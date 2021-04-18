Experiencia de aprendizaje 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 1 EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE N°3 I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: 1.1 TÍTULO : Sustentamosnuestra posición sobre la participación igualitaria en la elección de lasautoridades. 1.2 ÁREA CURRICULAR : CIENCIAS SOCIALES 1.3 DOCENTE : CARLOS MANUEL RUIZ ZAMORA 1.4 GRADO : 4to 1.5 SECCIÓN : A,B,C,D,E,F 1.6 FECHA : Tema 3 (Semana del 19 abril al 23 de abril) a. Planteamientodela Situación: Desdehacevariosmeses,todas/oslas/osperuanas/osvivimos en emergencia sanitaria por la pandemia del COVID-19, de alguna u otra manera esta situación nos afecta de forma personal y como país, además de dejar en evidencia aquellos aspectos pendientes que, como país, aún no hemos solucionado, entre ellos: la salud pública. Sumados a la proximidad de las eleccionespara elegir a las autoridades nacionales. Al igual que en las elecciones de las autoridades locales, de los representantes de los padres de familia o de las organizaciones escolares, entre otros, este proceso demanda nuestra participación responsable con el fin de asumir una postura reflexiva sobre cómo involucrarnos y sobre cómo es nuestra participación ciudadana, considerando que no siempre todos hemos tenido la disposición y la oportunidad de participar. Sin embargo, a pesar de la importancia de los asuntos de la vida pública y democrática de nuestro país, observamos que un grupo significativo de nuestros conciudadanos son indiferentes a ellos y que, además, llevan a cabo conductas que ponen en riesgo la salud personal y colectiva. ¿Preparada/o? COMPETENCIA:  Construye interpretaciones históricas. Capacidades:  Elabora explicaciones sobre procesos históricos. Enfoque Transversal: Solidaridad y empatía. II.SECUENCIA DIDÁCTICA Con la disposición que te caracteriza, demostrarás tu organización, responsabilidad y compromiso en el desarrollo de la actividad, siéntate en el espacio de tu casa asignado para realizar tus actividades. Recuerda lavarte las manos y desinfectar los útiles que utilizarás. EMPECEMOS ENTONCES…..............................................¡Listas y listos! INICIO PROPÓSITOS DE APRENDIZAJE: En esta semana,en la segunda actividad sustentamos nuestra posición sobre la participación igualitaria en la elección de las autoridades.
  2. 2. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 2 DESARROLLO Prof. Carlos ManuelzZamora Críterios Vas a elaborar argumentos donde sustentemos una posición sobre si los cambios en la participación de la población a lo largo de nuestra historia han promovido la participación igualitaria. Tomemos en cuenta que: …… Luego de haber trabajado las actividades (experiencias de aprendizaje 1, 2 y la 3), te invitamos a que anotes a continuación las ideas fuerza que podrías considerar para elaborar el producto de la experiencia de aprendizaje, que es la disertación sobre tu propuesta de acciones para promover la participación democrática de todos y cada uno de los peruanos y peruanas. Mis ideas fuerza que puedo utilizar para construir el producto de mi experiencia de aprendizaje Actividades Nombro la idea fuerza Razón Idea fuerza 1 Idea fuerza 2 Idea fuerza 3 Ahora, será importante que relaciones tus aprendizajes con lo que ocurre en nuestra comunidad. Te invitamos a reflexionar si en tu comunidad la participación de la población es igualitaria, es decir, que todos y todas pueden ejercer libremente su derecho a elegir y ser elegidos ya sea en una elección de representantes comunales, en juntas o asociaciones diversas o de autoridades en elecciones nacionales.
