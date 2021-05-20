Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Dr. Carlos Escobar Cervantes
¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias?

Ponencia del Dr. Carlos Escobar el día 20 de mayo en la sesión titulada 'Cómo mejorar el control lipídico en prevención primaria. Documento de consenso SEC'.

¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias?

  1. 1. ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Dr. Carlos Escobar Cervantes
  2. 2. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Guía ESC/EAS 2019 sobre el tratamiento de las dislipemias: modificación de los lípidos para reducir el riesgo cardiovascular Rev Esp Cardiol. 2020;73:e1-403.e70
  3. 3. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Documento Consenso Francés sobre el manejo lipídico tras el SCA Algoritmo de manejo en el ingreso hospitalario Algoritmo de manejo durante el seguimiento* *4-8 semanas Eur Heart J Acute Cardiovasc Care. 2018 Sep;7(6):532-543 La prescripción de estatinas de alta intensidad asociadas a la ezetimiba, en caso necesario, logró el objetivo de c-LDL <55 mg/dL en el 50% de los pacientes a los 2 meses, y los objetivos de control de cLDL de la ESC/EAS en el 46% de los casos. Buonvino C, et al. Eur Heart J Acute Cardiovasc Care. 2020;9:879-887
  4. 4. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Riesgo CV del paciente Tratamiento previo con estatinas c-LDL Opciones terapéuticas posibles de inicio Sí No < 55 mg/dl 55-100 mg/dl > 100 mg/dl < 55 mg/dl 55-100 mg/dl < 55 mg/dl 55-100 mg/dl Escenario agudo (objetivo < 55 mg/dl): > 100 mg/dl > 100 mg/dl Si no control 4-6 semanas Dosis máxima tolerada Sí No * ** *** * Población en la que habría que valorar introducir anti-PCSK9, si se considera que la simple asociación con ezetimiba no logrará los objetivos (individualizar según cLDL y características del paciente). ** Considerar estatinas de moderada intensidad en pacientes ancianos, frágiles o con contraindicaciones para el empleo de estatinas de alta intensidad. ***Si no se ha conseguido una reducción ≥ 50% de cLDL. Intensidad reducción cLDL Extrema (76-85%) Elevada (50-59%) Muy elevada (60-75%) Moderada (30-49%) Escobar C, et al. Rev Esp Cardiol 2020;73:161-7 Consenso SEC Prevención Secundaria
  5. 5. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Control-lipidico.app
  6. 6. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Maurizio Averna, Atherosclerosis, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.atherosclerosis.2021.03.039 Algoritmo prevención secundaria
  7. 7. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Barrios V, Escobar C, et al. REC CardioClinics 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rccl.2021.02.006 Estratificación del riesgo cardiovascular en sujetos en prevención primaria Guías ESC/EAS 2019 Consenso prevención primaria SEC Objetivo cLDL Riesgo muy elevado • DM con microalbuminuria/retinopatía/neuropatía o ≥3 FR mayores o DM1 de inicio precoz y duración >20 años • ERC grave (FGe <30 ml/min/1,73 m2 ) • HF con FR mayor • SCORE ≥10% • Recomendaciones guías ESC/EAS 2019 y además: • ERC moderada + albuminuria ≥30 mg/g • Enfermedad vascular subclínica significativa tanto en territorio coronario como carotídeo <55 mg/dL Riesgo elevado • cLDL >190 mg/dl • HTA grado 3 • HF sin FR mayor • DM sin daño micro/macrovascular o duración ≥10 años u otros FR • ERC moderada (FGe 30-59 ml/min/1,73 m2 ) • SCORE ≥5- <10% • Recomendaciones guías ESC/EAS 2019 y además*: • ERC moderada sin albuminuria • HTA con HVI/microalbuminuria/retinopatía • Lipoproteína (a) ≥180 mg/dl y otro FR <70 mg/dL Riesgo moderado • DM1 <35 años o DM2 <50 años y duración <10 años, sin otros FR • SCORE ≥1%- < 5% • Recomendaciones guías ESC/EAS* <100mg/dL Riesgo bajo • SCORE <1% • Recomendaciones guías ESC/EAS* <116 mg/dL *Considerar factores moduladores de riesgo adicionales: Lipoproteína (a) 50-180 mg/dl; calcificación coronaria en TAC; obesidad central; AF ECV prematura; sedentarismo; enfermedades inflamatorias crónicas; tratamiento VIH; fibrilación auricular; hígado graso no alcohólico; SAOS; quimioterapia/radioterapia; trastornos psiquiátricos mayores; nivel socioeconómico bajo; preeclampsia, parto prematuro; menopausia precoz; diabetes gestacional; triglicéridos mantenidos≥175 mg/dl; índice tobillo-brazo < 0,9. DM: diabetes mellitus; DM1: diabetes mellitus tipo 1; FGe: filtrado glomerular estimado; ERC: enfermedad renal crónica; cLDL: colesterol LDL; FR: factores de riesgo; HF: hipercolesterolemia familiar; ESC: European Society of Cardiology; EAS: European Atherosclerosis Society.
  8. 8. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Consenso SEC Prevención Primaria Barrios V, Escobar C, et al. REC CardioClinics 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rccl.2021.02.006
