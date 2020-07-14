Tema 17 el nacionalismo power point

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL NACIONALISMO CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA | Docente | TEMA 17 (Semana 15 – del Lunes 13 al viernes17 de julio)
CAUSAS DEL NACIONALISMO -- Ideas provenientes de la Ilustración, extendidas con las revoluciones liberales del s. XVIII: I...
EL NACIONALISMO: ideología y movimiento político que reivindica la creación de un Estado Nación. NACIONALIDAD: pertenecien...
Nacionalismo Conservador: defienden la superioridad del pueblo sobre los individuos. La voluntad de ser de una nación exis...
OTROS PROCESOS NACIONALES Ideas Principales: •Extensión del Nacionalismo a partir de 1815, dándose este junto al liberalis...
  1. 1. EL NACIONALISMO CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA | Docente | TEMA 17 (Semana 15 – del Lunes 13 al viernes17 de julio)
  2. 2. CAUSAS DEL NACIONALISMO -- Ideas provenientes de la Ilustración, extendidas con las revoluciones liberales del s. XVIII: Independencia de los EEUU y la Revolución Francesa. -- Napoleón extiende las ideas liberales y nacionalistas por Europa VS las monarquías absolutas surgen dos nacionalismos. -- El liberalismo y el nacionalismo están relacionados con una cultura romántica que exalta el sentimiento VS a la razón (cultura de la Ilustración) permite crear sentimiento nacional (búsqueda del origen de los pueblos mitos y leyendas) -- La economía y la industrialización: la unidad territorial permite el desarrollo económico cuando la burguesía liberal consigue el poder se hace nacionalista conservadora sociedad de clases explotación del capitalismo en Europa (lucha de clases) e Imperialismo (explotación colonial)
  3. 3. EL NACIONALISMO: ideología y movimiento político que reivindica la creación de un Estado Nación. NACIONALIDAD: perteneciente a una NACIÓN. Deseo de tener un ESTADO – NACIÓN propio. NACIÓN: conjunto de habitantes que compartían lengua, etnia, costumbre e historia
  4. 4. Nacionalismo Conservador: defienden la superioridad del pueblo sobre los individuos. La voluntad de ser de una nación existe desde siempre incluso antes de tu saberlo. Nacionalismo alemán Nacionalismo Liberal: importancia de los individuos, cuya voluntad es decisiva para construir una nación independiente. Nacionalismo italiano. 2 nacionalismos La Ilustración  La Revolución francesa y Napoleón = nacionalismo liberal VS invasión francesa =nacionalismo conservador Origen y extensión del nacionalismo en Europa
  5. 5. OTROS PROCESOS NACIONALES Ideas Principales: •Extensión del Nacionalismo a partir de 1815, dándose este junto al liberalismo en una primera etapa. •Destaca la independencia de Grecia del Imperio turco gracias al apoyo de otras potencias como Austria, Rusia, Francia y Reino Unido • También se vivirán procesos nacionalistas pero que serán reprimidos: húngaros, polacos, irlandeses…etc La matanza de Quíos (1823); Delacroix utiliza este cuadro como propaganda nacionalista. Nacionalismo unificador o disgregador
  6. 6. Actividad:

