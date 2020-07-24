Proyecto familias emprendedoras, los bolis.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Página No. 1 de 16
Página No. 2 de 16
Página No. 3 de 16
Página No. 4 de 16
Página No. 5 de 16
Página No. 6 de 16
Página No. 7 de 16
Página No. 8 de 16
Página No. 9 de 16
Página No. 10 de 16
Página No. 11 de 16
Página No. 12 de 16
Página No. 13 de 16
Página No. 14 de 16
Página No. 15 de 16
Página No. 16 de 16
  1. 1. Página No. 1 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co TODOS A APRENDER FORMATO PROYECTO EDUCATIVO EN CASA: FAMILIAS EMPRENDEDORAS DATOS GENERALES Nombre del Establecimiento Educativo Sede Código DANE del EE Áreas: Ciclo No. 2 Nombre del docente Nivel educativo: Básica primaria. Sede: Entidad Territorial Córdoba TÍTULO DE LA PROPUESTA FAMILIAS EMPRENDEDORAS – LOS BOLIS OBJETIVO GENERAL Implementar acciones didácticas desde matemática y lenguaje, a través de la estrategia de proyectos educativos en casa “Familias emprendedoras – Los bolis”, encaminadas al fortalecimiento de los procesos formativos de educación remota, en las I.E de Córdoba, que faciliten la apropiación de los aprendizajes en las áreas fundamentales de forma trasversal, teniendo en cuenta procesos de emprendimiento en familia. Diagnostico Para la elaboración del diagnóstico tenga en cuenta las siguientes preguntas orientadoras ¿Cuáles son los negocios más comunes que existen en las casas de tu barrio? ¿Te gustaría tener un negocio que te generara ganancias? ¿Cuentas con una nevera en tu casa o donde un vecino?
  2. 2. Página No. 2 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Metodología Fase de Exploración Fase de Planeación Fase de ejecución Fase de seguimiento En la mayoría de las instituciones educativas, los bolis son productos comunes en la cotidianidad de los niños, por ello resulta significativo estudiar su proceso de elaboración, como una manifestación de emprendimiento en el hogar. Este proyecto pretende afianzar el uso del saber cultural de la familia entorno a los aprendizajes de las áreas fundamentales y la aplicación de estos conocimientos en el contexto.  Para el desarrollo de esta propuesta de emprendimiento se hace necesario que los padres de familia cuenten con celulares inteligentes, redes sociales, insumos para la elaboración de bolis, nevera.  Teniendo en cuenta que el pensamiento métrico está contemplado en la planeación del área de matemática y dentro de este pensamiento podemos abordar ciertas conceptualizaciones encaminadas a la medida de capacidad y volumen, magnitudes necesarias para trabajar en la básica primaria.  Para los grados e 1º a 3º se trabajarán estimaciones y mediciones de diversas Pasos de aplicación del proyecto:  Socialización del objetivo e introducción del proyecto (definida por el docente) Actividad Evidencia Fecha  Socialización del objetivo y materiales del proyecto a padres de familia y estudiantes  Actividades exploratorias  Actividades de conceptualización (instrumentos de medida)  Actividades de aplicación (medición de magnitudes)  Actividades de valoración Llamadas, fotos, video, guías Fotos, devolución de la guía Fotos, devolución de la guía Rubrica de evaluación Opcional Opcional Opcional Opcional Seguimiento al cumplimiento del cronograma en las fechas establecidas Se evaluarán criterios de carácter cognitivo: El estudiante evidencia avance en el desarrollo de las actividades, el estudiante alcanza los objetivos definidos en la propuesta. Procedimental: El estudiante utiliza diversas herramientas y recursos para el desarrollo las actividades propuestas. Actitudinal: El estudiante evidencia interés y motivación en cada una de las actividades propuestas Se evidencia apoyo y participación familiar en el acompañamiento de las actividades propuestas.