  9. 9. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Barrios V, Escobar C, et al. REC CardioClinics 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rccl.2021.02.006 Situaciones clínicas según c-LDL Tratamiento hipolipemiante de inicio • c-LDL <55 mg/dL: • Con dosis máxima tolerada de estatina • Con dosis no máxima tolerada de estatina • Sin estatina previa* • c-LDL 55-100 mg/dL: • Con dosis no máxima tolerada de estatina • Sin estatina previa Estatinas de alta potencia o estatinas de potencia intermedia + ezetimiba • c-LDL 55-100 mg/dL: • Con dosis máxima tolerada de estatina • c-LDL >100 mg/dL: • Con dosis máxima tolerada de estatina** • Con dosis no máxima tolerada de estatina • Sin estatina previa Estatinas de alta potencia + ezetimiba • c-LDL >100 mg/dL: • Con dosis máxima tolerada de estatina*** Inhibidores PCSK9 Recomendaciones específicas SEA sobre inhibidores PCSK9: hipercolesterolemia familiar homocigota y cLDL > 100 mg/dl; hipercolesterolemia familiar heterocigota con ≥ 4 factores de riesgo asociados y cLDL 130 mg/dl o diabetes y cLDL > 100 mg/dl; ERC ≥ 3b (no diálisis) con diabetes y cLDL > 130 mg/dl. Recomendaciones específicas guías ESC/ESC 2019: pacientes que no tienen hipercolesterolemia familiar y riesgo muy elevado se puede considerar añadir cuando no se alcance el objetivo de cLDL con la combinación de estatina a la dosis máxima tolerada y ezetimiba. En los sujetos con hipercolesterolemia familiar y riesgo muy alto que no alcanzan el objetivo de cLDL con la combinación de estatina a la dosis máxima tolerada y ezetimiba se recomienda añadir un inhibidor PCSK9.
  10. 10. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Barrios V, Escobar C, et al. REC CardioClinics 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rccl.2021.02.006 Recomendaciones específicas SEA sobre inhibidores PCSK9: hipercolesterolemia familiar homocigota y cLDL > 100 mg/dl; hipercolesterolemia familiar heterocigota con ≥ 4 factores de riesgo asociados y cLDL 130 mg/dl o diabetes y cLDL > 100 mg/dl; ERC ≥ 3b (no diálisis) con diabetes y cLDL > 130 mg/dl. Guías ESC/ESC 2019: no recomiendan el tratamiento con inhibidores de la PCSK9 en los pacientes de alto riesgo cardiovascular en prevención primaria. Situaciones clínicas según c-LDL Tratamiento hipolipemiante de inicio • c-LDL <70 mg/dL: • Con dosis no máxima tolerada de estatina Estatinas de potencia intermedia o estatinas de baja potencia + ezetimiba o ácido bempedoico + ezetimiba • c-LDL <70 mg/dL: • Con dosis máxima tolerada de estatina • Con dosis no máxima tolerada de estatina • Sin estatina previa* • c-LDL 70-130 mg/dL: • Con dosis no máxima tolerada de estatina • Sin estatina previa Estatinas de alta potencia o estatinas de potencia intermedia + ezetimiba • c-LDL 70-100 mg/dL: • Con dosis máxima tolerada de estatina • c-LDL >100 mg/dL: • Con dosis máxima tolerada de estatina** • c-LDL >130 mg/dL: • Con dosis no máxima tolerada de estatina • Sin estatina previa Estatinas de alta potencia + ezetimiba • c-LDL >100 mg/dL: • Con dosis máxima tolerada de estatina*** Inhibidores PCSK9 (a dosis máximas), añadidos tratamiento hipolipemiante oral óptimo
  11. 11. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Barrios V, Escobar C, et al. REC CardioClinics 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rccl.2021.02.006 Situaciones clínicas según c-LDL Tratamiento hipolipemiante de inicio • c-LDL <100 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida saludable • Estilo de vida no saludable • c-LDL 100-130 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida no saludable Insistir estilo de vida saludable • c-LDL 100-130 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida saludable • c-LDL 130-160 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida no saludable Insistir cambios estilo de vida saludable + estatinas de baja potencia o nutracéuticos o ezetimiba o ácido bempedoico • c-LDL 130-160 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida saludable • c-LDL >160 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida no saludable Insistir cambios estilo de vida saludable + estatinas de potencia intermedia o estatinas de baja potencia + ezetimiba o ácido bempedoico + ezetimiba • c-LDL >160 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida saludable Insistir cambios estilo de vida saludable + estatinas de alta potencia o estatinas de potencia intermedia + ezetimiba
  12. 12. Título de la ponencia Nombre ponente ¿Necesitamos un documento para mejorar el control de las dislipemias? Carlos Escobar Cervantes Barrios V, Escobar C, et al. REC CardioClinics 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rccl.2021.02.006 Situaciones clínicas según c-LDL Tratamiento hipolipemiante de inicio • c-LDL <116 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida saludable • Estilo de vida no saludable • c-LDL 116-140 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida no saludable Insistir estilo de vida saludable • c-LDL 116-140 mg/dL: •Estilo de vida saludable • c-LDL 140-190 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida no saludable Insistir cambios estilo de vida saludable* • c-LDL 140-190 mg/dL: • Estilo de vida saludable Insistir cambios estilo de vida saludable + estatinas de baja potencia o nutracéuticos o ezetimiba o ácido bempedoico o** Estatinas de potencia intermedia o estatinas de baja potencia + ezetimiba o ácido bempedoico + ezetimiba**

