Recetario antropologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RECETARIO MORENO ROJAS ALEXA XIMENA MOSQUEDA ZAVALA CARLOS MANUEL
COCHINITA PIBIL (QUINTANA ROO) • 1.-Alimento predominante: Carne de cerdo tierna en el cual es el alimento principal dentr...
• 3.-Ingredientes: 1/4 de cebolla, 1 cebolla Morada, 1/2 taza de vinagre de manzana, 4 cucharadas de Aceite de Oliva, 100 ...
• 6.-opciones de intercambio de ingredientes en caso de contar con ellos: Se puede cambiar el jugo de limón por un jugo de...
• 8.- Relevancia histórica: Este platillo que por sus ingredientes y técnica de preparación se le considera como un perfec...
SOPA QUERETANA (QUERÉTARO) • 1.- Alimento predominante: Dentro del Alimento predominante se va encontrar el maíz que es la...
• 3.-Ingredientes: 5 elotes desgranados o cortados en rodajas -6 chiles Largos -3 Jitomates o tomates maduros - 2 Dientes ...
• 6.-Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes si se cuenta con ello: • -Dentro de las opciones de intercambio de ingredient...
• 8.- Relevancia Histórica: -La sopa de Querétaro está hecha con elote, uno de los ingredientes más utilizados en la gastr...
POZOLE (CD. MÉXICO) 1. Alimento predominante: El uso primordial del cacahuazintle en grano es la realización del platillo ...
3.-Ingredientes: 2 kilos de maíz pozolero,120 gramos de cal, 120 carne de cerdo y sal de mar. 4.-Técnica de preparación: C...
PESCADO A LA TALLA (GUERRERO) 1.- Alimento predominante: Consiste de huachinango entero, esté en sí es lo que conforma la ...
• 3.-Ingredientes: 100 gramos de chile guajillo, hervido y sin semillas, 1/2 cebollas, 2 dientes de ajo, 1/2 litros de agu...
• 5.- Costo: Chile guajillo $26 Cebolla $17.61 Aceite $160 Sal $39 Mantequilla $17.50 Huachinango$120. • 6.-Opciones de in...
CECINA (MORELOS) • 1.- Alimento predominante: El alimento predominante en este platillo es la cecina que viene siendo la c...
• 3.-Ingredientes:300 gramos de cecina en tiras.150 gramos de tocino en cubos.1 cucharadita de aceite.1/2 cebolla.1 pimien...
• 6.-Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes: En caso de no contar algun chile, si se desea, se puede agregar otro tipo de...
BIBLIOGRAFÍAS: • Dungla, A. (2020, 15 septiembre). FUNDACIÓN TORTILLA. Fundación Tortilla. https://fundaciontortilla.org/a...
AGUA CHILE (SINALOA) SINALOA Alimentos predominantes: •Pepino •Tomate •Calabaza •Berenjena •Frijol •Arroz •Trigo •Papa •Me...
Características del platillo: El origen del aguachile, es de la zona serrana de Sinaloa, se hacía con agua tibia y chile c...
Ingredientes. •Camarones crudos. •Taza de jugo de limón. •Chiles serranos. •Pepino cortado en rodajas. • Cebolla morada. •...
Opciones de Acompañamiento: puede acompañarse con algún tipo de galleta salada y aguacate. -------------------------------...
Bibliografía: Mayte. (2014). AGUACHILE . 2020, de www.rusttica.com Sitio web: https://www.rusttica.com/2014/03/aguachile.h...
Mole (Tlaxcala) Alimentos predominantes: •Maíz •Cebada •Frijol •Calabaza •Tomate •Durazno •Manzana •Pera •Ciruela
Características del platillo: En México este es un platillo de fiesta, se usa en bodas y ocasiones especiales. Este mole n...
Ingredientes para el Mole: •Agua. •Chile chipotle. •Caldo donde se coció previamente la carne. •Huitlacoche fresco. •Epazo...
Cuando comience a humear ligeramente, añade el molido del huitlacoche con los chiles y deja cocinar por 10 minutos o hasta...
Guanajuato (Enchiladas) Alimento predominante: 1.Chilcuague, raíz azteca 2.Azafrán 3.Muicle 4.Lavanda 5.Garambullo 6.Hormi...
Guanajuato es famoso por la actividad minera y este platillo representa la versión local de las tortillas fritas bañadas e...
Ingredientes para hacer Enchiladas mineras: 16 piezas de tortilla de maíz 250 gramos de manteca de cerdo 12 piezas de chil...
Técnica de preparación -Coloca los chiles guajillo en una cacerola con agua hirviendo hasta que se suavicen. Una vez suave...
relevancia histórica: El origen de las enchiladas mineras se remonta a la época colonial, auge de la Nueva España. Debe su...
Bibliografía: Referencias Arias C. (2020). 15 platillos típicos de Guanajuato que tienes que probar. (s,f), de tips para t...
CHIAPAS (Sopa de Chipilín con Bolitas) Alimentos predominantes: •Chicatanas (hormigas) •Iguanas •Hojas de chipilín •Tanate...
Características del platillo y su importancia nutricional: Es uno de los platillos más representativos de la gastronomía c...
Técnica de preparación: 1.Desgranar los elotes y deshojar el chipilín, lavarlos, escurrir y reservar. 2.Para las bolitas: ...
Relevancia histórica: Tuxtla Gutiérrez se caracteriza por contar con una buena alimentación bastante completa, entre sus p...
BIBLIOGRAFIA: ATOMIC. (2011). Chipilín con bolita. Agosto, 2011, de Guía Chiapas Sitio web: https://guiachiapas.wordpress....
Estado de México (Tamales)La gastronomía del Valle de Toluca es el resultado de una fusión de las cocinas del «Viejo Mundo...
Ingredientes (para 8 a 10 personas) •1 kilo de masa blanca para tortillas •1/2 litro de caldo donde se coció la carne de r...
Preparación: •La masa y el caldo se baten muy bien con la mano o con la batidora (a mano 20 minutos). •Aparte, la manteca ...
Características del platillo: México cuenta con una gran variedad de estilos de tamal, ya que cada región tiene su propia ...
Discada (Coahuila) Alimento predominante: •Pulque •Nuez •Piñón •Chile guajillo •Chile pasilla •Chile cascabel •Cerdo •Borr...
Característica del platillo y su importancia nutricional: La famosa discada es uno de los platillos típicos del estado de ...
Ingredientes: •Chorizos •Tocino •Cominos asados y molidos •Filete de puerco •Cebollas rebanadas •Poblanos •Jitomates •Chip...
Preparación: •En una sartén bien caliente, ponga el chorizo y el tocino con el comino, moviéndolos con una pala de madera ...
Colima (Sopitos) Alimentos de la zona: •Maíz •Cerdo •Chile guajillo •Jitomate •Rábano •Pollo •Pescado sierra •zanahoria •p...
La gastronomía de Colima es una fusión de la gastronomía local y la gastronomía española debido al periodo colonial en Méx...
INGREDIENTES (Para 4 Personas): •2 docenas de sopitos. •½ kg de carne molida. •4 hojas de laurel. •Una pizca de sal. •Medi...
Preparación: 1.Se pone a hervir la carne en una olla con el agua junto con el ajo, la sal, las hojas de laurel y los jitom...
Importancia nutricional: Una porción suele aportar 87 calorías en total considerando que su ingesta cuenta con 0,91 gramos...
Costo estimado •2 docenas de sopitos $25 •½ kg de carne molida $80 •4 hojas de laurel •Una pizca de sal •Medio diente de a...
Relevancia histórica: Durante la época colonial los barcos que transportaban productos de España llegaban al puerto de Col...
Torta ahogada (Jalisco): Alimentos Predominantes: •Miel •Maguey •Agave •Maíz •Pescado •Chile Yahualica •Frijoles •Huitlaco...
Platillo típico/tradicional: TORTA AHOGADA Característica del platillo: Una de las comidas más tradicionales de Jalisco la...
Ingredientes: •8 piezas de pan virote salado •1/2 kilo de carnitas •10 jitomates •250 gramos de frijol refrito •100 gramos...
Preparación: Hacer una salsa sencilla. Hervir el jitomate y molerlo con dos tazas de agua tibia, un trozo de ajo, cebolla ...
Relevancia histórica: La torta ahogada tiene sus orígenes en la Perla Tapatía. Se menciona que la receta surgió cuando un ...
Sopa Tarrasca (Michoacán) Los alimentos que predominan en la zona son: •Aguacate •Jitomate •Limón •Macadamia •Maíz mezcal ...
“Sopa Tarasca” Relevancia Histórica, características del platillo e importancia nutricional -Se dice que en agosto de 1966...
Ingredientes •1 taza de frijoles bayos •3 jitomates •3 tazas de caldo de pollo (o agua) •1 diente de ajo •¼ de cebolla •5 ...
Preparación: 1.Cocina los frijoles en la olla de presión con 3 tazas de agua, 30 minutos después de que escape el vapor. 2...
Tlayudas (Oaxaca) Alimento predominante: •Chapulines •tasajo •quesillo •chocolate •almendra de mamey •cacao de las rositas...
Característica del platillo y su importancia nutricional: Las tlayudas no solo son uno de los platillos famosos de Oaxaca....
Proteína y fibra: el maíz y sus ingredientes de origen animal hacen que este platillo también aporte proteína y fibra, de ...
Técnica de preparación: Tradicionalmente se utiliza leña para preparar el fuego y que logren su textura exacta. La cocción...
Preparación: •se coloca la tortilla en un comal o parrilla muy caliente. •Mientras está la tortilla en el fuego se le agre...
Opciones de acompañamiento del platillo Pueden ser acompañados con una amplia variedad de sabores, como chicharrón o frijo...
Mole (Puebla) Alimentos típicos de la región: •Maíz •Frijol •Chile •Calabacita •Carne de cerdo •TunaLa gastronomía de Pueb...
Relevancia Histórica: Mole significa salsa o guiso y proviene del náhuatl mullí; por lo que se puede decir que su preparac...
Valor Nutrimental: Desde el punto de vista nutrimental, el mole es un buen alimento. Los chiles anchos, mulatos, pasilla, ...
Ingredientes: •1/4 de taza de cacahuates •Sal al gusto •2 tazas de caldo de pollo •2 dientes de ajo •1 cebolla •2 cucharad...
Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes: •Manteca por aceite vegetal, esto es al gusto de la persona. •Azúcar o chocolate ...
Costo aproximado: la elaboración de mole poblano tiene un aproximado de $200 a $300 dependiendo de la inclusión de los ing...
Arroz a la Tumbada (Veracruz) La gastronomía veracruzana debe dividirse en cuatro regiones: la Huasteca, la región central...
Platillo típico – Arroz a la tumbada: El creador de este platillo fue un pescador y lo preparó por primera vez en el mar. ...
Cuando vio que comenzó a freírse agregó los mariscos y después le puso agua hasta casi llenarlo. Lo movió y estuvo revisan...
Preparación. 1.En un sartén se asa la cebolla y los jitomates, (si quieres que tu arroz sea un poco picoso, agrega un chil...
Notas: •El caldo de pescado se prepara con espinas de pescado en una olla con agua hirviendo se agregan las espinas, se de...
Bibliografía: Quiroz, F. J. (2015, 5 septiembre). Q-Rico, Discada Norteña – Coahuila - Platillos Típicos de México. blogsp...
Bibliografía: Silva, I. (2020, 11 agosto). Tlayuda, la mejor comida callejera de AL y ¿la más nutritiva? Sú Médico. https:...
Aguas Calientes – Pollo San Marcos Alimentos de la zona : •Pollo San Marcos •Birria •Sopa campesina •Puchero •Nopales con ...
Historia : Es un platillo tradicional y considerado uno de los más típicos de Aguascalientes que se sirve en la feria de S...
Importancia nutricional: El porcentaje total es de 2,000 calorias, del pollo es de 100 g, cals 237, grasa 13, 49 g, carbh ...
Preparación : 1.En un recipiente con agua cuece el pollo con una cebolla, un diente de ajo, y un poco de sal. A parte coce...
Campeche - Pan de Cazón Alimentos de la zona: Maíz Soya Arroz Sorgo Palma de aceite Tomate Miel Leche limón Miel Carne Chi...
PAN DE CAZON El pan de cazón es un plato que se considera exquisito y forma parte de la gastronomía mexicana. Sus ingredie...
Ingredientes( para 6 personas): •600 g de filete de cazón, limpio, sin espinas y en trozos •1 kg de jitomate •1 cebolla •3...
Preparación: •En una cacerola grande pon alrededor de 1 litro de agua, añade 1 ramita de epazote, media cebolla y sal al g...
Valor nutricional: Es un pescado blanco, que no contiene muchos niveles de grasas. Además de ello posee gran cantidad de p...
Acompañamiento: A pesar de llamarse "pan de cazón", la receta no lleva pan, sino tortillas que actúan como tal. En general...
Barbacoa-Hidalgo Alimentos predominantes: •Chiniquiles •Barbacoa. •Mixiotes. •Zacahuil. •Pulque “la bebida de los dioses”....
Platillo “barbacoa”. Relevancia Histórica: -La gastronomía del estado de Hidalgo es el resultado del mestizaje de elemento...
Técnica de preparación: -La preparación de la barbacoa es sumamente fascinante ya que para ella es necesario hacer un horn...
INGREDIENTES: •1 pierna de cordero de entre 3 y 4 kg 2 pencas de maguey asadas + cantidad suficiente cantidad suficiente d...
PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Coloque la pierna de cordero encima de una penca de maguey asada y unte toda la carne con el adobo. 2.Colo...
Acompañamiento del platillo: Se suele acompañar con un consomé de barbacoa con garbanzos y arroz blanco. Opciones de inter...
TEPIC: - ofrece una amplia gama de platillos típico, muchos de ellos están elaborados con pescados y mariscos, ya que se u...
PROCEDIMIENTO: 1.Lo primero que haremos será lavar muy bien las verduras y picarlas en cuadros medianos, el chile le quita...
(Información nutricional) Resumen Nutricional: -Calorías: 365 -Grasa: 29,97g -Carbohidratos: 8,17g -Proteínas: 17,29g -Hay...
Sonora- Caldillo de Machaca Alimentos predominantes: Pollo Res Maíz Papa Tomate Cerdo Huevo Agave Nuez lácteos Caldillo de...
INGREDIETES: •carne machaca al gusto •4 papas peladas y cortadas en tiras •1/2 cebolla fileteada •1/2 tomate picadito •cil...
PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Ponemos en una olla onda aceite y acitronamos la cebolla 2.Después agregamos el chile verde, las papas, to...
Arias, C. (02 de Diciembre de 2020). Tips para Tu Viaje . Obtenido de Tips para Tu Viaje : https://tipsparatuviaje.com/pla...
Revista del consumidor. (2011). Pan de Cazón. Diciembre 2, 2020, de Platillo sabio Sitio web: http://www.platillosabio.com...
Enchiladas Potosinas- San Luis Potosí Alimentos Predominantes: Nopal Jitomate Chile ancho Cilantro Vinagre Biznaga Cebolla...
