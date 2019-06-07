Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación. Educación media general. 7 Junio 2019....
Reflexión: Autores: Nickole García. Carol Fereira. Profesores: María J. Hernández/ Biología. Franklin Cartaya/ Física. Car...
ÍndiceBiología • ¿Cuándo y dónde se descubrió? ………………………………… 4 • ¿Dónde fue el lugar donde vivió y cuál fue su época de vi...
Ardipithecus Ramidus ¿Cuándo y dónde se descubrió? Esta especie fue descubierta en 1992 por un equipo de paleontólogos lid...
Característica s de la mandíbula: . Grandes caninos superiores e inferiores, el tamaño de los dientes posteriores es compa...
6 Funerales, comunicación, elaboración de petroglifos, talla o pintura Por ser una especie tan antigua, no hay registro de...
Albert Einstein Fue un físico alemán de los siglos XIX y XX. Nació el 14 de marzo de 1879 y murió el 18 de abril de 1955. ...
Marie-curie Fue científica polaca nacionalizada francesa. Pionera en el campo de radiactividad, fue la primera persona en ...
Guglielmo Marconi 25 de abril de 1874, Bologna, Italia - 20 de julio de 1937, Roma, Italia. Cursó estudios en la Universid...
John Dalton Nació en1766 Eaglesfield, Gran Bretaña - Murió el 27 de julio de 1844, Mánchester, Reino Unido. Químico y físi...
11 Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen Nació en Lennep, Reino de Prusia, el 27 de marzo de 1845 – Murió en Múnich, República de Weimar ...
Eudoxo de Cnidos Otro de los importantes matemáticos griegos fue Eudoxo de Cnidos, estudioso que se cree que vivió entre e...
13 Carolina Herschel Aurelio Baldor Nació el 16 de marzo de 1750, en Hannover, Alemania. Falleció el 9 de enero de 1848, e...
14 Zenon de Elea Fue un filósofo griego, es conocido como el último representante de la Escuela Eleática, luego de Jenófan...
15 Erastótenes Fue un matemático, astrónomo y geógrafo griego de origen cirenaico. Es considerado como el primer científic...
16 Fue un polímata, matemático, físico, teólogo católico, filósofo y escritor francés. Fue un genio precoz a quien su padr...
Últimamente en el liceo Luis Eduardo Egui Arocha, hay una venta clandestina de chupetas por parte de los estudiantes. Lo q...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación. Educación media general. 7 Junio 2019. Primera edición: Junio 2019 Sección: C San Antonio de los Altos, Estado Miranda. Orígenes
  2. 2. Reflexión: Autores: Nickole García. Carol Fereira. Profesores: María J. Hernández/ Biología. Franklin Cartaya/ Física. Carlos Ortega/ Matemática. Editorial: Se les da la bienvenida a lectores de nuestra primera edición de la revista «Orígenes» (2019) la cuál nos complace presentar. Esperamos que la información emitida a continuación sea de su total agrado, goce y disfrute para su aprendizaje. El tema central es conocer nuestros orígenes, estudiando a la especie más antigua registrada entre nuestros antepasados, así como también matemáticos y físicos importantes mundialmente que fueron responsables de fundar o descubrir las bases de lo que hoy en día conocemos y usamos. Explicamos o interpretamos su vida, estudios, premios, reconocimientos e inventos como lo fueron la calculadora, el número Pi, los famosos libros de Baldor, el cálculo de la medida circunferencial de la tierra y demás. A continuación nos adentraremos en el mundo del conocimiento, creatividad, mente humana, evolución en el entendimiento y ciencia. La composición de esta revista digital, nos nutrió de nuevos conocimientos. Siendo éstos el origen de nuestra actual especie humana, así como la evolución de los sistemas matemáticos y leyes físicas que regían el mundo. Conocimos los grandes aportes que estos genios impusieron en nuestra vida y lo extraordinario que con esfuerzo y astucia podemos llegar a ser, basándonos en que el homínido trabajado e investigado solo poseía un 20% de la capacidad cerebral del humano promedio. Trabajar conjuntamente con el equipo de edición fue bastante sencillo debido a la buena comunicación, justo trabajo y convivencia grupal.
