PRESENTACIÓN PROYECTO CARNAVAL DE BARRANQUILLA

El presente proyecto tuvo origen como una iniciativa de dar a conocer y visualizar el patrimonio cul- tural del Carnaval d...
CARNAVAL DE BARRANQUILLA El Carnaval de Barranquilla es una de las fiestas folclóricas y culturales más importantes de Col...
INTRODUCCIÓN Dentro del contexto social, la población barranquillera disfruta el carnaval, desde la percepción visual, la ...
Barranquilla es una tierra de sabor carnavalero, llena de bailes, música y energía. Se apropia de una cultura que busca tr...
El enfoque del proyecto está en el territorio de Barranquilla - Atlántico realizando un trabajo con su festividad más impo...
Usuarios Isabella Castillo, tiene 25 años, residente de la ciudad de Barranquilla. Amante local orgullosa de su ciudad, am...
Camila Balaguera, tiene 28 años, residente de la ciudad de Cali. Aventurera, le gusta participar de las festividades de su...
Akio Kurokawa, tiene 27 años, residente de Tokio - Japón. Aventurero, amante a viajar y conocer nuevos lugares viaja desde...
PREGUNTA PROBLEMA ¿Cómo podemos desde el diseño contribuir la información y divulgación para mejorar las activida- des pro...
Una de las problemáticas del carnaval es que debido a la celebración del mismo, hace que se olvide del propósito principal...
El proyecto se enfocará en promover y fortalecer el saber de la cultura Barranquillera, ya que debido a que conforme pasa ...
Realizaremos la planeación de tipo mixta ya que necesitamos hacer análisis de resultados tanto cuantitativos como cualitat...
Nuestro principal aporte como diseñadores gráficos es promover y difundir la riqueza cultural del carnaval de Barranquilla...
La propuesta de diseño que se presenta son elementos gráficos de alto impacto, de fácil absorción informativa y recordativ...
OBJETIVOS Reforzar la historia y el significado de la celebración del carnaval y así mismo llegar a conservar el Carnaval ...
ANÁLISIS DEL ESTADO CREATIVO Moodboard Línea gráfica
El objetivo es crear patrones que gocen de colores vibrantes, figuras simples y orgánicas, se busca un diseño atemporal, p...
La paleta de color esta inspirada en los matices del caribe, el sol, la tierra, el cielo, el océano, el atar- decer. Color...
Tipografía Línea gráfica Brouwerji Regular Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz G...
Marca Línea gráfica
MERCADO BRASIL Carnaval Río de Janeiro: Festival que se celebra cada año antes de la Cuaresma y se considera el car- naval...
Objetivo Tono Tono Carácter Comunicar Entretener Informativo Cercano Informativo Directo Emocional
Análisis D O F A DEBILIDADES OPORTUNIDADES FORTALEZAS AMENAZAS - Poca demanda de visitantes internacio- nales - Mal tiempo...
ESTRATEGIA - Difundir nuestros productos por todos los rincones de la ciudad de Barranquilla y por Colombia. - Lanzar una ...
Queremos que nuestra publicidad impacte a los usuarios. Por lo tanto, queremos volvernos masivos a la hora de Pautar. Estr...
Social media Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Medio de difusión Radio, Televisión Canales de distribución @carnavalbarranquill...
PROMOCIÓN Se busca que el carnaval de Barranquilla, llegue a todos los rincones del país de una forma masiva por medios di...
“Barranquilla vive en mi” Claim Slogan
EJE DE CAMPANA ¿Quieres divertirte? ¿Pasarla bien? ¿Con tus seres queridos? ¿Y sentir lo que es una verdadera festi- vidad...
Lo que se quiere lograr con este proyecto es poder es general de forma masiva publicidad sobre el carnaval de Barranquilla...
Como diseñadores gráficos somos conscientes de que el diseño es multidisciplinario, es decir, pode- mos proveer a diferent...
