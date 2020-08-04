Slide aula 5 ervas na umbanda

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Testando a fonte SUMÁRIO • Introdução - A importância do estudo das ervas; - A religião da Natureza. • Desenvolvimento - B...
Testando a fonte A Religião da Natureza “Evoluir é Estudar e Aprender sobre o Ambiente e a Natureza em que Estamos Vivendo...
Testando a fonte • A água é concentradora da energia do elemento vegetal. • Devemos tomar banho de ervas na cabeça? • O ba...
Testando a fonte O Fumo Tabaco• O Fumo. Um dos elementos mágicos mais presentes nesse nosso universo, principalmente nesse...
Testando a fonte • Os primeiros atos que se vê dentro de terreiro é a defumação, a fumaça, a erva de poder na Umbanda. • A...
Testando a fonte • O AMACI é um ritual litúrgico, vem da palavra ‘amaciar’, ‘tornar receptivo’, é uma mistura de ervas mac...
Testando a fonte • Quentes ou Agressivas • Mornas ou Equilibradoras • Frias ou Específicas Classificação das Ervas Penso q...
Testando a fonte Ervas Quentes (Agressivas) • São ervas que carregam em sua estrutura vibracional energias vivas que atuam...
Testando a fonte Ervas Quentes (Agressivas) Quebra demanda Espada de São Jorge Comigo ninguém pode
Testando a fonte Ervas Mornas (Equilibradoras) • São ervas que carregam em sua estrutura vibracional energias vivas que at...
Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) • Uso se resume a algum fator específico • Concentra ervas cujos fatores religi...
Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) ERVAS FEMININAS Auto estima e potencialização dos fator humano feminino, fator ...
Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) ERVAS MASCULINAS Ligadas ao fator humano masculino, bastante ligadas ao aspecto...
Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) CALMANTES São ervas que além de atuar no corpo físico por características fitoq...
Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) FORTALECEDORAS DA MEDIUNIDADE (INTUIÇÃO) - Atuam no sentido puramente espiritua...
Testando a fonte Ossain é o pai das plantas sagradas e milagrosas. Possui poder sobre qualquer tipo de vegetação e delas c...
Testando a fonte Pretos Velhos • Alfazema, arruda, guiné, sálvia, jasmim, cipó cruz, barba de velho, grão de café. Caboclo...
Testando a fonte “ Sem folha não tem sonho, sem folha não tem vida, sem folha não tem nada.” OBRIGADO!
Testando a fonte • CAMARGO, Adriano. Rituais com Ervas, banhos, Defumação e Benzimento. 6ª Ed. O Erveiro. 2017. • GIMENES,...
Slide aula 5 ervas na umbanda
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Slide aula 5 ervas na umbanda

34 views

Published on

Estudo de Umbanda

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slide aula 5 ervas na umbanda

