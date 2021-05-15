Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Dr. David González Calle analiza los resultados del estudio publicado en ACC Congress 2021.

  1. 1. TRISCEND STUDY TRANSFEMORAL TRICUSPID VALVE REPLACEMENT IN PATIENTS WITH TRICUSPID REGURGITATION: 30-DAY RESULTS OF THE TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle Susheel Kodali, MD On behalf of the TRISCEND study investigators
  2. 2. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle ❖ Problema clínico muy importante ❖ Pacientes con morbimortalidad muy elevada ❖ Hasta un 10% de mortalidad quirúrgica ❖ Repercusión en calidad de vida y consumo de recursos ❖ Dar respuesta a un problema creciente ❖ Pacientes de muy alto riesgo quirúrgico ❖ Alto porcentaje con hipertensión pulmonar ❖ Evitar reintervenciones Insuficiencia tricuspídea Reparación percutánea
  3. 3. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle Selección de pacientes Importancia de las técnicas de imagen Importancia de la selección de pacientes Importancia de la curva de aprendizaje
  4. 4. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle Desarrollo constante
  5. 5. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle Edwards Lifesciences
  6. 6. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle
  7. 7. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle
  8. 8. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle RESULTADOS
  9. 9. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle RESULTADOS
  10. 10. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle
  11. 11. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle
  12. 12. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle
  13. 13. TRISCEND STUDY David González Calle CONCLUSIONES ❖ Primeros resultados con la prótesis EVOQUE a 30 días ❖ Segura (98% de éxito en el intervencionismo) ❖ Acceso femoral 100% ❖ Gran mejoría en la gravedad de la valvulopatía (98%) ❖ Gran mejoría funcional ❖ Futuro: Triscend II (2021-2024)

