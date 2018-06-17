Eras 4. nvpo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Prevención y tratamiento de náuseas y vómitos postoperatorios
  2. 2. • • A pesar de los avances significativos en nuestro conocimiento de las NVPO y la introducción de nuevos agentes, actualmente se estima que la incidencia general de NVPO es del 20-30%. En pacientes de alto riesgo, la incidencia aún llega al 70%, 90 y es una de las experiencias más desagradables en el período perioperatorio91. • Hay muchos factores de riesgo que predisponen a los pacientes a NVPO92. El sistema de puntuación más utilizado fue desarrollado por Apfel et al. 93, quienes crearon un sistema de puntaje simplificado utilizando solo cuatro factores de riesgo: sexo femenino, antecedentes de cinetosis o PONV, estado de no fumar y el uso de opioides postoperatorios92. • El abordaje multimodal de las NVPO dentro de un programa ERAS contiene el uso de antieméticos y una anestesia intravenosa total con propofol en lugar de agentes inhalatorios. El evitar el óxido nitroso también es importante94. Otros factores como la reducción del ayuno preoperatorio, la carga de carbohidratos y la hidratación adecuada95,96 y las altas concentraciones inspiradas de oxígeno97 pueden influir en la prevalencia de NVPO. El uso de técnicas de anestesia regional y el uso de fármacos antiinflamatorios no esteroideos (AINE) como estrategias ahorradoras de opioides pueden tener una influencia indirecta adicional sobre la prevalencia de NVPO.
  3. 3. • Las clases de antieméticos (serotonérgicos, dopaminérgicos, colinérgicos e histaminérgicos) se basan sobre el antagonismo de los diferentes tipos de receptores centrales que están implicados en la fisiopatología de las NVPO, y todos han demostrado ser superiores al placebo en la prevención de las NVPO98. Medicamentos más nuevos como lo muestran los antagonistas del receptor de neuroquinina-1 resultados alentadores en los ensayos iniciales99. Desafortunadamente, ninguno de los agentes farmacológicos disponibles, cuando se usan solos, es eficaz para reducir la incidencia de NVPO en más del 25%. Las combinaciones antieméticas se recomiendan para pacientes con mayor riesgo de NVPO. La terapia de combinación es más efectiva que la monoterapia, y para los pacientes de alto riesgo, la combinación con 2-3 antieméticos además del anestésico intravenoso total basado en propofol (TIVA) tiene la mayor probabilidad de reducir las NVPO.
  4. 4. • Los ejemplos de fármacos antieméticos son antagonistas de serotonina como ondansetrón 4 mg i.v. o antagonistas de dopamina como droperidol 0.625-1.25 mg i.v. administrada al final de la cirugía o con un parche transdérmico de escopolamina colocado la tarde anterior o 2 h antes de la cirugía. Dexametasona 4- 5 mg i.v. después de la inducción de la anestesia también se ha demostrado que es eficaz, pero se desconocen sus efectos inmunosupresores sobre el resultado oncológico a largo plazo. Las dosis más altas de dexametasona no tienen ningún efecto adicional y están asociadas a alteraciones del sueño. No debe usarse en pacientes diabéticos que requieren insulina y no se administra antes de la inducción de la anestesia debido al dolor perineal. • • Si hay NVPO postoperatorio, la terapia de rescate debe ser con un antiemético de una clase diferente, a menos que el tiempo transcurrido desde la administración antiemética anterior sea superior a 6 h, 100 Después de la administración profiláctica de 4 mg de ondansetrón se volvió a dosificar para PONV establecida no más efectivo que el placebo.101
  5. 5. • Resumen y recomendación: La estrategia de prevención de NVPO agresiva debe incluirse en un protocolo ERAS.102 Todos los pacientes con 1-2 factores de riesgo deben recibir como profilaxis de NVPO una combinación de dos antieméticos. Los pacientes con 3-4 factores de riesgo deben recibir 2-3 antieméticos y se debe alentar la anestesia intravenosa total (TIVA) con propofol y estrategias para preservar los opioides.
  6. 6. Técnicas quirúrgicas • • Los beneficios a corto plazo de la cirugía laparoscópica frente a la cirugía abierta para la cirugía abdominal han sido bien establecidos en la literatura hasta la fecha e incluyen una menor duración de la estancia, una menor morbilidad postoperatoria, un paso más temprano de gases y menos analgésicos narcóticos.157 Sin embargo, - los resultados a plazo han demostrado la equivalencia entre cirugía laparoscópica y cirugía abierta.158 El hecho de que la práctica laparoscópica haya mejorado desde que se iniciaron estos ensayos consolida aún más el papel desempeñado por esta técnica como la preferible para la cirugía abdominal. En el contexto de un programa de recuperación mejorado, el estudio aleatorizado multicéntrico LAFA ha mostrado beneficios positivos cuando la resección laparoscópica se optimiza dentro de un protocolo ERAS.5 • • El objetivo principal de la estrategia de recuperación mejorada no debe basarse en la elección de invasión laparoscópica o abierta, sino menos quirúrgica, ya que la técnica quirúrgica debe minimizar el traumatismo de la herida, la distracción tisular y el sangrado.
  7. 7. • Una revisión Cochrane recientemente actualizada que comparó incisiones transversales con laparotomía en la línea media para cirugía abdominal encontró menos uso de analgésicos opiáceos postoperatorios con incisiones transversales159 pero no hubo diferencias en las puntuaciones de dolor visual análogo informadas por los pacientes. Los datos agrupados para la espirometría después de la operación mostraron que una incisión transversal tuvo menos efecto sobre la capacidad vital y el FEV1. Sin embargo, estos beneficios en la función pulmonar no resultaron en complicaciones pulmonares reducidas o en la estadía en el hospital. Se observó una tendencia hacia una menor incidencia de dehiscencia de la herida en el grupo de incisión transversal. Finalmente, hubo una reducción en las hernias incisionales con incisiones transversales, pero los estudios mostraron una gran variedad de tiempo para el seguimiento.
  8. 8. • • Varias nuevas tecnologías quirúrgicas mínimamente invasivas han surgido en la última década. Un metanálisis reciente de ensayos controlados no aleatorios ha indicado que la escisión total mesorrectal robótica (TME) no redujo el tiempo de operación, la duración de la estancia hospitalaria, el tiempo para reanudar la dieta regular, la morbilidad postoperatoria o la mortalidad160 y es una técnica eso requiere una evaluación a través de una investigación aleatorizada de alta calidad. Si bien las resecciones laparoscópicas de una sola incisión pueden mejorar la recuperación, aún no han aparecido datos sólidos y estas técnicas se encuentran en una etapa temprana de su desarrollo.161 Además, se ha descrito la extracción transvaginal y transrectal de muestras para evitar heridas abdominales, pero con pocos datos en corto - y resultados a largo plazo.162,163 En esta etapa, no se puede hacer ninguna recomendación sobre estos procedimientos. Sin embargo, las consecuencias fisiopatológicas intraoperatorias negativas (por ejemplo, posición boca abajo, mayor tiempo de operación) deben equilibrarse con los beneficios de los enfoques mínimamente invasivos y el uso de un protocolo ERAS. • • Resumen y recomendación: se recomienda la cirugía laparoscópica para resecciones gastrointestinales cuando la experiencia está disponible. Las incisiones transversales para resecciones de colon deben ser preferidas. • • Grado de recomendación: enfoque laparoscópico: fuerte; Incisiones transversales: bajo.