Probablemente el platillo más característico o al menos el más popular para los foráneos y Propias de la zona centro del e...
Para prepararlas vamos a necesitar: 1 kilo de tortillas 5 chiles anchos 350 gramos de queso fresco en rebanadas 3 dientes ...
Alimentos Predominantes: Maíz Carne de cerdo Frijol Plátano macho Calabacitas Flor de calabaza Chipilín pescados, mariscos...
Este platillo consta de un pez que se le considera un fósil viviente y aunque tradicionalmente se come asado, existen dive...
Receta: Ingredientes (para 4 porciones): 5 cabezas de cebollín morado 20 chiles amashitos 1 peje lagarto grande El jugo de...
1. Pipián 2. Gorditas de Maíz 3. Asado de Boda 4. Chamorro de Cerdo 5. Birria de Borrego 6. Mezcal. 7. Caldo de Rata 8. En...
Características del platillo y su importancia nutricional: Las famosas enchiladas zacatecanas son un platillo típico del e...
Ingredientes : Chile Guajillo----6 Tortillas de maíz---18 Lomo de cerdo---250 g Queso fresco---200 g Lechuga orejona----1 ...
Preparación: Tiempo total 35 minutos Elaboración 35 minutos -En una olla coce la carne con ajo, un poco de cebolla y sal. ...
Relevancia histórica Son típicas del estado de Zacatecas, Las enchiladas son nativas a México, posiblemente creadas por lo...
Enchiladas zacatecanas ⋆. (2018, 29 agosto). Larousse Cocina. https://laroussecocina.mx/palabra/enchiladas- zacatecanas/#:...
Alimentos Predominantes: 1. Puchero. 2. Relleno blanco. 3. El Papak-tsul. 4 .Escabeche negro de Valladolid. 5 .Salpimentad...
Ingredientes: 1 pavo 2 kilos de carne de cerdo molida. 1/2 kg. De manteca. 1/2 kg. De harina. 40 pasitas. 30 aceitunas. 10...
Preparación: PREPARACIÓN DE LA CARNE MOLIDA Se mezcla la carne molida con pimienta, orégano, un ajo finamente picado, sal ...
Costo: No se tiene un costo en específico ya que es un platillo especial para las fiestas navideñas y el precio de los pro...
abundantemente. Gastronomía. (s. f.). Gobierno del Estado de Yucatán. Recuperado 5 de diciembre de 2020, de http://www.yuc...
Nuevo León El prestigio gastronómico de esta entidad reside principalmente en los cortes de carne de res de alta calidad q...
Carne asada: Ingredientes •1 kilo Arrachera o bistec de asar •El jugo de 1 naranja •El jugo de 2 limones •¼ taza de cervez...
1. Coloca las 2 libras de Arrachera o bistec de falda en un plato grande para hornear y, si usas la cebolla cortada, añada...
Opciones de acompañamiento •Soda y/o agua fresca •Tortillas de maíz y/o harina •Salsa y/o guacamole •Frijoles Costo estima...
Referencia Nuevo León ⋆ Larousse Cocina. Larousse Cocina. Publicado August 31, 2018. Accessed December 5, 2020. Sitio web:...
Tamaulipas La gastronomía de Tamaulipas tiene mucho que ver con las tradiciones culinarias del resto del norte del país. E...
Ingredientes: •Carne seca por sobre •Medio de Huevo •Media Cebolla •1 jitomate •Aceite •Tortilla de harina Preparación: 1....
Opciones de intercambio: Colocar otro tipo de carne seca que no sea machaca Opciones de acompañamiento •Tortillas •Salsa V...
Gobierno del Estado de Tamaulipas. (s. f.). Tamaulipas. Recuperado 5 de diciembre de 2020, de https://www.tamaulipas.gob.m...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Recetario antropologia

28 views

Published on

Mosqueda Zavala Carlos Manuel
Alexa Ximena Moreno Rojas
Antropologia de la Nutricion
06/12//2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Recetario antropologia

  1. 1. RECETARIO MORENO ROJAS ALEXA XIMENA MOSQUEDA ZAVALA CARLOS MANUEL
  2. 2. COCHINITA PIBIL (QUINTANA ROO) • 1.-Alimento predominante: Carne de cerdo tierna en el cual es el alimento principal dentro de este platillo por su aporte nutritivo que contiene este alimento y a diferencia de otros ingredentes dentro de este platillo este ingrediente abunda dentro del platillo en donde se logra identificar este platillo por la característica de la carne de cerdo • 2.-Característica del platillo y su importancia nutricional: Dentro de sus características se encuentra que es un platillo Este platillo es originario del estado de Yucatán y dentro de Sus ingredientes clave son carne de puerco y achiote y dentro su importancia nutricional la carne de cerdo es una buena fuente de proteínas de calidad con una proporción de hierro y zinc, entre otros minerales y también así como de vitaminas del grupo B, especialmente tiamina y B12 y dentro de la importancia nutricional del achiote en donde aporta 373 Kcal y 11.40 g de proteína, 7.50 g de grasa, 66.60g de glúcidos y por ultimo 29.70 g de fibra en
  3. 3. • 3.-Ingredientes: 1/4 de cebolla, 1 cebolla Morada, 1/2 taza de vinagre de manzana, 4 cucharadas de Aceite de Oliva, 100 g de pasta de achiote, ¼ de Taza de Vinagre, Chile habanero, 1 cdta. de orégano, 1 limón (el jugo), Sal. • 4.-Técnica de preparación: Técnica de cocción posteriormente después de haber condimentado los ingredientes que llevara este platillo en donde La carne condimentada se pone encima de hojas de plátano y se envuelve para cocinarla en el horno por espacio de tres horas y dentro de la preparación original se preparaba de una forma totalmente distinta ya que se realizaba un agujero en la tierra y se ponía un poco de carbón y se coloca el platillo dentro de ese agujero y se tiene que esperar ciertas horas para que esté listo • 5.-costo estimado: 1/4 de cebolla $16.90 -1 cebolla Morada $39.44 -1/2 taza de vinagre de manzana $38 - 4 cucharadas de Aceite de Oliva $57 -100 g de pasta de achiote $12 - ¼ de Taza de Vinagre $14.50 - Chile habanero $20.40 - 1 cucharadita de orégano $100 -1 limón (el jugo) $1.05 -Sal $16 TOTAL: $315.29
  4. 4. • 6.-opciones de intercambio de ingredientes en caso de contar con ellos: Se puede cambiar el jugo de limón por un jugo de una naranja en el le daría un mejor sabor y menos amargo y dentro de su envoltura puede llevar la famosa cascara de plátano para incluso dar una mejor presentación a nuestro platillo y dentro de la pasta de achiote se podría cambiar a una típica pasta de tomate si no se encuentra a disposición este ingrediente pero lo recomendable es consumir el platillo tal cual lo marca en la receta • 7.-Opciones de acompañamiento del platillo: • -Dentro de sus acompañamientos se encuentra la cebolla morada en tiras en otro plato y sus opciones son variopintas pues estamos ante un plato que es muy versátil y Si nos vamos por lo tradicional y todo plato mexicano ha de comerse con un taco pero Sin embargo para quienes desean deleitar su paladar con algo diferente hay Diferentes alternativas y un ejemplo de esto es que Si estás a dieta está la vertiente de un taco de cochinita pibil de carne sin grasa y También está su contraparte: un taco con carne, grasa y piel de cerdo y también para acompañar este platillo se puede acompañar con el panucho que es una tortilla llena de frijoles y con algo de manteca pero no obstante es muy recomendable disgustarla con algún sándwich mexicano conocido como bolillo
  5. 5. • 8.- Relevancia histórica: Este platillo que por sus ingredientes y técnica de preparación se le considera como un perfecto representante de la unión entre la cultura maya y la española en donde además de que forma parte de uno de los ritos más importantes de la región maya de nuestro país: la celebración Hanal Pixán, en la que se ofrendan alimentos y bebidas para agasajar a las almas de los fieles difuntos y durante esta celebración, el cocinar tacos de cochinita pibil ya es parte fundamental del ritual junto con la preparación de otros platillos típicos de la cocina del sur de México • 9.- 10 Alimentos: • 1.-pescado 6.-Langosta • 2.-Camaron 7.-huachinango • 3.-Saka 8.-Pulpo • 4.-coyocol 9.-Carne de Arrachera • 5.-Cangrejo Real 10.-Atun
  6. 6. SOPA QUERETANA (QUERÉTARO) • 1.- Alimento predominante: Dentro del Alimento predominante se va encontrar el maíz que es la base de este platillo tradicional en el cual se aprovecha a mayor cantidad y es uno de los ingredientes más utilizados en la gastronomía de México en el caso del maíz es por su gran aportación nutrimental ya que es una fuente de antioxidantes que combaten los radicales libres y el envejecimiento celular ya que es Rico en fibra e hidratos de carbono el maíz es saciante y ayuda a controlar nuestro apetito. • 2.-Caracteristicas y su importancia Nutricional: Dentro de sus características principales es un platillo que contiene gran abundancia de granos de elote ya que para preparar este platillo se requiere 5 elotes así que mayor de sus complementos será el Maíz en donde dentro de sus características nutricionales tenemos la rama de epazote en donde este condimento funciona como antiparasitario natural por lo que ayuda a eliminar los parásitos que se encuentran en el estómago y aparte es rico en vitaminas A, B6, C y de algunos minerales como calcio, potasio, zinc y fósforo en otra parte tenemos el maíz que es una fuente de
  7. 7. • 3.-Ingredientes: 5 elotes desgranados o cortados en rodajas -6 chiles Largos -3 Jitomates o tomates maduros - 2 Dientes de Ajo -1/2 cebolla - 1 Rama de epazote -2 Dientes de ajo - 1 Litro de Caldo de Pollo -1 litro de caldo de pollo - Sal • 4.- Técnica de Preparación: -Se tienen que freír los granos de elote en un sartén por separado y en una olla se tienen que hervir los chiles y la base de preparación se va enfocar principalmente en la cocción del platillo en general en flama baja pero dentro de este platillo como se mostró se combinan diferentes técnicas de preparación en uno solo • 5.-Costo Estimado:-5 elotes desgranados $ 29,50 -6 chiles Largos $49.00 -3 Jitomates o tomates maduros$16.00 - 1 Rama de epazote $17.90 -1/2 cebolla $10.77 - 1 Litro de Caldo de Pollo $14.50 -2 Dientes de ajo $10.20 - Sal $16 TOTAL: $163.87
  8. 8. • 6.-Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes si se cuenta con ello: • -Dentro de las opciones de intercambio de ingredientes se encuentra el cambio de chiles largos por chiles chipotles en donde puede otorgar un gran sabor y dentro de otro aspecto como la rama de epazote en donde puede ser remplazada por el perejil y dentro del caldo de preferencia se recomienda de esta manera pero puede ser remplazado por algún caldo de tomate pero de preferencia la sopa queretana es inigualable con los ingredientes establecidos • 7.- Acompañamientos de platillo: • -Dentro de los acompañamientos es sumamente recomendable las tortillas de maíz junto con un poco de carne de pollo y estarlo acompañando con este platillo queretano en donde también otras de las alternativas es acompañarlo con algún pan italiano e incluso bolillo si no se encuentra a su disposición pero es un platillo en el cual se adapta con cualquier acompañamiento que se le agregue
  9. 9. • 8.- Relevancia Histórica: -La sopa de Querétaro está hecha con elote, uno de los ingredientes más utilizados en la gastronomía de México Y Este delicioso platillo típico queretano suele servirse en las fiestas tradicionales del país azteca o simplemente para acompañar una fresca tarde de domingo pero es un platillo que surgió en Querétaro y en muchos restaurantes es la especialidad y aparte de que es un platillo que contiene uno de los alimentos mas ricos en México que es el maíz • 9.- 10 Alimentos: • 1.-Elote (Maíz) 6.-Trigo • 2.-Rabanos 7.- Carnes secas • 3.-Brocoli 8.-Nopal • 4.-Aguacate 9.-Quesos • 5.-saltamontes (insectos) 10.-Barbacoa
  10. 10. POZOLE (CD. MÉXICO) 1. Alimento predominante: El uso primordial del cacahuazintle en grano es la realización del platillo tradicional mexicano llamado pozole. El nombre náhuatl del pozole, pozolli, significa espumoso, probablemente proveniente de la espuma producida por este tipo de maíz. 2. Carcaterísticas del platillo y su importancia nutricional: El pozole es un plato que consiste una especie de caldo hecho a base de granos de maíz de un tipo conocido comúnmente como cacahuazintle, a la que se agrega, según la región, carne de pollo o de cerdo como ingrediente secundario. De esta preparación básica existen variaciones por todo el territorio mexicano. Favorece la buena digestión y cuida a tu estómago de úlceras y gastritis. Tomando como referencia un plato de 300 mililitros de pozole, éste contiene: 240 calorías, 13 g de proteínas, 5 g de grasa, 34 g de carbohidratos, según el Sistema Mexicano de Alimentos Equivalentes (SMAE).
  11. 11. 3.-Ingredientes: 2 kilos de maíz pozolero,120 gramos de cal, 120 carne de cerdo y sal de mar. 4.-Técnica de preparación: Cocer el maíz en agua c/cal (2 hrs). Dejar reposar (2hrs) y lavar con agua fría hasta retirar el hollejo del maíz. Cocer el maíz a fuego bajo (6hrs) con la carne y sal. Hervir hasta que la carne se cueza y retirar del fuego. 5.-Costo: -Pozole $60, -Cal $3, -Carne $70, -Sal de mar $14. 6.-Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes: si es mas de tu agrado se le puede cambiar los rabanos por solamente lechuga pero que es recomendable consumir este platillo como esta planeado para disfrutar mejor del sabor 7.-Opciones de acompañamiento del platillo: Se acompañan de las guarniciones (tostadas, crema, limones, orégano, lechuga, cebolla, y rábanos). 8.-Relevancia histórica: Este platillo tiene registros desde la época prehispánica, el cual era preparado por los antiguos aztecas, quienes utilizaban la carne de cautivos para la
  12. 12. PESCADO A LA TALLA (GUERRERO) 1.- Alimento predominante: Consiste de huachinango entero, esté en sí es lo que conforma la mayor parte del platillo. 2.- Características del platillo y su importancia nutricional: Este platillo de la cocina mexicana que consiste en un pescado cocinado al carbón o a las brasas, que se abre en mariposa; previamente se unta con una salsa roja a base de chile guajillo y/o chile ancho y otros condimentos. El aporte nutricional de este platillo aportan 137 gr. de carbohidratos, 54 gr. de grasas, 291 gr. de proteínas y 69 mg. de colesterol.
