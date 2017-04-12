 Improving Your Writing Skills  Build Your Grammar Skills  Build Your Grammar Skills  Develop New Skills  Be Speedy A...
 Write every day - Journalism consists mostly of writing, whether it's an article or live-tweeting a story. You need to b...
 You need to be able to proofread and edit your writing so that you can produce clean copy. Use a spellchecker to avoid m...
 Find articles that you like and try to write your own article in a similar way. This is called using a mentor text. Your...
 Journalists have a quick turn-around time between assignment and deadline. Think about how fast news is reported after i...
 Your best option for improving your writing is a class. Even accomplished writers still take classes to gain new skills ...
 When you’re putting yourself out there - whether through your writing or when meeting new people - confidence is essenti...
 Being able to understand various topics, sniff out stories, and look at things from various perspectives are all necessa...
Carrie Wharton Priest is a experienced journalist and with her quality skills has gained a huge name in this industry.
Career In Journalism - Carrie Wharton Priest

Here in this PPt, we have discussed about some basic qualities and skills which one should have to make a successful career in journalism.