  3. 3. ÍndiceBiología • ¿Cuándo y dónde se descubrió? ………………………………… 4 • ¿Dónde fue el lugar donde vivió y cuál fue su época de vida?......................................................................................... 4 • ¿Cuánto medía su cerebro? ……………………………………. 4 • ¿Cuál fue su estatura y su locomoción? ………………...……… 4 • Características de la mandíbula ……………………….……….. 5 • Métodos de supervivencia ¿Cuál era su alimentación?................................................................................ 5 • Convivencia.................................................................................. 5 • ¿Cuál era el largo de sus extremidades?....................................... 5 • ¿Cuál era el uso de sus manos y pies? ………….……………… 6 • Funerales ……………….………………………………………. 6 • Fabricación de utensilios, Armas Atuendos ……..……………... 6 • Elaboración de petroglifos, talla o pintura ……..………………. 6 Física • Albert Einstein ……….…………………………………….……. 7 • Isaac Newton ….…………………………………………… ……7 • Marie-cure ………………………………………………………. 8 • Murray Gell-mann………………………………………………...8 • Guglielmo Marconi ……………………………………………....9 • Kepler……………………………………………………………..9 • John Dalton………………………………………………………10 • Heinrich Hertz…………….…………………………….………..10 • Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen.…..……………………………………11 • John William Strutt………………………………………………11 Matemática • Eudoxo de Cnidos ………………………………………………..12 • Tales de Mileto …………………………………………………...12 • Carolina Herschel…………………………………………………13 • Aurelio Baldor…………………….………………………………13 • Zenon de Elea …….………………………………………………14 • Luca Pacioli ………………………………………………………14 • Erastótenes…………...……………………………………………15 • Omar Khayyam……………………………………………………15 • Blaise Pascal………………………………………………………16 • Aryabhata…….……………………………………………………16 Artículo de opinión…………………………………………………….17
  4. 4. Ardipithecus Ramidus ¿Cuándo y dónde se descubrió? Esta especie fue descubierta en 1992 por un equipo de paleontólogos liderados por Tim White en la localidad de Aramis en Etiopia. ¿Dónde fue el lugar donde vivió y cuál fue su época de vida? Se cree que vivió hace unos 4,4 millones de años, en la actual Etiopia. Habitó en ambientes de sabana, muy parecidos a lo que hoy en día son las Sabanas Africanas, lo que quiere decir, que vivió en pastizales con poca precipitación y parches de árboles caducifolios. ¿Cuál fue su estatura y su locomoción? Tenía una altura de 120cm – 150cm. La forma de la pelvis, y también de los huesos de los pies, indican que estos pudieron tener una locomoción bípeda o semi-bípeda ¿Cuánto medía su cerebro? Era de tamaño reducido, tenía un volumen cerebral de 350cm3. Sabias que… Este volumen representa apenas un 20% de la capacidad craneana humana. 4
  5. 5. Característica s de la mandíbula: . Grandes caninos superiores e inferiores, el tamaño de los dientes posteriores es comparativamente menor, diastemas anchos, primer deciduo molar inferior similar al del chimpancé, una articulación témporo- madibular simiana, esmalte dental delgado similar al simiano y una marcada asimetría del primer premolar inferior. Dato curioso ¿Cuál era el largo de sus extremidades? Poseían una longitud de brazos y piernas muy similares. Supervivencia ¿Cuál era su alimentación? Vivía en bosques con pequeños claros, alimentándose tanto en los arboles como en el suelo. La dieta de las especies que conforman el género variaba entre carne, frutas, hojas y flores. También consumían materia vegetal fibrosa, como follaje, raíces y algunos tubérculos, incluso frutos secos. 5 El Aripithecus Ramidus corresponde a una especie de homínido que se cree que puede ser familiar del ser humano y que probablemente era bípedo. ¿Convivencia? Los animales más abundantes que compartían el habitad del homínido eran monos colobinos y antílopes. Los Ardipithecus Ramidus también llegaron a convivir con homínidos de la especie Australopithecus Afarensis.