  13. 13. • 3.-Ingredientes: 100 gramos de chile guajillo, hervido y sin semillas, 1/2 cebollas, 2 dientes de ajo, 1/2 litros de agua, 4 cucharadas de aceite, sal de grano, molida, 1 barra de mantequilla, pequeña, 1 huachinango, de 3 kilos abierto a la mitad limpio y sin escamas. • 4.- Técnica de preparación: Hervir los chiles con el ajo y la cebolla, limpiarlos y después licuar todo. Agregar sal para sazonar, después freír la salsa y agregar agua, dejar hervir hasta que espese, una vez fría la salsa y ya salado el pescado con la sal de grano. Sancochar el pescado con la salsa solo por el lado donde esta la carne, colocarlo a las brasas de carbón en un zarandeador que es una parrilla de dos lados para abrazar el pescado. Girar el pescado para que la piel también se cocine, poner mantequilla sobre la carne y volverla a voltear. Colocarlo en un platón con ensalada y papas fritas o una sopa de arroz, acompañada de una salsa verde, y un dip de
  14. 14. • 5.- Costo: Chile guajillo $26 Cebolla $17.61 Aceite $160 Sal $39 Mantequilla $17.50 Huachinango$120. • 6.-Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes: Si es tu agrado se puede sustituir la cebolla por otros alimentos tales como el ejote, alguna fruta o verdura. • 7.-Opciones de acompañamiento del platillo: Se puede acompañar con puré de papas con queso parmesano, espárragos empanizados, ensalada con aceitunas, ensalada de papa o pepino, entre otras. • 8.-Relevancia histórica: Se dice que los pescadores clavaban la varilla con los pescados ensartados, todos a la misma altura, o talla, encima de las brasas. La suerte y el destino estaban con la familia Godoy Galeana, que tras agregar a este platillo unos cuantos chiles y especias, y abriéndolo por la mitad, lo bautizaron “pescado a la talla”. Actualmente ya no se prepara sobre una fogata sino en una parrilla.
  15. 15. CECINA (MORELOS) • 1.- Alimento predominante: El alimento predominante en este platillo es la cecina que viene siendo la carne de res. • 2.- Características del platillo y su importancia nutricional: La cecina de Yecapixtla se hace destazando en tiras largas y anchas la carne del lomo y de las piernas de la res; estas tiras se salan perfectamente con sal fina, se colocan sobre unas tablas de madera y se dejan orear.( Valor nutricional por cada 100 gramos): Calorías: 252 kcal, Proteínas: 39 g, Grasas: 9,5 g, Hidratos de carbono: 0 g, Colesterol: 120 mg, Calcio: 48 mg, Hierro: 9,8 mg, Magnesio: 39 mg, Potasio: 621 mg, Fósforo: 321 mg
  16. 16. • 3.-Ingredientes:300 gramos de cecina en tiras.150 gramos de tocino en cubos.1 cucharadita de aceite.1/2 cebolla.1 pimiento rojo.1 pimiento amarillo.1 chile poblano.15 tortillas de maíz.10 chiles serranos asados.1/2 kilo de limones. • 4.- Técnica de preparación: Se calienta el aceite en una sartén y se agrega la cecina, el tocino, la cebolla, el pimiento y el chile poblano.Se deja cocinar hasta que el tocino esté dorado.Se calientan las tortillas en un comal y sirve en tacos. Se puede acompañar con chiles serranos asados y un guacamole. • 5.- Costo: Cecina $214 Tocino $49 Aceite $29.5 Pimiento rojo y amarillo $75.60 Tortillas $12 Chile poblano $49.90 LImones $25 Chiles serranos $39.60
  17. 17. • 6.-Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes: En caso de no contar algun chile, si se desea, se puede agregar otro tipo de chile o simplemente no ponérselo. • 7.-Opciones de acompañamiento del platillo: Se puede acompañar con tortillas de maíz, frijoles refritos, queso de rancho, guacamole, alguna salsa, entre otros. • 8.-Relevancia histórica: Llegó a México entre los siglos XVI y XVII, y que encuentra su origen en la receta del jamón serrano español, con la diferencia de la procedencia del cerdo, preparado con largas y anchas tiras de carne. • La tradición oral dice que antes de la llegada de los españoles ya se consumía carne de varios animales con este procedimiento: conejo, venado y jabalí entre otros, que se secaba bajo el sol para preservarla por más tiempo.
  18. 18. BIBLIOGRAFÍAS: • Dungla, A. (2020, 15 septiembre). FUNDACIÓN TORTILLA. Fundación Tortilla. https://fundaciontortilla.org/articulo/como_preparar_pozole_verde_de_guerrero?gc lid=Cj0KCQiAqo3-BRDoARIsAE5vnaKDxWzQtcfH_r0jniIvs-- U75dlaVTuY4LiEXhWlAZbtFg7-fKauT0aAiWAEALw_wcB • Valdés, E. (2010). kiwilimón. kiwilimón. https://www.kiwilimon.com/receta/pescados-y-mariscos/pescado-a-la-talla • Desconocido. (2018). lánzate y Viaja. 2019, de turismo queretano Sitio web: https://lanzateyviaja.com/queretaro/comidas-tipicas • Mike Lopez Iturriaga . (2020). Cochinita pibil. 2020, de el comidista el país Sitio web: https://elcomidista.elpais.com/elcomidista/2013/10/14/articulo/1381726800_13817 2.html • turimexico.com. (s. f.). Receta Cecina de Yecapixtla - TuriMexico. Recuperado 4
  19. 19. AGUA CHILE (SINALOA) SINALOA Alimentos predominantes: •Pepino •Tomate •Calabaza •Berenjena •Frijol •Arroz •Trigo •Papa •Melón •Sandía
  20. 20. Características del platillo: El origen del aguachile, es de la zona serrana de Sinaloa, se hacía con agua tibia y chile chiltepín y con la llegada de los españoles se utilizo el limón, antes era de carne seca de machaca y en algún momento a alguien se le ocurrió poner camarón, y sin agua, aunque su nombre sigue siendo aguachile. Igual cuando no había carne echaban en el caldo con los chiles chiltepines un hueso paseado de caldo en caldo para que diera algo de sabor a la grasa animal, siendo comida de pobres, que ni cebolla ni tomate menos limón había por allá en la sierra en tiempo de escasez. Contaban las personas que eso comían con tortillas de maíz puro, de ahí empieza el término aguachile como despectivo hacía un serreño, por gente que subía de la costa y veía que se alimentaban a agua y chile. Machaca si, con cebolla y tomate, pero a esa bonanza ya le llamaban caldillo macho, pero el aguachile inicia literalmente agua con chile. El aguachile es un platillo en el que se pueden encontrar distintos sabores, tales como ácidos y pungentes. La característica de un buen aguachile, es la combinación del agua, el chile chiltepín, cebolla fileteada, sal y pepinos cortados para servir.
  21. 21. Ingredientes. •Camarones crudos. •Taza de jugo de limón. •Chiles serranos. •Pepino cortado en rodajas. • Cebolla morada. •Sal gruesa al gusto. •Cilantro. Preparación: 1.Pela y desvena los camarones, córtalos en mariposa y reserva en el refrigerador. 2.Licua el jugo de limón con el chile serrano. 3.El pepino con cascara o sin ella, corta las rebanas exactas por cada camarón, pica la cebolla en julianas delgadas y reserva. 4.En un molcajete grande, coloca intercaladamente el pepino y el camarón. Agrega cebolla, sal y pimenta y baña todo con la mezcla de limón y chile serrano. Por último, decorar con el cilantro Costo estimado: El precio va desde 70 hasta 250 pesos, depende de la cantidad que pidas, ya que
  22. 22. Opciones de Acompañamiento: puede acompañarse con algún tipo de galleta salada y aguacate. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Relevancia histórica: El origen del aguachile en la zona serrana de Sinaloa, se hace originalmente con agua hervida y los chiles originarios del estado: los chiles “chiltepines”, unos chiles redondos y pequeños que se dejan secar en la planta dándole un picor (por el nivel de capsaicina) sobresaliente. En la sierra se hacía carne machaca, se le agregaba agua hirviendo y se le agregaban cinco o seis chiles de esa variedad. Con el tiempo se fueron bajando esos chiles a la ciudad y fueron llegando a las costas y es entonces cuando se hace una réplica de ese chile, pero con el ingrediente estrella del estado: el camarón. Agregando un poco de limón, chile piquen, la sal, un poco de pimienta, hasta volverse el plato insignia del estado. Igual cuando no había carne echaban en el caldo con los chiles chiltepines un hueso paseado de caldo en caldo para que diera algo de sabor a la grasa animal, siendo comida de pobres, que ni cebolla ni tomate menos limón había por allá en la sierra en tiempo de escasez. Contaba mi padre que eso comían con tortillas de maíz puro, de ahí empieza el término aguachile como despectivo hacía un serreño, por gente que subía de la costa y veía que se alimentaban a agua y chile. Machaca si, con cebolla y tomate, pero
  23. 23. Bibliografía: Mayte. (2014). AGUACHILE . 2020, de www.rusttica.com Sitio web: https://www.rusttica.com/2014/03/aguachile.html Nelly S. (2015). cocina prehispánica, fuente del sabor . 2020, de www.noroeste.com.mx Sitio web: https://www.noroeste.com.mx/publicaciones/view/cocina-prehispanica-fuente-del-sabor-sinaloense- 942203 Fernanda M. (2019). Chilorio, aguachile y más: ¿Cuánto cuestan los platillos típicos de Sinaloa? . 2020, de eldiariodefinanzas.com Sitio web: https://eldiariodefinanzas.com/chilorio-aguachile-y-mas- cuanto-cuestan-los-platillos-tipicos-de-sinaloa/#:~:text=tanto%20su%20salud.- ,Costo,forma%20individual%20o%20por%20kilo.
  24. 24. Mole (Tlaxcala) Alimentos predominantes: •Maíz •Cebada •Frijol •Calabaza •Tomate •Durazno •Manzana •Pera •Ciruela
  25. 25. Características del platillo: En México este es un platillo de fiesta, se usa en bodas y ocasiones especiales. Este mole negro es toda una tradición en Tlaxcala que se usa principalmente en el Día de Muertos y parte de una costumbre muy local: secar el huitlacoche. El polvo que se obtiene de este es el símbolo de las cenizas en esta fecha. Al ser un ingrediente de temporada significa que en los meses restantes no se puede disfrutar de este sabor así que encontraron la manera de que esté disponible durante todo el año. Para secarlo, las familias que se dedican a esto lo colocan en las azoteas y pasan nada más y nada menos que seis meses. La paciencia es tan importante como cuidarlo ya que si se llega a mojar por las lluvias esporádicas el conteo comienza de nuevo. Lo voltean cada cierto tiempo para que la deshidratación sea uniforme. Pasado este tiempo, debido a que aún tiene tierra, se debe colar para limpiarlo de alguna manera y obtener solamente el hongo. Para finalizar se muele hasta obtener un polvo fino que se parece a las cenizas. Mole negro de huitlacoche Ingredientes para La Carne: •Agua fresca. •Costillas de cerdo cortada en trozos iguales. •Cebolla. •Ajo. •Sal.
  26. 26. Ingredientes para el Mole: •Agua. •Chile chipotle. •Caldo donde se coció previamente la carne. •Huitlacoche fresco. •Epazote. •Manteca de cerdo. •Sal. •Huitlacoche seco en polvo. Preparación: El primer paso para nuestra receta de mole negro de huitlacoche es colocar los ingredientes en una olla a fuego medio; tapa la olla, cuece por 60 minutos a partir de que comience a hervir o hasta que la carne de cerdo esté bien cocida y suave. Retira del fuego, cuela, separa sólidos de líquidos, reserva el caldo y la carne por separado para mantenerlos calientes. El siguiente paso para la receta de mole negro de huitlacoche es hervir el agua en una olla chica a fuego alto, añade los chiles, cuece por 10 minutos a partir de que comience a hervir o hasta que los chiles estén suaves. Retira del fuego, cuela y desecha el agua. Reserva los chiles. En el vaso de la licuadora coloca el caldo de pollo, chiles, huitlacoche desgranado y epazote; muele hasta obtener una salsa tan fina y tersa que pase por el colador casi sin dejar bagazo.
  27. 27. Cuando comience a humear ligeramente, añade el molido del huitlacoche con los chiles y deja cocinar por 10 minutos o hasta que suelte el hervor. Agrega el polvo de huitlacoche e incorpora con un batidor para evitar que se hagan grumos. Cocina por 5 minutos más, retira del fuego y reserva. En una cacerola a fuego alto, coloca la manteca. Cuando comience a humear ligeramente, añade las costillas de cerdo y fríe por 4 minutos por lado o hasta que adquieran un ligero color dorado; baja el fuego a medio, vierte la salsa de huitlacoche del paso anterior, fríe por 3 minutos y baja a fuego lento. Cuece por unos 15 minutos moviendo constantemente para evitar que se pegue en el fondo. Agrega sal y polvo de huitlacoche; mezcla. Deja cocer por 10 minutos más y rectifica de sal. Puedes agregar un poco más de caldo de cerdo si notas que el molito está muy espeso. Retira del fuego y sirve caliente.En platos extendidos coloca en el centro la porción de carne, baña con suficiente molito, decora con queso fresco, rodajas de rábanos y perejil. Sirve bien caliente con tortillas de maíz recién hechas. Espero que disfrutes esta receta de mole negro de huitlacoche. Costo estimado: El mole negro de huitlacoche tiene un costo de aproximadamente 219 pesos. Opciones de acompañamiento:
  28. 28. Guanajuato (Enchiladas) Alimento predominante: 1.Chilcuague, raíz azteca 2.Azafrán 3.Muicle 4.Lavanda 5.Garambullo 6.Hormigas mieleras Característica del platillo y su importancia nutricional Los caminos de Guanajuato no solo nos llevan a descubrir un estado rico en historia, lleno de tradiciones y cultura. Esta parte de la geografía mexicana nos conducen a degustar los más exquisitos manjares que conforman su gastronomía. Con ingredientes que fusionan lo más arraigado de las costumbres indígenas con las aportaciones de los conquistadores españoles durante la época colonial, existe una gran oferta de platillos típicos de Guanajuato con un exquisito sabor para satisfacer al más selectivo paladar. Acompáñanos en esta selección.
