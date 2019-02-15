Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
indian romance books : The Bishop's Daughter | Romance
indian romance books : The Bishop's
Daughter | Romance
indian romance books : The Bishop's
Daughter | Romance
Acclaimed author of The Quilter's Daughter, Wanda E. Brunstetter delivers the dramatic conclusion to this
Pennsylvania Amish trilogy. After her fiancE dies, 24- year-old Leona determines to never love again and devotes
herself to teaching. But then she meets Jimmy, fresh from Washington state, and looking for work-and more.
"Wonderfully written book with an endearing story."-Christian Review
indian romance books : The Bishop's
Daughter | Romance
Written By: Wanda E. Brunstetter.
Narrated By: Christina Moore
Publisher: Recorded Books
Date: May 2008
Duration: 9 hours 23 minutes
indian romance books : The Bishop's
Daughter | Romance