  6. 6. 6 Funerales, comunicación, elaboración de petroglifos, talla o pintura Por ser una especie tan antigua, no hay registro de sus métodos para dichas actividades Uso de sus manos y pies Sus brazos largos, así como sus dedos elongados y curvos, le permitían un mejor agarre en las ramas. Sus pies eran capaces de soportar e impulsar con una mayor efectividad una moción bípeda. Los huesos de su mano, específicamente los de la articulación radio-carpiana, permitían flexibilidad y su palma pequeña hacía notar que no caminaban con los puños cerrados. La forma de los pies sugiere que era capaz de trepar árboles de la selva en busca de comida y refugio. Sabías que… El Ardipithecus Ramidus se sitúa en la familia hominidae, específicamente en la subfamilia de los hominini. Se dice que su ancestro más cercano es el Ardipithecus Kadabba.
  7. 7. Albert Einstein Fue un físico alemán de los siglos XIX y XX. Nació el 14 de marzo de 1879 y murió el 18 de abril de 1955. Con 17 años ingresó en la Escuela Politécnica Federal de Zúrich para estudiar matemáticas y física. Cinco años más tarde, ya graduado, comenzó a trabajar en la Oficina Federal de la Propiedad Intelectual de Suiza. 1905 fue su año más fructífero, resultado de la publicación de cuatro artículos científicos sobre el efecto fotoeléctrico, el movimiento browniano, la teoría de la relatividad especial y la equivalencia masa-energía (E=mc2). El primero le valió el Premio Nobel del 1921, el segundo el grado de doctor y los dos últimos le consagrarían, con el tiempo, como el mayor científico del siglo XX. En 1908 comenzó a ejercer como profesor de física en la Universidad de Berna, cargo que continuaría años posteriores en Praga y finalmente en Berlín, cuidad en la que vivió hasta que el ascenso del régimen nazi le hiciera abandonar Alemania y mudarse a Estados Unidos (1932). Allí impartió docencia en el Instituto de Estudios Avanzados de Princeton. Pasó el resto de su vida intentando integrar las leyes físicas de la gravitación y el electromagnetismo hasta su fallecimiento por una hemorragia interna el 18 de abril de 1955 (76 años). Es reconocido por desarrollar la teoría general de la relatividad, la cual constituye la base de la física moderna junto con la mecánica cuántica. Su más popular avance es la fórmula de la equivalencia entre masa y energía (E=mc2). En 1921 le es otorgado el Premio Nobel de Física por sus servicios a la física teórica, en particular por su descubrimiento de la ley del efecto fotoeléctrico. Isaac Newton Nació de forma prematura el 4 de enero de 1643 y murió el 31 de marzo de 1727 (84 años) en Londres tras una disfunción renal mientras dormía. Fue un físico, filósofo, teólogo, inventor, alquimista y matemático inglés. Es autor de los “Philosophiae naturalis principia mathematica”, más conocido como los Principia, donde describe la ley de la gravitación universal y estableció las bases de la mecánica clásica mediante las leyes que llevan su nombre. Entre sus otros descubrimientos científicos destacan los trabajos sobre la naturaleza de la luz y la óptica y el desarrollo del cálculo matemático. Entre sus hallazgos científicos se encuentran el descubrimiento de que el espectro de color que se observa cuando la luz blanca pasa por un prisma es inherente a esa luz. Fue también un pionero de la mecánica de fluidos, estableciendo una ley sobre la viscosidad. Fue el primero en demostrar que las leyes naturales que gobiernan el movimiento en la Tierra y las que gobiernan el movimiento de los cuerpos celestes son las mismas. Es, a menudo, calificado como el científico más grande de todos los tiempos, y su obra como la culminación de la revolución científica. 7
  8. 8. Marie-curie Fue científica polaca nacionalizada francesa. Pionera en el campo de radiactividad, fue la primera persona en recibir Premios Nobel en distintas especialidades, Física y Química, y la primera mujer en ocupar el puesto de profesora en la Universidad de París. Sus logros incluyen los primeros estudios sobre el fenómeno de la radiactividad(término que ella misma acuñó), técnicas para el aislamiento de isótopos radiactivos y el descubrimiento de dos elementos el polonio y el radio. Bajo su dirección, se llevaron a cabo los primeros estudios en el tratamiento de neoplasias con isótopos radiactivos. Murió por una anemia aplásica causada por la exposición a la radiación de tubos de ensayo con radio que guardaba en los bolsillos en el trabajo y en la construcción de las unidades móviles de rayos X de la Primera Guerra Mundial. Nació el 7 de Noviembre de 1867, Varsovia, Polonia – Murió el 4 de julio de 1934, Sancellemoz. Murray Gell- mannNació en New York en 1929 y murió recientemente, el 24 de Mayo de 2019, en Santa Fe, Nuevo México, Estados Unidos. Físico teórico estadounidense. Ingresó en la Universidad de Yale a la edad de quince años, y se licenció en física a los diecinueve. En 1951 se doctoró por el Massachusetts Institute of Technology con una tesis sobre el tema que iba a ocupar la mayor parte de su trayectoria investigadora: las partículas subatómicas. Un año después se unió al equipo del Instituto de Estudios Nucleares de la Universidad de Chicago, para finalmente asentarse en el California Institute of Technology, en el cual ocupó la cátedra Millikan de física teórica en 1967. En 1961, Gell-Mann y el físico israelí Yuval Ne'eman propusieron de forma simultánea pero independiente un sistema de clasificación de las partículas elementales pesadas descubiertas poco antes, al cual denominaron método óctuplo Como consecuencia de dicha teoría, Gell-Mann predijo la existencia de una nueva partícula, que denominó omega negativa. Tres años después propondría la existencia de unos componentes de la materia aún más fundamentales que las partículas elementales, a los que bautizó con el literario nombre de quark. En 1969 se le concedió el Premio Nobel de Física. Varias son las aportaciones de Gell-Mann al campo de la física de partículas, de la que está considerado como una de las figuras más relevantes. 8
  9. 9. Guglielmo Marconi 25 de abril de 1874, Bologna, Italia - 20 de julio de 1937, Roma, Italia. Cursó estudios en la Universidad de Bolonia, donde realizó los primeros experimentos de ondas electromagnéticas en la comunicación telegráfica. Tenía la idea de utilizar las ondas electromagnéticas para trasmitir señales a través del espacio. Construyó un aparato con el objeto de conectar el trasmisor y receptor a través de antena y esta a la tierra. Su primer logro fue en 1886 cuando trasmitió el primer mensaje radiotelegráfico encontrándose el receptor a 250 metros del emisor. A partir de este y otros descubrimientos, se convenció que las ondas hertezianas siguen la curvatura de la tierra y no se trasladan en forma recta. En 1890 se interesa por la telegrafía sin hilos y en torno a 1895 ya había inventado un aparato con el que consiguió enviar señales a varios kilómetros de distancia mediante una antena direccional. Su sistema pronto fue tomado por las marinas italiana y británica y en torno a 1907 había logrado tal perfeccionamiento que se estableció un servicio transatlántico de telegrafía sin hilos para uso público. En 1909 le concedieron, junto al físico alemán Karl Ferdinad Braun, el Premio Nobel de Física por su trabajo. Durante la I Guerra Mundial estuvo encargado del servicio telegráfico italiano e inventó la transmisión de onda corta como medio de comunicación secreta. Guglielmo Marconi falleció en Roma el 20 de julio de 1937. Todas las emisoras de radio del mundo guardaron dos minutos de silencio en señal de respeto. Kepler 27 de diciembre de 1571, Weil der Stadt, Alemania - 15 de noviembre de 1630, Ratisbona, Alemania. A los 18 años ingresó en la Universidad de Tubinga para estudiar teología, lenguas antiguas y ciencias clásicas. Allí descubrió la teoría heliocéntrica de Nicolás Copérnico de mano de su mentor Michael Maestlin. A los 23 años abandonó Tubinga para enseñar matemáticas y astronomía en la Universidad de Graz (Austria). En el período (1600-1609), Kepler calculó la órbita de Marte y describió sus dos primeras leyes sobre el movimiento de los