  29. 29. Guanajuato es famoso por la actividad minera y este platillo representa la versión local de las tortillas fritas bañadas en un mole elaborado con chiles, en este caso guajillos, de las tradicionales enchiladas que se preparan en varios estados de la República, con la variante de que estas se sirven acompañadas de papas y zanahorias en cubos fritos. Pueden ir rellenas de queso fresco y cebolla o carne. Se adornan con lechuga y a veces se acompañan con una pieza de pollo frito. El sabor de las papas y las zanahorias fritas en el mismo sartén donde se preparan las enchiladas y el pollo, le dan un sazón simplemente deliciosa.Valor calórico 319 kcal Carbo-hidratos 28,5 g Proteínas 9,6 g Grasas 18,8 g
  30. 30. Ingredientes para hacer Enchiladas mineras: 16 piezas de tortilla de maíz 250 gramos de manteca de cerdo 12 piezas de chile guajillo 1 diente de ajo 1 pizca de comino ½ cucharadita de orégano 400 gramos de queso ranchero ½ kilogramo de papas picadas en cubos y cocidas ½ kilogramo de zanahoria picada en cubos y cocida 1 pizca de sal costo estimado: el costo estimado aproximado es de $100 a $200 pesos, depende mucho de la cantidad que se desea. opciones de intercambio de ingredientes en caso de contar con ellos: se puede solo rellenarlas de queso. opciones de acompañamiento del platillo: en este caso se acompañan con las papas y zanahorias
  31. 31. Técnica de preparación -Coloca los chiles guajillo en una cacerola con agua hirviendo hasta que se suavicen. Una vez suaves, retíralos y ábrelos para desvenarlos y dejarlos bien limpios. -Prepara la salsa de las enchiladas mineras colocando en la licuadora los chiles, el diente de ajo pelado, el orégano, el comino y una pizca de sal. Tritura hasta conseguir una mezcla homogénea. -Coge las tortillas y sumérgelas en la salsa hasta que estén completamente cubiertas por la misma. Como sucede con otras enchiladas, como las enchiladas rancheras, las enchiladas mineras se caracterizan por absorber todo el sabor de la salsa que las acompaña, ofreciendo así un platillo exquisito y lleno de sabor. -Aparte, en una sartén caliente coloca la manteca de cerdo y, una vez derretida, fríe las tortillas hasta dejarlas parcialmente doradas. En este punto, retíralas del fuego y resérvalas un momento. -Coge las papas y las zanahorias cortadas en cubos, colócalas en la misma sartén donde has cocinado las tortillas y sofríe estos ingredientes durante aproximadamente 5 minutos. -Toma las tortillas enchiladas y rellénalas con algún tipo de carne que tengas en casa, puede ser pollo, res o cerdo o simplemente queso. Si lo que quieres es hacer las enchiladas mineras tradicionales, lo ideal es utilizar pollo lo tradicional es pollo. Así mismo, recuerda cocinar la carne salteándola antes. -Una vez rellenas las enchiladas, colócalas en un plato y acompáñalas con la zanahoria y las papas sofritas y un poco de queso ranchero deshebrado.
  32. 32. relevancia histórica: El origen de las enchiladas mineras se remonta a la época colonial, auge de la Nueva España. Debe su nombre a que durante este periodo la principal actividad económica era la minería y era costumbre que las esposas de los mineros les prepararan platillos como este, práctico, nutritivo y económico. De esta forma, los mineros estaban bien alimentados y podían coger la fuerza y energía necesarias para realizar su ardua labor.
  33. 33. Bibliografía: Referencias Arias C. (2020). 15 platillos típicos de Guanajuato que tienes que probar. (s,f), de tips para tu viaje Sitio web: 15 platillos típicos de Guanajuato que tienes que probar - Tips Para Tu Viaje García P. (2020). Seis ingredientes que seguro no conoces de la cocina de Guanajuato. (s,f), de animal Gourmet. Sitio web: Seis ingredientes que seguro no conoces de la cocina de Guanajuato (animalgourmet.com) Yazio, (2020). Sitio web: Enchilada con queso: calorías y valor nutricional - YAZIO Hernández M, (2020). Receta de enchiladas mineras. (noviembre 25, 2019), de recetas gratis. Sitio web: ENCHILADAS MINERAS - Receta Fácil, Historia e Ingredientes (recetasgratis.net)
  34. 34. CHIAPAS (Sopa de Chipilín con Bolitas) Alimentos predominantes: •Chicatanas (hormigas) •Iguanas •Hojas de chipilín •Tanate •Chumul •Shuti (Caracol) •Zoque •Armadillo •Yumimujú •Putzatzé
  35. 35. Características del platillo y su importancia nutricional: Es uno de los platillos más representativos de la gastronomía chiapaneca, que utiliza dos grandes elementos de la cocina tradicional; el maíz y el chipilín. Común a varias regiones del estado y con algunas variaciones, esta receta es por sus ingredientes, casi todos originalmente regionales, quizá delas que se remontan a las poblaciones prehispánicas. Al chipilín además de delicioso se le atribuyeron ciertas características alimenticias: contiene alta cantidad de hierro, calcio, betacaroteno y fibra. 2g. de proteínas, 17g. de hidratos y 12g. de grasa por cada 100g. Ingredientes (20 porciones): •Elotes tiernos 1 Kilo •Chipilín 0.200 Kilo •Cebolla 0.100 Kilo •Jitomate 0.150 Kilo •Caldo de pollo 1.500 Litro •Sal 0.020 Kilo Para las bolitas: •Masa de maíz nixtamalizado 0.500 Kilo •Queso Chiapas 0.400 Kilo •Hojas de chipilín 0.050 Kilo •Manteca 0.100 Kilo •Aceite 0.080 Litro
  36. 36. Técnica de preparación: 1.Desgranar los elotes y deshojar el chipilín, lavarlos, escurrir y reservar. 2.Para las bolitas: en un recipiente colocar la masa de maíz, manteca y unas hojas de chipilín mezclar, agregar sal si lo prefiere, formar las bolitas aproximadamente de 20 gramos rellenar de queso, freírlas y reservar. 3.Picar los tomates, la cebolla y freír, agregar el caldo de pollo y la mitad de los granos de elote, dejar que llegue a ebullición. 4.Cuando los elotes ya estén cocidos agregar la parte restante de las hojas de chipilín y las bolitas de masa al caldo.Costo estimado: El costo estimado aproximado es de $200 a $250 pesos, dependiendo de la cantidad que se desea. Opciones de acompañamiento: Se puede acompañar con queso por la parte de arriba.
  37. 37. Relevancia histórica: Tuxtla Gutiérrez se caracteriza por contar con una buena alimentación bastante completa, entre sus platillos típicos encontramos el chipilín con bolita, delicia culinaria chiapaneca por excelencia. El chipilín son hojas con historia. Cuenta la leyenda maya, que Chac dios de la lluvia estaba enamorado de Ixchel diosa de la luna, pero su amor no fue correspondido. Así que por despecho Chac cubrió el cielo con un manto de nubes negras para que nadie pudiera ver a Ixchel. Tres años el cielo estuvo cubierto de nubes y lluvias incesantes, las cosechas se perdieron y los ríos se desbordaron, el pueblo iba a morir, entonces Ixchel decidió casarse con Chac y así terminaron las lluvias. Pero Ixchel al casarse escapó de inmediato de Chac en forma de pequeñas hojas, las cuelas cubrieron los campos, estas hojas se comían y así se salvó el pueblo de morir. Nuestros ancestros le llamaron “Chepil-Ix”, que significa “hojas de luna”. El chipilín con bolitas, aunque originario de Chiapa de Corzo, es muy difundido en el estado Mexicano de Chiapas, en especial en la Zona Centro. Este platillo está presente en cualquier época del año en las hogares chiapanecos. Es uno de los platillos más conocidos,
  38. 38. BIBLIOGRAFIA: ATOMIC. (2011). Chipilín con bolita. Agosto, 2011, de Guía Chiapas Sitio web: https://guiachiapas.wordpress.com/2011/08/01/chipilin-con-bolita/ Farrera, A.. (2013). Comidas típicas de Chiapas. 19 Noviembre, 2013, de Monitor Sur Sitio web: https://monitorsur.com/comidas-tipicas-de-chiapas https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B1Y_fS9IUI5HcVJHV0o1UXk3NVU/edit
  39. 39. Estado de México (Tamales)La gastronomía del Valle de Toluca es el resultado de una fusión de las cocinas del «Viejo Mundo» y las indígenas: mazahuas, otomíes, nahuas y matlatzincas Entre los platillos típicos del estado de México se encuentran: •la barbacoa •pancita •tacos •tamales •bebidas fermentadas como el pulque, garapiña (que es similar al tepache) •el pinole
  40. 40. Ingredientes (para 8 a 10 personas) •1 kilo de masa blanca para tortillas •1/2 litro de caldo donde se coció la carne de relleno •400 gramos de manteca de cerdo •1 1/2 cucharadita de polvo para hornear •1 cucharada de sal (o sólo una pizca si se requiere hacer los tamales dulces) •50 hojas de maíz para tamal lavadas, remojadas y secas Para el relleno verde: •750 gramos de tomates verdes pelados •1/2 de taza de cilantro picado •1 cucharada de manteca de cerdo •1 cebolla mediana finamente picada •6 chiles serranos picados muy finamente •300 gramos de carne maciza de cerdo cocida con una cebolla •Dos dientes de ajo y hierbas de olor hasta que esté suave y deshebrada •Sal al gusto
  41. 41. Preparación: •La masa y el caldo se baten muy bien con la mano o con la batidora (a mano 20 minutos). •Aparte, la manteca se bate hasta que quede esponjosa y se añade a la masa. •Se sigue batiendo vigorosamente hasta que al poner un pedazo en una taza de agua fría éste flote, se agregan el polvo para hornear y la sal y se mezclan bien. •Se distribuye una cucharada de masa en cada hoja de tamal, se les pone el relleno, se doblan y se ponen a cocer en una tamalera sobre un colchón de hojas de tamal. •Se dejan cocer durante 45 minutos, o hasta que se desprendan fácilmente de las hojas.Costo estimado: La preparación del tamal, teniendo ya lista la masa, es de: $250 Opciones de acompañamiento: En torta, champurrado, café, atole, té
  42. 42. Características del platillo: México cuenta con una gran variedad de estilos de tamal, ya que cada región tiene su propia versión. Se distinguen por la envoltura, el tipo de masa, el tamaño y el relleno, el cual puede ser de verduras, frutas, algún tipo de proteína como carne, pollo, camarón, frijol, queso o simplemente se preparan con salsa o frijoles. En algunos casos no llevan relleno y son sustituto de la tortilla. Relevancia: En ningún país existe tanta diversidad de tamales como en México. Cada región y estado tiene ciertos tipos de tamales, tantos que su variedad se calcula entre 500 y 5,000 en todo el país
  43. 43. Discada (Coahuila) Alimento predominante: •Pulque •Nuez •Piñón •Chile guajillo •Chile pasilla •Chile cascabel •Cerdo •Borrego •Cabrito •Nogales
  44. 44. Característica del platillo y su importancia nutricional: La famosa discada es uno de los platillos típicos del estado de Coahuila. El platillo en sí es una mezcla de carnes asadas sobre un disco perteneciente antaño a una máquina de arado en forma de disco, de ahí el nombre de dicho guiso. La composición para una discada tradicional incluye Carne de Res (usualmente un corte medio que este equilibrado en proporción carne-grasa), tocino, jamón, salchichas, y chorizo mexicano (aceptando también el uso de longaniza) el disco se pone sobre una flama abierta y los ingredientes se van incorporando uno a la vez, las porciones iguales de carnes son sazonadas y marinadas de acuerdo a la preferencia del cocinero y sus comensales usualmente incluyendo sal, pimienta, jugo de limón y ajo, los aromáticos pueden incluir cebollas blancas o moradas, pimientos verdes, rojos o amarillos, chiles serranos o jalapeños incorporados y jitomates los cuales son añadidos para brindarle sabor y color al platillo, usualmente se sirve con tortillas de maíz (o harina) en tacos o separada en porciones para cada comensal.
  45. 45. Ingredientes: •Chorizos •Tocino •Cominos asados y molidos •Filete de puerco •Cebollas rebanadas •Poblanos •Jitomates •Chipotles •Sal y pimienta al gusto. Técnica de preparación: Es preparada con varios tipos de carnes asadas y a la parrilla, cocinadas en un disco para arar. Esta forma de preparación se hizo tradición. Surgió de campesinos que utilizaron unos discos desgastados para preparar la comida, esto con la intención de que rindiera para todos. Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes en caso de contar con ellos: puede variar la carne y los vegetales que gustes incluir. Opciones de acompañamiento del platillo: puedes acompañarlo con frijoles, guacamole, quesadillas,
  46. 46. Preparación: •En una sartén bien caliente, ponga el chorizo y el tocino con el comino, moviéndolos con una pala de madera hasta que suelten la grasa. •En esta grasa sella las carnes y retirarlas. •Agrega la cebolla y los chiles poblanos (se pueden cambiar por pimientos) y saltéalos. •Agrega los jitomates y espera a que todo hierva. •Agrega las carnes a los chiles, salpimentados y deja al fuego 5 minutos más, tapa y apaga el fuego. •Después de 15 minutos, recalienta y deja que de nuevo dé un hervor. •Sírvelo con tortillas calientes y frijoles. Costo estimado: entre los $300 y $350 dependiendo para cuantas personas sea.
  47. 47. Colima (Sopitos) Alimentos de la zona: •Maíz •Cerdo •Chile guajillo •Jitomate •Rábano •Pollo •Pescado sierra •zanahoria •parotas •cebolla
  48. 48. La gastronomía de Colima es una fusión de la gastronomía local y la gastronomía española debido al periodo colonial en México. Sin embargo, es importante destacar también la influencia de las corrientes europeas en lo que respecta a la evolución en la región. La cocina de Colima es muy variada (carne, pescado, marisco, verduras, etc.) y hay platillos y productos que son muy característicos de su gastronomía. “SOPITOS” Aunque los sopes se cocinan en varios lugares del Estado de México, forman parte de los platillos principales de Colima con una distinción particular. Se originaron en el municipio Villa de Álvarez, de la mano de una señora llamada Dominga Rodríguez, quien fue la que impuso el estilo para cocinar dicho plato de la gastronomía mexicana.
  49. 49. INGREDIENTES (Para 4 Personas): •2 docenas de sopitos. •½ kg de carne molida. •4 hojas de laurel. •Una pizca de sal. •Medio diente de ajo. •1 l de agua. •1 pieza de lechuga. •Crema. •250gr de queso rallado o queso crema. •Aceite. •Rábanos. Para el jugo: •Una pizca de orégano. •Medio diente de ajo. •Sal al gusto. •Caldo de la carne. •4 jitomates
  50. 50. Preparación: 1.Se pone a hervir la carne en una olla con el agua junto con el ajo, la sal, las hojas de laurel y los jitomates para el jugo, aproximadamente de 20 a 30 minutos. Una vez cocida la carne el agua se conserva para posteriormente usarla en el proceso del jugo. 2.Para el jugo, se pone en una licuadora los jitomates cocidos, el ajo, el orégano, una pizca de sal y el agua donde se coció la carne. Terminado de mezclar se cuela y se pone a hervir, ya dependiendo del gusto de consumidor, se puede dejar hervir mucho tiempo y quedar espeso o menos tiempo para que quede. 3.Acto seguido se lava la lechuga y se la desinfecta convenientemente. 4.Finalmente se doran los sopitos y se escurren en papel de cocina. 5.Hay que servir de tres sopitos en un plato espacioso, con un poco de carne como complemento en cada uno, queso, lechuga, crema y salsa al gusto de los comensales.
  51. 51. Importancia nutricional: Una porción suele aportar 87 calorías en total considerando que su ingesta cuenta con 0,91 gramos de gra, 18,29 gramos de carbohidratos y un aporte de 2,24 gramos de proteína. Opciones de intercambio: Los sopitos son normalmente tortillas de un diámetro de entre 5 y 7 pero si no puedes encontrarlos haci una opción es comprar la masa de tortillas como 1kg aproximadamente para la porción de 4 personas permitirán salir 24 o 30 dependiendo del tamaño. Opciones de acompañamiento: Acompaña esta delicia con las refrescantes bebidas como la tuba, que se obtiene de la destilación del jugo del tronco de algunas especies de palmeras, especialmente la del cocotero común; el Bate, que se prepara con chía gorda y se sirve con miel de piloncillo, y el Tejuino, compuesto de maíz prieto tostado y molido, agua y piloncillo fermentado. Puede además acompañarse los sopitos con salsa picante hecha con chile de árbol y tomate verde.
