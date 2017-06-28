Funciones 2 carlos mata

Por Carlos Mata
Función Racional  Definición: En matemáticas, una función racional de una variable es una función que puede ser expresada...
Dominio y Rango de una función racional El Dominio y el Rango se determina de la forma siguiente: Dominio Dom f(x) = IR - ...
Función Trigonométrica En matemáticas, las funciones trigonométricas son las funciones establecidas con el fin de extender...
Como calcular dominio y Rango de una función trigonométrica El dominio de una función se compone de todos los valores que ...
Rango de una función trigonométrica El rango de una función consiste en todos sus valores de salida - el número que se obt...
Función valor absoluto En matemáticas, el valor absoluto o módulo1 de un número real es su valor numérico sin tener en cue...
Dominio y rango de una función valor absoluto f es una función dada por f (x) = | x - 2 | Encuentra la x , y intercepta de...
Dominio y rango de una función valor absoluto A continuación utilizar la definición del valor absoluto para graficar f (x)...
Dominio y rango de una función valor absoluto Compruebe que el rango está dado por el intervalo [0, + infinito), el domini...
Función exponencial La función exponencial, es conocida formalmente como la función real ex, donde e es el número de Euler...
Función logarítmica Como la exponencial, la función logarítmica se utiliza con asiduidad en los cálculos y desarrollos de ...
Dominio y rango de una función logarítmica Como la función exponencial f(x)=bx tiene como inversa la función logarítmica f...
Gracias por su atención Bachiller: Carlos Mata
  1. 1. Por Carlos Mata
  2. 2. Función Racional  Definición: En matemáticas, una función racional de una variable es una función que puede ser expresada de la forma: f(x) = P(x)/Q(x) donde P y Q son polinomios y x una variable, siendo Q distinto del polinomio nulo. Una función racional se puede identificar ya que es aquella que tiene polinomios tanto en su numerador como denominador La forma de graficar una función racional es: Función racional de grado 2 Función racional de grado 3 y = x2 – 3x – 2/x2 – 4 y = x3 – 2x/2(x2 – 5)
  3. 3. Dominio y Rango de una función racional El Dominio y el Rango se determina de la forma siguiente: Dominio Dom f(x) = IR - { 3 } Rango Despejamos x en la ecuación: f(x) = 2/x – 3 f(x) • (x - 3) = 2, (x - 3) = 2/f(x) , x = 2/f(x) + 3 Aquí también aplicamos el criterio de que f(x) = y debe ser diferente de 0, por lo que el Rango queda definido de la forma siguiente. Ran f(x) = IR - { 0 } Ejemplo: f(x) = ax + b/ax + d Si el denominador es distinto de cero, y si ad ≠ bc, la curva correspondiente es una hipérbola equilátera.
  4. 4. Función Trigonométrica En matemáticas, las funciones trigonométricas son las funciones establecidas con el fin de extender la definición de las razones trigonométricas a todos los números reales y complejos. Las funciones trigonométricas son de gran importancia en física, astronomía, cartografía, náutica, telecomunicaciones, la representación de fenómenos periódicos, y otras muchas aplicaciones. Para identificar una función trigonométrica se hace analizando su período, amplitud y desfase. La función tiene la forma y=Acos(ax+b) o y=Asen(ax+b). Todas las funciones trigonométricas de un ángulo cero pueden ser construidas geométricamente en relación a una circunferencia de radio unidad de centro cero.
  5. 5. Como calcular dominio y Rango de una función trigonométrica El dominio de una función se compone de todos los valores que se pueden utilizar como entrada a la regla de la función. El dominio es otra de las características de esa función, porque diferentes funciones tienen diferentes números que usted puede entrar y tener las salidas tienen ningún sentido. Es una función cuyo dominio no puede contener todos los números negativos, debido a que la raíz cuadrada de un número negativo no es un número real. La siguiente función tiene un dominio que no se puede incluir el número -3: Cualquier otro número real está bien, pero no -3, porque poner un -3 por X hace el denominador igual a 0, y no se puede dividir por 0. (. Una fracción con un 0 en el denominador representa un número que no existe) Con funciones trigonométricas, el dominio (valores de entrada) es medidas de los ángulos - ya sea en grados o radianes. Algunas de las funciones trigonométricas tienen restricciones en sus dominios, también. Por ejemplo, la función tangente tiene un dominio que no se puede incluir de 90 grados o 270 grados, entre los muchos otros valores restringidos.
  6. 6. Rango de una función trigonométrica El rango de una función consiste en todos sus valores de salida - el número que se obtiene al introducir números de dominio en la función y realizar las operaciones de función en ellos. A veces, una serie puede ser todos los posibles números reales - no tiene límite. Esta situación ocurre en una función tal como h(X) = 3X + 2. En esta ecuación, tanto el dominio y el rango son ilimitadas. Usted puede poner en cualquier número real, y se puede obtener una potencia de cualquier número real que puedas imaginar. Los rangos pueden llegar a ser restringida, sin embargo. Por ejemplo, la función de k(X) = X2 + 6 siempre tendrá resultados que son o bien el número 6 o algún número positivo mayor que 6. Nunca se puede obtener un número negativo o un número inferior a 6 como una salida. Los rangos de algunas funciones trigonométricas están restringidas, también. Por ejemplo, la salida de la función seno nunca excede de 1 o va más baja que -1.