  3. 3. Página No. 3 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co magnitudes de volumen, capacidad, peso y tiempo, utilizando unidades de medida no convencionales y en grado 5º se justificarán relaciones de volumen, respecto a dimensiones de sólidos, eligiendo las unidades apropiadas según el tipo de mediación (directa e indirecta) los instrumentos y los procedimientos.  A partir de los anteriores aprendizajes, se desarrollarán los conceptos de volumen, capacidad, medición de magnitudes, unidades de medida, aplicándolos en diferentes situaciones del contexto y utilizando material concreto  Actividades por grado. Remitirse a los anexos 1, 2, 3 El uso pedagógico de rúbricas para analizar los avances y dificultades en el proceso
  4. 4. Página No. 4 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Socialización y cierre Presentación de los productos asociados al desarrollo de las actividades propuestas en el proyecto Recursos Los recursos a utilizar en la experiencia del proyecto.  Bolsas  Empaques  Celulares  Leche (entera y en polvo)  Azúcar  Galletas  Frutas  Material presente en el hogar
  5. 5. Página No. 5 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Anexo 1 ACTIVIDADES DE MATEMATICAS PARA GRADO 1o Objetivo de aprendizaje:  Realizar estimaciones y mediciones de diversas magnitudes de volumen, capacidad, peso y tiempo utilizando unidades de medida no convencional. Actividad de exploración o motivación Observa las siguientes imágenes 1. En cada imagen, encierra con un círculo la presentación del producto que contengan menor cantidad Imagen 1 Imagen 2 Imagen 3
  6. 6. Página No. 6 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Actividad de conceptualización Actividad 1: Medición de magnitudes Hay varios instrumentos que permiten medir magnitudes, por ejemplo el tiempo lo mide el reloj, el peso lo mide la balanza y la longitud la mide la regla, estas magnitudes están presente en nuestra vida cotidiana, estamos pendiente cuánto tarda el arroz en cocinarse o el tiempo que demoramos en bañarnos. Es tu turno: colorea el instrumento que se utiliza para medir el tiempo Actividad 2: Medición de magnitudes Nuestros ojos nos pueden ayudar a saber cuál recipiente tiene más capacidad y permite almacenar mayor volumen de un líquido. Decora con bolitas de papel el vaso que tenga más capacidad
  7. 7. Página No. 7 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Actividad 3: Medición de magnitudes Actividad 4: Medición de magnitudes Teniendo en cuenta el tamaño de un boli, selecciona el recipiente con el que puedas tener una medida para llenarlo
  8. 8. Página No. 8 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Valoración ASPECTOS SI NO OBSERVACIONES Reconocí los productos que contenían menor cantidad Identifiqué el instrumento que me permite medir el tiempo Resolví los ejercicios propuestos sobre unidades de medida de capacidad Solucioné las preguntas planteadas sobre unidades de medidas Me gustó esta nueva estrategia de trabajo en las matemáticas
  9. 9. Página No. 9 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Anexo 2 ACTIVIDADES DE MATEMATICAS GRADO 3o Objetivo de aprendizaje:  Realizar estimaciones y mediciones de diversas magnitudes de volumen, capacidad, peso y tiempo utilizando unidades de medida no convencional. Actividad de exploración o motivación Observa las siguientes imágenes Actividad de conceptualización Actividad 1: Medición de magnitudes Es tu turno: Instrumentos de medida Con la realización de esta tarea podrás reconocer algunos elementos de medida que utilizas a menudo. En primer lugar, si no tienes cámara de fotos propia, pide prestada una en casa o un celular. Una vez que tengas la cámara, haz fotos a todos aquellos instrumentos de medida que encuentres, como por ejemplo un reloj, peso, taza, botellas de productos, metros. Envía las fotografías que has realizado al correo electrónico o whatsapp del profesor, al menos, antes de la siguiente guía y el docente pueda mostrar las fotos a tus compañeros y compañeras, y tú visualizar las suyas. El profesor realizará algunas preguntas que te permitirán razonar sobre la necesidad de los instrumentos de medidas. También tendrás oportunidad de plantear todas las dudas que te surjan sobre la materia. Nota: Si tienes dificultades para pasar las imágenes al profesor hágalo vía telefónica. 1. ¿Cuáles son las unidades de medida que maneja cada producto? 2. ¿Sabes por qué la presentación de la bolsa de leche se llama maxilitro? 3. ¿Cuántos gramos hace la cuchara medidora de leche para bebe? ( te recomendamos buscar un pote de leche de bebe)
  10. 10. Página No. 10 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Es tu turno: Medición de magnitudes Ver la siguiente imagen sobre las unidades de medida. Actividad 2: Responde las siguientes preguntas 1. ¿Cuánto tiempo en horas y minutos demoraron en congelar los bolis? 2. Si una cucharada de medida de leche para bebe hace 10 gr, ¿Cuántas cucharadas de leche klim hacen 30 gr?. 3. ¿Cuáles serían las cantidades de litros de leche que se necesitaría para hacer 36 bolis?, y que cantidad de gramos de leche klim, se necesitarían para los 36 bolis? 4. Escoge una fruta para hacer otra receta de bolis y describe las medidas y proporciones que se necesitan para su elaboración.
