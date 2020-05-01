Carmenseohanes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENTRETENIMIENTO

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. Coronavirus en EE. UU.: los premios Óscar cambian sus reglas Las reglas de elegibilidad para la 93ª entrega de los Óscar habían sido una gran duda desde que se implementó el distanciamiento social que hizo que se cancelaran importantes festivales.
  2. 2. Películas que hayan sido estrenadas en algún servicio de streaming sin una exhibición en cines serán elegibles para los Óscar, pero solo para la próxima entrega de los premios. La Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció el martes el cambio para la 93ª entrega de los premios más importantes del cine como una respuesta ante el impacto de la pandemia de coronavirus en la industria cinematográfica.
  3. 3.  La Academia también anunció que condensará dos categorías de sonido en una y prohibirá las copias en DVD de las películas a consideración a partir de los Óscar de 2022, en un esfuerzo por reducir su huella de carbono.  Las reglas de elegibilidad para la 93ª entrega de los Óscar habían sido una duda desde que se implementó el distanciamiento social que hizo que se cancelaran importantes festivales fílmicos y se cerraran los cines. Previamente, una película habría requerido una exhibición mínima de siete días en un cine comercial del condado de Los Ángeles para ser elegible. Ahora las películas que tenían planeado un estreno en cines, pero que debutaron en video ‘on demand‘, podrían calificar para la categoría de mejor película y otras. El cambio para la regla sobre exhibición está considerado solo para las películas que calificarían a los premios del próximo año.

