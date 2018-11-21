Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tp4

  1. 1. TRABAJO PR�CTICO N�4 Nombre y Apellido: Mar�a Carolina Tello Terciario: I.F.T.S. N�1 Turno: Ma�ana Tema: Errores en paginas de Internet
  2. 2. Diferentes colores en relaci�n a las dem�s opciones.
  3. 3. Diferentes tonos de colores en contraste con el principal de la pagina
  4. 4. Utiliza diferentes colores para la misma letra
  5. 5. Utiliza diferentes vi�etas en un mismo tema
  6. 6. Superpone im�genes con textos
  7. 7. Falta fotografia
  8. 8. No utiliza may�scula en titulo
  9. 9. Cambia el color totalmente
  10. 10. Fotograf�a no acorde al tema
  11. 11. Imagen cortada
  12. 12. Conclusi�n Podemos ver que en una pagina web de seguros encontramos errores, donde predominan la falta de puntuaci�n, im�genes superpuestas y uso de colores diversos

