Grafomotricidad 3 y 4 años, ideal para jardines infantiles o primer nivel de transición
Libro destinado a mejorar la motricidad en niñas y niños preescolares de 3 a 4 años. Material totalmente imprimible para entretener a los pequeños en esta cuarentena