  1. 1. Testando a fonte SUMÁRIO • Introdução - A importância do estudo das ervas; - A religião da Natureza. • Desenvolvimento - Banho de Ervas; - O Fumo; - Defumação; - Amacis; - Classificação das ervas
  2. 2. Testando a fonte A Religião da Natureza “Evoluir é Estudar e Aprender sobre o Ambiente e a Natureza em que Estamos Vivendo e Aplicar o que Aprendemos Imediatamente” Adriano Camargo
  3. 3. Testando a fonte • A água é concentradora da energia do elemento vegetal. • Devemos tomar banho de ervas na cabeça? • O banho pode ser preparado quente ou frio? • Qual o benefício traz um banho de ervas? • Como preparar o banho? O Banho de Ervas • Ao terminar seu banho higiênico, levante a bacia com a erva e coloque acima de sua cabeça e faça essa oração: Senhor Deus, meu amado Pai Criador, Amada Mãe Terra, Amada Mãe Água, Sagradas Forças Vegetais, peço de coração que abençoem esse banho. Que ele seja verdadeira força viva em minha vida, em meu campo energético, proporcionando saúde espiritual e física, limpeza astral, e que todas as formas de vida atuando negativamente em minha vida sejam descarregadas por este banho e assim tenham também em minha vida os efeitos positivos dessas ervas. Assim seja e assim será!
  4. 4. Testando a fonte O Fumo Tabaco• O Fumo. Um dos elementos mágicos mais presentes nesse nosso universo, principalmente nesse universo umbandista. • O fumo é um poder. O que é o fumo? • O fumo quando usado fora do ambiente religioso, místico, é uma profanação de algo sagrado e o resultado é dor. • Tabaco é uma folha sagrada para o índio. Nas culturas nativas o fumo é utilizado para limpar, descarregar, curar, para levar uma oração do grande pajé, ao criador. • Você acende um cachimbo, o seu sopro é carregado de poder, o hálito divino, sopro que dá vida, e ela está empoderada da aquela fumaça que tem todos os elementos, tem o fogo, a terra, o ar, a água e o vegetal, está em contato com o poder dessa divindade.
  5. 5. Testando a fonte • Os primeiros atos que se vê dentro de terreiro é a defumação, a fumaça, a erva de poder na Umbanda. • A defumação na Umbanda é sempre acompanhada de pontos cantados específicos e ervas escolhidas para maior conectividade vibratória do magnetismo da linha de Umbanda ou de trabalho que gere a gira naquele dia. • A defumação prepara o ambiente e o astral das pessoas, projeta-se uma força capaz de limpar e purificar, de desagregar, neutralizar e eliminar cargas negativas como formas pensamentos, miasmas e larvas astrais. • A defumação utiliza: plantas, ervas, resinas, brasa e turíbulo. Defumação Turíbulo
  6. 6. Testando a fonte • O AMACI é um ritual litúrgico, vem da palavra ‘amaciar’, ‘tornar receptivo’, é uma mistura de ervas maceradas, acrescentada a água da cachoeira, ou mineral, aplicada no chacra coronário, que devem passar, pelo menos, uma vez ao ano. • Tem objetivo especialmente para que se condense uma vibração neste ponto de Amacis alta absorção de energia, a fim de ...fortalecer o médium. • O Amaci desperta as faculdades nobres do médium que ainda estão adormecidas, e ainda liga/religa o médium ao Orixá, fazendo com que ele tenha a Sua vibração e energia interiorizada em seu espírito, mente e coração.
  7. 7. Testando a fonte • Quentes ou Agressivas • Mornas ou Equilibradoras • Frias ou Específicas Classificação das Ervas Penso que conhecer cada erva, a classificação das ervas, seja de suma importância. Entender seu funcionamento em banhos e defumações é vital para que suas potências sejam aproveitadas em integridade.
  8. 8. Testando a fonte Ervas Quentes (Agressivas) • São ervas que carregam em sua estrutura vibracional energias vivas que atuam no sentido de eliminar, limpar, dissolver, anular, quebrar os acúmulos enérgicos negativos. • Ácidos do astral. Arruda Guiné Casca de alho Tabaco
  9. 9. Testando a fonte Ervas Quentes (Agressivas) Quebra demanda Espada de São Jorge Comigo ninguém pode
  10. 10. Testando a fonte Ervas Mornas (Equilibradoras) • São ervas que carregam em sua estrutura vibracional energias vivas que atuam para corrigir desvios energéticos, harmonizar seus chacras, equilibrar energias vitais • Poderosos energéticos, levantadores do astral e direcionadores • Regeneradoras AlecrimBoldo (Tapete de Oxalá) Hortelã Manjericão
  11. 11. Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) • Uso se resume a algum fator específico • Concentra ervas cujos fatores religiosos espirituais são muito bem definidos • Não são tão generalizados como em outras categorias
  12. 12. Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) ERVAS FEMININAS Auto estima e potencialização dos fator humano feminino, fator espiritual humano, sensibilidade do espírito... Malva Rosa Vermelha Artemísia
  13. 13. Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) ERVAS MASCULINAS Ligadas ao fator humano masculino, bastante ligadas ao aspecto material da vida, sendo também, na maioria das vezes atratoras de prosperidade Louro Folha de Café Romã
  14. 14. Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) CALMANTES São ervas que além de atuar no corpo físico por características fitoquímicas, atuam nos organismos espirituais e em seus sistemas nervosos no sentido de tranquilizar um espírito ou ambiente em turbulência Capim Cidreira Melissa Camomila
  15. 15. Testando a fonte Ervas Frias (Específicas) FORTALECEDORAS DA MEDIUNIDADE (INTUIÇÃO) - Atuam no sentido puramente espiritual, agindo em nossos centros de força e canais mediúnicos, facilitando assim a atuação nos nossos aparelhos mediúnicos - Fornecem a energia necessária e limpeza precisa para que sejamos canais adequados para a espiritualidade Jasmin Alfazema Anis Estrelado
  16. 16. Testando a fonte Ossain é o pai das plantas sagradas e milagrosas. Possui poder sobre qualquer tipo de vegetação e delas consegue extrair as curas de todos os males. É o defensor da saúde e auxilia todos aqueles que buscam uma vida saudável. Orixá Ossaim
  17. 17. Testando a fonte Pretos Velhos • Alfazema, arruda, guiné, sálvia, jasmim, cipó cruz, barba de velho, grão de café. Caboclos • Samambaia, hortelã, cipó caboclo, aroeira, jurema preta, abre caminho, cidreira, guiné, arruda. Crianças • Rosa Branca, Jasmin, Anis Estrelado, Eucalipto, Alfazema, Benjoim e Hortelã. Ciganos • Eucalipto, anis estrelado, girassol, canfora, cravo, canela, calêndula, arroz, louro. Exu • Alho casca, cebola casca, manga, losna, menta, jurema, picão preto, café bolha. Combinações de ervas Defumação nas Linhas de Trabalho
  18. 18. Testando a fonte “ Sem folha não tem sonho, sem folha não tem vida, sem folha não tem nada.” OBRIGADO!
  19. 19. Testando a fonte • CAMARGO, Adriano. Rituais com Ervas, banhos, Defumação e Benzimento. 6ª Ed. O Erveiro. 2017. • GIMENES, Bruno. Manual de Magia com as ervas. Ed. Luz da Serra. 2016. • MENDONÇA, Evandro. Umbanda – Defumação, banho, rituais, trabalhos e oferendas. Ed. Anúbis. 2016. Bibliografia

×