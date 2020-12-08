Introduction to machine learning with GPUs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020 GPU-ACCELERATED MACHINE LEARNING INTRO
2 •  PMM at NVIDIA •  Author of free Apache Spark 3.0 ebook: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/deep- learning-ai/solution...
3 Introduction to Machine Learning Supervised Machine Learning Unsupervised Machine Learning Deep Learning GPU Accelerated...
4 Agenda Introduction to Machine Learning Supervised Machine Learning Unsupervised Machine Learning Deep Learning
5 What is AI?
6 AI at NSA, MIT Late 80s
7 Problems with hard coded Rules •  Rules are manual, uses a human expert –  difficult to maintain –  give a one size ...
8 What is Machine Learning? Train Algorithm Build Model Features Predictions f(X)
9 What has changed in the past 10 years? Big Data and Distributed computing Improved machine learning Algorithms
10 Apache Spark Distributed Datasets Distributed Dataset Node Executor P4 Node Executor P1 P3 Node Executor P2 partitione...
11 GPUs speed up Multi core servers for parallel processing Cluster of GPUs 1 million times faster than Cray-1
12 Mythbusters explain Parallel GPU vs Sequential CPU •  Painting a smily face with a sequential paint gun
13 Mythbusters explain Parallel graphics with GPU •  Painting a smiling face with one blast from a parallel paint gun !
14 Agenda Introduction to Machine Learning Supervised Machine Learning Unsupervised Machine Learning Deep Learning
15 Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning Machine Learning Unsupervised •  Clustering •  Collaborative Filtering • ...
16 Supervised Algorithms use Labeled Data
17 ML Discovery Model Building Update Monitor
18 Supervised Machine Learning: Classification & Regression Classification Identifies category for item Spam / Not Spam
19 Form of ML that: •  Identifies which category an item belongs to •  Uses supervised learning algorithms –  Data is ...
20 Credit Card Fraud Example •  What are we trying to predict? –  This is the Label or Target outcome: –  Fraud or No...
21 Decision Tree For Classification •  Tree of decisions about features •  Estimates IF THEN ELSE questions •  Gives prob...
22 •  Random Forest model consists of multiple decision trees from subsets of data •  Final Prediction is combined avera...
23 Examples •  Retail Example: –  Predict price, sales •  Telecom: –  Predict customer will churn •  Healthcare Exam...
24 Supervised Learning House Price Prediction Example •  What are we trying to predict? –  This is the Label or Target ...
25 Label: House Price Y X Feature: house size (square meters) Data point: price, size House Price = intercept + coefficien...
26 Decision Tree for House Price
27 Regression Predicts a Numeric Value •  Regression predicts a numeric value (eg price) •  Retail Example: –  Sales ba...
28 Agenda Introduction to Machine Learning Supervised Machine Learning Unsupervised Machine Learning Deep Learning
29 Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning Machine Learning Unsupervised •  Clustering •  Collaborative Filtering • ...
30 Unsupervised Algorithms use Unlabeled data Customer GroupsBuild ModelTrain Algorithm Finds patterns New Customer Purch...
31 Unsupervised Machine Learning: Clustering Clustering group news articles into different categories
32 Clustering: Definition Groups objects into clusters with high feature similarity
33 Uses of Clustering Clustering Examples include: •  Grouping: –  Similar search results , text –  Similar customers ...
34 Clustering: Example Group similar objects
35 Clustering: Example Group similar objects Use MLlib K-means algorithm 1.  Initialize coordinates to K cluster centers
36 Clustering: Example Group similar objects Use MLlib K-means algorithm 1.  Initialize coordinates to K clusters cente...
37 Clustering: Example Group similar objects Use MLlib K-means algorithm 1.  Initialize coordinates to center of cluste...
38 Clustering: Example Group similar objects Use MLlib K-means algorithm 1.  Initialize coordinates to center of cluste...
39 Association, Co-Occurrence, Market Basket Recommendations •  Retail –  Products which are purchased together •  ...
40 Agenda Introduction to Machine Learning Supervised Machine Learning Unsupervised Machine Learning Deep Learning
41 Deep Learning Multilayered neural networks
42 The Network is trained with images
43 Neural network neuron or node Each node takes input data and a weight and outputs a confidence score to the next lay...
44 Each node outputs a confidence score to the next layer
45 Errors are calculted at the output layer
46 Errors are sent back through the network
47 This process is repeated, adjusting weights, until correct
48 This process is repeated with lots of images
49 Deep Learning During this process layers learn the optimal features for the model
50 Deep Learning Features •  Advantage: –  Features do not have to be predetermined •  Disadvantage: –  Decisions are...
51 Deep Neural Networks •  Classification and •  Forecasting
52 Convolutional Neural Networks for Images •  Image crunchers to identify objects •  Today’s eyes for identifying canc...
53 Recurrent Neural Networks for Sequenced data •  Sequence of events and language patterns •  Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s S...
54 Agenda Introduction to Machine Learning Supervised Machine Learning Unsupervised Machine Learning Deep Learning GPUs
55 GPUs have been responsible for the advancement of deep learning in the past several years https://developer.nvidia.com...
56 cuDF cuIO Analytics Data Preparation VisualizationModel Training cuML Machine Learning cuGraph Graph Analytics PyTorch,...
57 � All systems utilize the same memory format � No overhead for cross-system communication � Projects can share function...
58 Data processing challenges with CPU-powered spark Hadoop brought scale-out processing to data analytics ETL and tradi...
59 DATA PROCESSING SOLUTION FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW Spark 3.0 on GPUs Spark 3.0 clusters can now be accelerated using ...
60 BENEFITS OF GPU ACCELERATED SPARK 3.0 Accelerate data science pipelines without code changes One pipeline, from ingest...
61 NVIDIA innovations in Spark 3.0 •  RAPIDS Accelerator for Spark 3.0 GPU Acceleration of: •  Spark Data Frames •  S...
62 To dive deeper into Apache Spark 3.0, download the free Apache Spark 3.0 ebook: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/deep- l...
63 •  Developers https://developer.nvidia.com/ •  RAPIDS https://developer.nvidia.com/rapids •  Deep Learning https://de...
64 Integrations, feedback, documentation support, pull requests, new issues, or code donations welcomed! APACHE ARROW GPU ...
65 GITHUB DOCKER https://github.com/rapidsai ANACONDA NGC https://anaconda.org/rapidsai/ https://ngc.nvidia.com/registry/ ...
Introduction to machine learning with GPUs

Demystifying machine learning and deep learning

Introduction to machine learning with GPUs

  63. 63. 63 •  Developers https://developer.nvidia.com/ •  RAPIDS https://developer.nvidia.com/rapids •  Deep Learning https://developer.nvidia.com/deep-learning •  https://news.developer.nvidia.com/oak-ridge-national-laboratory-coronavirus- research/ •  https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/jumpstarting-ai-with-covid-19-ct-inference- pipeline-and-clara-deploy-quickstart-vm/ •  https://news.developer.nvidia.com/ •  https://news.developer.nvidia.com/new-resource-for-nvidia-developers-access- technical-content-through-nvidia-on-demand/ •  https://blazingsql.com/ TO LEARN MORE