  52. 52. Costo estimado •2 docenas de sopitos $25 •½ kg de carne molida $80 •4 hojas de laurel •Una pizca de sal •Medio diente de ajo •1 l de agua •1 pieza de lechuga. $10 •Crema $15 •250gr de queso rallado o queso crema $25 •Aceite $35 •Rábanos $15 PARA EL JUGO •Una pizca de orégano •Medio diente de ajo $10 •Sal al gusto •Caldo de la carne •4 jitomates $15 Costo total $250
  53. 53. Relevancia histórica: Durante la época colonial los barcos que transportaban productos de España llegaban al puerto de Colima, esto dio como resultado la fusión de los sabores de la gastronomía española con los sabores locales, lo cual generó platillos únicos que son parte de la identidad del estado. Los sopitos colimenses originarios de Villa de Álvarez Colima, son tortillas pequeñas de masa con carne molida y salsa de tomate servida con col rallado, cebolla, rábanos rebanados y queso fresco. Puede además acompañarse de salsa picante hecha con chile de árbol y tomate verde.
  54. 54. Torta ahogada (Jalisco): Alimentos Predominantes: •Miel •Maguey •Agave •Maíz •Pescado •Chile Yahualica •Frijoles •Huitlacoche •Carne de Cerdo •Piloncillo
  55. 55. Platillo típico/tradicional: TORTA AHOGADA Característica del platillo: Una de las comidas más tradicionales de Jalisco la torta ahogada se compone de un Birote salado que su interior se le agrega trozos de carnitas fritas de cerdo, bañada por una salsa de jitomate condimentada con especias y por una salsa de Chile. Depende la cantidad de Chile que se le agregue a la torta va depender a tu gusto que tan picosa quieres que se encuentre. Tiene la característica que se puede servir en platos soperos. Esta torta se sumerge en una salsa de chile de Yahualica endémico de los Altos de Jalisco. Importancia nutricional: la torta ahogada posee una Gran Cantidad Nutricional e incluso un filete de Res que por cada 100 gramos de carne Aporta 28,4 gramos de Proteina , 5,2 gramos de Grasa , 3 Gramos de Carbohidratos y solo 172 gramos de calorias
  56. 56. Ingredientes: •8 piezas de pan virote salado •1/2 kilo de carnitas •10 jitomates •250 gramos de frijol refrito •100 gramos de chile de árbol •3 clavos de olor •Orégano suficiente •Comino suficiente •3 dientes de ajo •1 pieza de cebolla •1 cucharada de vinagre blanco •3 limones •1 litro de agua •Sal al gusto •Aceite suficiente •Repollo picado
  57. 57. Preparación: Hacer una salsa sencilla. Hervir el jitomate y molerlo con dos tazas de agua tibia, un trozo de ajo, cebolla y una pizca de sal, comino y clavo. Sazona la salsa en una sartén con una cucharada de aceite y agrega el orégano. Preparar una salsa más picosa con chile de árbol molido, ajo y cebolla, sazonar con sal. Partir el bolillo por la mitad y untarlo con frijoles, rellenar con las carnitas y cerrar. Luego, bañar con la primera salsa, coronar con repollo y cebolla. Agregar la salsa de chile de árbol al gusto. Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes en caso de contar c-on ellos: -Al no contar con las carnitas se puede sustituir por camarones. Opciones de acompañamiento del platillo: Generalmente se acompaña de cebolla desflemada bañada en limón. -Aunque sin perder su esencia, lugareños han cambiado su receta rellenándolas con camarones, otras carnes y salsas. Costo estimado: El precio estimado de la Torta ahogada
  58. 58. Relevancia histórica: La torta ahogada tiene sus orígenes en la Perla Tapatía. Se menciona que la receta surgió cuando un día llegó un jornalero a su casa hambriento, buscó con qué calmar el hambre, sólo encontró un trozo de pan, un poco de frijoles molidos, carnitas y una salsa de jitomate.
  59. 59. Sopa Tarrasca (Michoacán) Los alimentos que predominan en la zona son: •Aguacate •Jitomate •Limón •Macadamia •Maíz mezcal •Miel •Pescado blanco •Queso Cotija •Queso de la ruana •Trucha •Zarzamora
  60. 60. “Sopa Tarasca” Relevancia Histórica, características del platillo e importancia nutricional -Se dice que en agosto de 1966 se inauguró la Hostería de San Felipe. Para la apertura, el propietario, Felipe Oseguera Iturbide, quería algo especial. Él, junto con su hermana Luz y su esposa, Pamela Disher de Oseguera, cocinaron varios platos, hasta llegar a la sopa. Cuando pensaron en el nombre, querían relacionarlo con la belleza y tradición de Michoacán. Una de las palabras que vinieron a su mente fue “tarasco”. Así, al principio se llamó Sopa de Tarascos, pero, conforme pasó el tiempo, quedó simplemente Sopa Tarasca. Se hace con frijoles molidos, puré de jitomate y chile pasilla seco. Se sirve con tiras de tortilla fritas, queso Cotija, crema, epazote y chiles serranos picados. (Importancia Nutrimental) La importancia nutricional que contiene este platillo por casa 300 g de porción son de proteína (171.1 kcal) grasa (11.9 kcal) carbohidratos (38.4 kcal) y fibra (6.5g) .
  61. 61. Ingredientes •1 taza de frijoles bayos •3 jitomates •3 tazas de caldo de pollo (o agua) •1 diente de ajo •¼ de cebolla •5 tortillas •1 chile pasilla sin semillas y cortado en trocitos •Sal al gusto •Aceite vegetal Intercambio de ingredientes : •Se puede consumir la sopa tarasca con crema ácida de ser así se recomienda seleccionar una crema reducida en grasa •Otros quesos que suelen usarse en esta sopa son el queso fresco y queso Cotija o el queso que sea de su preferencia •Algunas recetas utilizan manteca de cerdo, sin embargo, esto no es recomendable porque es una grasa saturada y restaría puntos a esta versión saludable de la sopa tarasca.
  62. 62. Preparación: 1.Cocina los frijoles en la olla de presión con 3 tazas de agua, 30 minutos después de que escape el vapor. 2.Cuando la olla se haya enfriado, escurre los frijoles y lícualos con 1 taza de su caldo; sazona con sal. 3.En un comal asa los jitomates y cuando comience a desprenderse la piel, licúalo junto con el ajo y la cebolla (si es necesario, agrega 1/4 de taza de caldo de pollo o agua). 4.Cuela en una cacerola con aceite, cuando burbujee, incorpora el licuado de frijol y el caldo de pollo; cocina a fuego medio hasta que hierva; rectifica la sazón. 5.Mientras, con unas tijeras corta las tortillas en tiritas y fríe en poco aceite caliente; retíralas. 6.En la misma grasa sofríe ligeramente el chile pasilla, repártelo entre las porciones al igual que las tiras de tortilla y vierte la sopa caliente. Costo aproximado: se sabe que es una receta muy económica, con un aproximado de $100.00 Acompañamientos: Servir la sopa y acompañar con aguacate, queso, julianas de tortilla y decorar con la crema. Esto ya es opcional.
  63. 63. Tlayudas (Oaxaca) Alimento predominante: •Chapulines •tasajo •quesillo •chocolate •almendra de mamey •cacao de las rositas •mezcal •chilacayota •chicatanas •chepil
  64. 64. Característica del platillo y su importancia nutricional: Las tlayudas no solo son uno de los platillos famosos de Oaxaca. Además fueron declaradas en 2010 como Patrimonio Cultural por la Unesco. Las tlayudas son uno de los platillos emblemáticos de Oaxaca. Se trata de unas tortillas de maíz de 30 centímetros o más que se sirven en un plato grande para que los comensales lo piquen con las manos, de manera similar a la que las personas suelen comer pizza. la tlayuda es un alimento con alto valor nutricional ya que cuentan con distintos ingredientes de la cadena alimenticia, no obstante subraya que el consumo constante podría ser perjudicial para la salud. El ser elaborado de manera artesanal y con ingredientes naturales, la tlayuda constituye un platillo completo y equilibrado en nutrimentos pues aporta fibra, vitaminas y minerales. Hidratos de carbono: el maíz nixtamalizado con el que está elaborada la base de la tlayuda aporta una proporción adecuada de los HC complejos, además que el proceso de nixtamalización permite la biodisponibilidad de la niacina y el calcio.
  65. 65. Proteína y fibra: el maíz y sus ingredientes de origen animal hacen que este platillo también aporte proteína y fibra, de forma similar a las tortillas. Para garantizar una “tlayuda saludable”, elige alimentos de calidad nutritiva, integra carnes magras (sin grasa) y la mayor cantidad de verduras, además de salsas naturales para dar un toque de sabor y picor muy mexicanos. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ingredientes: 1.tortilla de maíz 2.asiento (grasa de cerdo) 3.tasajo 4.quesillo 5.lechuga y jitomate 6.salsa de tu preferencia (es muy recomendada la de chapulines)
  66. 66. Técnica de preparación: Tradicionalmente se utiliza leña para preparar el fuego y que logren su textura exacta. La cocción es fundamental, mientras se cocinan se deben voltear dos veces, a la tercera se debe retirar directamente del fuego y colocarlas en la rejilla para que sigan recibiendo calor, pero no directamente. -Para elaborarlas se requiere maíz, agua y cal, ingredientes que luego de un proceso de nixtamalización se integran en el molino para formar la masa de la que surgen miles de tortillas. El uso de la cal viva, es primordial para lograr la nixtamalización, parte de la herencia gastronómica de la época prehispánica. El maíz absorbe calcio o potasio, además de que será mucho más fácil pelarlo y molerlo.
  67. 67. Preparación: •se coloca la tortilla en un comal o parrilla muy caliente. •Mientras está la tortilla en el fuego se le agrega el asiento y el quesillo desmenuzado. •Se le agrega lechuga, jitomate y cebolla. •Previamente se cocina adecuadamente la carne que se usará (tasajo, chorizo, pollo, etc) y se coloca sobre los anteriores ingredientes. •Se dobla a la mitad, se retira del fuego y se sirve. Costo estimado: el costo de la Tlayuda varía entre los $100 y $180 dependiendo el lugar donde la consumas Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes en caso de contar con ellos 1.-se puede intercambiar el quesillo típico por un queso asadero de tu preferencia. 2.-El asiento se puede intercambiar por frijoles. 3.-El tasajo se puede intercambiar por chorizo, pollo o bistec
  68. 68. Opciones de acompañamiento del platillo Pueden ser acompañados con una amplia variedad de sabores, como chicharrón o frijoles refritos. Suelen ser servidas en los más importantes restaurantes de la ciudad, como Pitiona o Los Danzantes, rellenos con camarones, carne, chapulines o guacamole. -----------------------------------------------------------------------Relevancia histórica El origen de la palabra tlayuda proviene del vocablo náhuatl tlao-li, y significa “maíz desgranado”, más el sufijo uda, “abundancia”. Según el estudio Tlayuda, el nuevo símbolo gastronómico mexicano, ésta es "típica de los valles centrales del estado de Oaxaca". Aunque la investigación no especifica el momento exacto en que surgió, sí revela que durante la conquista "se desarrollarían los platillos distintivos de esta región; un brasero de leña o carbón, una mesa grande y mucha gente, eran los ingredientes para el resultado de un trabajo intenso y de muchos años de tradición".
  69. 69. Mole (Puebla) Alimentos típicos de la región: •Maíz •Frijol •Chile •Calabacita •Carne de cerdo •TunaLa gastronomía de Puebla es reconocida a nivel internacional por su sabor, su variedad y su historia. Es el resultado de la fusión de la tradición culinaria de origen mexicana (anterior al período colonial) y de las influencias de la cocina española, francesa y árabe. Cada una de ellas aportó ingredientes como el jitomate, la cebolla, el aceite. La situación geográfica de Puebla fue un factor decisivo para definir los rasgos más característicos de su gastronomía. Otra de las características que distinguen a la cocina poblana es su oferta amplia y variada de panes y dulces típicos.
  70. 70. Relevancia Histórica: Mole significa salsa o guiso y proviene del náhuatl mullí; por lo que se puede decir que su preparación data desde épocas prehispánicas. La mezcla de sabores y aromas es su clave del éxito, pues en él se combina el dulzor del chocolate; el picante de los chiles; y el toque exótico de las especias. Una de las historias que cuentan el nacimiento de este platillo, nos narra que una monjita distraída fue la inventora de este platillo, al tropezar y agregar accidentalmente los ingredientes a la salsa ésta se encontraba preparando. Pero los expertos consideran la leyenda improbable, por el equilibrio, complejidad y perfección de la receta. Este Mole combina varios ingredientes, como pollo, con la salsa para mole que es preparada con cacao o chocolate de tablilla sin o con muy poco dulce, chile ancho, chile mulato, chiles pasilla, chipotle, jitomates, almendras, nueces, pasas, ajonjolí, clavos, canela, perejil, pimienta, cebolla, ajo y claro, tortillas. Las proporciones correctas, propiamente no existen, y algunos ingredientes pueden omitirse o variar en proporción, aunque la alta cocina mexicana hace referencia a los recetarios más antiguos. El mole poblano es uno de los platillos más notables de la
  71. 71. Valor Nutrimental: Desde el punto de vista nutrimental, el mole es un buen alimento. Los chiles anchos, mulatos, pasilla, guajillo aportan 330Kcal por cada 100 gramos. Un kilo de mole en pasta contiene, aproximadamente, 400g de chiles, 100g de tomates y otras verduras, 150g de plátano y camote, 200g de frutos secos, además de pan, tortillas secas, pasitas chocolate, azúcar, manteca, especias y ajonjolí. El aporte calórico por kilogramo de esa pasta es de 3,193Kcal, pero se diluye en litro y medio de consomé, cuyo contenido energético no es significativo si se desgrasa bien. El mole alcanza para 40 porciones de 60g más una ración de 180g de una pieza de pollo. El pollo aporta aproximadamente 170Kcal/100 g; es decir, 324Kcal por ración. Un plato de mole bien servido aporta 385Kcal, 35g de proteínas, 22g de grasa y 9.15g de hidratos de carbono. Aunque una parte de las vitaminas se pierden durante el cocimiento, conviene señalar el contenido inicial de la pasta, pues contiene vitaminas solubles como la vitamina C, tiamina, riboflavina, niacina y retinol, y vitaminas
  72. 72. Ingredientes: •1/4 de taza de cacahuates •Sal al gusto •2 tazas de caldo de pollo •2 dientes de ajo •1 cebolla •2 cucharadas de ajonjolí •1/2 cucharadita de anís •1 raja de canela •2 clavos de olor •4 pimientas negras enteras •1/2 tortilla partida en trozos •1/4 de taza de pasitas •8 piezas de pollo •1/4 de taza de almendras •4 chiles pasilla desvenados •8 chiles ancho desvenados •10 chiles mulato desvenados •Aceite vegetal •2 cucharadas de ajonjolí •1/2 tablilla de chocolate de mesa •1 chile chipotle adobado •2 jitomates asados •1 1/2 litros de caldo de pollo •1 taza de mole poblano
  73. 73. Opciones de intercambio de ingredientes: •Manteca por aceite vegetal, esto es al gusto de la persona. •Azúcar o chocolate amargo. •Se le puede agregar plátano. •Pollo por diferentes tipos de carne y en que se quiera como el mole. Preparación 1.Para hacer el mole: en la manteca fríe ligeramente los chiles hasta que estén brillosos; retíralos. 2.En la misma grasa sofríe las almendras, los cacahuates, las pasas, la tortilla, las pimientas, lo clavos y la canela; retíralos y ponlos con lo anterior. 3.Tuesta ligeramente el anís y el ajonjolí, lícualos junto con los demás ingredientes y el caldo necesario para lograr una pasta homogénea; cocina a fuego bajo hasta que espese (mueve con frecuencia); retira y reserva. 4.Fríe las piezas de pollo en poco aceite hasta que doren; reserva. 5.Licua los jitomates y el chipotle, vierte sobre el pollo y cuando casi se consuma, agrega la mitad del caldo y sazonar con sal. 6.Disuelve el mole en el caldo restante y calienta a fuego medio; agrega el chocolate y mueve hasta que se deshaga. 7.Vierte sobre el pollo, rectifica la sazón y cocina a fuego bajo hasta que espese.