Poster Publicitario
Valla publicitaria
Mupis
Banner Poster
Muestras Centro Comercial
Redes Sociales FACEBOOK
Redes Sociales INSTAGRAM 9:42 8 Tu historia Carnavalbarranquilla 0:52 1sem #ElCarnavalSoyYo, Lo vivo con el corazón! • • •...
Redes Sociales YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/chan- nel/UCsVmMA_Wf_zWJ1UT9N9- qFEg
Cuña Radial
Video Promocional 0:50 / 1:10 HD https://youtu.be/FRhnRh4AfTIt amet, con- sectetuer adipiscing elit, sed
Marketing
May. 18, 2021

PRESENTACIÓN PROYECTO CARNAVAL DE BARRANQUILLA

Proyecto Universitario

PRESENTACIÓN PROYECTO CARNAVAL DE BARRANQUILLA

  Por
  2. 2. El presente proyecto tuvo origen como una iniciativa de dar a conocer y visualizar el patrimonio cul- tural del Carnaval de Barranquilla. Esta idea nace de querer hacer diseño de afuera, explorar nuevos temas, por medio de ideas creati- vas, de piezas y de diseños innovadores una propuesta que generará interés y el gusto por conocer más acerca de la historia y verdadero significado del carnaval de Barranquilla. Se trata de tres jóve- nes diseñadores, quienes aportarán desde la investigación y el talento para llevar a cabo las ideas como solución a la problemática cultural.
  3. 3. CARNAVAL DE BARRANQUILLA El Carnaval de Barranquilla es una de las fiestas folclóricas y culturales más importantes de Colom- bia debido a que es uno de los más representativos del país. Por esta razón, fue declarado por la UNESCO como Obra Maestra del Patrimonio Oral e Intangible de la Humanidad. Es la máxima expresión cultural de los barranquilleros y por ello trabajan con un gran equipo humano, en alianza con instituciones locales, nacionales y la participación de hacedores del Carna- val en una dinámica de participación y creación permanente.
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN Dentro del contexto social, la población barranquillera disfruta el carnaval, desde la percepción visual, la danza, la música, la variedad de gastronomía, tornándose un ambiente acogedor y familiar donde no hay límite de edad para disfrutarlo. Análisis de la situación de contexto
  5. 5. Barranquilla es una tierra de sabor carnavalero, llena de bailes, música y energía. Se apropia de una cultura que busca trascender por medio del arte, donde se expresan libremente y recuerdan el nacimiento del Carnaval de Barranquilla. Análisis de la observación
  6. 6. El enfoque del proyecto está en el territorio de Barranquilla - Atlántico realizando un trabajo con su festividad más importante, el Carnaval de Barranquilla. Población BARRANQUILLA
  7. 7. Usuarios Isabella Castillo, tiene 25 años, residente de la ciudad de Barranquilla. Amante local orgullosa de su ciudad, ama su gente, su gastronomía, sus festividades. Siempre está dispuesto a mostrarte un poco más de su tierra para que familiares, amigos y demás personas se animen a que conozcan y disfruten del carnaval. Morador
  8. 8. Camila Balaguera, tiene 28 años, residente de la ciudad de Cali. Aventurera, le gusta participar de las festividades de su país, por eso viaja desde Cali, para ir hasta la Arenosa a disfrutar de sus bailes, su música, y sus hermosos desfiles. Turista Nacional
  9. 9. Akio Kurokawa, tiene 27 años, residente de Tokio - Japón. Aventurero, amante a viajar y conocer nuevos lugares viaja desde Tokio para llegar a Colombia y disfrutar de una de las fiestas más importantes donde la Arenosa es la anfitriona, donde podrá caminar por las calles barranquilleras y retractar fotografías, disfrutar de la gastronomía, y el brillante sol que ilumina la ciudad provocando tomar una bebida bien fría. Turista Internacional