  11. 11. Página No. 11 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Valoración ASPECTOS SI NO OBSERVACIONES Identifique las unidades de medidas en los productos Socialice con mi docente los instrumentos de medidas que se encuentra en mi hogar Resolví los ejercicio propuestas sobre unidades de medida de capacidad Solucione las preguntas planteadas sobre unidades de medidas Elabore mi propia receta para hacer bolis, teniendo en cuenta las unidades de medidas abordadas en este proyecto Me gusto esta nueva estrategia de trabajo en las matemáticas
  12. 12. Página No. 12 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Anexo 3 ACTIVIDADES DE MATEMATICAS PARA GRADO 5o Objetivo de aprendizaje:  Justificar relaciones de volumen, respecto a dimensiones de sólidos, eligiendo las unidades apropiadas según el tipo de medición (directa e indirecta), los instrumentos y los procedimientos. Actividad de exploración o motivación  Observa las siguientes imágenes de leche. Una de ellas contiene 1 libra, la otra tiene 1 Kilogramo, otra presentación tiene 300 gramos y la otra contiene 1.5 kilogramos. ¿Cuál presentación contiene más producto?__________________________________________________  Escribe en cada casilla debajo de las presentaciones de leche, la cantidad estimada que le corresponde a cada producto, a partir de la información dada.  ¿Cuántas veces cabe la presentación de 500 gramos en la de 1.5 kilogramos? Justifica tu respuesta ___________________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________________
  13. 13. Página No. 13 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Actividad de conceptualización Actividad 1: La balanza Es un instrumento ideado para medir el peso de los objetos. La medición se realiza a partir de dos brazos que se encuentran equilibrados cuando carecen de objetos en ellos. La balanza tradicional tiene dos platillos sobre los que se colocan los objetos a pesarse de un lado y un contrapeso del otro. La diferencia de pesos hará que uno de los extremos quede en un punto más alto, señalando una marca con el peso del objeto que se quiere medir. Es tu turno: Instrumentos de medida A partir de la siguiente imagen, crea tu propia balanza para comparar medidas de peso Con la elaboración de esta tarea podrás realizar comparaciones entre diversas cantidades de peso reconociendo algunos elementos de medida que utilizas a menudo. Toma una foto con tu celular de la balanza elaborada y envíala a tu profesor y graba un audio explicando el procedimiento que seguiste y las cantidades que pudiste medir. Envía las fotografías que has realizado al correo electrónico o whatsapp del profesor, Nota: Si tienes dificultades para pasar las imágenes al profesor hazlo vía telefónica.
  14. 14. Página No. 14 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Es tu turno: Medición de magnitudes La capacidad mide la cantidad de líquido que cabe dentro de un objeto. Por ejemplo, la capacidad de una botella es la cantidad de líquido con la que podemos llenarla. Otra forma de llamar a la capacidad es volumen. Digamos que la capacidad es el volumen que ocupa un cuerpo en el espacio Observa la siguiente imagen sobre las unidades de medida de capacidad
  15. 15. Página No. 15 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Actividad 2: Responde las siguientes preguntas 1. Utilizando la balanza que creaste, compara los pesos de una taza leche entera y en el otro vaso una taza leche en polvo y escribe cual pesa más 2. De un litro de cualquier líquido (agua, jugo, leche), ¿Cuántos bolis se pueden llenar? 3. ¿Cuánto tiempo en horas, minutos y segundos demoraron en congelar los bolis? 5. Si un recipiente tiene una capacidad de tres litros ¿Cuántos decilitros caben en ese mismo recipiente? 6. Si un boli tiene 66 ml de jugo, con 2 litros de jugo ¿Cuántos bolis salen? ¿Qué cantidad de jugo sobra 7. Escoge una fruta para hacer otra receta de bolis y describe las medidas y proporciones que se necesitan para su elaboración.
  16. 16. Página No. 16 de 16 Calle 43 No. 57-14 Centro Administrativo Nacional, CAN, Bogotá, D.C. – PBX: (057) (1) 222 2800 - Fax 222 4953 www.mineducacion.gov.co – atencionalciudadano@mineducacion.gov.co Valoración ASPECTOS SI NO OBSERVACIONES Estimé cantidades a partir de la información que me ofreció la guía Construí la balanza para comparar magnitudes Resolví los ejercicios propuestos sobre unidades de medida de capacidad Resolví los problemas propuestos sobre cambios de unidad de capacidad y volumen Me gustó esta nueva estrategia de trabajo en las matemáticas

