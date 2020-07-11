Taller evidencia, hallazgo y conclusiones de auditoria 06 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Página 1 de 8 SENA CENTRO MINERO TECNOLOGO EN CONTROL AMBIENTAL Y SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL TALLER 06 TEMA: Criterios, Evidenci...
Página 2 de 8 EJERCICIO El Frigorífico Bovicarnes S.A, se encuentra en proceso de implementación del Sistema de Gestión Am...
Página 3 de 8 Maneja el siguiente proceso de producción Se procesa semanalmente aproximadamente 55 reses de ganado vacuno,...
Página 4 de 8  Caudal de 0.60 l/s  Los vertimientos generados son de tipo domestico y de proceso o Los vertimientos domé...
Página 5 de 8 Porcentaje de remoción de contaminantes de: PARAMETRO % DE REMOCION Grasas y aceites 80% en carga SST 80% en...
Página 6 de 8 FRIGORIFICO BOVICARNES PROGRAMADE AUDITORIAS INTERNAS SGA F-AA-01 VERSIÓN 00 Pag. 1 de PROCESO A AUDITAR DOC...
Página 7 de 8 FRIGORIFICO BOVICARNE S PLAN DE AUDITORIAS INTERNAS F-AA-02 VERSIÓN 00 Pag. 1 de Proceso / Área CUARTEO Y TR...
Página 8 de 8 FRIGORIFICO BOVICARNE S INFORME DE AUDITORIAINTERNA F-AA-04 VERSIÓN 00 Pag. 1 de Para (Auditado): MANUEL RUI...
  1. 1. Página 1 de 8 SENA CENTRO MINERO TECNOLOGO EN CONTROL AMBIENTAL Y SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL TALLER 06 TEMA: Criterios, Evidencia, hallazgos y conclusiones de auditoria DURACION: 20 min FECHA:29/05/2011 ALUMNO (S): ARVEY FERNANDO VARGAS, YUDI CAROLINA VILLAMIL OBJETIVO Afianzar el conocimiento adquirido sobre los temas de criterios, evidencia, hallazgos y conclusiones de la auditoria; con el fin de desarrollar destrezas y habilidades necesarias al momento de llevar a cabo una auditoria ambiental. DEFINICIONES Programa de auditoría: conjunto de una o más auditorias planificadas para un periodo de tiempo determinado y dirigidas hacia un propósito especifico Criterios de auditoría: conjunto de políticas y procedimientos o requisitos Evidencia de auditoria la evidencia de auditoria es la información que obtiene el auditor para extraer conclusiones en las cuales sustenta su opinión (Información verificable, registros o declaraciones de hechos). Hallazgos de la auditoria resultados de la evaluación de la evidencia de la auditoria recopilada frente a los criterios de auditoria. Los hallazgos de la auditoria pueden indicar tanto conformidad o no conformidad con los criterios de auditoria como oportunidades de mejora; estos proporcionan la base para elaborar el informe de la auditoria. Conformidad cumplimiento de un requisito No conformidad incumplimiento de un requisito Conclusiones de auditoria resultado de una auditoria, que proporciona el equipo auditor, tras considerar los objetivos de la auditoria y todos los hallazgos de la auditoria1 1 INSTITUTO COLOMBIANO DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS. Norma Técnica Colombiana. Directrices para la auditoria de los sistemas de gestión de la calidad y/o ambiental. Primera actualización. Bogota D.C: ICONTEC, 2004. NTC-ISO 19011