  10. 10. PREGUNTA PROBLEMA ¿Cómo podemos desde el diseño contribuir la información y divulgación para mejorar las activida- des programadas por el carnaval de Barranquilla hacia las familias y grupos sociales participantes? Enunciado del problema
  11. 11. Una de las problemáticas del carnaval es que debido a la celebración del mismo, hace que se olvide del propósito principal, el cual es difundir su historia a las nuevas generaciones, y grupos de perso- nas externos al evento, donde tienen la oportunidad de reencontrarse familiares, amigos, y conoci- dos para disfrutar y gozar del carnaval en todo su esplendor. Buscamos un cambio, fortalecer el significado del carnaval con sus respectivos elementos simbóli- cos, dar a conocer, y proteger el patrimonio cultural del carnaval. Nuestro propósito es aportar de forma creativa y significativa la tradición con campañas publicitarias inspiradas en Barranquilla y abrir espacios para llevar la celebración a todos los rincones de la ciudad. Planeación del proyecto
  12. 12. El proyecto se enfocará en promover y fortalecer el saber de la cultura Barranquillera, ya que debido a que conforme pasa el tiempo, se va perdiendo el objetivo principal del Carnaval. Así, el presente proyecto por medio de una estrategia creativa, permitirá integrar la familia dentro de los eventos culturales y reforzar el conocimiento de la historia a las generaciones actuales. Justificación
  13. 13. Realizaremos la planeación de tipo mixta ya que necesitamos hacer análisis de resultados tanto cuantitativos como cualitativos. Con la vía cuantitativa pretendemos medir la efectividad de nuestro proyecto, saber si es viable generar las piezas que necesitaremos para el carnaval y crear un crono- grama de actividades que permita cumplir con la generación de estas a la vez que la organización. Mientras tanto por medio de la vía cualitativa se propone solucionar problemas o responder incóg- nitas sobre el lugar donde se llevará a cabo y cómo se organizan las festividades para así poder llegar a un acuerdo con la Alcaldía, la gobernación de Barranquilla y los patrocinadores. Tipo de planeación
  14. 14. Nuestro principal aporte como diseñadores gráficos es promover y difundir la riqueza cultural del carnaval de Barranquilla, mediante la creación de piezas gráficas. Aporte desde el diseño
  15. 15. La propuesta de diseño que se presenta son elementos gráficos de alto impacto, de fácil absorción informativa y recordativa. Propuesta de diseño Poster Publicitario: Esta será utilizada para comunicar una campaña publicitaria, hacer promoción del Carnaval de Barranquilla, así difundir información sobre el evento de interés público. Valla publicitaria: De esta forma se incrementará la publicidad mejorando la imagen y reposicio- nando el evento. Mupis: Será la tercera pieza gráfica, esta cuenta con 5 diseños de personajes representativos del car- naval que serán distribuidos por toda la ciudad de Barranquilla y el resto de Colombia. Banner Poster: Será la cuarta pieza gráfica, donde se expondrán los máximos representantes del carnaval de Barranquilla, la Reina del carnaval y el Rey Momo. Muestras (Centro comercial): Será la quinta pieza gráfica, esta cuenta con 3 diseños de personajes representativos del carnaval, que serán colgados en el techo del centro comercial.