  74. 74. Costo aproximado: la elaboración de mole poblano tiene un aproximado de $200 a $300 dependiendo de la inclusión de los ingredientes. Acompañamientos: papas, camote y calabacita acompañado con arroz, ya sea blanco o rojo. También tiene como acompañamiento frijoles, tortillas o pan blanco
  75. 75. Arroz a la Tumbada (Veracruz) La gastronomía veracruzana debe dividirse en cuatro regiones: la Huasteca, la región central, Sotavento (que corresponde a la cuenca del río Papaloapan) y los Tuxtlas, que los alargaríamos para incluir ahí hasta el extremo sur del estado. Al ser el segundo más largo del país (sólo superado por Sonora), conviene destacar por regiones sus principales suculencias. Alimentos típicos: •Maíz •Chile •Frijol •Café •Jaibas •Camarón •Acamayas •Ostiones •Pulpos •Huachinango •Mojarra •Robalo
  76. 76. Platillo típico – Arroz a la tumbada: El creador de este platillo fue un pescador y lo preparó por primera vez en el mar. Hace no mucho tiempo, cuando las embarcaciones ya contaban con almacén y depósito de hielo, las jornadas en mar se alargaron. Entonces las tripulaciones tuvieron que idear la manera de sobrevivir en el océano. Cuando realizaban la primera captura el patrón designaba a una persona para que separara el producto que sería el alimento para la tripulación. Y a cada uno de los integrantes les tocaba cocinar, porque también llevaban arroz, sal, azúcar, café y galletas. Un día le llegó el turno al más gracioso y ocurrente de la tripulación. Cabe aclarar que de cocina no sabía mucho, pero al menos tenía una idea. Para cocinar utilizaban unos recipientes con 18 litros de capacidad que servían para almacenar manteca. Aunque se supone que estaban limpios, el que uso nuestro creador aún tenía residuos de manteca. Lo puso en el fuego y vertió el arroz. .
  77. 77. Cuando vio que comenzó a freírse agregó los mariscos y después le puso agua hasta casi llenarlo. Lo movió y estuvo revisando si le faltaba sal. Cuando llegaron sus compañeros, estaban hambrientos y preguntaron si la comida estaba lista, pues el arroz aún tenía caldo. El respondió que lo hizo “a la tumbada”, retiró el guiso y lo sirvió. Para su sorpresa, a la tripulación pareció encantarle su comida, pero muchos no entendían eso de “a la tumbada”. Él les explico que es porque lo hizo al aventón. Demostrando que las mejores ideas llegan en cualquier momento. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ingredientes: •500 gr de arroz •2 litros de caldo de pescado* se puede sustituir por agua •500 gr de jitomate •300 gr de cebolla blanca •500 gr de pescado, se puede usar pescado en postas o filete de pescado •500 gr de camarón con cascara, sin visera •20 gr de hojas de epazote, se puede sustituir por cilantro •500 gr de jaiba limpia, partidas en por la mitad •500 gr de camarón de río o langostino limpio •400gr de pulpo pre cocido o calamar •800 gr de almeja, se puede usar mejillón •15 ml aceite •Sal al gusto •Pimienta al gusto
  78. 78. Preparación. 1.En un sartén se asa la cebolla y los jitomates, (si quieres que tu arroz sea un poco picoso, agrega un chile jalapeño), todos estos deben de quedar con la piel un poco quemada, pero solo un poco, con ayuda de 200 ml de caldo de pescado o en su defecto agua; licua, rectifica sabor y reserva. Es importante que la mezcla que salga de la licuadora quede un poco saladita pues con eso se va a sazonar el arroz. 2.Coloca una olla, a temperatura media-alta, agrega el aceite, y posteriormente el arroz, para evitar que se queme, muévelo constantemente con la ayuda de una cuchara, una vez dorado el arroz, agrega la salsa de jitomate y cebolla, no olvides rectificar sabor. 3.En el momento que empiece a hervir el arroz baja la temperatura del fuego a medio-bajo, es momento de agregar los mariscos, recuerda, primero los de caparazón grueso, es decir, el camarón de río o langostino, la jaiba y las almejas. Tapa y deja que se consuma un poco del líquido. La colocación de los mariscos debe de quedar un poco hundidos en el arroz y el caldo. 4.Cuando el caldo del arroz haya reducido. agrega más caldo de pescado a manera de que cubra todo el arroz y parte de los mariscos, repite este paso una vez más y agrega el resto de los mariscos, es decir, el camarón, el pescado, el pulpo pre cocido y tapa la olla, una vez que agregues el caldo al arroz no lo muevas no es necesario, cuando agregues el caldo hazlo por las orillas de la olla. 5.Por último, agrega las hojas de epazote y cubre la olla, la consistencia del arroz
  79. 79. Notas: •El caldo de pescado se prepara con espinas de pescado en una olla con agua hirviendo se agregan las espinas, se deja reducir y se sazona con un poco de sal. •Para cocinar el pulpo o el calamar, debes agregar agua a una olla y dejar hervir, en ese momento se agrega sal, pimienta y un trozo de cebolla. Opción de intercambio de ingredientes. •Generalmente este platillo se acompaña con mariscos, pero por su precio elevado y debido a que es difícil encontrar los mismos ingredientes, puede que algunos lugares intercambien los mariscos por carne de res, pollo y puerco. Importancia/información nutricional. •El arroz a la tumbada posee gran aporte nutricional, 6g. de proteínas, 21g. de hidratos y 6g. de grasa por cada 100g. Costo estimado: •$140 - $260
  80. 80. Bibliografía: Quiroz, F. J. (2015, 5 septiembre). Q-Rico, Discada Norteña – Coahuila - Platillos Típicos de México. blogspot. http://qricodonde.blogspot.com/2015/09/q-rico-discada-nortena-coahuila.html Access Denied. (2020, 23 julio). MILENIO. https://www.milenio.com/estilo/tlayuda-origen-e-historia-del- platillo-oaxaqueno M. (2020b, noviembre 11). ᐅ Top 10 Comidas Típicas de Oaxaca【Platillos, Ingredientes y Preparación 】. Lánzate y Viaja. https://lanzateyviaja.com/oaxaca/comidas-tipicas A. (2020a, julio 24). La tlayuda oaxaqueña fue elegida como la mejor comida callejera de Latinoamérica. infobae. https://www.infobae.com/america/mexico/2020/07/24/la-tlayuda-oaxaquena-fue-elegida-como- la-mejor-comida-callejera-de-latinoamerica/ Son deliciosas pero... ¿sabes cuál es el origen de las auténticas tlayudas oaxaqueñas? (2020, 13 octubre). Oaxaca. https://oaxaca.eluniversal.com.mx/turismo/12-10-2020/son-deliciosas-pero-sabes- cual-es-el-origen-de-las-autenticas-tlayudas- oaxaquenas#:%7E:text=Cu%C3%A1l%20es%20el%20origen%20de%20la%20tlayuda%20oaxaque%C3 %B1a,comales%20avivados%20por%20le%C3%B1a%20ardiente
  81. 81. Bibliografía: Silva, I. (2020, 11 agosto). Tlayuda, la mejor comida callejera de AL y ¿la más nutritiva? Sú Médico. https://sumedico.lasillarota.com/nutricion/tlayuda-la-mejor-comida-callejera-de-al-y-la-mas-nutritiva- tlayuda-oaxaca-mexico-netflix/326020 El Heraldo SLP. (2016, 2 octubre). Conoce la comida típica de Coahuila. El Heraldo. http://elheraldoslp.com.mx/2016/10/02/conoce-la-comida-tipica-de- coahuila/#:~:text=En%20la%20cocina%20de%20este,formas%2C%20desde%20asado%20hasta%2 0salseado Martínez, M. Á. D. P. (2014, 14 noviembre). ¡Vamos a la mesa!: la comida en la Edad Moderna. blogspot. http://chirigol.blogspot.com/2014/11/vamos-la-mesa-la-comida-en-la-edad.html Grupo Cosmexic. (2017). Gastronomía del estado de Colima. Marzo 15, 2017, de México Gastronomía Sitio web: https://mexico.gastronomia.com/noticia/6750/gastronomia-del-estado-de- colima Torga, D.. (2020). Colima y su importancia en la gastronomía mexicana. mayo 8, 2020, de ourmetdemexico. Sitio web: https://gourmetdemexico.com.mx/comida-y-cultura/colima-y-su- importancia-en-la-gastronomia-mexicana/ Fatsecret. (.). Base de datos de alimento y contador de calorías: Sopes. ., de fatsecres Mexico Sitio web: https://www.fatsecret.com.mx/calor%C3%ADas-nutrici%C3%B3n/gen%C3%A9rico/sopes
  82. 82. Aguas Calientes – Pollo San Marcos Alimentos de la zona : •Pollo San Marcos •Birria •Sopa campesina •Puchero •Nopales con frijol •Mole •Gorditas rellenas •Chile Aguascalientes •Lechón al horno •Enchiladas
  83. 83. Historia : Es un platillo tradicional y considerado uno de los más típicos de Aguascalientes que se sirve en la feria de San Marcos. Es parte del conjunto de platillos endémicos de México que fue reconocido como Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial de la Humanidad por la UNESCO. La gente de la hacienda platicaba que el patrón y su esposa eran un matrimonio ejemplar pero había un “pero”, al regreso de la luna de miel Lala se enteró que su esposo tenía un capricho; le encantaba la carne de pollo, no comía ninguna otra... En los primeros meses, para Doña Lala fue difícil; sólo comíapollo y lo peor, era preparado solo de dos maneras: frito o en caldo. Lala cansada de comer pollo, pensó que si habría de hacerlo todo el tiempo tenía variar su sabor, para abatir el hartazgo. Entró a la cocina de la hacienda, que se llamaba “Jardín” y le hacían ese honor la las flores, plantas, hierbas finas y árboles, que adornaban y perfumaban el lugar. La señora, con la inspiración del paisaje y los aromas, inició lo que pronto sería el platillo oficial de la feria de San Marcos de cada año.
  84. 84. Importancia nutricional: El porcentaje total es de 2,000 calorias, del pollo es de 100 g, cals 237, grasa 13, 49 g, carbh 0 g, prot 27, 07 g Ingredientes : • Pollo Mediano (Cortado por Piezas) •½ Kilogramo de Papas •120 Gramos de Manteca •1 Lechuga •2 Cebollas Chicas •2 Dientes de Ajo •½ Kilogramo de Chorizo •1 Lata Chica de Rajas de Chiles en Vinagre •1 Taza de Manteca o ¼ Litro de Aceite •Sal al Gusto •Para preparar la Salsa •¾ Kilogramo de Jitomates •2 Tazas de Caldo de Pollo •4 Cucharadas de Vinagre •1 Raja de Canela •1 Clavo •2 Pimientas Gordas •¼ de Cucharadita de Orégano
  85. 85. Preparación : 1.En un recipiente con agua cuece el pollo con una cebolla, un diente de ajo, y un poco de sal. A parte cocemos las papas en agua y las partimos en rodajas, también rebana el chorizo reserva todo esto para después. 2.Mientras tanto prepara la salsa, cuece los jitomates en dos tazas de caldo de pollo, una vez cocidos, muélelos junto con el caldo y un diente de ajo, la pimienta, el clavo y la raja de canela. Vierte en un recipiente y agrega cebolla finamente picada, vinagre, orégano y sal. 3.Callienta en un sartén la manteca, mientras escurres el pollo ya cocido. Remoja pieza por pieza en la salsa y después fríelas junto con las papas rebanadas y el chorizo. 4.Sirve sobre un platón adornando con las hojas de lechuga y por supuesto sus rajas de chilitos en vinagre. Acompañamientos : Arroz blanco o alguna ensalada de coditos.
  86. 86. Campeche - Pan de Cazón Alimentos de la zona: Maíz Soya Arroz Sorgo Palma de aceite Tomate Miel Leche limón Miel Carne Chile habanero
  87. 87. PAN DE CAZON El pan de cazón es un plato que se considera exquisito y forma parte de la gastronomía mexicana. Sus ingredientes se destacan por poseer tortilla con carne de cazón y salsa de frijol junto a salsa de jitomate con un toque de chile habanero. Es un alimento que se originó del estado de Campeche en México. Se considera un rico plato muy popular del territorio. Es muy fácil de realizar y se puede preparar con cualquier otro tipo de pescado que se tenga a mano o se desee. El cazón es propio de un animal que ofrece nutrientes que se encuentran en el mar. Contiene grandes beneficios para el cuerpo. Este viene de la familia de Triakidae. Se describe con un tiburón de tamaño mediano, que posee un cuerpo alargado. Se considera beneficioso para su salud puesto cuenta con elementos que mejoran las condiciones de su cuerpo. Posee grasas saludables para el cuerpo. El cazón se encuentra tanto en el Atlántico como en el Mediterráneo.