planetas, recogidas en su obra «Astronomía nova» (1609). Su tercera y última ley la haría pública 10 años más tarde en «La armonía de los mundos» (1619). Finalmente, en 1625, con 54 años, publicó gracias a los datos previos de Tycho Brahe y sus propias observaciones las «Tablas rudolfinas», un completo catálogo estelar y planetario que se utilizaría como referencia en el mundo entero por más de un siglo. Kepler fallecería cuatro años después a los 58 años de edad, dejando tras él un legado que ayudó a entender mejor el universo y que permeó en el trabajo de otros grandes científicos como Isaac Newton, el cual acabaría formulando su teoría de la gravitación universal inspirado en los hallazgos de Johannes. Conocido principalmente por descubrir y describir las leyes que explican el movimiento de los planetas alrededor del Sol. Enunció una primera aproximación satisfactoria de la ley de la refracción, distinguió por vez primera claramente entre los problemas físicos de la visión y sus aspectos fisiológicos y analizó el aspecto geométrico de diversos sistemas ópticos. 9
  10. 10. John Dalton Nació en1766 Eaglesfield, Gran Bretaña - Murió el 27 de julio de 1844, Mánchester, Reino Unido. Químico y físico británico al que se debe la primera formulación moderna de la teoría atómica. Pese a recibir una educación precaria a causa de las penurias económicas, una inagotable curiosidad y afán de conocimientos le permitió completar su formación y obtener cierto prestigio con sus primeros trabajos científicos, que versaron sobre los gases y sobre una enfermedad visual que padeció, posteriormente llamada daltonismo. Reconocido ya como científico y con una sólida posición académica, Dalton descubrió la llamada ley de las proporciones múltiples, que rige el peso de los elementos que intervienen en una reacción química, y propuso como interpretación de la misma toda una teoría sobre la constitución de la materia que retomaba el atomismo griego: es el llamado modelo atómico de Dalton, que, vigente a lo largo de todo el siglo XIX, posibilitaría los impresionantes avances registrados por la química durante ese periodo. En este sentido, la contribución de Dalton posee una trascendencia casi equiparable a la del «padre de la química», Antoine Lavoisier, que había sentado los fundamentos y métodos de la nueva ciencia a finales de la centuria anterior. Heinrich Hertz Nacido en Hamburgo el 22 de Febrero de 1857 - Murió muy joven, el 1 de Enero de 1894, en bonn, antes de cumplir los 37 años. Cursó estudios en la Universidad de Berlín. De 1885 a 1889 dio clases de física en la Escuela Técnica de Karlsruhe, y posteriormente en la Universidad de Bonn. Clarificó la teoría electromagnética de la luz, que había sido formulada por el físico británico James Clerk Maxwell en el año 1884. Demostró que la electricidad puede transmitirse en forma de ondas electromagnéticas, las cuales se propagan a la velocidad de la luz y tienen además muchas de sus propiedades. El efecto fotoeléctrico fue descubierto por Hertz en 1887, al observar que el arco que salta entre dos electrodos conectados a alta tensión alcanza distancias mayores cuando se ilumina con luz ultravioleta que cuando se deja en la oscuridad. Hertz establece básicamente que electrones de una superficie metálica pueden escapar de ella si adquieren la energía suficiente suministrada por luz de longitud de onda lo suficientemente corta. Hallwachs y Lenard estudiaron también este efecto años después. Sus experimentos con estas ondas le condujeron al descubrimiento del telégrafo y la radio sin cables. La unidad de frecuencia, fue nombrada «Hertz» en honor a este científico. Su símbolo es Hz, 10
