INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA AGROPECUARIAAGUSTIN RANGEL TEMA: BLOGGER PROFESOR: EPIMELIO NAVARRO INTEGRANTES: CAROLINA ARAMBULA O...
QUE ES BLOGGER Es un servicio mediante el cual los cibernautas pueden crear y manejar su propio blog, en el cual no deberá...
CARACTERITICAS DE BLOGGER  Es muy fácil de administrar.  Un blog puede tener varios autores.  una persona puede tener v...
FUNCIONALIDADES DE BLOGGER •Diseñador de plantillas que permiten personalizar el aspecto de blog sin tener conocimiento HT...
  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA AGROPECUARIAAGUSTIN RANGEL TEMA: BLOGGER PROFESOR: EPIMELIO NAVARRO INTEGRANTES: CAROLINA ARAMBULA ORTEGA
  2. 2. QUE ES BLOGGER Es un servicio mediante el cual los cibernautas pueden crear y manejar su propio blog, en el cual no deberán de encargarse de ningún tipo de tarea de programación, como por ejemplo la escritura de códigos y la instalación de programas.
  3. 3. CARACTERITICAS DE BLOGGER  Es muy fácil de administrar.  Un blog puede tener varios autores.  una persona puede tener varios blog. Puedes controlar que personas entran al blog.  las personas que lean las entradas pueden hacerte comentarios en el blog y puedes recibir los comentarios en tu correo GMAIL.
  5. 5. FUNCIONALIDADES DE BLOGGER •Diseñador de plantillas que permiten personalizar el aspecto de blog sin tener conocimiento HTML o CSS. Editor de entradas WYSIWYG, que pueden ser programadas. •Adición de imágenes y videos atreves del editor de entradas. •Acceso publico o restringido al blog. •Plantillas para dispositivos móviles.