  3. 3. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 3 Fuente 1* Los virreyes no eran oficiales,nodesempeñabanun cargo,sino que hacíanlasveces de soberano, y su autoridad noresidía enuna concesiónadministrativa,sino ensu calidaddemiembrosdela familia real. El título de Virrey de Sicilia, de Portugal, Cataluña o Perú, como aparece en muchos documentos, contenía el reconocimiento a sus titulares de ser “primos” o “parientes” del monarca. Así por ejemplo, en el inicio de la Ordenanza que envía el Rey Felipe III al Marqués de Montesclaros (a la sazón,Virrey del Perú) en 1609, se lee:El Rey al Marquésde Montesclaros, pariente mi Virrey,Gobernador, y Capitán General de las Provinciasdel Perú, o a la persona, o personas, a cuyo cargo fuere el gobierno de este Reino, por una cédula mía de diferentes capítulos, fecha a Veinte y cuatro de Noviembre, del año pasado... (BNM, R/17270, 49). * Extraído de Zamora Nav ia, P. (2012). Rey es y virreyes de la monarquía hispana a la luz de las significaciones políticas del sigloXVII y de la historiograf ía. Revista de Humanidades, (25), pp. 191-208. Recuperado de https:// core.ac.uk/download/pdf /288915493.pdf Fuente 2* Fueron los virreyes unos altos funcionarios que gozaron de un complejo conjunto de atribuciones hasta entonces nunca igualadas y de la máxima confianza de la Corona. Nos interesa recordar lo que dice al respecto la Recopilación de las Leyes de los Reinos de las Indias, que recoge a los «virreyes como lugartenientes del rey, pueden hacer y proveer lo que la real persona y sean obedecidos como quien tiene sus veces, sin replicar su interpretación so penas en que incurren los que no obedecen las órdenes reales, y las que fueren impuestos y las que ordenaren y mandaren el rey lotendrá por firme y valedero». Características generales de los virreyes eran su obligación de correlacionarse y coordinarse entre sí, especialmente impuesta a los de Nueva España y Perú; disponer de una guardia personal; en su mayoría noeranjuristas,porello elcontrol técnico-jurídico seencargaa laAudiencia;pero al nombrarlos el rey, cuida que sean personas de una demostrada capacidad política y que tengan una cierta sensibilidad ética hacia el interés general, lo que le permite pedir para ellos una obediencia generalizada;sonpersonasquesevensujetasa un régimenbastante restringido de incompatibilidades que limitan ampliamente su capacidad de obrar. * Extraído de Montes Salguero, J. (1993). Los v irreyes y la interrelación de poderes en el sistema jurídico indiano [boletín n.° 4]. Facultad de Derecho de la Univ ersidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED), pp. 129-130. Recuperado de http://e- spacio.uned.es/f ez/eserv /bibliuned:BFD-1993-4-FA8888C3/PDF Fuente 3* En enero de 1823 cayó la ineficaz primera Junta de Gobierno, presidida por José de la Mar, por un motín encabezado desde Balconcillo por el entonces coronel de milicias Riva-Agüero. El Ejército lo proclamó presidente del Perú y el Congreso aprobó la decisión de la fuerza y, aún más, lo nombró — muy a su pesar— Gran Mariscal del Perú. La situación era paradójica, ya que, "si es cierto que por curiosa coincidencia el primerPresidentedel Perúasumeel mandoporuna vía revolucionaria,también es exacto que los limeños y todos los patriotas del Perú anhelan ese gobierno unitario, rápido,
  4. 4. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 4 beligerante, que él por el momento histórico o inclusive por su temperamento, puede muy bien representar" (Puente Candamo 1971: XXVIII- XXIX). Su presidencia en lo absoluto fue pacífica, ya que se opuso a la intervención del presidente de Colombia, Simón Bolívar. Cuando este llegó, formó un gobierno paralelo al del marqués de Torre Tagle en la ciudad de Trujillo. La negociación con los españoles no se hizo esperar pues, opuesto a la intervención colombiana, optó por aplicar el plan que intentó San Martín: pactar con la Corona española la independencia del Perú en forma pacífica y dentro de una solución monárquica. El regalismo conservador de Riva-Agüero había aflorado pero era demasiado tarde, pues acusado de traidor a la patria pendió sobre él una orden de fusilamiento dada por Bolívar. Preso en Guayaquil, se