  2. 2. Página 2 de 8 EJERCICIO El Frigorífico Bovicarnes S.A, se encuentra en proceso de implementación del Sistema de Gestión Ambiental y debe realizar una auditoria interna con el propósito de verificar la conformidad del SGA frente a los requerimientos de la norma ISO 14001, y de esta manera tener conocimiento de los aspectos positivos, los que deben mejorar y las acciones que deben llevar a cabo para garantizar la certificación de su sistema. Para la realización de la auditoría interna, la empresa contrato a la firma auditora “Auditores ambientales S.A”, la cual asigno a un grupo de auditores conformado por un auditor líder y un auditor acompañante. La Gerencia del frigorífico le dio a conocer al Coordinador Ambiental, la empresa encargada de realizar la auditoria y acordaron llevarla a cabo el día 2 de septiembre de 2008 de 8 am a 5 pm, para lo cual el Coordinador debe elaborar el correspondiente programa de auditoría interna al SGA y solicitar al Equipo auditor su Plan de auditoria. Días previos a la auditoria el equipo auditor le pide al responsable de la auditoria ambiental del frigorífico, información fundamental para el conocimiento de la empresa, de los procesos y actividades que desarrolla. La información proporcionada fue la siguiente: El Frigorífico Bovicarnes, se encuentra ubicado en la Carrera 23 N° 80-23 sur en la Ciudad de Bogota, aledañamente pasa el Río Tunjo, y se encuentran rodeado por viviendas de bajo nivel Cuenta con una planta de personal de 50 empleados y esta conformada por las siguientes áreas: Gerencia General Áreas administrativas Planta de Produccion Áreas de apoyo Gerencia Administrativa y financiera Recursos humanos Comercial Ventas Mantenimiento Almacén Compras Seguridad industrial Limpieza
  3. 3. Página 3 de 8 Maneja el siguiente proceso de producción Se procesa semanalmente aproximadamente 55 reses de ganado vacuno, demanda gran cantidad de agua, debido a las continuas jornadas de sacrificio y faenada, sobre reses, pisos y paredes, dada la gran cantidad de sangre, rumen, y otros residuos que se producen. Se conoce que el modulo de consumo industrial para el sacrificio de ganado Bovino es 500 litros por animal. El día de la auditoria el equipo auditor encuentra que los aspectos ambientales mas significativos del frigorífico son el consumo de agua, residuos sólidos generados y vertimientos, siendo el ultimo el mas significativo de todos por la contaminación del agua superficial por material orgánico en altas concentraciones que se genera. Por lo anterior los auditores realizan una inspección a las instalaciones del frigorífico, en especial en los puntos de almacenamiento de agua, de distribución, donde finalmente se vierten los efluentes provenientes del frigorífico, al centro de acopio de residuos sólidos y pregunta sobre el consumo de agua y el manejo que realizan a los residuos; en consecuencia, el equipo auditor encuentra que: El Frigorífico Bovicarnes S.A en cuanto a manejo y tratamiento de vertimientos presenta los siguientes aspectos:  Cuenta con dos tanques de almacenamiento de agua  Realiza un tratamiento primario al vertimiento (remoción de sólidos gruesos y sedimentables)  Consume 823 m3 /mes de agua
  4. 4. Página 4 de 8  Caudal de 0.60 l/s  Los vertimientos generados son de tipo domestico y de proceso o Los vertimientos domésticos; provienen de las áreas de los baños, limpieza de pisos y baños en áreas administrativas, y cafetería y se consume aproximadamente 50 lt por persona día (5 días a la semana) o Los vertimientos de proceso; provienen de las áreas productivas, por el lavado de pisos, paredes y carne en canal: lo cual genera gran cantidad de sangre, rumen y estiércol.  