  16. 16. OBJETIVOS Reforzar la historia y el significado de la celebración del carnaval y así mismo llegar a conservar el Carnaval de Barranquilla como patrimonio cultural. Objetivo general del proyecto - Identificar y promover ideas que ayuden al mejoramiento y entendimiento del patrimonio cultural que trae consigo el nombre del Carnaval de Barranquilla. - Establecer el carnaval de Barranquilla como un escenario de movilización social, reconocimiento e igualdad. - Fortalecer los procesos del conocimiento de la creación, difusión y conservación de expresiones culturales, danza, oralidad, música, teatro, y performance asociados al carnaval de Barranquilla. - Apoyar y fomentar la realización de eventos públicos gratuitos que garanticen la credibilidad de la fiesta y el derecho cultural de la gente a la participación y al goce. Objetivos específicos del proyecto
  17. 17. ANÁLISIS DEL ESTADO CREATIVO Moodboard Línea gráfica
  18. 18. El objetivo es crear patrones que gocen de colores vibrantes, figuras simples y orgánicas, se busca un diseño atemporal, patrones que sin importar el tiempo permanece su esencia y estética. Patrones Línea gráfica
  19. 19. La paleta de color esta inspirada en los matices del caribe, el sol, la tierra, el cielo, el océano, el atar- decer. Colores cálidos y fríos que se combinan para recrear la esencia del caribe. Los colores cálidos dan sensación de actividad, de alegría, dinamismo, confianza y amistad. Paleta de color Línea gráfica CMYK 3-24-92-0 RGB 249-196-18 #F9C412 CMYK 0-0-100-0 RGB 255-237-0 #FFED00 CMYK 0-80-95-0 RGB 233-78-27 #E94E1B CMYK 57-100-4-1 RGB 136-31-126 #881F7E CMYK 0-100-0-0 RGB 230-0-126 #E6007E CMYK 6-100-71-1 RGB 218-10-57 #DA0A39 CMYK 91-79-62-97 RGB 0-0-0 C8161C CMYK 50-4-100-0 RGB 149-188-32 #95BC20 CMYK 86-24-95-10 RGB 14-128-61 #0E803D CMYK 90-68-5-0 RGB 43-85-158 #2B559E CMYK 99-88-35-32 RGB 34-44-84 #222C54 CMYK 25-40-65-0 RGB 202-158-103 #CA9E67
  20. 20. Tipografía Línea gráfica Brouwerji Regular Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz Georgia Regular | Italica | Bold A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z Uso: Títulos Denotación: Moderna Tipo de fuente: San Serif ideal para los títulos, ya que asemejan modernidad y legibilidad. Uso: Texto Denotación: Moderna Tipo de fuente: Serif creada para su uso en pantalla y de alta legibilidad en tamaño pequeño lo que la hace ideal para los textos corridos.
  21. 21. Marca Línea gráfica
  22. 22. MERCADO BRASIL Carnaval Río de Janeiro: Festival que se celebra cada año antes de la Cuaresma y se considera el car- naval más grande del mundo con dos millones de personas por día en las calles. Competencia directa COLOMBIA San Juan de Pasto: Carnaval de Negros y Blancos: Es la fiesta más grande e importante del sur de Colombia. Se celebra del 2 al 7 de enero de cada año. Huila - Ibagué: Festival Folclórico Colombiano: Es una de las fiestas más importantes del sur de Colombia, especialmente del departamento del Huila, es la sede del festival. Se realizan en honor a San Juan y San Pedro. Competencia directa
  23. 23. Objetivo Tono Tono Carácter Comunicar Entretener Informativo Cercano Informativo Directo Emocional
  24. 24. Análisis D O F A DEBILIDADES OPORTUNIDADES FORTALEZAS AMENAZAS - Poca demanda de visitantes internacio- nales - Mal tiempo - Contratiempos inesperados - Poca experiencia en eventos de gran magnitud - Incorporación de la familia al evento (Niños y adultos mayores principalmente). - Mayor cantidad de visitantes internacio- nales. - Aparecer a nivel internacional (Redes Sociales, Televisión) - Establecer lazos con distintos patrocina- dores para futuros proyectos. - Problemas económicos. - Fallas técnicas - Contratiempos de impresión - Cortes de energía - Mal tiempo climatológico - Objetivos claros y planteados. - Incluir un día especial para la familia - Nueva mercancía más llamativa la festividad - Mayor y mejor distribución de publicidad a nivel digital/web