salvó de morir por la presión de la Marina peruana, y de allí fue deportadoa Europa, donde inició una serie, casi continua, de exilios, destierros y penas. * Extraído de Orrego Penagos, J. L. (2007). La independencia renegada: Las memorias de Pruv onena de José de la Riv a Agüero, primer presidente del Perú. Anuario de Historia Regional y de las Fronteras, 12(1), p. 453. Recuperado de https://rev istas.uis.edu.co/index.php/anuariohistoria/article/v iew/1198 Fuente 4* Copiounos cortosfragmentosde la partefinal del libroque reseñamosy en los cualesse transparenta la visión de la autora sobre quien fue Riva Agüero: “Riva Agüero era tan revolucionario como Simón Bolívar, pero con la diferencia de que su revolución no suponía en el fondo confrontación bélicacontra España o derramamiento de sangre;surevoluciónsignificaba un Perú monárquico independiente y liberal […]. Riva Agüero fueademásel líderdeun´partido´peruano,entérminosdel siglo XIX,queseguía abogando por él, estuvo de su lado, le hizo una muy buena publicidad.[…] […], de que la presencia de Riva Agüero suponía el retorno dela soberanía ydela legitimidad delasprovincias,cuestiónqueéltrabajómucho durantesupresidencia,queera una aspiración legítima ydela que se sirvió para justificar sus acciones. Este es un elemento que demuestra la otra cara de los miembros de ese partido rivagüerino, quienes más allá de estar afavor en bloque de proyecto monárquico, estaban del ladode aquel que los significara o les diese un lugaren relacióna losdemáspueblosde la nación. Si biennoolvidamosqueestamosdelante de un líder típicamente decimonónico −esto es alguien autoritario y también despótico−, Riva Agüero personificó un liderazgo unificador regional antes y después de su exilio. Finalmente,estamosfrenteaunapersonademuchovueloenlapolítica del momento. Su red de contactos abarcaba gente de distintas esferas: la nobleza europea y americana, grandes comerciantes, algunos banqueros de Londres, periodistas, políticos, militares, artistas, profesionales medios, plebe y castas. Y como político que era, trabajó a conciencia este conjunto de redes trasatlánticasque,pensaba,le permitiríanponeren ejecuciónsu proyecto. Si bieneste no se llegó a realizar,sus ideasy estrategiasnos permitenver a Riva Agüero en la época de la independencia no solo como el primerpresidente del Perú, sino como el primer político peruano, limeño y titulado que no solo tuvo alguna que otra idea a favor de la monarquía o que se mostró consecuente con el plan de otros líderes; él ideó un proyecto
  5. 5. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 5 monárquico para América hispana y luchó por aplicarlo, algo en lo quela historiografíanoha incido adecuadamente” (pp. 211-212). * Extraído de Paredes M., J. G. (2019). Reseña allibro “José dela RivaAgüero y Sánchez Boquete (1783 – 1858). Primer presidente del Perú” de la autora Elizabeth Hernández García. Runa Yachachiy. Rev ista digital, pp. 1-5. Recuperado de http://www.alberdi.de/RES.%20Aguerro- Paredes.RY2019pdf .pdf Fuente 5* ¿Cuáles fueron los cambios más significativos de los procesos electorales en el Perú del siglo XX? Fueen el año 1896quesedio la reformaelectoral queestablecía quelaseleccionesfuerandirectas.Antes eranindirectas,seelegía a loselectoresqueenuna segunda reuniónelegiríana lasautoridades.Esdecir, el estilo que tienenlos estadounidenses ahora era el que imperaba en el Perú del Siglo XIX. Era un elector por cada 200 ciudadanos. Además, con esa reforma se les quita el derecho de voto a los analfabetos.Como vemos,esta reforma tuvo unaspecto democráticoal permitirla eleccióndirecta yun aspecto antidemocráticoal suprimirel votodelosanalfabetos. Esto hizo que en un Perú de 3 millones de habitantes el voto quedara restringido a unas 120 mil personas de zonas urbanas, o sea que votaba una de cada 20. Hoy endía vota unodecada dos.Las mujeresperuanasvotanpor primera vez en1956. El Perú fue el penúltimo país de América Latina que consideró el voto femenino, siendo Paraguay el último. * Extraído de .edu. (2010, 30 de setiembre). Entrev ista a Antonio Zapata. Las elecciones de antes y las de hoy. Recuperado de https://puntoedu.pucp.edu.pe/entrev istas/las-elecciones-de-antes-y-las-de-hoy / Fuente 6* En el Perú, como señalamos, el presidente Manuel Odría promulgó el 7 de setiembre de 1955 la Ley Nº 12391, que modificó el artículo 84º, 86º y 88º de la Constitución de 1933: Artículo 84º.