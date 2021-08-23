Fichas de numeración 5to año 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 1 FichasdeNumeración1 5toaño
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 2 Estimados Padres y Apoderados: Esperando que ...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 3 Las fichas NOdebenserenviadasde vueltaa la es...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 4
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 5
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 6 Repasemos los Números del 1 al 100: 1. Escrib...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 7 2. Escribe conpalabras: a. 10:_______________...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 8 c. ¿Cuál es la edad Tomás? Respuesta:Tomás ti...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 9 FichaN°2: _____/______/_______
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 10 FichaN°3: _____/______/_______ 1. Cuentay un...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 11 2. Representalas siguientes cantidadesenDece...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 12 FichaN°4: _____/______/_______  Para ordena...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 13 ¿Cómo quedaríanordenados? 1. Encierramenor o...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 14 a. ¿Cuántas galletas hay en cada bolsa? ____...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 15 5. Sumemos: D U 5 3 + 3 2 6. Ordenalas adici...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 16
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 17 2. ¿Cuántos hay? FichaN°6: _____/______/____...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 18 1. Cuentade 2 en2:
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 19 2. Cuentade 5 en5 FichaN°7: _____/______/___...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 20 3. Estimala cantidad de frutas que hay a par...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 21 FichaN°8: _____/______/_______
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 22
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 23 1. ¿Cuántos faltan para tener 1 Decena?
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 24
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 25 4. Completa: FichaN°9: _____/______/_______
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 26
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 27
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 28 5. ¿Cuál es el númerocorrecto? Píntalo. Fich...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 29 1. Formemos grupos de 1 Decena:
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 30
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 31
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 32 4. Descompónde acuerdoal Valor de cada dígit...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 33 FichaN°11: _____/______/_______
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 34 ¿Conoces estos animales?
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 35 Conversemos:  ¿Conoces otros animales y la ...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 36 FichaN°12: _____/______/_______ Verde Amaril...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 37 Observaimageny realizalas actividades: Dibuj...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 38
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 39 2. Para que nos sirvenestos números, une: Or...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 40 3. Lee cada frase y escribe Vo F segúncorres...
Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 41
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 23, 2021
9 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Fichas de numeración 5to año 2021

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 23, 2021
9 views

Material por fichas para trabajar numeración

Recommended

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fichas de numeración 5to año 2021

