
  NO EXISTEN CONFLICTOS DE INTERÉS RELATIVOS A ESTA PRESENTACIÓN Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás
  COMPLICACIONES CARDIOVASCULARES POR INMUNOTERAPIA Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Lyon, A. R., et al. (2018). The Lancet Oncology 19(9): e447-e458.
  Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Drobni, Z. D., et al. (2020). Circulation 142(24): 2299-2311. COMPLICACIONES CARDIOVASCULARES POR INMUNOTERAPIA
  MIOCARDITIS POR INMUNOTERAPIA Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Factores predisponentes - Diabetes Mellitus, SAOS, BMI -Combinación ICI (Nivolumab) Wang et al. JAMAOncol. Epub Sept 2018. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.3923; Mahmood, S. S., et al. (2018" J Am Coll Cardiol 71(16): 1755-1764. Tiempo medio 34 días Eventos graves frecuentes 20% MORTALIDAD
  SOSPECHA DE MIOCARDITIS POR ICI Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Zhang, L., et al. (2021). "JACC CardioOncol 3(1): 35-47.
  GUIAS NCCN 2019 DE TOXICIDAD INMUNOMEDIADA Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Thompson, J. A., et al. (2019). J Natl Compr Canc Netw 17(3): 255-289.
  GUIAS NCCN 2019 DE TOXICIDAD INMUNOMEDIADA Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Thompson, J. A., et al. (2019). J Natl Compr Canc Netw 17(3): 255-289.
  CORTICOTERAPIA: PRECOZ Y DOSIS ALTAS Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás 1. Pulsos: 1 g/día de metilprednisolona x3-5 días hasta estabilización 2. Pauta descendente desde 1mg/kg/día Zhang, L., et al. (2020). Circulation 141(24): 2031-2034.
  GUIAS NCCN 2019 DE TOXICIDAD INMUNOMEDIADA Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Thompson, J. A., et al. (2019). J Natl Compr Canc Netw 17(3): 255-289.
  GUIAS NCCN 2019 DE TOXICIDAD INMUNOMEDIADA Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Majem, M., et al. (2020). Clin Transl Oncol 22(2): 213-222.
  OTRAS TERAPIAS Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás Esfahani, K., et al. (2019). N Engl J Med 380(24): 2375-2376. Salem, J.-E., et al. (2019). N Engl J Med 380(24): 2377-2379.
  Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás T. Neilan. VCOS 2020. STOP ICI
  PERICARDITIS - TAPONAMIENTO Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás DIAGNÓSTICO - Infiltración tumoral - Análisis de líquido - TC +/- RM TRATAMIENTO - AINE +Colchicina - Corticoides PLANTEAR RE-ICI - Control ecoTT - Rara recidiva Altan, M., et al. (2019). J Thorac Oncol 14(6): 1102-1108. Saade, A., et al. (2019). J Immunother Cancer 7(1): 266.
  CONCLUSIONES • Baja incidencia (1%) pero alta fatalidad (Miocarditis). • Dificultad diagnóstica: fundamental sospecha clínica y tratamiento precoz con dosis altas de Corticosteroides • Si el paciente no mejora, derivar a centro con posibilidad de terapia avanzada y tratamiento inmunosupresor intensivo • Posible toxicidad a largo plazo. Complicaciones CV inmunomediadas Eduardo Zatarain Nicolás

