Sergio Dayan Molano 8

Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores
i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad...
Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anter...
Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de un...
● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto)....
 Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acces...
Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la carto...
Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en...
1. Se trata de formar a ciudadanos, no solo a profesionales eficientes: un sistema educativo abierto a la comunidad y basa...
privilegiado en los sistemas educativos. Para ello los programas de formación docente deben dedicar una mayor atención a t...
Diplomado Innovatic, actividad 8

  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: Tolima Municipio: Natagaima Radicado: 6618 Institución Educativa: Institución Educativa Técnica Anchique Sede Educativa: Anchique Nombres y apellidos del docente: Sergio Dayan Molano Presentación El taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores, tiene como propósito que los docentes identifiquen el cambio paradigmático que se requiere para atender al desafío pedagógico que implica incorporar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) al aula y al currículo escolar. En concordancia con lo anterior, a través de este taller se busca que el docente visione las habilidades, estrategias y competencias que debe desarrollar para contribuir al nuevo paradigma educacional que plantean las TIC como innovaciones educativas. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Identificar métodos para incentivar la creatividad de los docentes innovadores.  Afianzar las nuevas habilidades y competencias que requieren los docentes del siglo XXI.  Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Metodología: El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individual y colaborativo. Desarrollo: Este atento al conjunto de acciones que mediarán el desarrollo de los objetivos del presente taller y que se enmarcan en 3 temáticas generales:
  2. 2. i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. iii. Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente gráfico las tendencias educativas y experiencias pedagógicas que están moldeando el aprendizaje del futuro, según el último informe del Observatorio de Innovación Educativa Tecnológico de Monterrey-Febrero 2016: Ilustración 1. Tendencias pedagógicas Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado permear su quehacer pedagógico. Para ampliar su conocimiento sobre estas tendencias, apóyese en el siguiente glosario que las define de manera clara y concreta:
  3. 3. Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anterior como una forma de lograr los objetivos de aprendizaje de una o más áreas disciplinares y, además, el desarrollo de competencias relacionadas con la administración de proyectos reales. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos Modelo de aprendizaje que implica la vivencia de una experiencia en la que el alumno puede sentir o hacer cosas que fortalecen sus aprendizajes. Aprendizaje Vivencial Es una técnica didáctica en la que la exposición de contenido se hace por medio de videos que pueden ser consultados en línea de manera libre, mientras el tiempo de aula se dedica a la discusión,resolución de problemas y actividades prácticas bajo la supervisión y asesoría del profesor. Aprendizaje Invertido Es una estrategia que proporciona a los estudiantes un contexto general en el que ellos, de manera colaborativa, deben determinar el reto a resolver. Los estudiantes trabajan con sus profesores y expertos para resolver este reto en comunidades de todo el mundo y así desarrollar un conocimiento más profundo de los temas que estén estudiando. Aprendizaje Basado en Retos Se enfoca en ofrecer opciones al estudiante de cuándo, dónde y cómoaprender. Estopuede ayudar a los estudiantes a cubrir sus necesidades particulares, ya que tendrán mayor flexibilidad en el ritmo, lugar y forma de entrega de los contenidos educativos. El aprendizaje flexible puede incluir el uso de tecnología para el estudio en línea, dedicación a medio tiempo, aceleración o desaceleración de programas, entre otros. Aprendizaje flexible
  4. 4. Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de una experiencia de clase, es decir, debe narrar en qué momento específico de su praxis diaria logra evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consolidar este análisis debe escribir en un documento, no superior a dos hojas, cómo su práctica de aula, se ve permeada por una de estas tendencias pedagógicas y, por consiguiente, se puede constituir como una buena práctica docente:  Aquí tenga en cuenta los siguientes criterios definidos por la UNESCO 2004, respecto a las características que deben tener las buenas prácticas docentes: - Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere al tiempo que se dedica a enseñar, en oposición a las horas oficialmente definidas en el currículo. - Enseñanza estructurada: conjunto de oportunidades de aprendizaje a través del cual se estimula al estudiante a aprender más, se monitorea su proceso y se le garantiza realimentación y reforzamiento con regularidad. - Ambiente propicio para aprendizaje en el aula: tanto los estudiantes como el docente concentran sus esfuerzos en alcanzar una meta común, hay respeto mutuo entre docentes y estudiantes, y entre ellos mismos; hay intercambios con respeto, armonía y seguridad. - Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docente y motivación para alcanzar las metas propuestas. - Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nacional, en términos de contenido, estructura y contexto de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 4. El documento con el análisis contendrá los siguientes ítems:
  5. 5. ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto). I.E.T. Anchique - Sede Principal es una sede del establecimiento Institucion Educativa Tecnica Anchique identificada con el número 273483000851 ubicada en Natagaima, Tolima zona Rural con dirección Vda Anchique y número de contacto 0. I.E.T. Anchique - Sede Principal cuenta con los niveles Media,Básica Secundaria ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes. A través del proyecto Democracia y DDHH la institución pretende que tanto estudiantes, docentes, administrativos y padres de familia establecer diálogos constructivos y prácticas democráticas que fortalezcan los lazos sociales de la comunidad. Se realizan actividades temáticas a lo largo del año escolar donde los estudiantes de los diferentes grados participan desarrollando actividades culturales que favorezcan la convivencia pacífica y democrática.  PASO 3. Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. - El aprendizaje por proyecto permite involucrar a los diferentes actores de la comunidad educativa, ofreciendo una multiplicidad de perspectivas alrededor de un tema específico. - El proyecto de Democracia es importante para la educación contextualizada en un país que transita hacia la paz en el posconflicto. Importante: Marcar con su nombre completo el archivo con el análisis solicitado y publicarlo en Slideshare.
