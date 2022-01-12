What: Invitation to join the “All Business Briefing” on current COVID-19 conditions and what to expect in the near future Special Guest Speakers: Orange County Health Department Director Quintana Stewart and Dr. Abhi Mehrotra, Vice Chair, Strategic Initiatives & Operations for UNC Dept. of Emergency Medicine, UNC Health Why: The purpose of this call is to share timely and relevant information on COVID-19 and the Omicron variant to help you and your business navigate the upcoming months. We will discuss vaccination and hospitalization statistics, optimal testing practices, how to slow the spread and what to expect moving forward. When: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 3:30pm-4:30pm