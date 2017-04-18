2.3 Vamos a jugar con… los alimentos Nombre del juego: EXPRESIÓN EN PIRÁMIDE Edad a la que va dirigida : 3 º ESO EDUCACIÓN...
Dios rogando y con el mazo dando, si comes zanahoria de pones moreno,más vale pájaro en mano que ciento volando” 3- Quince...
GRUPOS DE ALIMENTOS (imagen 2) NUTRIENTES (imagen3) LÍPIDOSLÍPIDOS
HIDRATOS DE CARBONOHIDRATOS DE CARBONO VITAMINASVITAMINAS MINERALESMINERALES AGUAAGUA PROTEÍNASPROTEÍNAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2.3 pirámide nutricional

11 views

Published on

Juego de Educación Física

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

2.3 pirámide nutricional

  1. 1. 2.3 Vamos a jugar con… los alimentos Nombre del juego: EXPRESIÓN EN PIRÁMIDE Edad a la que va dirigida : 3 º ESO EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA Objetivos o finalidad : - Desarrollar todos aquellos contenidos relacionados con la improvisación grupal(Expresión Corporal) - Trabajar de forma cooperativa. - Conocer los nutrientes que contienen los diferentes grupos de alimentos y situarlo en la pirámide nutricional. Material o recursos: - Fotocopia que aparece la pirámide nutricional vacía como aparece en el siguiente dibujo (imagen 1) - Alimentos recortados como aparece en el (imagen 2) - Nutrientes recortados como aparece en la (imagen 3) Reglas del juego: La sesión consta de las siguientes partes diferenciadas : 1- Se forman grupos de 4 ó 5 personas de forma aleatoria con algún juego de calentamiento. 2- Para ganar un alimento o nutriente recortado, el grupo debe expresar con su cuerpo lo que indique la profesora. El grupo más rápido o más original en hacerlo se llevará como premio un alimento o nutriente. Es obligatorio que participen todos los componentes del grupo, sino no será válida la improvisación. La profesora va indicando de menor a mayor dificultad. Por ejemplos: la letra “A”, la palabra “cinco”, un coche de formula 1, una rodaja de sandía. A partir de aquí, se requerirá que se reproduzca en movimiento. Como por ejemplo: un cocierto , un chicle en la boca, una batidora, una máquina de coser, una ejecución a muerte, enhebrar una aguja de coser. También se podrán utilizar refranes, dichos populares o mitos como : a
  2. 2. Dios rogando y con el mazo dando, si comes zanahoria de pones moreno,más vale pájaro en mano que ciento volando” 3- Quince minutos antes de finalizar la clase , la profesora les da 5 minutos para que cada grupo coloque en la pirámide sus alimentos y en los escalones de la pirámide los nutrientes. Contabilizará los aciertos de cada grupo. Siendo vencedor el grupo que consiga colocar más piezas acertadas en la pirámide. El grupo ganador , tendrá un positivo en la evaluación de este trimestre. PIRÁMIDE NUTRICIONAL (imagen 1)
  3. 3. GRUPOS DE ALIMENTOS (imagen 2) NUTRIENTES (imagen3) LÍPIDOSLÍPIDOS
  4. 4. HIDRATOS DE CARBONOHIDRATOS DE CARBONO VITAMINASVITAMINAS MINERALESMINERALES AGUAAGUA PROTEÍNASPROTEÍNAS

×