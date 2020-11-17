Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Dra. Beatriz Samaniego Lampón analiza los resultados del estudio publicado en AHA Scientific Sessions 2020.

  1. 1. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón
  2. 2. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón
  3. 3. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón
  4. 4. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón Score QRISK3 evalúa el riesgo de un evento CV a 10 años. Validado en raza negra.
  5. 5. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón
  6. 6. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón Grupos de 20 personas
  7. 7. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón 93%
  8. 8. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón CARACTERÍSTICAS BASALES
  9. 9. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón RESULTADOS MICROFINANCIACIÓN VISITAS GRUPALES MICROFINANCIACIÓN + VISITAS GRUPALES
  10. 10. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón RESULTADOS
  11. 11. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón ANÁLISIS DE SUBGRUPOS MAYOR REDUCCIÓN PAS: MUJERES JÓVENES DESEMPLEADOS O CON MENOS GANANCIAS MEJOR CONTROL PAS EN LOS GRUPOS DE MICROFINANCIACIÓN.
  12. 12. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón DISCUSIÓN • En todos los brazos del ensayo consiguen reducción de la PAS a 12 meses, aunque no alcance significación estadística. • Visita grupal + microfinanciación → mejora PAD y riesgo CV. • Visita grupal → mejora el control de PA. • ¿Las mujeres se benefician más de las visitas grupales? • ¿Las personas con peor situación socioeconómica se benefician más de los grupos de microfinanciación?
  13. 13. BIGPIC Trial Beatriz Samaniego Lampón CONCLUSIONES • Es importante incorporar a la prestación de cuidados determinantes sociales que afectan a la salud. • Las visitas médicas en grupo y la microfinanciación pueden mejorar la presión arterial sistólica, la combinación de estas medidas mejora la presión arterial diastólica y reduce el riesgo CV. • Determinados subgrupos (mujeres, nivel socioeconómico bajo) pueden beneficiarse de intervenciones a medida.

