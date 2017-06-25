Nome: Nº: Turma: 1. Reescreveasfrasesna negativa. 1.1 O Rui foia LosAngeles. R: 1.2 Os soldados visitaramo patrão. R: 1.3 ...
Teste de português 1º/2º ano

Teste de português 1º/2º ano

  1. 1. Nome: Nº: Turma: 1. Reescreveasfrasesna negativa. 1.1 O Rui foia LosAngeles. R: 1.2 Os soldados visitaramo patrão. R: 1.3 As papoilasdo jardimestão acrescer. R: 2. Circulaos nomes próprios e sublinha os comuns. António número Amilcar horas Marta Carlota caixa arcos
  2. 2. ponte Hugo ponto Milo Canadá batalha concorrente canção rio Mondego estilo rapariga 01 3. Lêo seguinte textoeresponde ásquestões.
  3. 3. 3.1 Qual aidadetemaLara ? R: 3.2ºO quequer ela saber ? 3.3Pintao desenho a teugosto. 4.
  4. 4. Completaa tabelacompalavras ateugosto . Nomes Adjetivos Pronomes 5. Completaateugostoasfrasesseguintes. 5.1 ACarlafoiontemao . 5.2 OcarrodaAndreiaé . 5.3 Amanhãvou . 5.4 Nomêspassadovium .
  5. 5. Composição 6.Imaginaqueatua mãeteconta queestá grávidaevais terum irmão,o que farias/sentias…? Escreveumaresposta pelomenos com25palavrase nomáximo45!
  6. 6. Bom trabalho!