  88. 88. Ingredientes( para 6 personas): •600 g de filete de cazón, limpio, sin espinas y en trozos •1 kg de jitomate •1 cebolla •3 cucharadas de aceite de maíz •4 ramitas de epazote •3 dientes de ajo •1 chile habanero •18 tortillas de maíz frescas •1 taza de frijoles refritos •1 aguacate pequeño •sal al gusto
  89. 89. Preparación: •En una cacerola grande pon alrededor de 1 litro de agua, añade 1 ramita de epazote, media cebolla y sal al gusto. Cuando rompa el hervor, añade los trozos de cazón, reduce la flama y deja que se cueza durante 20 minutos o hasta que el pescado se separe en hojuelas. •Mientras el pescado se cuece, prepara la salsa que dividirás a la mitad. Lava los jitomates y licúalos brevemente para que quede una consistencia espesa. •En una sartén grande acitrón ligeramente, con poco aceite, la otra mitad de la cebolla picada añade el jitomate licuado, el chile habanero sin semillas, las tres ramitas de epazote restantes finamente picadas y sal al gusto. Cuece la salsa a fuego lento hasta que se reduzca un poco, retira el chile habanero, divídela en dos recipientes y resérvala. •Una vez cocido el cazón, escúrrele el agua, déjalo enfriar y desmenúzalo. •Calienta en el comal las tortillas hasta que se ablanden y pasa una por una en la mitad de la salsa restante. •En el fondo de un platón refractario grande, coloca seis tortillas, úntalas con los frijoles refritos previamente calentados, coloca sobre cada una de ellas una capa gruesa del guisado de cazón. Tapa la capa de guisado con otra tortilla caliente, pasada por la salsa, úntala con frijoles y repite la operación con el guiso de cazón. Termina cada torre con una tortilla pasada por salsa. •Baña los 6 panes de cazón con el resto de la salsa caliente. Es muy
  90. 90. Valor nutricional: Es un pescado blanco, que no contiene muchos niveles de grasas. Además de ello posee gran cantidad de proteínas que mejoran los valores biológicos del cuerpo humano. No contiene muchos niveles de elementos minerales. El más destacable es el fósforo. Funciona perfectamente para el desarrollo del cuerpo humano. Posee un gran aporte de vitaminas como la B12 y la Riboflavina. Además de ello posee elementos liposolubles que cuentan con ello gran cantidad de vitamina A. El cazón es un plato sencillo de efectuar, con buen aporte de nutrición, ideal para el cuerpo. Es por ello por lo que este tipo de platillos no son solo populares por su sabor, propio de los alimentos que provienen del mar. Por ración: •Kilocalorías 593 •Proteínas 26 g •Hidratos de carbono 62 g •Colesterol 52 mg •Fibra dietética 6 g •Lípidos 27 g
  91. 91. Acompañamiento: A pesar de llamarse "pan de cazón", la receta no lleva pan, sino tortillas que actúan como tal. En general, este plato se sirve solo porque es bastante consistente, no obstante, puede acompañarse con arroz blanco, una ensalada de aguacate u otra que nos guste y sea más bien ligera. Costo estimado: 600 g de filete de cazón, limpio, sin espinas y en trozos: $50 pesos el kg 1 kg de jitomate: $18 1 cebolla: $5 3 cucharadas de aceite de maíz: $38.50 la botella 4 ramitas de epazote: $2 3 dientes de ajo: $3 1 chile habanero: $3 18 tortillas de maíz frescas: $15 1 taza de frijoles refritos: $15 1 aguacate pequeño: $10 sal al gusto: $12 pesos la bolsa de sal
  92. 92. Barbacoa-Hidalgo Alimentos predominantes: •Chiniquiles •Barbacoa. •Mixiotes. •Zacahuil. •Pulque “la bebida de los dioses”. •Tlacoyos. •Escamoles. •Gualumbos. •Tecotitos. •Moles de Jacala.
  93. 93. Platillo “barbacoa”. Relevancia Histórica: -La gastronomía del estado de Hidalgo es el resultado del mestizaje de elementos indígenas y españoles producto de la historia del país y de los sucesos particulares de la región. La barbacoa es una de las más reconocidas comidas tradicionales de Hidalgo, cuya preparación data desde antes de la llegada de los españoles a México y sus ingredientes existen desde hace más de 10 siglos. Características del platillo y su importancia nutricional: -La barbacoa es una forma de preparación tradicional que se puede utilizar para diversas carnes, por ejemplo, carne de conejo, de pollo, res, cabra, pescado, oveja, entre otros. Se prepara cociendo la carne al vapor, la tradicional barbacoa de los domingos está preparada con carne de borrego. -La carne de borrego aporta minerales como el zinc, hierro, y la niacina, además de vitaminas del grupo B. En 100 gr de carne de borrego hay: 235 calorías, 17.6 de gr de proteína, 16.6 gr de grasa, por eso, se sugiere consumir la barbacoa al vapor y evitar la carne frita.
  94. 94. Técnica de preparación: -La preparación de la barbacoa es sumamente fascinante ya que para ella es necesario hacer un horno de tierra, un pozo que se hace en el suelo para cocer alimentos al vapor. Para elaborarlo se debe abrir un hoyo con un metro de profundidad y diámetro, pero es importante cuidar que no se llene de humedad para que la carne se cocine correctamente. -La deliciosa barbacoa se prepara con aproximadamente un kilo de carne como conejo o de res. Después, se agrega chile california y jitomate. Luego se puede proceder a cocinar todo en el horno hasta que esté listo.
  95. 95. INGREDIENTES: •1 pierna de cordero de entre 3 y 4 kg 2 pencas de maguey asadas + cantidad suficiente cantidad suficiente de adobo. •1 Costillar de cordero de 2 kg 5 hojas de aguacate + 3 250 g de garbanzos secos remojados desde la noche anterior. •250 g de zanahorias cortadas en bastones. •250 g de chayote cortado en bastones. •250 g de calabacitas criollas cortadas en cuatro. •2 cebollas partidas en cuatro. •10 dientes de ajo. •5 ramas de cilantro. •5 ramas de mejorana. •1 cucharadita de pimientas negras. •Cantidad suficiente de agua. •1½ kg de masa para tortillas. •Sal al gusto.
  96. 96. PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Coloque la pierna de cordero encima de una penca de maguey asada y unte toda la carne con el adobo. 2.Coloque el trozo de costillar de cordero sobre una penca de maguey asada, úntelo por todos lados con sal y coloque encima las 5 hojas de aguacate. 3.Envuelva cada carne con su penca. 4.Amarre cada penca con hilo cáñamo. 5.Coloque en una cazuela los garbanzos, las verduras, las hierbas aromáticas, las hojas de aguacate restantantes, la pimienta, sal al gusto y agua. 6.Llene con agua una vaporera sin rebasar el borde de la rejilla interna. Forre el interior con pencas de maguey asadas, procurando que sobresalgan de la vaporera. 7.Coloque dentro de la vaporera la cazuela, y sobre ésta una rejilla. 8.Ponga dentro de la vaporera, encima de la rejilla, el costillar de cordero. 9.Ponga dentro de la vaporera la pierna de cordero con adobo. Puede aprovechar este tipo de cocción para mixiotes (ver Barbacoa de res en mixiote). 10.Cubra la barbacoa con las pencas de maguey que sobresalen del borde de la vaporera. 11. Procure que las pencas formen una envoltura que evite que escape el vapor. 12.Tape la vaporera y selle el borde con la masa de maíz. Cocine la barbacoa a fuego bajo entre 12 y 14 horas. 13. Retire la masa del borde de la vaporera. 14.Destape la vaporera, verifique la cocción de la barbacoa y retírela junto con los mixiotes.
  97. 97. Acompañamiento del platillo: Se suele acompañar con un consomé de barbacoa con garbanzos y arroz blanco. Opciones de intercambio de alimentos: El tipo de carne y el acompañamiento de preferencia de las personas Costo estimado. Los precios pueden variar de entre 15 a 30 pesos por cada taco de barbacoa, mientras que el kilo de barbacoa puede llegar hasta los 650 pesos mexicanos.
  98. 98. TEPIC: - ofrece una amplia gama de platillos típico, muchos de ellos están elaborados con pescados y mariscos, ya que se ubica a tan sólo 70 km de las costas del estado. -Chiles rellenos de camarón con queso gratinado, un platillo exquisito Necesitaremos: •6 chiles poblanos asados, limpios y desvenados •1/2 Kilogramo de camarones limpios y desvenados •1 cebolla blanca •3 tomates rojos •1 Chile verde jalapeño •2 dientes de ajo •Queso Manchego (al gusto) •Aceite para freír •Pimienta al gusto •Sal al gusto
  99. 99. PROCEDIMIENTO: 1.Lo primero que haremos será lavar muy bien las verduras y picarlas en cuadros medianos, el chile le quitamos las semillas y lo picamos en cuadros pequeños, el ajo lo picamos finamente. 2.Ponemos una cacerola grande a fuego medio y agregamos un poco de aceite, ya que esté caliente vamos a freír allí el tomate, cebolla, chile y ajo, cocinamos unos 4 minutos revolviendo constantemente y después agregamos los camarones con una pizca de sal y pimienta, revolvemos y tapamos la cacerola para cocinar unos minutos hasta que los camarones estén bien cocidos. 3.Los chiles poblanos los asamos en un comal cuidando que queden completamente tostados por todos lados, después los colocamos en una bolsa de plástico para que suden durante 5 minutos y para finalizar los limpiamos, quitamos las semillas y los abrimos un poco para poderlos rellenar. Tomamos una charola para hornear y colocamos los chiles, uno a uno los rellenamos con el guiso de los camarones y después los cubrimos con queso manchego rallado. 4.Tenemos el horno listo precalentado a 200 grados centígrados y metemos adentro la charola con los chiles para gratinar el queso, esto durante 5 a 8 minutos, el tiempo necesario para que el queso se derrita, después retiramos la charola del horno y ya tendremos listos nuestros
  100. 100. (Información nutricional) Resumen Nutricional: -Calorías: 365 -Grasa: 29,97g -Carbohidratos: 8,17g -Proteínas: 17,29g -Hay 365 calorías en Chile Relleno (1 chile). -Desglose de Calorías: 73% grasa, 9% carbh, 19% prot. Costo aproximado por chile: seria de $50 por chile, depende de cuantas personas sean.
  101. 101. Sonora- Caldillo de Machaca Alimentos predominantes: Pollo Res Maíz Papa Tomate Cerdo Huevo Agave Nuez lácteos Caldillo de machaca
  102. 102. INGREDIETES: •carne machaca al gusto •4 papas peladas y cortadas en tiras •1/2 cebolla fileteada •1/2 tomate picadito •cilantro picadito •puré de tomate •1 chile verde •1 cubo de knorr de res •pimienta •orégano •sal
  103. 103. PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Ponemos en una olla onda aceite y acitronamos la cebolla 2.Después agregamos el chile verde, las papas, tomate, puré de tomate, y agregamos el agua hirviendo, cubito de knorr de res, pimienta, orégano, cilantro y dejamos cocinar las papas 3.Finalmente agregamos la carne machaca y rectificamos la sal si es necesario. Acompañamiento del platillo: Puede acompañarse con tortillas, tostadas y alguna salsa picante Opciones de intercambio de alimentos: -Se puede intercambiar la machaca por carne de res Costo estimado. -Los precios pueden variar de entre 30 y 35 pesos por cada plato de caldillo y si se prepara uno mismo los precios van de 70 y 150 pesos
  104. 104. Arias, C. (02 de Diciembre de 2020). Tips para Tu Viaje . Obtenido de Tips para Tu Viaje : https://tipsparatuviaje.com/platillos-tipicos-de-hidalgo/ Funes, A. A. (25 de Octubre de 2020). Gastroleb. Obtenido de Gastroleb: https://www.gastrolabweb.com/ Gironella, A. (02 de Diciembre de 2020). Laroussecocina.mx. Obtenido de Laroussecocina.mx: https://laroussecocina.mx/receta/barbacoa-de-hidalgo/ Rota, G. L. (20 de Abril de 2018). Sumedico.com. Obtenido de Sumedico.com: https://sumedico.lasillarota.com/ Lludmila. (2020). Receta pan de cazon. Diciembre 2, 2020, de Recetas gratis Sitio web: https://www.recetasgratis.net/receta-de-pan-de-cazon-74379.html Sanchez, S.. (2019). Aprende todo sobre el pan de cazón y mucho más. Diciembre 2, 2020, de Tu comida tipica Sitio web: https://tucomidatipica.com/c-mexico/pan-de- cazon/#:~:text=El%20pan%20de%20caz%C3%B3n%20es%20un%20plato%20que%20se%2 0considera,estado%20de%20Campeche%20en%20M%C3%A9xico. Moguel, Y.. (2013). Campeche, potencia en producción de alimentos. Diciembre 2, 2020, de El financiero Sitio web: https://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/economia/campeche- potencia-en-produccion-de-alimentos Bibliografía
  105. 105. Revista del consumidor. (2011). Pan de Cazón. Diciembre 2, 2020, de Platillo sabio Sitio web: http://www.platillosabio.com/2011/01/pan-de- cazon.html#:~:text=Aporte%20nutrimental%20(por%20raci%C3%B3n)%3A&text=Prot e%C3%ADnas%2026%20g,Fibra%20diet%C3%A9tica%206%20g Felipe, L.. (2020). Precio del mercado. Diciembre 2, 2020, de De pescador a pescador Sitio web: http://www.pescadorapescador.net/precios-del-mercado/ Joaquin . (Marzo 24, 2020). 26 platillos tipicos de Aguascalientes . Diciembre 3, 2020, de Cubo informativo Sitio web: https://www.cuboinformativo.top/platillos-tipicos-de- aguascalientes/#Pollo_San_Marcos_o_Pollo_Aguascalientes Arturo Rios . (Enero 11, 2016). Historia del platillo el pollo de San Marcos . Diciembre 3, 2020, de Periodismo digital Sitio web: https://mexiconuevaera.com/opinion/arturo- rios/gota-de-historia/2016/01/11/historia-del-platillo-el-pollo-de-san-marcos Oscar Lopez. (Mayo 5, 2013). El recetario mexicano . Diciembre 3, 2020, de Guiodetacos Sitio web: https://www.guiadetacos.com/recetas_mexicanas/aves/2/pollo-a-la-jardin-de-san- marcos- receta.html#:~:text=%20Ingredientes%20%201%201%20Pollo%20Mediano%20%28 Cortado,Pimientas%20Gordas%2018%203%20Cebollas%20Chicas%20More%20 Bibliografia
  106. 106. Enchiladas Potosinas- San Luis Potosí Alimentos Predominantes: Nopal Jitomate Chile ancho Cilantro Vinagre Biznaga Cebolla Tuna Cardona Cabuches
  107. 107. Probablemente el platillo más característico o al menos el más popular para los foráneos y Propias de la zona centro del estado de San Luis Potosí, estas enchiladas se rellenan de queso y la tortilla se adoba en salsa de chile guajillo y posteriormente se fríen, finalmente se acompañan con patitas de cerdo. La receta puede variar dependiendo de la zona pudiendo encontrar enchiladas huastecas (rellenas de queso y huevo) o rioverdenses (rellenas de papa). Enchiladas Potosinas:
  108. 108. Para prepararlas vamos a necesitar: 1 kilo de tortillas 5 chiles anchos 350 gramos de queso fresco en rebanadas 3 dientes de ajo ½ cebolla finamente picada 1 aguacate ½ lechuga ¼ de crema Sal al gusto Canela al gusto Aceite Preparación: En primer lugar, asa los chiles y ponlos a remojar en 1 taza de agua tibia. Ahora, quita las venas y las semillas de los chiles para licuarlos con los ajos, la canela y el agua que usaste para remojarlos. Calienta aceite en una sartén y pon a freír la salsa. Agrega un poco de sal y apaga el fuego al primer hervor. En otra sartén, fríe las tortillas en aceite bien caliente y asegúrate de retirarlas antes de que se doren. Claro, también puedes evitar este paso y dejarlas sin freír. Finalmente, sumérgelas en la salsa y rellénalas con queso y
  109. 109. Alimentos Predominantes: Maíz Carne de cerdo Frijol Plátano macho Calabacitas Flor de calabaza Chipilín pescados, mariscos y moluscos. Chiles mulatos Pipas de calabaza Peje lagarto Tabasco-Peje Lagarto Asado
  110. 110. Este platillo consta de un pez que se le considera un fósil viviente y aunque tradicionalmente se come asado, existen diversas formas de prepararlo: una de ellas es en “chirmol”, una especie de mole preparado con masa, semillas de calabaza y epazote. En la cocina tabasqueña el peje lagarto es el tipo de pescado más utilizado en la elaboración de recetas. Esto se debe a la abundancia de la especie en las aguas de la región. El sabor de este pescado es parecido al del cazón. Se suele acompañar con empanadas, pescadillas y con el ya mencionado chirmol. Algunas veces, los tamales también se pueden rellenar con este preparado. Peje Lagarto Asado
  111. 111. Receta: Ingredientes (para 4 porciones): 5 cabezas de cebollín morado 20 chiles amashitos 1 peje lagarto grande El jugo de dos limones Sal y pimienta al gusto Preparación: Asar ligeramente los cebollines y rebanar. Aparte tostar los chiles, moler y añadir el jugo de limón. Mezclar con el cebollín y la pimienta. Aparte sazonar el peje lagarto con sal y pimienta. Asar a la leña o al carbón. Una vez cocido, abrir el peje lagarto para retirar las espinas. Servir con la salsa de amashito.
