Fundamentos de Visual Basic

REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR “I.U.P. SANTIAGO MARIÑO” CABIMA...
INTRODUCCIÓN Visual Basic es uno de los tantos lenguajes de programación que podemos encontrar hoy en día. Dicho lenguaje ...
 Fundamentos del entorno de trabajo de Visual Basic y del lenguaje en sí: El entorno de trabajo en Visual Basic se denomi...
Ventana explorador de proyectos: Enumera los formularios y módulos del proyecto actual. Un proyecto es la colección de arc...
además, en el área derecha presenta la ubicación (coordenadas) y el tamaño del objeto seleccionado  Ventana de formulario...
 Fácilmente extensible mediante librerías DLL y componentes ActiveX de otros lenguajes.  Posibilita añadir soporte para ...
 Objetos intrínsecos (Label, Textbox, Combobox, CommandButton, ListBox, PictureBox, Image...), definición y utilización (...
 Propiedades básicas de acuerdo al tipo de objeto: Name, Caption (o Text), AddItem, BackColor, ForeColor (Puedes utilizar...
CONCLUSIÓN Visual Basic es simplemente un lenguaje de programación orientado a eventos, siendo diseñado para facilitar el ...
