ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS YUSTIZ DOCENTE: JENNY GUZMAN UNIVERSIDA FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIA...
ETIMOLOGIA  Se origina al estudio del origen de las palabras,  de la cronología de su incorporación a un idioma, así com...
MODOS  El conocimiento: sive para dar cuenta de la realidad, para explicar las diferentes fenomenologías. El conocimiento...
RAZÓN  Razon:es la facultad del ser humano de identificar conceptos, cuestionarlos, hallar coherencia o contradicción ent...
INTUICIÓN  Es la facultad de comprender las cosas al instante, sin necesidad de realizar complejos razonamiento. utiliza ...
REVELACIÓN  La revelación de Dios tiene como su primer paso la creación, donde Él ofrece un perenne testimonio de sí mism...
CREENCIAS  Es un proceso a través de cual un individuo se hace consciente de su realidad y en éste se presenta un conjunt...
PROCESO DE RAZONAMIENTO  En un sistema basado en reglas es una progresión desde un conjunto inicial de afirmaciones y reg...
RAZONAMIENTO DEDUCTIVO  El estudio de la deducción se centra en el análisis de los principios del razonamiento que son in...
RAZONAMIENTO INDUCTIVO  Se habla de fuerza del argumento y esto es cuestión de grado. Se enmarca en el concepto de probab...
INVESTIGACION PRAXIS VIVENCIAL DEL HOMBRE  La investigación como vivencia diaria por parte del hombre, se remonta a mucho...
REFERENCIAS  Fuente: Joyce, George. "Revelation." The Catholic Encyclopedia. Vol. 13. New York: Robert Appleton Company, ...
Metodologia iv
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Metodologia iv

7 views

Published on

Carlos Yustiz Estudiante de Comunicacion social Trabajo de Metodologia de la Investigacion I

