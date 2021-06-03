Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download Ebook Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus - [FREE] Registrer
Download Ebook Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus - [FREE] Registrer PdF Download Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus Full Free Col...
Book Description First published originally in German in 1921, Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus is the only book-length phil...
● ● ● ● ● ● Image Book Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures Adsimp...
Download Book If you want to download this books , please click button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Download Ebook...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
9 views
Jun. 03, 2021

[Free] Donwload Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus - Populer ebook

PdF Download Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus Full Online
Perhaps the most important work of philosophy written in the twentieth century, Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus was the only philosophical work that Ludwig Wittgenstein published during his lifetime. Written in short, carefully numbered paragraphs of extreme brilliance, it captured the imagination of a generation of philosophers. For Wittgenstein, logic was something we use to conquer a reality which is in itself both elusive and unobtainable. He famously summarized the book in the following words: 'What can be said at all can be said clearly and what we cannot talk about we must pass over in silence.' David Pears and Brian McGuinness received the highest praise for their meticulous translation. The work is prefaced by Bertrand Russell's original introduction to the first English edition.

#books #bookstagram #book #booklover #reading #bookworm #bookstagrammer #bookish #read #booknerd #bookaddict #bibliophile #booksofinstagram #instabook #love #bookaholic #bookshelf #booksbooksbooks #libros #readersofinstagram #bookphotography #reader #b #booklove #instabooks #art #libri #literature #author #bhfyp

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

[Free] Donwload Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus - Populer ebook

  1. 1. Download Ebook Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus - [FREE] Registrer
  2. 2. Download Ebook Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus - [FREE] Registrer PdF Download Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus Full Free Collection First published originally in German in 1921, Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus is the only book-length philosophical work by Austrian philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein published during his lifetime. Based upon notes made during his time serving in World War I, the treatise is composed of 526 numbered declarative statements that are presented without argument and were seen by Wittgenstein as being self-evident. Wittgenstein's style is succinct and sparse and his ideas are presented in a highly logical, organized, and scientific manner. Wittgenstein proposes that the solution to all major philosophical problems can be solved only with logic and a scientific analysis of language and its meaning. His idea that philosophy is not about metaphysics and mysticism, but about critical and rational thought led to a massive shift in philosophical theories after its publication. The treatise was influential with many of the logical positivists of the Vienna Circle, such as Rudolf Carnap and Friedrich Waismann, and to philosophers such as Bertrand Russell. Considered one of the most significant and influential philosophical works of the twentieth century, this treatise is an important read for any student of the history of language and ideas. This edition is printed on premium acid-free paper. #books #bookstagram #book #booklover #reading #bookworm #bookstagrammer #bookish #read #booknerd #bookaddict #bibliophile #booksofinstagram #instabook #love #bookaholic #bookshelf #booksbooksbooks #libros #readersofinstagram #bookphotography #reader #b
  3. 3. Book Description First published originally in German in 1921, Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus is the only book-length philosophical work by Austrian philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein published during his lifetime. Based upon notes made during his time serving in World War I, the treatise is composed of 526 numbered declarative statements that are presented without argument and were seen by Wittgenstein as being self-evident. Wittgenstein's style is succinct and sparse and his ideas are presented in a highly logical, organized, and scientific manner. Wittgenstein proposes that the solution to all major philosophical problems can be solved only with logic and a scientific analysis of language and its meaning. His idea that philosophy is not about metaphysics and mysticism, but about critical and rational thought led to a massive shift in philosophical theories after its publication. The treatise was influential with many of the logical positivists of the Vienna Circle, such as Rudolf Carnap and Friedrich Waismann, and to philosophers such as Bertrand Russell. Considered one of the most significant and influential philosophical works of the twentieth century, this treatise is an important read for any student of the history of language and ideas. This edition is printed on premium acid-free paper.
  4. 4. ● ● ● ● ● ● Image Book Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures Adsimple access to all content Quick and secure with high-speed downloads No datalimit Bestseller Free online books of all time
  5. 5. Download Book If you want to download this books , please click button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Download Ebook Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus - [FREE] Registrer

×