Portfolio of clients Hair We Are hair salon and actor David Afflick. Bricks Plus Clicks small business owned by Ryan Bilodeau.

  1. 1. Products to People: The Mechanics of Marketing Book Launch “Products to People: The Mechanics of Marketing” by Ryan Bilodeau Hits On the internet Bookstores
  2. 2. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE New Book Helps Small Businesses Develop Their Companies Providence, RI - June six, 2017 - A new e-book by a veteran marketer Ryan Bilodeau shows smaller enterprise owners the way to leverage human psychology to retain their client base. Products to People: The Mechanics of Marketing by Ryan Bilodeau is really a new take on an old endeavor: expanding one’s smaller enterprise. Now bakers, regional mechanics and donut shop owners can understand how to leverage human psychology to improved realize and market place to potential consumers. In the book Ryan Bilodeau focuses on 4 human qualities that render people more probably to get a product. These realities need to be viewed as, Bilodeau argues, when marketing one’s solution for the masses:
  3. 3. · People Are Inattentive. Your marketing strategy need to account for this reality if your solution is ever to gain the sustained interest of your public. · People Are Trendy. In case your product is wrapped up within a well known movement, fad or is connected to a brand new and trendy solution niche, then people are more most likely to buy it. · People Are Needy. From Facebook close friends to Twitter followers, people prefer to gather items. Why not convince people to gather your item at the same time? · People Are Tribal. People like to be a part of causes or affiliated with organizations. Should you can align your solution using a brand or way of life, then you may have at your disposal a built-in customer base. “Small organizations would be the backbone of this country. And several of them fail every year mainly because they do not know how finest to market place to possible customers. I hope this book assists
  4. 4. them do just that,” says Bilodeau, who includes a background in marketing for each small businesses and political candidates. Ryan Bilodeau is really a teacher, author and little business owner who's ardent about assisting the homeless. In his private life, Ryan is actually a major fan of marketing, writing, Boston sports, poetry, politics and hip-hop. Products to People: The Mechanics of Marketing is available on Amazon and at http://productstopeople.com # # #

