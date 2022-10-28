Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Best Calacatta Marble Types Are Here at Carrara Marble

Oct. 28, 2022
The Best Calacatta Marble Types Are Here at Carrara Marble

Oct. 28, 2022
Business

For many years we have been a leading supplier of marble and natural stone for residential and commercial renovation. Don't worry about high prices as we can always work within your budget and customise your Calacatta marble slabs to your taste and purpose. Don't hesitate to call us today at 3395069245 or 33760034567 (French Contact No.) We also deal with the top Italian marbles like Carrara Marbles, Arabescato Marble , & more!

Visit Website : https://carraramarble.it/

Business
The Best Calacatta Marble Types Are Here at Carrara Marble

  1. 1. The Best Calacatta Marble Types Are Here at Carrara Marble Do you notice the cute marbles in many cathedrals and sculptures? The marble surface is adorned with dramatic and elegant evenings of white, gold, and grey. Do you know what this stone's name is? This is a popular Calacatta marble slab that is a popular choice for home remodelling. There are many variations of this marble on the market, such as Calacatta gold marble, which is ideal for your Calacatta gold marble kitchen theme. Calacatta marble kitchens are a popular choice among clients for kitchen renovations. Where does Calacatta Marble come from? Calacatta marble slabs come from Carrara, Italy, more precisely in the Apuan mountains. There are many marble quarry companies on the site and it is possible to get different marble patterns and tones. Some of the known marble slabs in the market include Carrara, Venatino, Calacatta, Statuario, etc.
  2. 2. Why do People love the Calacatta Marble? All marbles on the market are created equal, but not all are the same in terms of design, price, and quality. For example, Calacatta Gold Marble is one of the premium marble slabs used for residential and commercial infrastructure. It offers a wide range of versatile applications for home and office interior decoration. Calacatta Marble Types In the market, there are five Calacatta Marble Types for you to choose from to suit your home or office renovation. You can have one type for all your home applications or have a combination of different Calacatta marbles. The five types of marble include Calacatta Borghini, Calacatta Gold, Calacatta Extra Marble, Calacatta Michelangelo and Calacatta Oro Marble. Calacatta Gold Marble You will see a lot of thicker grey and white veins around the surface of the marble. The gold veins are much smoother and rather less than their white and grey tones. This type is ideal for low-traffic areas of your home or office. Calacatta Borghini Marble
  3. 3. This grade is best suited for countertop and floor applications. It is considered to have the most vibrant design and tones that stand out with its grayscale and finer golden veins. The veins run naturally in different directions on the surface of the Calacatta marble slab. Calacatta Extra Marble The ribbed designs of this variety resemble the stripes of a tiger. Having a polished texture for this is best for your counters, sinks, backlights, and floors. Compared to others, this variety tends to be more uniform in texture and tone. Calacatta Oro Marble If you are looking for a classic, Tuscan style for your kitchen remodel, then this Calacatta marble slab is the best choice for you. The polished texture of this marble is more beautiful than a honed texture. Michelangelo marble For more even and smooth veins, this Calacatta marble is your top choice. The crisp white background of this marble is accentuated against its natural veins. Finally, If you are looking for a reputable Calacatta Marble Slab supplier in the market, you can easily contact CARRARA MARBLE and call us for questions, quotes and free ordering. For many years we have been a leading supplier of marble and natural stone for residential and commercial renovation. Don't worry about high prices as we can always work within your budget and customise your Calacatta marble slabs to your taste and purpose. Don't hesitate to call us today at 3395069245 or 33760034567 (French Contact No.) We also deal with the top Italian marbles like Carrara Marbles, Arabescato Marble , & more!