Los vertimientos son descargados finalmente al Río Tunjo  El ultimo estudio de caracterización de vertimientos muestra que las concentraciones de Demanda Biológica de Oxigeno (DBO5), Demanda Química de Oxigeno (DQO), Grasas y Sólidos Suspendidos Totales (SST) arroja los siguientes resultados: o Valores de entrada del vertimiento al sistema de tratamiento de efluentes pH: 4 unidades PARAMETRO [C] (mg/l) C.P. (kg/día) SST 8272 132 Grasas 13945 100 DBO5 32000 512 DQO 25200 403 Donde: [C] = Concentración, en miligramos por litro y; C.P. = Carga promedio, en Kilogramos al día o Valores de salida del vertimiento después del tratamiento de efluentes pH: 6 PARAMETRO [C] (mg/l) C.P. (kg/día) SST 1242.9 27,72 Grasas 5478 35 DBO5 10585 195 DQO 11766 242 Donde: [C] = Concentración, en miligramos por litro y; C.P. = Carga promedio, en Kilogramos al día. Los auditores ambientales encuentran que para que el frigorífico cumpla las normas de vertimiento deben estar conforme con lo estipulado en el Decreto 1594/84 “Usos del agua y residuos líquidos”; el cual determina que todo vertimiento a un cuerpo de agua debe cumplir por lo menos con: pH de 5 a 9 unidades
  5. 5. Página 5 de 8 Porcentaje de remoción de contaminantes de: PARAMETRO % DE REMOCION Grasas y aceites 80% en carga SST 80% en carga Demanda Bioquímica de oxigeno 80% e carga Cuenta con los siguientes programas ambientales  Ahorro y uso eficiente de agua : Donde han cambiado los grifos de los sanitarios; sin embargo falta implementación de medidas para reducir el consumo  Manejo de residuos sólidos: para la implementación de este programa cuentan con canecas distribuidas en las áreas de la empresa, según el tipo de residuo generado en cada una y Los residuos sólidos de gran tamaño como cabezas, patas, pezuñas, cuernos, y residuos sólidos finos como pelos, pequeñas fracciones de hueso y carne, son vendidos para ser utilizados como subproductos en empresas para la producción de harinas, alimentos para animales y cepillos  Mejoramiento del sistema de tratamiento de aguas: Se cuenta con los diseños y el presupuesto para su construcción.  Adelantan un programa de capacitación en temas ambientales como: o Manejo de residuos sólidos o Uso eficiente de agua y energía o Prevención y control de emergencias ambientales EJERCICIO De acuerdo con lo planteado anteriormente, realice: 1. El programa de auditoría interna que debe elaborar el Coordinador Ambiental (Formato 1) 2. El plan de auditoría que debe elaborar el equipo auditor (Formato 2) 3. Una lista de chequeo con las preguntas que formularían los auditores a los auditados y establezca las evidencias, hallazgos que encontrarían los auditores, identificando si se considera una CONFORMIDAD o una NO CONFORMIDAD (Formato 3) 4. El informe de auditoría interna (Formato 4)
  6. 6. Página 6 de 8 FRIGORIFICO BOVICARNES PROGRAMADE AUDITORIAS INTERNAS SGA F-AA-01 VERSIÓN 00 Pag. 1 de PROCESO A AUDITAR DOCUMENTO APLICADO AUDITADO AUDITOR FECHA REQUISITO DE LA NORMA DURACION ESTIMADA RECEPCION DEL ANIMAL LISTADO DE RECEPCION Y ESTADO DEL ANIMAL AREA DE PRODUCCION (JEFE) Coordinador Ambiental 20 05 2011 DECRETO 1594 DE 1984 2 DIAS LAVADO DEL ANIMAL CHEQUEO DE LIMPIEZA AREA DE PRODUCCION (JEFE) Coordinador Ambiental 22 05 2011 DECRETO 1594 DE 1984 1 DIA INSENSIBILIZACION Y SANGRIA FICHAS DE SACRIFICIO AREA DE PRODUCCION (JEFE) Coordinador Ambiental 23 05 2011 DECRETO 1594 DE 1984 1 DIA RETIRO DE PATAS Y CABEZA CHEQUEO DE PROCESOS DE SEPARACION AREA DE PRODUCCION (JEFE) Coordinador Ambiental 24 05 2011 DECRETO 