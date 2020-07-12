8 instrumentos-de-evaluacion-para-docentes 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/
  2. 2. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/ LISTA DE COTEJO CICLO IV / 6º GRADO / SECCION “C” / UNIDAD Nº ___ / FECHA: __/__/ 2019 Nº INDICADOR Expresadeformaoraloescritaelusodenúmeros dehastaseiscifrasendiversoscontextosdelavida diaria. Elaborarepresentacionesdenúmerosdehastaseis cifrasenformasimbólica. Empleaprocedimientosparacompararyordenar númerosnaturales,conapoyodematerialconcreto. Si No Si No Si No Si No 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28
  3. 3. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/ GUÍA DE OBSERVACIÓN IV CICLO SEXTO GRADO “C” UNIDAD Nº _____ FECHA: __/__/ 2019 N° Ord. INDICADORES VALOR APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES B R M B R M B R M 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28
  4. 4. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/ FICHA DE CEVALUACIÓN IV CICLO SEXTO GRADO “C” UNIDAD Nº _____ Nombre del Grupo: ____________________________________ Fecha: __/__/ 2019 Instrucciones: El grupo elige un jefe de grupo en forma democrática cada uno emitirá un juicio sobre las responsabilidades que asumen sus compañeros,marcando una equis (X) en el lugar que corresponda y de acuerdo al consenso de los integrantes del grupo. Cuadro de datos: N° Ord. INDICADORES APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES S A V N S A V N S A V N S A V N 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 Siempre = 2 A veces = 1 Nunca = 0
  5. 5. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/ CONTROL DE RESPONSABILIDADES IV CICLO CUARTO GRADO “C” UNIDAD Nº 01 NÚMEROORDEN INDICADOR APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28
  6. 6. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/ CONTROL DE UTILES V CICLO SEXTO GRADO “C” NÚMEROORDEN INDICADOR APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES 01Cientodehojasdecolores 01CientodepapelbondA4decolorblanco 01Archivador 01Cintadeembalajetransparentegruesa 12pliegosdepapelógrafoblanco 12pliegosdepapelógrafocuadriculado 12pliegosdepapelógraforayado 01frascodegomagrande 01cintamétrica 01tijeraescolar(Artesco) 12micasA4 01Corrector 01plastilina 06plumonesgruesos(coloresbásicos) 01Jabónlíquidodesinfectante TOALLA Peine Pastadental-sepillo Pepelhigiénico Poet Cera Franela 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28
  7. 7. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/ Fecha: / / 2019 Hora: GRADO Y SECCIÓN:Sexto “C” Nombre y Apellidos: Contexto: __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ Descripción: __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ Acción tomada __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ ___________________ Leoncio Trujillo Zavaleta DOCENTE Registro anecdótico Registro anecdótico
  8. 8. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/ Fecha: / / 2019 Hora: GRADO Y SECCIÓN: Sexto “C” Nombre y Apellidos: Contexto: __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ Descripción __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ Acción tomada __________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ ___________________ Leoncio Trujillo Zavaleta DOCENTE
  9. 9. https://actualizate360.blogspot.com/ INSTRUMENTO DE AVALUACIÓN DE INTERESES LECTORES Nombre del alumno: ____________________________________Grado: ___ Sección: ____ ¿Cómo te sientes cuando te regalan un libro? ¿Cómo te sientes cuando ocupas tu tiempo en leer? ¿Crees que te gustaría leer cuando seas cuando seas mayor? ¿Cómo te sientes cuando vas a una librería? ¿Cómo te sientes cuando te leen un cuento? Cuando vas a casa de un amigo ¿te gusta leer los libros?

