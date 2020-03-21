Successfully reported this slideshow.
Eukaryota

eucariota vegetal y animal

Eukaryota

  1. 1. Eucari otas Eucari otasEukaryota, Eukarya o Eucaria es el dominio que incluye los organismos formados por células con núcleo verdadero. Existen dos tipos: Eucariota animal Eucariota vegetal Ambos tipos de célula poseen una membrana celular y una membrana nuclear, dentro del citoplasma hay organelas diferenciadas para cumplir funciones específicas. Estructura de la célula eucariota. La estructura básica de una célula consta de: Membrana plasmática: es una membrana que la separa del medio externo pero que permite el intercambio de materia.
  2. 2. Eucariota animal.Eucariota animal. Citoplasma: una solución acuosa en el que se llevan a cabo las reacciones metabólicas. Núcleo: contiene ADN, material genético, formado por ácidos nucleicos. Orgánulos sub celulares: estructura sub celulares que desempeñas diferentes funciones dentro de la célula. Membrana plasmática: la membrana delimita el territorio y controla el contenido químico de la célula. La composición química de la membrana plasmática esta formada por lípidos (40%), proteínas (50%) y glúcidos (10%). Las células requieren nutrientes del exterior y deben eliminar sustancias de desecho procedentes del metabolismo y mantener su medio interno estable. La membrana presenta permeabilidad selectiva ya que permite el paso de determinadas pequeñas moléculas. Citoplasma: es la parte de la célula que se ubica entre la membrana plasmática y la membrana nuclear, es un medio acuosode apariencia viscosa en donde están disueltas muchas sustancias alimenticias. Está constituido por un 85% de agua y un 15% de proteínas, aminoácidos, sales y minerales. Cito esqueleto: es una serie de filamentos proteicos responsables de la forma celular. Le brinda soporte a los orgánulos y les facilita el movimiento. El cito esqueleto se destruye y se vuelve a reconstruir por lo que es una estructura permanente de la celula. Se forma a partir de 3 componentes proteicos: Micro túbulos: son los componentes más importantes del cito esqueleto, compuestos por una proteína denominada tubulina. Microfilamentos: se disponen cerca de la membrana plasmática y están asociados al movimiento de la célula. La superposición de microfilamentos de actina y miosina permiten la contracción muscular.
  3. 3. Filamentos intermedios: se extienden por todo el citoplasma y abundan en aquellas células que soportan mucha tensión, por lo que son resistentes y evitan la destrucción celular. Retículo endoplásmico: es un conjunto de sacos membranosos que forman cavidades entre sí, se encarga del almacenamiento y transporte de sustancias por el citoplasma celular. El retículo endoplásmico puede ser: Rugosos: si presenta ribosomas adosados Liso: cuando carece de ribosomas Ribosomas: son partículas de ribo nucleoproteínas, es decir, proteínas + ácido ribonucleico (ARN). Realizan la síntesis de proteínas, según órdenes que reciben del núcleo, en una célula pueden existir miles de ribosomas,donde cada uno de ellos puede llegar a producir una molécula de proteína por minuto. Aparato de Golgi: está formado por sacos membranosos aplanados y pilados, no comunicados entre sí y rodeados por pequeñas vesículas. Se encargan del empaquetamiento y transporte de proteínas y otras sustancias que deben ser exportadas al exterior celular. Mitocondrias: son organelas que presentan doble membrana, una externa en contacto con el citoplasma y otra interna, hacia la matriz mitocondrial. Están formadas por una doble membrana y contienen ADN en su interior, son las encargadas de producir y almacenar energía en forma de ATP a partir de la glucosa, lípidos y demás nutrientes. Mediante la respiración celular, proceso que consume oxígeno y libera dióxido de carbono, se produce energía que se acumula en el ATP 𝐶6 𝐻12 𝑂6 ( 𝑔𝑙𝑢𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑎) + 6 𝑂2 6 𝐶𝑂2 + 6 𝐻2 𝑂 + 36 𝐴𝑇𝑃 (𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑖𝑎) Cuando la célula necesita aporte energético, por ejemplo para transportar sustancias a través de la membrana plasmática, la división celular, reciclado de desechos, el ATP se descompone y se libera. Las mitocondrias poseen ADN en su interior, un ARN propio y ribosomas, ocupan un lugar importante dentro del citoplasma.
  4. 4. Núcleo: es la estructura más grande, densa y visible de la célula, se encuentra separado del citoplasma por la membrana nuclear. Igual que en el citoplasma, en el núcleo hay una fase que es dispersante, el líquido nuclear, y otra dispersa que son el nucléolo, la cromatina y los cromosomas. Dentro del núcleo se encuentran: El jugo nuclear (cariolinfa), que baña a las estructuras. El nucléolo, lugar de formación de los ribosomas. La cromatina, que son filamentos muy largos y numerosos de ADN que se enrollan a moléculas de proteínas. Cuando la célula llega a esa fase de su ciclo vital, se comprueba que desaparecen la membrana nuclear y el nucléolo, al mismo tiempo que se hacen aparentes los cromosomas. Lisosomas: son pequeñas vesículas rodeadas por una membrana, que contienen enzimas digestivas, su función es digerir los alimentos que llegan a la célula. Solo se encuentra en eucariotas animal. Cilios y flagelos: los cilios y los flagelos son unas proyecciones largas y finas de la superficie celular que se encuentran en muchísimas células eucariotas. Se forman de los micro túbulos del cito esqueleto celular. Los cilios son cortos y abundantes. Tienen como funciones digestivas, de respiración y de excreción. Los flagelos son más largo y escasos
  5. 5. Eucariota vegetalEucariota vegetal Pared celular: es de consistenciagruesa y rígida, formada principalmente por celulosa. Interviene en diversos procesos como la absorción, la secreción, la transpiración y la defensa contra agentes patógenos. La pared esta perforada por pequeños poros denominados plasmodesmos que atraviesan la membrana plasmática. Cloroplastos: poseen una membrana externa y otro que forma sacos apilados denominados grana. Contienen ADN. Poseen un pigmento verde en su interior llamado clorofila, que capta la energía lumínica del sol y la transforma en energía química. Con esa energía transforma el agua y el dióxido de carbono en compuestos orgánicos (glucosa y otros), liberando oxígeno. 6 𝐶𝑂2 + 6 𝐻2 𝑂 𝐶6 𝐻12 𝑂6( 𝑔𝑙𝑢𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑎) + 6 𝑂2 Vacuolas: son estructuras parecidas a bolsas, rodeadas por una membrana, sirven para recolectar agua, nutrientes y desechos celulares. Energía lumínica (clorofila)

