Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis ACST-2 - ESC Congress 2021 - Randomized tri...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis La estenosis carotídea severa es factor pre...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis CRITERIOS INCLUSIÓN DISEÑO • Estenosis caro...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis Estenosis Carotídea Severa Anatómicamente a...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis OBJETIVOS Objetivo PRINCIPAL • Riesgo perip...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis CARACTERÍSTICAS BASALES Presentación ESC Co...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis RESULTADOS STENT vs. CIRUGÍA MORTALIDAD y M...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis RESULTADOS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 D...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis RESULTADOS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 D...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday...
Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis La elección de una técnica u otra: determin...
Health & Medicine
Aug. 30, 2021
28. acst2 stenting vs surgery for tight

Health & Medicine
Aug. 30, 2021
33 views

El Dr. Diego Segura Rodríguez analiza los resultados del estudio publicado en ESC Congress 2021.

28. acst2 stenting vs surgery for tight

  1. 1. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis ACST-2 - ESC Congress 2021 - Randomized trial of stenting vs. surgery for asymptomatic severe carotid artery stenosis
  2. 2. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis La estenosis carotídea severa es factor predisponente de ictus isquémico BACKGROUND Cirugía (endarterectomía): Un reciente registro ha mostrado que ambas tienen un 1% de riesgo de ictus incapacitante o muerte Stent carotídeo, técnica alternativa para tratar la estenosis HIPÓTESIS Comparar riesgo inmediato y beneficio a largo plazo de ambas técnicas en prevención de ictus Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday ∽50% el riesgo de ictus en el seguimiento Tratamiento médico
  3. 3. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis CRITERIOS INCLUSIÓN DISEÑO • Estenosis carotídea severa, sin procedimiento previo CRITERIOS DE EXCLUSIÓN DISEÑO ALEATORIZADO, MULTICÉNTRICO 3625 • +/- ictus previo, pero sin síntomas recientes • Pocas probabilidades de beneficio útil (riesgo muy bajo de ictus o cáncer avanzado) • Zona anatómica inadecuada para ambos procedimientos, o paciente no apto para cirugía • Tratamiento médico (AAS, estatina,..) Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday 130 Hospitales • Asintomáticos
  4. 4. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis Estenosis Carotídea Severa Anatómicamente abordables TC RM CIRUGÍA ANGIOPLASTIA STENT ALEATORIZACIÓN 1:1 Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday MÉTODOS 1814 1811 Inclusión 13 años 5 años SEGUIMIENTO
  5. 5. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis OBJETIVOS Objetivo PRINCIPAL • Riesgo periprocedimento (IAM, ictus, muerte a 30 días post-procedimiento) Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday • Ictus incapacitante o mortal no relacionado con el procedimiento (>30 días)
  6. 6. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis CARACTERÍSTICAS BASALES Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday Halliday et al. Lancet 2021
  7. 7. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis RESULTADOS STENT vs. CIRUGÍA MORTALIDAD y MORBILIDAD dentro del 1º mes ∽1% Halliday et al. Lancet 2021 Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday
  8. 8. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis RESULTADOS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday Riesgo a 5 años de muerte o ictus incapacitante o fatal INCLUYENDO RIESGO PROCEDIMIENTO EXCLUYENDO RIESGO PROCEDIMIENTO STENT vs. CIRUGÍA p=0.91 4.5% vs. 5.3 % p=0.33
  9. 9. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis RESULTADOS Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday Ictus incapacitante/fatal e incapacitante STENT vs. CIRUGÍA
  10. 10. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday RESULTADOS Ictus incapacitante/fatal e incapacitante STENT vs. CIRUGÍA p value parálisis nervios craneales 5.4%
  11. 11. Diego Segura Rodríguez ACST-2: stenting vs. surgery for tight carotid stenosis La elección de una técnica u otra: determinada por la anatomía y la experiencia de cada centro CONCLUSIONES Presentación ESC Congress 2021 Dr. Halliday Mayor estudio comparativo estenosis carotídea asint. Stent vs. Cirugía No diferencias en los eventos: ambos Exceso 1-2% de ictus minor (> asint) en stent & parálisis NC en cirugía Incidencia ictus No relac. con procedimiento ≃ a 8 mayores estudios de la literatura

El Dr. Diego Segura Rodríguez analiza los resultados del estudio publicado en ESC Congress 2021.

×