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Metodologia iv

  1. 1. ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS YUSTIZ DOCENTE: JENNY GUZMAN UNIVERSIDA FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE COMUNICACIÓN SOCIAL
  2. 2. ETIMOLOGIA  Se origina al estudio del origen de las palabras,  de la cronología de su incorporación a un idioma, así como de la fuente y los detalles de sus cambios estructurales de «forma» y de significado.  La palabra etimología proviene del latín etymologĭa  comprende no solamente el análisis de las raíces (radicales) de las palabras, sino también de sus elementos constitutivos: desinencia, tema, terminación y radical.
  3. 3. MODOS  El conocimiento: sive para dar cuenta de la realidad, para explicar las diferentes fenomenologías. El conocimiento es el resultado de conocer. Cuando se conoce algo, puede generarse nuevo conocimiento, mismo que sirve para un aprovechamiento práctico en todas las áreas
  4. 4. RAZÓN  Razon:es la facultad del ser humano de identificar conceptos, cuestionarlos, hallar coherencia o contradicción entre ellos; y así, induciro deducir otros conceptos distintos de los que ya conoce. La razón, más que descubrir certezas, tiene la capacidad de establecer o descartar nuevos conceptos concluyentes o conclusiones, en función de su coherencia con respecto de otros conceptos de partida o premisas.
  5. 5. INTUICIÓN  Es la facultad de comprender las cosas al instante, sin necesidad de realizar complejos razonamiento. utiliza para hacer referencia al resultado de intuir ejemplo:  “En realidad no sabía que ibas a estar allí; fue pura intuición”, “Nunca supe cuál era la fórmula química; simplemente mezcle los ingredientes por intuición”.
  6. 6. REVELACIÓN  La revelación de Dios tiene como su primer paso la creación, donde Él ofrece un perenne testimonio de sí mismo 2 (cfr. Catecismo, 288). A través de las criaturas Dios se ha manifestado y se manifiesta a los hombres de todos los tiempos, haciéndoles conocer su bondad y sus perfecciones. Entre estas, el ser humano, imagen y semejanza de Dios, es la criatura que en mayor grado revela a Dios. Sin embargo, Dios ha querido revelarse como Ser personal, a través de una historia de salvación, creando y educando a un pueblo para que fuese custodio de su Palabra dirigida a los hombres y para preparar en él la Encarnación de su Verbo,
  7. 7. CREENCIAS  Es un proceso a través de cual un individuo se hace consciente de su realidad y en éste se presenta un conjunto de representaciones sobre las cuales no existe duda de su veracidad. Por lo que el razonamiento se define de diferente manera según el contexto, normalmente se refiere a un conjunto de actividades mentales consistentes en conectar unas ideas con otras de acuerdo a ciertas reglas o también puede referirse al estudio de ese proceso mientras la intuición es un concepto de la teoría del conocimiento aplicado también en la epistemología que describe el conocimiento que es directo e inmediato, sin intervención de la deducción o del razonamiento, siendo considerado como evidente
  8. 8. PROCESO DE RAZONAMIENTO  En un sistema basado en reglas es una progresión desde un conjunto inicial de afirmaciones y reglas hacia una solución, respuesta o conclusión. Como se llega a obtener el resultado, sin embargo, puede variar significativamente:  Se puede partir considerando todos los datos conocidos y luego ir progresivamente avanzando hacia la solución. Este proceso se lo denomina guiado por los datos o de encadenamiento progresivo (forward chainning).  Se puede seleccionar una posible solución y tratar de probar su validez buscando evidencia que la apoye. Este proceso se denomina guiado por el objetivo o de encadenamiento regresivo (backward chainning).  Razonamiento Progresivo  En el caso del razonamiento progresivo, se empieza a partir de un conjunto de datos colectados a través de observación y se evoluciona hacia una conclusión. Se chequea cada una de las reglas para ver si los datos observados satisfacen las premisas de alguna de las reglas.
  9. 9. RAZONAMIENTO DEDUCTIVO  El estudio de la deducción se centra en el análisis de los principios del razonamiento que son independientes del contenido sobre el que se razona, y que permiten alcanzar un razonamiento formalmente válido. Desde Aristóteles, la deducción era el estudio de las conexiones entre proposiciones. Proposición: Enunciado en el que se afirma o se niega algo, y en el que se establece una relación entre sujeto y predicado “Todos los A son B”.  Análisis de la deducción: Centrado en el establecimiento de las conexiones encadenadas de un silogismo o grupo de silogismos por medio de la cópula “es”. Silogismo
  10. 10. RAZONAMIENTO INDUCTIVO  Se habla de fuerza del argumento y esto es cuestión de grado. Se enmarca en el concepto de probabilidad que depende del apoyo empírico que aportan las premisas para alcanzar la conclusión. Esto ha provocado problemas para construcción de un sistema de lógica inductiva y su justificación respecto a la probabilidad epistémica.  La inducción asume la regularidad de los fenómenos observados, para poder explicar hechos ya conocidos o por conocer, este supuesto no puede llegar a verificarse porque no existe garantía de que después de un número x de observaciones la conclusión sea más precisa
  11. 11. INVESTIGACION PRAXIS VIVENCIAL DEL HOMBRE  La investigación como vivencia diaria por parte del hombre, se remonta a mucho antes de la creación de la conocida investigación científica como técnica de investigación práctica, pues mucho antes de esta, el hombre ya investigaba aunque de la manera que mejor se ingeniaba para obtener respuestas aceptables a las dudas que se le presentaban. Hoy en día, la palabra investigación suele usarse para indagaciones de tipo serio, siempre que nos piden, o nos auto proponemos, investigar algo, la palabra nos sugiere que debemos realizarlo de un modo serio y exacto, o al menos, de una manera suficientemente reflexiva para que las respuestas que produzca terminen siendo creíbles y finalmente aceptadas.
  12. 12. REFERENCIAS  Fuente: Joyce, George. "Revelation." The Catholic Encyclopedia. Vol. 13. New York: Robert Appleton Company, 1912. <http://www.newadvent.org/cathen/13001a.htm>.  Traducido por Emilce S. Fékete. L M H  OTTIGER, Teología fundamentalis (Friburgo, 1897); VACANT, Études Théologiques sur la Concile du Vatican (París, 1895); LEBACHELET, De l'apologétique moderne (París, 1897); DE BROGLIE, Religion et Critique (París, 1906); BLONDEL

×