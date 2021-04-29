Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Esquema del perfil ACADÉMICO  Profesora en Informática graduada de la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador U.P.E.L  Magister en Educación Mención: Informática y Diseño Instruccional de la Universidad de Los Andes.  Doctorante en Ciencias de la Educación de la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador U.P.E.L. 1
  2. 2. Aspectos de experiencia laboral 2  Actualmente me desempeño como Docente Instructor Ordinario, tiempo completo en la Facultad de Humanidades y Educación de la Universidad de Los Andes, adscrita al Departamento de Medición y Evaluación en las materias Introducción a la Informática y Estadística.
  3. 3. Aspectode publicaciones,proyectos yreconocimientos 3  Mención honorífica. Trabajo de tesis para optar al grado de Magister en Educación Mención: Informática y Diseño Instruccional, titulado: Manual de lineamientos para la producción de recursos auditivos en la enseñanza a estudiantes con discapacidad visual de la Universidad de Los Andes.  Reconocimiento por Facilitador, organizador y diseñador de la Jornada en Línea “Lo Virtual y Virtuoso en Medios Didácticos Hipermedia”.
  4. 4. Aspectode publicaciones,proyectos yreconocimientos 4  Ponente en la jornada : “Recursos educativos a través de las TIC, experiencias de aprendizaje”, realizado en la Facultad de Humanidades y Educación de la Universidad de Los Andes.  Facilitador en el curso sobre el “Manejo Básico del Escritorio de Ubuntu Mate y LibreOffice” realizado en la Facultad de Humanidades y Educación de la : Universidad de Los Andes.
  5. 5. Gracias 5