  11. 11. 11 Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen Nació en Lennep, Reino de Prusia, el 27 de marzo de 1845 – Murió en Múnich, República de Weimar el 10 de febrero de 1923 Fue un ingeniero mecánico y físico alemán. Cuando él tenía tres años, su familia se mudó a los Países Bajos. Allí recibió su educación primaria en el Instituto de Martinnus Herman van Doorn. Cuando contaba con 17 años, ingresó en la Escuela Técnica de Utrecht; en 1865 inició estudios en la Escuela Politécnica de Zúrich (Suiza), y en 1868 recibió su título de ingeniero mecánico, doctorándose un año después. Trabajó como profesor de física en Estrasburgo en 1876; en la universidad alemana de Giessen, en 1879; y en el instituto de física de la Universidad Würzburg, en 1888. En 1900 le fue concedida la cátedra de física en la Universidad de Múnich; también fue nombrado director de un nuevo instituto físico creado en esa misma ciudad. El 8 de noviembre de 1895, trabajando con un tubo de rayos catódicos, descubrió los rayos X, ganando el Premio Nobel en 1901. Los rayos X se comienzan a aplicar en todos los campos de la medicina, entre ellos el urológico. Fue un físico y profesor universitario británico galardonado con el Premio Nobel de Física en 1904. Estudió matemáticas en el Trinity College de la Universidad de Cambridge en 1861, graduándose en 1865. Comenzó a trabajar en 1879 como profesor de física experimental en dicha universidad . En 1887 se trasladó a Londres, donde fue profesor de filosofía natural de la Real Institución hasta 1905. Las primeras investigaciones de Strutt se recogen en su obra The Theory of Sound, en la que se describe un nuevo procedimiento para medir las vibraciones acústicas, polarización de la luz, contribuyó a la teoría de la radiación del cuerpo negro y logró dar una explicación del color azul del cielo. Además realizó trabajos sobre la luz, el color, la electricidad, la dinámica de la resonancia, las vibraciones de gases y los sólidos elásticos. En 1904 fue galardonado con el Premio Nobel de Física por sus investigaciones sobre la densidad de un buen número de gases así como por el descubrimiento del argón. John William Strutt Nacido el 12 de noviembre de 1842 en Langford Grove, Reino Unido. Fallece el 30 de junio de 1919 en Witham, Reino Unido
  12. 12. Eudoxo de Cnidos Otro de los importantes matemáticos griegos fue Eudoxo de Cnidos, estudioso que se cree que vivió entre el 410 a.C. y el 355 a.C., aunque existen otras fuentes que prefieren situar los límites de su vida entre los años 408 a.C. y el 347 a.C. Dentro de los grandes aportes de este científico, quien también incursionó en áreas como la Medicina, la Geografía y la Astronomía, está la de haber promulgado la Teoría de la Proporción, así como el establecimiento del Método de exhaución. Así mismo, Eudoxo de Cnidos logró crear una clasificación para distintos conceptos como número, longitud y dimensión espacial, al tiempo que desarrolló fórmulas que le permitieron calcular el volumen de figuras geométricas como el cono y la pirámide. Tales de Mileto Estudioso de la civilización helénica, el cual incursionó en áreas como la Filosofía, la Ingeniería, la Astronomía y por su puesto las Matemáticas, disciplinas del conocimiento humano, con las que trató de llevar a cabo su principal motivación: hallar una explicación racional para el Universo. Entre sus aportes más importantes es el de haber promulgado el Teorema de Tales, los cuales se constituirían en nociones fundamentales de la geometría. 12
  13. 13. 13 Carolina Herschel Aurelio Baldor Nació el 16 de marzo de 1750, en Hannover, Alemania. Falleció el 9 de enero de 1848, en dicha ciudad Fue una astrónoma alemana que vivió también en Inglaterra. Nació en una familia numerosa de músicos y no recibió educación formal, ya que su madre pensaba que solo debía recibir la educación propia para ser una buena ama de casa. Cuando William (su hermano) abandonó la música y empezó a estudiar astronomía, ella hizo lo mismo. Así comenzó la carrera científica de Carolina, bajo las enseñanzas de su hermano, finalmente la llevaron a formarse por sí misma. Caroline descubrió en el año 1783 la Nébula Andrómeda, Cetus y añadió catorce nébulas a la lista de las descubiertas. Fue la primera mujer en detectar un cometa descubriendo posteriormente siete más. En 1828 publicó el catálogo de 1,500 Nébulas descubiertos por los Herschels, por lo que la Sociedad Astronómica Royal le concedió una medalla de oro. A