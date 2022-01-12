Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 17
Business
Jan. 12, 2022
55 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

All Business Briefing

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 12, 2022
55 views

What: Invitation to join the “All Business Briefing” on current COVID-19 conditions and what to expect in the near future

Special Guest Speakers: Orange County Health Department Director Quintana Stewart and Dr. Abhi Mehrotra, Vice Chair, Strategic Initiatives & Operations for UNC Dept. of Emergency Medicine, UNC Health

Why: The purpose of this call is to share timely and relevant information on COVID-19 and the Omicron variant to help you and your business navigate the upcoming months. We will discuss vaccination and hospitalization statistics, optimal testing practices, how to slow the spread and what to expect moving forward.

When: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 3:30pm-4:30pm

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

All Business Briefing

  1. 1. Orange County COVID-19 Update January 11, 2022 Quintana Stewart, MPA Orange County Health Director
  2. 2. COVID-19 in Orange County As of January 11, 2022 • Transmission rate - HIGH • 3,001 new cases over past 14 days • % positive – 19.0% (14 day % positive); NC rate is 30.5%; • 113 total deaths
  3. 3. The Omicron Variant was first detected in North Carolina the week ending December 11, 2021. For the week ending December 25, 2021, the most recent data available, Omicron represented 40% of sequenced viruses.
  4. 4. Omicron Variant Impact on Infection & Clinical Illness • Highly transmissible; likely at least two –three times as contagious as the Delta variant • Rapidly spreading; estimated to be at least 95% of what is circulating in Southeastern US region • Preliminary data suggests less severe disease- affects upper respiratory track (nose & throat) more than lower respiratory tract (lungs) Impact on Vaccines & Therapeutics • Decreased protection from primary series of vaccination or past infection • Boosters provide increase protection. The booster restores vaccine effectiveness against infection to 75%; boosters reduce risk of hospitalization by 81%. • Decreased protection from some therapeutics. Decreased effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies, except Sotrovimab. Other Antivirals (remdesivir, molnupiravir, and PAXLOVID) still appear to be effective.
  5. 5. Vaccination in Orange County As of January 11, 2022
  6. 6. Vaccination in Orange County by Race As of January 7, 2022
  7. 7. Vaccination in Orange County by Ethnicity As of January 7, 2022
  8. 8. Vaccination in Orange County by Age As of January 7, 2022
  9. 9. Anticipated Change to County Mitigation Strategies • At this time, Elected Officials have not conveyed plans to implement gathering limitations, curfew hours, business closures, etc. Continue to Recommend: • Mask • Vaccination/Booster • Physical Distancing in public places • Hand Hygiene
  10. 10. Testing • Strongly Recommended if you have symptoms • Recommended if you have a known exposure to a positive COVID case • Required for some employers if unvaccinated Resources
  11. 11. Testing Resources • Testing outside of Orange County is acceptable • Results will be reported to local health department in County of Residence • Statewide Reports of delays for results • NC DHHS At Home Test Kits: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid- 19/testing/covid-19-test-home-collection-kit- program
  12. 12. Testing Resources
  13. 13. Testing Resources
  14. 14. New CDC Isolation & Quarantine Guidance https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html
  15. 15. New CDC Isolation & Quarantine Guidance https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html For General Public:
  16. 16. New CDC Isolation & Quarantine Guidance https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html
  17. 17. The ASK? • Continue to promote safe environments that protect all • Encourage sick employees to stay home • Encourage vaccination/boosters • Call the health department if you need signage or have questions about workplace cases

What: Invitation to join the “All Business Briefing” on current COVID-19 conditions and what to expect in the near future Special Guest Speakers: Orange County Health Department Director Quintana Stewart and Dr. Abhi Mehrotra, Vice Chair, Strategic Initiatives & Operations for UNC Dept. of Emergency Medicine, UNC Health Why: The purpose of this call is to share timely and relevant information on COVID-19 and the Omicron variant to help you and your business navigate the upcoming months. We will discuss vaccination and hospitalization statistics, optimal testing practices, how to slow the spread and what to expect moving forward. When: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 3:30pm-4:30pm

Views

Total views

55

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×