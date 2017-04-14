FISIOLOGÍA DE LAS CONTRACCIONES UTERINAS
ANATOMÍA  el útero es el órgano que con el embarazo sufre el mayor número de modificaciones en su estructura anatómica, d...
ANATOMÍA  fondo o segmento superior: grueso con gran cantidad de miosina y gran capacidad contráctil.  segmento inferior...
BIOQUÍMICA DE LA CONTRACCION UTERINA Ca + Calmodulina ACTOMIOSINA CONTRACCIÓN MQCL + ATP ADP + P MIOSINA + ACTINA ACTINA -...
BIOQUÍMICA  La contracción y relajación del miometrio se produce por la interacción de las proteínas contráctiles: actina...
COMPONENTES DE LA CONTRACCION UTERINAPRESION BASAL.- es la presión más baja que se registra entre contracciones durante el...
DURACIÓN.- va desde el inicio hasta el término de la contracción con respecto a la línea basal. duración clínica se puede ...
PROPAGACIÓN.- la onda de contracción se origina en uno de los dos marcapasos situados en el cuerno uterino cerca de las tr...
VARIACIONES CONTRÁCTILES DURANTE LA GESTACIÓN  1. Embarazo: primeras 30 semanas •con actividad uterina menor de 20UM, de ...
•aumento de la intensidad y frecuencia de las contracciones de Braxton- Hicks, estas ocupan una porción mayor del miometri...
•la actividad uterina va de 90UM al comienzo del primer periodo hasta 250Um al final del segundo periodo, aumento de la in...
FUNCIONES DE LAS CONTRACCIONES UTERINAS En el segmento superior: el miometrio después de contraerse no se relaja y se fij...
MONITOREO DE LA ACTIVIDAD UTERINA  MÉTODO CLÍNICO: Por medio de la palpación abdominal su aplicación durante el parto pue...
MONITOREO DE LA ACTIVIDAD UTERINA TOCOGRAFIA EXTERNA:  mide los cambios en la presión abdominal por medio de la colocaci...
 TOCOGRAFIA INTERNA  A) MEDICION DE LA PRESIÓN AMINIÓTICA  B) MEDICIÓN DE LA PRESIÓN INTRAMIOMETRAL:
Fisiología Contracción Uterina