- Son ciudadanos los peruanos varones y mujeres mayores de edad, los casados mayores de 18 años y los emancipados. Artículo 86º.- Gozan del derecho de sufragio los ciudadanos que sepan leer y escribir. Artículo 88º.- El poder electoral es autónomo. El registro es permanente. La inscripción y el voto son obligatorios para los ciudadanos hasta la edad de 60 años, y facultativos para los mayores de esta edad. El 17 de junio de 1956, las mujeres peruanas votaron por primera vez en elecciones generales donde fue elegido Manuel Prado Ugarteche, Presidente de la República. También en esos comicios las mujeres llegaron por primera vez al Congreso en calidad de senadoras y diputadas para el período 1956-1963. De los 54 escaños del Senado, 1 le correspondió a una mujer: Irene Silva de Santolalla, Senadora por Cajamarca. Y, en la Cámara de Diputados, de 182 escaños, 8 fueron ocupados por mujeres: Lola Blanco de la Rosa Sánchez, Diputada por Ancash; Alicia Blanco Montesinos, Diputada por Junín; María Eleonora Silva, Diputada por Junín; María Colina de Gotuzzo, Diputada por La Libertad, Manuela Billinghurst, Diputada por Lima; Matilde Pérez Palacio, Diputada por Lima; Juana
  6. 6. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 6 Ubilluz de Palacios, Diputada por Loreto; Carlota Ramos de Santolalla, Diputada por Piura. Posteriormente, la Constitución Política de 1979 estableció el voto universal, con lo que se amplió el sufragio para la población analfabeta. Con esta medida, un mayor número de mujeres pudieron ejercer sus derechos políticos. * ExtraídodeGuardia, S. B. (2015). Ciudadanas av otar. 60años desuf ragiofemeninoenelPerú. DiálogoElectoralLima. 60 años del v otodela mujeren elPerú. ONPE. Recuperado dehttps://www.cemhal.org/anteriores/2017_2018/5_4_ Ciudadanas_SB.pdf Recuerda Ahora, luego de la lectura y contraste de las fuentes, redacta un texto argumentativo (discurso argumentativo) donde definas tu posición respecto a si se ha avanzado en una participación igualitaria en las designaciones y elecciones de las autoridades en la historia del país y argumenta utilizando la información contenidaen lasfuentes que revisaste. Cita las fuentes. Prof. Carlos Manuel Ruiz Zamora RETO ¡Sé creativa/o y organiza lo producido utilizando el material que tengas a tu alcance! ¡No te olvides de guardar tu producción en el portafolio! CIERRE
  7. 7. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 7 Evaluamos nuestros avances Competencia Construye interpretaciones históricas Es el momento de autoevaluarnos a partir de nuestros avances... • Revisa nuevamente los cuadros y respuestas que elaboraste en las actividades anteriores (experiencias de aprendizaje 1 y 2) a partir de la lectura de las fuentes. • Fija tu posición sobre si los cambios en la participación de la población a lo largo de nuestra historia han promovido la participación igualitaria de todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas en los procesos de elección de autoridades en el Perú. Para fijar tu posición, con la realización de las actividades 9 y 10 (experiencias de aprendizaje 1 y 2), ya manejas información que has comprendido, analizado y procesado sobre algunas designaciones y elecciones de autoridades y la participación igualitaria en algunos hitos de nuestra historia. Finalizada las actividades 9, 10 y 12, (experiencias de aprendizaje 1, 2 y 3), te pedimos que reflexiones sobre tu proceso de aprendizaje. Para ello, hazte las siguientes preguntas: • ¿Cómo hemos leído las fuentes? ¿Con qué disposición? ¿Por qué? • ¿Qué es lo que más relevante de lo propuesto en las actividades 9, 10 y 12 para ejercer nuestra ciudadanía? ¡MUY BIEN! ¡BUEN TRABAJO! Criterios de evaluación Lo logre Estoy en proceso de lograrlo ¿Qué puedo hacer para mejorar mis aprendizajes? Elabora argumentos para sustentar su posición sobre si los cambios en la participación de la población a lo largo de nuestra historia han promovido la participación igualitaria cuando da razones de ello valiéndose de fuentes.