los noventa y seis años el Rey de Prussia le dio una medalla de oro en las ciencias. Fue un matemático, profesor, escritor y abogado cubano, autor del libro Álgebra de Baldor, publicado en 1941. Se conocen otros libros suyos, como Aritmética, Geometría plana y del espacio y Trigonometría de Baldor. Fundó en Cuba el Colegio Baldor, del que también fue su director. Después de la Revolución Cubana de 1959, Baldor tuvo problemas con el nuevo gobierno; decide abandonar el país con su familia. El 19 de julio de 1960 partieron a México y luego a Estados Unidos. Más tarde consiguió trabajo en el Saint Peters College de Nueva Jersey, ciudad donde se mudó. Se dedicaba a escribir teoremas y ejercicios matemáticos. Finalmente, Baldor, ya retirado, se fue con su mujer, Moraima, y sus hijos a Miami, donde murió. Nació en La Habana el 22 de octubre de 1906. Falleció el 2 de abril de 1978, Miami, Florida, Estados Unidos Sabias que… El hombre que aparece en la portada del famoso libro de Baldor no es él sino Al- Juarismi, un importante matemático persa 13
  14. 14. 14 Zenon de Elea Fue un filósofo griego, es conocido como el último representante de la Escuela Eleática, luego de Jenófanes de Colofón y Parménides de Elea. Fue discípulo directo de Parménides de Elea, con quien se fue a vivir a Atenas a mediados del siglo V a.C. En este lugar, conoció a Sócrates y escribió su libro en prosa acerca de la naturaleza buscando la manera de defender la tesis de Parménides. Este escrito se dividía en varias partes a los cuales Platón llamó logoi o argumentos. Dichos logois contenían un número de hipótesis y premisas de sus adversarios. Zenón de Elea murió intentando liberar a su patria de Nearco, tirano que ejercía poder absoluto sobre el pueblo y era un opresor. 495 a. C. Elea (actual Italia) – 425 a.C Fue muy conocido por sus paradojas, pensaba firmemente que el espacio no estaba formado por elementos discontinuos, sino que, por el contrario, estaba formado por el cosmos o el universo el cual era una única unidad. Fue defensor de la tesis de Parménides de Elea, Parménides creía que lo que existía no tenía ni principio ni final, no podía cambiar nunca y no tenía muchas partes Luca Pacioli Fue un fraile franciscano, matemático, contador, economista y profesor italiano, precursor del cálculo de probabilidades y reconocido históricamente por haber formalizado y establecido el sistema de partida doble​, que es la base de la contabilidad moderna Fue profesor en diversas ciudades, entre ellas las de Nápoles, Milán y Roma. Resumió los conocimientos matemáticos de su época en la obra Suma de aritmética, geometría, proporciones y proporcionalidad (1494), en la que se hallan referencias al cálculo de probabilidades, al método de la partida doble y a diversos temas sobre libros contables. En su obra De la divina proporción (1509), ilustrada con dibujos de Leonardo da Vinci, estableció una relación entre la sección áurea, los principios arquitectónicos y las proporciones clásicas del cuerpo humano. 1447, Sansepolcro, Italia - 19 de junio de 1517, Sansepolcro, Italia
  15. 15. 15 Erastótenes Fue un matemático, astrónomo y geógrafo griego de origen cirenaico. Es considerado como el primer científico de la historia del mundo quien logró medir con excelente precisión la circunferencia de nuestra tierra en una época en la cual las personas pensaban que el mundo en lugar de ser redondo era plano. Vivió en Atenas hasta que fue llamado a Alejandría (245 a.J.C.) para educar a los hijos de Tolomeo III y para dirigir la biblioteca de la ciudad. Enemigos lo llamaban el «Beta», porque según lo que ellos pensaban, era el segundo mejor en todo. Quienes lo conocían y apreciaban, sin embargo, lo llamaban el «Alfa», porque sabían que era el primero todo. Eratóstenes terminó sus días muriendo de inanición voluntaria a los 80 años, pues se encontraba sumamente deprimido por haber perdido la vista. 276 a.C. Cirene, Libia - 194 a.C. Alejandría, Egipto Omar Khayyam Fue un matemático, astrónomo y poeta persa. Se educó en las ciencias en su nativa Nishapur y en Balkh. Posteriormente se instaló en Samarcanda, donde completó un importante tratado de álgebra. En el ámbito de las matemáticas estudió las ecuaciones cúbicas proporcionando una solución geométrica para algunas de ellas, e intentó clasificar ecuaciones de diversos grados según el número de términos que aquéllas contuvieran. A partir de mediados del siglo XIX empezó a ser estudiado y admirado como poeta por el Oriente persa y árabe. ​Pocos hechos de su vida se encuentran atestiguados históricamente Nishapur, actual Irán, 1048 - 1131