  6. 6.  Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. SlideShare: Es un sitio web que permite alojar diapositivas. Ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas: PowerPoint (.ppt, .pps, .pptx, .ppsx, .pot y.potx), OpenOffice (.odp); presentaciones e infografías PDF (.pdf); documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx y.rtf), OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt).
  7. 7. Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa.
  8. 8. Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en el esquema que usted desconoce; indague sobre estos en la red, y diligencie la siguiente tabla: Nombre del Documento (Referentes nacionales) URL Descripción Características Competencias TIC para el desarrolloprofesionalDocente http://www.minedu cacion.gov.co/cvn/ 1665/w3-article- 338281.html Conozca las competencias TIC quedebentenerlosdocentesdel siglo XXI. Se centra en la presentación de las cinco competencias: Tecnológica, Comunicativa, Pedagógica, Gestión e Investigativa que debe tener un docente para hacer de su práctica pedagógica más placentera, efectiva y eficaz. Estrategia de Innovación Educativa y uso de las TIC para el aprendizaje – ETIC@- http://www.colombi aaprende.edu.co/h tml/micrositios/175 2/w3-article- 316653.html Se presenta una estrategia de formación orientada a docentes, directivos docentes y padres de familia, para que se conozcan y seutilicenlasTIC,parapromover el aprendizajedelos estudiantes en las diferentes áreas del conocimiento. Al ser una estrategia orientada al fortalecimiento de la calidad educativa, se apunta disminuir los niveles de repitencia y deserción escolar, aumentarelaccesoala educación superior y mejorar los resultados en las pruebas Saber. iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores en sus prácticas de enseñanza: 10 claves esenciales
  9. 9. 1. Se trata de formar a ciudadanos, no solo a profesionales eficientes: un sistema educativo abierto a la comunidad y basado en aprendizajes colaborativos que implican a toda la sociedad. La labor de este sistema no es formar a ciudadanos únicamente para ser útiles a un mercado, sino formar a ciudadanos capaces de desenvolverse en todos los niveles sociales. 2. Evitar la ansiedad tecnológica: la tecnología avanza a un ritmo vertiginoso, es imposible predecir qué tipo de tecnología habrá en un futuro próximo. Lo que sí tendrá que hacer la sociedad, es diseñar cómo quiere que sea la educación del siglo XXI, la tecnología que acompañará será la que esté disponible llegado el momento de la implantación. 3. Liderazgo sin burocracia: el liderazgo en una institución educativa debe tener como finalidad principal la mejora educativa de los discentes, con un liderazgo centrado en la pedagogía y alejado de la pura burocracia. Todos los agentes de la comunidad educativa deben estar implicados en la consecución de las metas del centro. 4. Objetivo: desarrollo de competencias. Los cambios de sistema educativo deben orientarse hacia la mejora competencial de los estudiantes. La sociedad digital requiere de competencias que los sistemas educativos han de desarrollar (autonomía, adaptación, tratamiento de la información, etc.), reformando el currículo. Se requerirá de unidades didácticas más simples basadas en tales competencias útiles para la inserción social, aprendiendo de forma conectada en red. 5. Foco en los intereses del aprendiz: el aprendizaje debe producirse de forma natural, partiendo de los intereses del aprendiz, teniendo en cuenta lo que ya sabe, desde la práctica y de cometer errores para ser reorientado por el docente. 6. Un nuevo rol del profesor y su formación: desde la transmisión de contenidos a la orientación y apoyo del alumno, generando las condiciones para que sea éste el que, de manera activa y experimental, construya su propio conocimiento. Ello comporta que la formación docente se reconfigure, contemplando de forma más sólida el uso pedagógico de los entornos digitales para la sociedad del siglo XXI. 7. Hay que romper el mito de los nativos digitales, es decir, la consideración de que todos los jóvenes son nativos digitales y dominan las TIC para usos de provecho en el siglo XXI. 8. Fomento de la creatividad: existe una inminente necesidad de repensar los sistemas educativos para evitar ahogar la creatividad de los aprendices. Es decir, enterrar un sistema educativo basado en el control e instaurar uno de empoderamiento. El alumno nace siendo creativo y el sistema educativo ha de generar las condiciones para que pueda seguir desarrollando esa creatividad. 9. Importancia de la Educación Emocional: la finalidad principal de la Educación es que cada sujeto pueda alcanzar un grado óptimo de bienestar social y emocional, por lo que la educación emocional debe ocupar un lugar
  10. 10. privilegiado en los sistemas educativos. Para ello los programas de formación docente deben dedicar una mayor atención a tales competencias. 10. Cooperación necesaria entre familia, escuela y comunidad: la educación no es exclusiva de las instituciones educativas: es posible aprender en cualquier lugar de la sociedad. Para ello debe existir conexión y cooperación entre familia, escuela y comunidad. La Educación es una cuestión de toda la sociedad. Nota: Finalizado el ejercicio, por favor enviarlo a través de la plataforma Blackboard en el espacio dispuesto, asociado a la actividad 8.