  8. 8. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 8 RÚBRICA PARA EVALUAR TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO ETAPAS Criterios de valoración Valoración Introducción Plantea el título del tema sea llamativo y se relacione al tema tratado. Presenta información muy pertinente y contextualizada según el tema abordado. Logra llamar la atención con algún recurso discursivo: afirmación fuerte, una cita relevante, una estadística y una pregunta dirigida al lector. 4 Argumentos Los argumentos son pertinentes para la tesis que defiende y se plantean con claridad. Las ideas presentadas son propias, sustentadas con evidencias (hecho, estadísticas, ejemplos, citas, experiencia de la vida real) que apoyan su posición. Argumenta científicamente sobre la ruta de transmisión e importancia de medidas de bioseguridad promoviendo la esperanza. Fundamenta con fuentes de carácter bibliográfico. Utilizando la metodología design thinking empatiza y conoce las necesidades de la participación ciudadana. Los argumentos se desarrollan en párrafos independientes sin perder coherencia ni cohesión. Realizar el test de Ruffier Dixon para prevenir el COVID 19 Los argumentos y evidencias presentan un orden lógico. 4 Conclusión La conclusión es fuerte y deja al lector con una idea clara de la posición del autor. 4 Gramática ortografía, puntuación y léxico. El texto tiene una adecuada expresión oral, ortografía, puntuación y edición. El texto tiene un registro académico. Presenta variedad de transiciones bien empleadas. 4 Fuentes de información y anexos Todas las fuentes usadas son verificables y están citadas correctamente. Presenta un poster que genere conciencia ciudadana. Adjunta un video cortos de la actividad física para prevenir el COVID 19 4
  9. 9. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” I.E.82019 “LA FLORIDA” CAJAMARCA 4°Grado __________________________________________________________________________________ PROF. CARLOS RUIZ ZAMORA 9 Leyenda: Matemáticas, Comunicación, Ciencia y Tecnología, Ciencias Sociales, Desarrollo Personal Ciudadanía y Cívica, Educación física, Educación Religiosa, Arte y Cultura, y Educación para el trabajo. Prof.  TAMBIÉN PUEDES CONSULTAR EN EL SIGUIENTE LINK: https://cs4g.blogspot.com/2021/04/tema-2.html Prof. Carlos Manuel Ruiz Zamora Tus evidencias no olvides de guardar en tu portafolio o cuaderno escolar, para luego enviar la foto al correo del docente. ((cienciassociales4grado@gmail.com , indicando en Asunto: Grado y Sección, Apellidos y Nombres, y Número de experiencia o Tema) NO OLVIDES QUE EN TU CUADERNO JUNTO AL TÍTULO DE TU ACTIVIDAD DEBES ESCRIBIR TU NOMBRE Y APELLIDO GRADO Y SECCIÓN Y EL N° DE EXPERIENCIA O TEMA. ¡Ten siempre presente que eres valiosa/o! ORIENTACIONES DE APOYO EDUCATIVO DIRIGIDAS A ESTUDIANTES CON NECESIDADES EDUCATIVAS ESPECIALES • Si tienes dificultades en la lectura, para concentrarte o retener información, te sugerimos que registres las ideas principales extraídas de los recursos, en hojas separadas, al igual que las respuestas a las preguntas generadoras que se te plantean en cada uno de ellos. (ACCIÓN) RECUERDA: CONVERSA SOBRE EL TEMA CON TU FAMILIA Actividad de extensión