  25. 25. ESTRATEGIA - Difundir nuestros productos por todos los rincones de la ciudad de Barranquilla y por Colombia. - Lanzar una línea de camisetas carnavaleras - Incluir nuevos productos como sonajeros, camibusos etc… Estrategia de producto - Asistencia a eventos. - Patrocinios en fundaciones. - Presencia en redes sociales Estrategia de promoción
  26. 26. Queremos que nuestra publicidad impacte a los usuarios. Por lo tanto, queremos volvernos masivos a la hora de Pautar. Estrategia de publicidad La estrategia se realizará a través de medios digitales y las plataformas virtuales como Facebook, Instagram y YouTube. - Generar dinamismo en las campañas a través de plataformas digitales - Generar apropiación del propósito del carnaval (recordación y recuperación de la cultura e historia que transmite el carnaval) Estrategia de promoción
  27. 27. Social media Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Medio de difusión Radio, Televisión Canales de distribución @carnavalbarranquilla @carnavalbarranquilla Carnaval barranquilla
  28. 28. PROMOCIÓN Se busca que el carnaval de Barranquilla, llegue a todos los rincones del país de una forma masiva por medios digitales, posicionándose como una de las mejores fiestas de Colombia. Posicionamiento Publicidad BTL: Por medio de sampling, piezas publicitarias, y pautas en la cuña radial en emisoras de radio. Publicidad OTL: Redes sociales (Facebook, Instagram y Youtube) Dar a conocer al público objetivo a través de fotografías, palabras, y vídeos. Tono de comunicación
  29. 29. “Barranquilla vive en mi” Claim Slogan
  30. 30. EJE DE CAMPANA ¿Quieres divertirte? ¿Pasarla bien? ¿Con tus seres queridos? ¿Y sentir lo que es una verdadera festi- vidad? El Carnaval de Barranquilla te da eso y mucho más. Reason why Vive el carnaval de Barranquilla con orgullo, respeto y alegría. Insight
  31. 31. Lo que se quiere lograr con este proyecto es poder es general de forma masiva publicidad sobre el carnaval de Barranquilla, dirigidos a los usuarios interesados en pasar unos días llenos de alegría, y diversión en familia y amigos. En primera instancia poder mostrarle al usuario la importancia de proteger el patrimonio cultural, evitando que las nuevas generaciones opaquen el origen de la fiesta, y así poder disfrutar. Copy Strategy ¿Eres de Barranquilla, vives en Colombia o simplemente quieres viajar a la Arenosa? Esta es tu oportunidad de disfrutar del carnaval de Barranquilla, junto a tu familia y amigos, donde te conta- giaras de alegría al son de la música y los bailes. Además podrás realizar un recorrido por la Casa Carnaval y ver piezas representativas y conocer un poco más de su historia. Oportunidad táctica
  32. 32. Como diseñadores gráficos somos conscientes de que el diseño es multidisciplinario, es decir, pode- mos proveer a diferentes gremios con nuestro trabajo y enfocarlo en diversos campos. Nuestra pers- pectiva dentro del contexto del trabajo de comunicación gráfica para empresas de carácter comuni- tario u organizaciones no gubernamentales y fundaciones entre otras. Soporte conceptual desde un enfoque moderno y sociocultural para la imagen contemporánea, haciendo referencia a los diseños realizados en los pasados Carnavales de Barranquilla. Proyección como diseñadores gráficos
  33. 33. Poster Publicitario
  34. 34. Valla publicitaria
  35. 35. Mupis
  36. 36. Banner Poster
  37. 37. Muestras Centro Comercial
  38. 38. Redes Sociales FACEBOOK
  39. 39. Redes Sociales INSTAGRAM 9:42 8 Tu historia Carnavalbarranquilla 0:52 1sem #ElCarnavalSoyYo, Lo vivo con el corazón! • • • #Carnavaldebarranquilla #quienloviveesquienlogoza #barranquillaviveenmi 15 https://www.instagram.com/carnavalbarranquilla/
  40. 40. Redes Sociales YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/chan- nel/UCsVmMA_Wf_zWJ1UT9N9- qFEg
  41. 41. Cuña Radial
  42. 42. Video Promocional 0:50 / 1:10 HD https://youtu.be/FRhnRh4AfTIt amet, con- sectetuer adipiscing elit, sed