  7. 7. Función valor absoluto En matemáticas, el valor absoluto o módulo1 de un número real es su valor numérico sin tener en cuenta su signo, sea este positivo (+) o negativo (-).2 Así, por ejemplo, 3 es el valor absoluto de +3 y de -3. El valor absoluto está relacionado con las nociones de magnitud, distancia y norma en diferentes contextos matemáticos y físicos. El concepto de valor absoluto de un número real puede generalizarse a muchos otros objetos matemáticos, como son los cuaterniones, anillos ordenados, cuerpos o espacios vectoriales. Las funciones en valor absoluto siempre representan una distancia o intervalos (tramos o trozos) y se pueden resolver o calcular siguiendo los siguientes pasos: 1. Se iguala a cero la función, sin el valor absoluto, y se calculan sus raíces (los valores de x) . 2. Se forman intervalos con las raíces (los valores de x) y se evalúa el signo de cada intervalo. 3. Definimos la función a intervalos, teniendo en cuenta que en l os intervalos donde la x es negativa se cambia el signo de la función . 4. Representamos la función resultante.
  8. 8. Dominio y rango de una función valor absoluto f es una función dada por f (x) = | x - 2 | Encuentra la x , y intercepta de la gráfica de f. Encuentra el dominio y el rango de f. Dibuje la gráfica de f. Solución al ejemplo: a - La intersección está dada por (0, f (0)) = (0, | -2 |) = (0, 2) La coordenada x de la intersección x es igual a la solución de la ecuación de | x - 2 | = 0 que es x = 2 La x se intercepta en el punto (2, 0) b - El dominio de f es el conjunto de todos los números reales Desde | x - 2 | puede ser positivo o cero para x = 2; el rango de f está dada por el intervalo [0, + infinito). c - Para dibujar la gráfica de f (x) = | x - 2 |, nos primer esbozo de la gráfica de y = x - 2 y luego tomar el valor absoluto de y. La gráfica de y = x - 2 es una línea de intersección con x (2, 0) y la intersección y (0, -2). (véase el gráfico más abajo)
  9. 9. Dominio y rango de una función valor absoluto A continuación utilizar la definición del valor absoluto para graficar f (x) = | x - 2 | = | y |. Si y >= 0 entonces | y | = y, si y <0 entonces | y | = -y. Para los valores de x para los que y es positiva, la gráfica de | s | es la misma que la de y = x - 2. Para los valores de x para los cuales y es negativa, la gráfica de | y | es una reflexión sobre el eje x de la gráfica de y. La gráfica de y = x - 2 arriba y se ha negativo en el intervalo infinito (-, 2) y es esta parte de la gráfica que tiene que reflejarse en el eje x. (véase el gráfico más abajo).
  10. 10. Dominio y rango de una función valor absoluto Compruebe que el rango está dado por el intervalo [0, + infinito), el dominio es el conjunto de todos los números reales, la intersección está en (0, 2) y la intersección x en (2, 0).
  11. 11. Función exponencial La función exponencial, es conocida formalmente como la función real ex, donde e es el número de Euler, aproximadamente 2.71828.; esta función tiene por dominio de definición el conjunto de los números reales, y tiene la particularidad de que su derivada es la misma función. Se denota equivalentemente como f(x)=ex o exp(x), donde e es la base de los logaritmos naturales y corresponde a la función inversa del logaritmo natural. Sea a E R,a > 0 y a = 1 La función exponencial de base "a" , a = 1 , es la aplicación de R en los reales estrictamente positivos que hace corresponder a cada "x" real una imagen aX real positiva. f (x) = aX Para cualquier "a" se cumple que f (0) = a0 = 1 y f (1) = a1 = a
  12. 12. Función logarítmica Como la exponencial, la función logarítmica se utiliza con asiduidad en los cálculos y desarrollos de las matemáticas, las ciencias naturales y las ciencias sociales. Entre otros fines, se usa ampliamente para «comprimir» la escala de medida de magnitudes cuyo crecimiento, demasiado rápido, dificulta su representación visual o la sistematización del fenómeno que representa. Una función logarítmica es aquella que genéricamente se expresa como f (x) == logax, siendo a la base de esta función, que ha de ser positiva y distinta de 1. La función logarítmica es la inversa de la función exponencial (ver t35), dado que: loga x = b Û ab = x. Las propiedades generales de la función logarítmica se deducen a partir de las de su inversa, la función exponencial. Así, se tiene que: La función logarítmica sólo existe para valores de x positivos, sin incluir el cero. Por tanto, su dominio es el intervalo (0,+¥). Las imágenes obtenidas de la aplicación de una función logarítmica corresponden a cualquier elemento del conjunto de los números reales, luego el recorrido de esta función es R. En el punto x = 1, la función logarítmica se anula, ya que loga 1 = 0, en cualquier base. La función logarítmica de la base es siempre igual a 1. Finalmente, la función logarítmica es continua, y es creciente para a > 1 y decreciente para a < 1.
  13. 13. Dominio y rango de una función logarítmica Como la función exponencial f(x)=bx tiene como inversa la función logarítmica f−1=logb(x), se tiene que Dominio de logb= Rango de f=(0,∞) Se puede ver que los puntos que conforman el gráfico de la función logarítmica corresponden a puntos con abscisas positivas y para cualquier x positivo, hay un punto de la gráfica con esta abscisa. Así pues, sólo tiene sentido evaluar logaritmos en números positivos. El argumento del logaritmo debe ser mayor que 0. Esto es válido para cualquier base permitida. Así el dominio de la función logaritmo neperiano, o decimal, o de base por ejemplo 1/2 es (0,∞).
  14. 14. Gracias por su atención Bachiller: Carlos Mata