  16. 16. 16 Fue un polímata, matemático, físico, teólogo católico, filósofo y escritor francés. Fue un genio precoz a quien su padre inició muy pronto en la geometría e introdujo en el círculo de Mersenne, la academia, a la que su progenitor pertenecía. Allí Pascal se familiarizó con las ideas de Girard Desargues y en 1640 redactó su Ensayo sobre las cónicas (Essai pour les coniques), que contenía lo que hoy se conoce como teorema del hexágono de Pascal. Pascal desarrolló un nuevo interés por el diseño y la construcción de una máquina aritmética para facilitarle el trabajo a su padre. La máquina, que sería llamada Pascaline, era capaz de efectuar sumas y restas con simples movimientos de unas ruedecitas metálicas situadas en la parte delantera; las soluciones aparecían en unas ventanas situadas en la parte superior. Se conservan todavía varios ejemplares del modelo que ideó, algunos de cuyos principios se utilizaron luego en las modernas calculadoras mecánicas. Blaise Pascal Nació em Clermont-Ferrand, Francia, 1623 - Falleció em París, 1662 Aryabhat aFue el primer gran matemático y astrónomo de la era clásica de la matemática y la astronomía india. La obra de Aryabhata trata, sobre la matemática y la astronomía principalmente; también trabajó en un valor muy aproximado del número Pi π (3,1416). Halló soluciones para las ecuaciones indeterminadas de primer grado y las funciones seno y coseno. Elaboró unas tablas trigonométricas. Aryabhata conocía la resolución de la ecuación de segundo grado, que algunos consideran su descubrimiento; la solución de determinadas series de números primos, y también indicó el medio de resolver por entero las ecuaciones indeterminadas de primer grado con dos incógnitas. Algunos le consideran el padre de la numeración decimal
  17. 17. Últimamente en el liceo Luis Eduardo Egui Arocha, hay una venta clandestina de chupetas por parte de los estudiantes. Lo que comenzó como un pequeño negocio entre pocos alumnos de la institución, se regó al grado de pasar a haber uno o varios vendedores en cada sección. Aunque económicamente hablando, es un negocio factible puesto que el paquete está a un promedio entre 10 a 20.000 bsS. Al traer varias unidades comprarlo al mayor sale más barato para luego venderlas al detal y ganarle hasta el doble del costo unitario por paquete a cada chupeta. Si se reúne un grupo para facilitar la compra del paquete y luego dividirse las ganancias de la venta, cada integrante de dicho grupo se lleva una buena ganancia. Ahora, ¿Por qué este negocio se proliferó tanto en el liceo? Necesidad de dinero para útiles escolares, compra de alimentos, solo tener efectivo para transporte. ¿Realmente es un negocio prospero? La proliferación de vendedores merma la cantidad de compradores. Con tantos muchachos vendiendo el mismo producto al mismo precio aproximadamente, esta actividad deja de ser atractiva como negocio. Poniendo como ejemplo a alguien que por querer vender más rápido que el resto, disminuye el precio por unidad para que así le compren a él; pero a su vez obligándose a sí a disminuir sus ganancias solo por generar competencia entre compradores y así, al final de cuentas, le compren a esa persona. Entonces, puede ser un negocio “prospero” por un tiempo. Pero si se sigue vendiendo el mismo producto entre los mismos estudiantes, se minimizan las ganancias porque se tarda más en vender el producto y al querer comprar un nuevo paquete, ya está más costoso. Disminuyendo o eliminando así la mínima ganancia. Artículo de Opinión 17