  1. 1. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 1 FichasdeNumeración1 5toaño
  2. 2. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 2 Estimados Padres y Apoderados: Esperando que se encuentren muy bien junto a sus familias, le envío material de Trabajo para las clases Online de Matemática. Con sus hijos(as) iniciaremos “Numeración” y para ello envió Material Complementario. Se envía este Set de Fichas NO deben ser trabajadas por sus hijo/as, solo las completaremos en las clases online. Estas Fichas las trabajaremos en cada una de las clases Online, solodeben observar cual seráel número de la Ficha que se encuentra en la parte superior de cada ficha. En cada clase online iremos avanzando con la aplicación de las fichas. En el Plan Remoto de cada semana se indicará el Número (os) que se desarrollarán en la clase.
  3. 3. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 3 Las fichas NOdebenserenviadasde vueltaa la escuela…soloutilizaremoselReporte Fotográfico vía correo y/o WhatsApp. Agradecer su apoyo y compromiso con nuestra clase. Felicitarlos(as) por el Excelente trabajo de sus hijos(as) en las clases de Matemática. Saludos cordiales Profesora Carla Herrera Campos Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced 2021 Ficha N°1: _____/______/_______ Tabla del 100:
  4. 4. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 4
  5. 5. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 5
  6. 6. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 6 Repasemos los Números del 1 al 100: 1. Escribe el númeroque lees: Cuarenta y dos: Doce: Sesenta y cinco: Noventa y tres: Ochenta y siete: Veinte: Treinta y seis:
  7. 7. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 7 2. Escribe conpalabras: a. 10:______________________________________ b. 25:______________________________________ c. 91:______________________________________ d. 14:______________________________________ e. 100:_____________________________________ f. 48:______________________________________ 3. Lee y descubre el secretonumérico: a. ¿Cuál es la edad del león? Respuesta:El leóntiene______ años. b. ¿Cuántos años tiene latortuga? Respuesta: La tortuga tiene______ años. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 Claves: Rojo = Es mayor que 12 Verde = Es menor 16 Naranjo = Es par Claves: Rojo = Es menor que 60 Verde = Es mayor que 51 Naranjo = Tiene el número 3 enlas Unidades
  8. 8. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 8 c. ¿Cuál es la edad Tomás? Respuesta:Tomás tiene______ años. 4. Usa las claves para descubrir el númerosecreto: Respuesta: El número secreto es____________. Respuesta: El número secreto es____________. 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 Claves: Rojo = Es mayor que 87 Verde = Es menor 90 Naranjo = Es impar Claves:  Es mayor que cuarenta  Tiene un 7 enlas decenas  Es par 67 48 14 77 31 76 Claves:  Es mayor que 50  Es menor que 90  Es par 82 36 96 61 42 16
  9. 9. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 9 FichaN°2: _____/______/_______
  10. 10. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 10 FichaN°3: _____/______/_______ 1. Cuentay une:
  11. 11. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 11 2. Representalas siguientes cantidadesenDecenas y Unidades: 3. ¿Cuántos hay?
  12. 12. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 12 FichaN°4: _____/______/_______  Para ordenar las tarjetas de menor a mayor. ¿Qué harías?  Pintatu con la respuestacorrecta Juntar los números. Contar los números. Comparar los números.
  13. 13. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 13 ¿Cómo quedaríanordenados? 1. Encierramenor o mayor encada caso: 2. Ordenalos números de Mayor a Menor: 3. Observalos paquetes de galletas y completa:
  14. 14. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 14 a. ¿Cuántas galletas hay en cada bolsa? _________ b. ¿Cuántas galletas hay en total? ____________________ c. ¿Cómo lo supiste? ______________________________________________ 4. Entonces: 3 + 1 = 6 3 + 2 = 3 + 3 = 3 + 4 = 3 + 5 = 3 + 6 = 3 + 7 = 10 10 10 Buen trabajo…
  15. 15. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 15 5. Sumemos: D U 5 3 + 3 2 6. Ordenalas adiciones de forma Vertical entucuaderno y resuelve: a. 2 + 7 = b. 5 + 63 = c. 55 + 63 = d. 98 + 32 = FichaN°5: _____/______/_______ 30 + 10 = 60 30 + 20 = 30 + 30 = 30 + 40 = 30 + 50 = 30 + 60 = 30 + 70 = D U 9 4 + 1 7 D U 8 5 + 4 6 D U 2 1 + 4 7 Excelente trabajo…
  16. 16. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 16
  17. 17. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 17 2. ¿Cuántos hay? FichaN°6: _____/______/_______
  18. 18. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 18 1. Cuentade 2 en2:
  19. 19. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 19 2. Cuentade 5 en5 FichaN°7: _____/______/_______
  20. 20. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 20 3. Estimala cantidad de frutas que hay a partir de la 1ra imagen: Canasto Rojo Canasto Azul
  21. 21. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 21 FichaN°8: _____/______/_______
  22. 22. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 22
  23. 23. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 23 1. ¿Cuántos faltan para tener 1 Decena?
  24. 24. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 24
  25. 25. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 25 4. Completa: FichaN°9: _____/______/_______
  26. 26. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 26
  27. 27. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 27
  28. 28. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 28 5. ¿Cuál es el númerocorrecto? Píntalo. FichaN°10: _____/______/_______
  29. 29. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 29 1. Formemos grupos de 1 Decena:
  30. 30. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 30
  31. 31. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 31
  32. 32. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 32 4. Descompónde acuerdoal Valor de cada dígito. Observael ejemplo: ¿Quién tiene la razón? Justifica tu respuesta. 59 50 9
  33. 33. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 33 FichaN°11: _____/______/_______
  34. 34. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 34 ¿Conoces estos animales?
  35. 35. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 35 Conversemos:  ¿Conoces otros animales y la estimación de sus años de vida?  ¿Tienes mascota?, ¿Qué animal es?  ¿Cuáles son los cuidados que debe tener una mascota?  ¿Puede afectar la cantidad de años que viva?  Dibuja tu mascota:
  36. 36. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 36 FichaN°12: _____/______/_______ Verde Amarillo Roja
  37. 37. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 37 Observaimageny realizalas actividades: Dibuja segúnla instrucción:
  38. 38. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 38
  39. 39. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 39 2. Para que nos sirvenestos números, une: Ordenar Identificar Cuantificar
  40. 40. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 40 3. Lee cada frase y escribe Vo F segúncorresponda:
  41. 41. Escuela Nuestra Señora de La Merced Carla Herrera Campos Olivar Bajo 2.021 41

    Be the first to comment

Material por fichas para trabajar numeración

Views

Total views

9

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×