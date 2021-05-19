Successfully reported this slideshow.
QUE ES LA POSIDAD DE TU CABELLO
¿QUÉ ES LA POROSIDAD EL CABELLO? • La porosidad del cabello es la capacidad que tiene nuestro pelo de absorber y mantener ...
¿TIPOS DE POROSIDAD? Se puede clasificar en 3 tipos: • Porosidad baja: la disposición de las cutículas es muy compacta, lo...
TEST DE POROSIDAD • Llena un vaso con agua a temperatura ambiente. • Elige entre 2 a 5 pelos enteros que se te hayan caído...
TEST DE POROSIDAD • Una vez que transcurra este tiempo, puedes leer los resultados, de la siguiente forma: • El pelo se hu...
May. 19, 2021

Que es la posidad de tu cabello

Un poco sobre la porosidad de nuestro cabello

Que es la posidad de tu cabello

  1. 1. QUE ES LA POSIDAD DE TU CABELLO
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA POROSIDAD EL CABELLO? • La porosidad del cabello es la capacidad que tiene nuestro pelo de absorber y mantener la hidratación. Es decir, es la capacidad que tiene nuestro afro de que la hidratación entre y no salga. • Por lo tanto, la porosidad va a depender de la disposición de las cutículas. Estas no sólo tiene un componente genético, si no que también puede verse afectada por productos y procesos como las permanentes y la coloración.
  3. 3. ¿TIPOS DE POROSIDAD? Se puede clasificar en 3 tipos: • Porosidad baja: la disposición de las cutículas es muy compacta, lo que dificulta la entrada de la hidratación pero una vez dentro se mantiene. • Porosidad media: la disposición de las cutículas es más flexible lo que permite la entrada de la hidratación con facilidad y su permanencia dentro de la fibra capilar. Es la porosidad del cabello ideal. • Porosidad alta: las cutículas están poco entrelazadas; es como si hubiese agujeros en la fibra capilar que mientras permiten la entrada de la hidratación también permiten su salida; es decir, según entra, sale.
  4. 4. TEST DE POROSIDAD • Llena un vaso con agua a temperatura ambiente. • Elige entre 2 a 5 pelos enteros que se te hayan caído. Es muy importante que el cabello esté limpio, y libre de productos como gel, laca,mascarilla, acondicionador. • Coloca los cabellos en el vaso con agua y obsérvalo durante 2 a 4 minutos.
  5. 5. TEST DE POROSIDAD • Una vez que transcurra este tiempo, puedes leer los resultados, de la siguiente forma: • El pelo se hunde muy rápido, indica porosidad Alta: es porque absorbe el agua con mucha facilidad. Y esto se traduce en que la fibra capilar presenta agujeros o poros y la humedad así como entra, sale fácilmente ocasionando frizz, cutícula abierta, pelo opaco y un pelo más rebelde. El pelo requiere productos para sellar la cutícula como aceites y proteínas, y debe evitarse champús con pH altos. • El pelo se hunde despacio o puede ser que alguna parte queda flotando y el resto se hunde, indica porosidad media: esto significa que entre la cantidad adecuada de hidratación y además que permanezca la hidratación dentro de la fibra capilar, es lo ideal, un cabello sano. Puedes usar productos humectantes y nutritivos, evita alterar la fibra con procesos químicos como alisados, decoloraciones o tinturas. • El pelo permanece flotando, indica porosidad baja: significa que la cutícula está cerrada, y no ha penetrado agua, es difícil que penetre humedad y productos capilares. No es recomendable aplicar aceites debido a que sellaría aún más la cutícula. Lo recomendable son productos ultra humectantes pero que no sean pesados, al contrario livianos.