1594 DE 1984 1 DIA DESUELLO CHEQUEO DE PROCESOS DE SEPARACION AREA DE PRODUCCION (JEFE) Coordinador Ambiental 25 05 2011 DECRETO 1594 DE 1984 1 DIA CORTE DE ESTERNON CHEQUEO DE PROCESOS DE SEPARACION AREA DE PRODUCCION (JEFE) Coordinador Ambiental 26 05 2011 DECRETO 1594 DE 1984 1 DIA RETIRO Y ARREGLO DE VISERAS REGISTRO DE PRODUCTOS SECUNDARIOS AREA DE PRODUCCION (JEFE) Coordinador Ambiental 27 05 2011 DECRETO 1594 DE 1984 1 DIA CUARTEO Y TRASPORTE REGISTRO DE PRODUCTOS PRIMARIOS AREA DE PRODUCCION (JEFE) Coordinador Ambiental 28 05 2011 DECRETO 1594 DE 1984 1 DIA
  7. 7. Página 7 de 8 FRIGORIFICO BOVICARNE S PLAN DE AUDITORIAS INTERNAS F-AA-02 VERSIÓN 00 Pag. 1 de Proceso / Área CUARTEO Y TRASPORTE Fecha de la auditoria 28 /05 /2011 Hora 8: 00 AM Lugar de la auditoria INATALACIONES Bovicarnes S.A Auditor (es): Auditado (s): JUAN ORTIZ Coordinador Ambiental MANUEL RUIZ JEFE AREA DE PRODUCCION DANIEL PEÑA Auditor Secundario Objetivo de la auditoria: CERTIFICAR EL PROCESO DE CUARTEO Y TRASPORTE BOVINO DE ACUERDO A LOS LINEAMIENTOS DE LEY Y LOS IMPARTIDOS POR LA DIRECCION Alcance de la auditoria: PARTE DEL PROCESO DE LLEGADA DEL ANIMAL SACRIFICADO,Y SE CENTRA EN EL PROCESO DE CUARTEO Y TRASPORTE FINAL DE UNA CANTIDAD DE ANIMALES DETERMINADA. Requisitos del SGA ISO 14001:2004 a auditar POLITICA AMBIENTAL PLANIFICACION REQUISITOS LEGALES Documentos de referencia: M A N U A L D E O R G A N I Z A C I Ó N Y P R O C E D I M I E N T O S MOP-SPB-08 Directrices para el Manejo, Transporte y Sacrificio Humanitario del Ganado Manual de practicas pecuarias Desarrollo de la Auditoria: Actividades Tiempo estimado Participantes Revisión de instalaciones 2 horas Encargados del procedimiento Revisión de implementos a utilizar 1 horas Encargados del procedimiento Calificación de procedimiento 3 horas Encargados del procedimiento Revisión de residuos producidos 1 hora Encargados del procedimiento Revisión de gestión de residuos 1 hora Encargados del procedimiento Fecha de entrega del informe de auditoría: 05 06 2011 Preparado por: JUAN ORTIZ Coordinador Ambiental Nombre: JUAN ORTIZ Firma Fecha: 28/ 05/ 2011
  8. 8. Página 8 de 8 FRIGORIFICO BOVICARNE S INFORME DE AUDITORIAINTERNA F-AA-04 VERSIÓN 00 Pag. 1 de Para (Auditado): MANUEL RUIZ JEFE AREA DE PRODUCCION Fecha de informe: 05/06/2011 Proceso auditado: CUARTEO Y TRASPORTE Lugar: INATALACIONES Bovicarnes S.A Fecha de realización 28 /05 /2011 Hora de inicio 8: 00 AM Hora de terminación 5:30 PM Objetivo: DETECCIONDE CONFORMIDADES E INCONFORMIDADES EN EL PROCESO Alcance: PARTE DEL PROCESO DE LLEGADA DEL ANIMAL SACRIFICADO,Y SE CENTRA EN EL PROCESO DE CUARTEO Y TRASPORTE FINAL DE UNA CANTIDAD DE ANIMALES DETERMINADA. Auditor (es): JUAN ORTIZ Coordinador Ambiental DANIEL PEÑA Auditor Secundario Documentación del S.G.A utilizada como referencia: ISO 14001:2004 Hallazgos encontrados: No Conformidades:  LA PRODUCCIONDE RESIDUOS SOLIDOS SOBREPASALO ESTIMADO  EL PROCESO TOMA MAS TIEMPO DE LO ESTIMADO Conformidades:  LOS PASOS ESTANDARIZADOS SE APLICAN  LAS NORMAS SANITARIAS SE APLICAN  SE EMPLEAN LOS EQUIPOS NECESARIOS Observaciones:MANTENIMIENTO SANITARIO DE EQUIPOS OPTIMO, UZO EFICIENTE DE LOS EQUIPOS Conclusiones: DENTRO DE LOS PARAMETROS DE EJECUCION DE ESTE PROCEDIMIENTO SE APRECIA UNA ALTA CALIFICACION DEL PERSONAL PARA DICHAS LABORES, AUNQUE FALTA CONTROL DIRECTO DE LA CANTIDAD DEMATERIA PRIMA Anexos: JUAN ORTIZ MANUEL RUIZ FIRMA DEL AUDITOR FIRMA AUDITADO