  112. 112. 1. Pipián 2. Gorditas de Maíz 3. Asado de Boda 4. Chamorro de Cerdo 5. Birria de Borrego 6. Mezcal. 7. Caldo de Rata 8. Enchiladas Zacatecanas 9. Tacos Envenenados 10. Pacholes Zacatecanos Alimentos Predominantes: Zacatecanas- (Zacatecas)
  113. 113. Características del platillo y su importancia nutricional: Las famosas enchiladas zacatecanas son un platillo típico del estado de Zacatecas el cual se laborado con tortillas ligeramente fritas en manteca de cerdo caliente, remojadas en una salsa preparada con chiles poblanos molidos mezclados con nata y queso desmoronado. Las enchiladas se rellenan con lomo de cerdo cocido, deshebrado y frito y se sirven con un poco más de salsa, hojas tiernas de lechuga y rebanadas de queso. En algunos casos se hacen con tortillas humedecidas en una salsa de chiles cuaresmeños, cebolla, nata, huevo y sal; se fríen y se rellenan con queso asadero; se acompañan con rodajas de cebolla. Aproximadamente las Enchiladas contiene 17,5 gramos de carbohidratos, no tiene fibra, 5,91 gramos de proteína, 481 miligramos de sodio, y 63,23 gramos de agua 100 gramos de una Enchilada contienen 196 calorías, el 10% del total diario necesario. Las enchiladas tienen 27 miligramos de colesterol y 11,56 gramos de grasa. Además contiene algunas importantes vitaminas que puedes ver aquí: Vitamina A (712 mg), Vitamina B-9 (40
  114. 114. Ingredientes : Chile Guajillo----6 Tortillas de maíz---18 Lomo de cerdo---250 g Queso fresco---200 g Lechuga orejona----1 Crema--- 1 taza Manteca ---1 taza Sal 1 pizca Diente de ajo---1 Aceite vegetal--- 1 cucharada Costo: No se tiene un costo definido debido a que los precios de los productos varean, pero un costo estimado es de $100 a $150 Opciones de acompañamiento Se puede acompañar con: arroz, carne seca o cecina
  115. 115. Preparación: Tiempo total 35 minutos Elaboración 35 minutos -En una olla coce la carne con ajo, un poco de cebolla y sal. -Cuando esté cocida deja enfriar, deshebra y fríe ligeramente. -Desvena los chiles, ásalos ligeramente y muélelos con un cuarto de cebolla y la mitad de la taza de crema. -Agrega la mitad del queso y pon al fuego, cuando empiece a hervir, retírala y consérvala caliente. -Fríe la tortilla. -Métela a la manteca, sácala, rellénala de queso añejo y carne deshebrada (puede ser solamente rellena de queso), dobla y después regrésala a la manteca para que se acabe de sellar el sabor. -Moja la enchilada en la salsa. -Colócalas en un plato y vierte la salsa restante. -Adorna con las hojas de lechuga y espolvorea el queso restante.
  116. 116. Relevancia histórica Son típicas del estado de Zacatecas, Las enchiladas son nativas a México, posiblemente creadas por los aztecas o los maya. Historiadores piensan que la tradición muy larga de rellenar tortillas con otro tipo de comida, especialmente pedazos pequeños de carne o pescado, y comerlas comenzó con las Aztecas (después de los Maya inventaron la tortilla). Pero el término enchilada no apareció impreso hasta las 1831 cuando se publicó el primer recetario de México “El cocinero mexicano.” En términos reales enchilada simplemente significa “en chile.” La versión más tradicional en México es un tipo de merienda vendido en las calles que consiste de una tortilla de maíz bañada en una salsa de chile.
  117. 117. Enchiladas zacatecanas ⋆. (2018, 29 agosto). Larousse Cocina. https://laroussecocina.mx/palabra/enchiladas- zacatecanas/#:%7E:text=Son%20t%C3%ADpicas%20del%20estado%20de,las%20d iferentes%20ferias%20del%20estado. Tabla Nutricional: Comida rápida Enchilada. (s. f.). nutricional. Recuperado 5 de diciembre de 2020, de http://www.todoalimentos.org/comida-rapida- enchilada/#:%7E:text=100%20gramos%20de%20Comida%20r%C3%A1pida%20En chilada%20contienen%20196%20calorias%2C%20el,(1%2C2%20mg). Revoreda, E. (2020, 23 julio). Receta fácil para preparar Enchiladas Zacatecanas como desayuno, comida o cena. Directo al Paladar México. https://www.directoalpaladar.com.mx/cocina-popular-mexicana/receta-para-preparar- enchiladas-zacatecanas Karaneumann, V. A. P. B. (2016, 29 abril). Una historia personal de las enchiladas verdes. From Texts to Table. https://fromtextstotable.wordpress.com/2016/04/29/una- historia-personal-de-las-enchiladas- verdes/#:%7E:text=Las%20enchiladas%20son%20nativas%20a,los%20Maya%20inv entaron%20la%20tortilla).
  118. 118. Alimentos Predominantes: 1. Puchero. 2. Relleno blanco. 3. El Papak-tsul. 4 .Escabeche negro de Valladolid. 5 .Salpimentado. 6 .Cochinita pibil. 7. Tamales de pollo o de gallina. 8. Relleno negro. Relleno Blanco- (Yucatán) Relleno blanco. El Relleno Blanco es un platillo clásico de la península de Yucatán, muy bueno para compartir con la familia estas fechas Navideñas y cambiar nuestro clásico Pavo Navideño si ustedes desean, pero pasemos a la receta. Importancia nutricional. Es un platillo bastante completo y bebido a que cada quien se sirve sus porciones varia la cantidad de nutrientes, proteínas y carbohidratos que se consumen.
  119. 119. Ingredientes: 1 pavo 2 kilos de carne de cerdo molida. 1/2 kg. De manteca. 1/2 kg. De harina. 40 pasitas. 30 aceitunas. 10 alcaparras picaditas. 6 paquetitos de azafrán. 15 tomates picados finamente. 3 cebollas blancas picadas finamente. 4 chiles dulces picados finamente. 20 huevos cocidos. 5 huevos crudos. 5 chiles xcatic. Vinagre blanco o de manzana 2 Ajos 50 gramos de clavo de comida 50 gramos de orégano 6 paquetitos de Azafrán 150 gramos de recado rojo Pimienta y Sal al gusto.
  120. 120. Preparación: PREPARACIÓN DE LA CARNE MOLIDA Se mezcla la carne molida con pimienta, orégano, un ajo finamente picado, sal y 3 paquetitos de azafrán. Se cocina en una cacerola, sin agua, y se le añade una taza de manteca, las tres cuartas partes de los tomates, cebollas, chile dulce, aceitunas, pasitas y alcaparras. Separamos las yemas de las claras y con un rallador rallamos todas las claras A la hora de freírse, se le agregan las claras de los huevos cocidos ya rallado. Una vez que la mezcla esté bien cocida y fría, se le añaden los 5 huevos crudos, se revuelve y probamos que este bien de sal. RELLENEMOS EL PAVO Con esta mezcla, se rellena el pavo, agregándole las yemas cocidas. Es importante que una vez relleno, se “costure” con un hilo, para que no se le salga el relleno. Se acomoda el pavo en una olla grande y se cocina con un poco de agua, sal, ajo asado y orégano. Ya cocido el pavo, se escurre, se embarra con un preparado de especias (pimienta, orégano, azafrán, recado rojo y un chorrito de vinagre) PREPAREMOS EL COL El caldo en donde se cocinó el pavo se cuela, se le agrega la harina (previamente disuelta en agua y colada) con un chorrito de vinagre, azafrán, manteca, sal al gusto. Se cuece sin dejar de mover, hasta que espese la col HAGAMOS LA SALSA DE TOMATE Con el resto de tomates, cebollas, chile xcatic, aceitunas, alcaparras, pasitas y su punto de sal, se prepara una salsa…y se deja freír en suficiente manteca, haciendo esto hemos terminado, servimos el col en un plato hondo y de preferencia deshebramos el pavo, cortamos rebanadas del relleno y lo ponemos en cima, arriba le ponemos la salsa
  121. 121. Costo: No se tiene un costo en específico ya que es un platillo especial para las fiestas navideñas y el precio de los productos varea pero un costo estimado ronda entre los $400 y $500 pesos. Opciones de acompañamiento. Se puede acompañar con bebidas como vino, ponches, arroz, espagueti, etc. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Relevancia histórica: La gastronomía yucateca es la tradición culinaria del estado de Yucatán, en México, aunque en un sentido amplio puede hacer referencia a la de toda la península de Yucatán, aunque con variantes regionales, es muy similar. Deriva básicamente de la mezcla colonial de la cultura hispana y la cultura maya y el gusto que la caracteriza depende de la combinación de recetas e ingredientes que le dan origen; debiendo su sabor típico a la predominancia de los condimentos empleados en su sazón. El maíz, al igual que en todo Mesoamérica, es
  122. 122. abundantemente. Gastronomía. (s. f.). Gobierno del Estado de Yucatán. Recuperado 5 de diciembre de 2020, de http://www.yucatan.gob.mx/?p=gastronomia Relleno blanco, un delicioso platillo para estas navidades | Recetas de comida – Antojitos mexicanos. (s. f.). Relleno blanco. Recuperado 5 de diciembre de 2020, de https://www.antojitos.mx/relleno-blanco-receta/ BIBLIOGRAFIA
  123. 123. Nuevo León El prestigio gastronómico de esta entidad reside principalmente en los cortes de carne de res de alta calidad que se venden en los restaurantes, como las agujas y la arrachera, y en varios platillos típicos del estado como los alambres y el cortadillo de res, que tradicionalmente se acompaña con frijoles charros, salsa de jitomate o borracha y tortillas de harina de trigo. Alimentos Predominantes: •Las hortalizas y frutas •Cereales •Harinas y productos de Pastelería •Azucares •Artículos de confitería •Bebidas (sodas y aguas) •Líquidos alcohólicos (cerveza y malta) •Vinagre •Carnes •lácteos Nuevo León- (Relleno Blanco)
  124. 124. Carne asada: Ingredientes •1 kilo Arrachera o bistec de asar •El jugo de 1 naranja •El jugo de 2 limones •¼ taza de cerveza ligera •2 cucharadas de salsa Maggi •2 cucharadas de aceite de oliva •1 cebolla blanca grande rebanada opcional •Aceite de oliva para cepillar la parrilla antes de asar a la parrilla Para servir •Tortillas de maíz o harina •Guacamole •Salsa •Rodajas de limón •Cebollas verdes asadas y nopales o una ensalada de tu elección.
  125. 125. 1. Coloca las 2 libras de Arrachera o bistec de falda en un plato grande para hornear y, si usas la cebolla cortada, añada las rodajas sobre la carne. 2. En un tazón mediano mezcla el jugo de naranja, el jugo de limón, la cerveza ligera, la salsa Maggie, el aceite de oliva y la pimienta negra recién molida. 3. Vierta el adobo sobre la carne; Cubra con una bolsa de plástico y refrigera durante al menos una hora. 4. Encienda su parrilla de carbón, o precalienta tu parrilla de gas. (También puedes utilizar una sartén de hierro fundido, de las que se utilizan sobre la estufa). Y cepille su parrilla con un poco de aceite vegetal ya que esto evitará que la carne se pegue. 5. Retira la carne marinada y séquela, Coloca la carne en la parrilla y cocine durante 8 a 10 minutos por cada lado. (El tiempo de cocción dependerá del grosor de la carne y de tus preferencias personales, ya sea medio o bien hecha). Retira la carne de la parrilla y colócala en la tabla de cortar. Corta y sirva con tortillas de maíz y otros aderezos mencionados anteriormente. Opciones de intercambio En lugar de la arrachera se pudiera intercambiar con un corte de bistec Sazonar a su gusto Preparación:
  126. 126. Opciones de acompañamiento •Soda y/o agua fresca •Tortillas de maíz y/o harina •Salsa y/o guacamole •Frijoles Costo estimado: $200 por la carne asada, y el acompañamiento un aproximado de $150 en total seria $350 Relevancia histórica: La cocina neoleonesa tiene su origen en las cocinas católica y judías españolas y la de los indígenas tlaxcaltecas que llegaron del centro del país; estos últimos utilizaban la técnica de secado para conservar los alimentos, debido al clima extremadamente caluroso y a la infertilidad de la tierra. Es por ello por lo que el prestigio gastronómico de esta entidad reside principalmente en los cortes de carne de res
  127. 127. Referencia Nuevo León ⋆ Larousse Cocina. Larousse Cocina. Publicado August 31, 2018. Accessed December 5, 2020. Sitio web: https://laroussecocina.mx/palabra/nuevo- leon/#:~:text=de%20la%20tierra.- ,Es%20por%20ello%20que%20el%20prestigio%20gastro n%C3%B3mico%20de%20esta%20entidad,que%20tradici onalmente%20se%20acompa%C3%B1a%20con Bibliografía:
  128. 128. Tamaulipas La gastronomía de Tamaulipas tiene mucho que ver con las tradiciones culinarias del resto del norte del país. Es decir, está igualmente basada en un alto consumo de carne, tanto de res, como de otros tipos de ganado menores. Los buenos cortes, la carne seca, el chorizo y otros insumos son parte de la comida típica de Tamaulipas. Sin embargo, para fortuna de los paladares, esta propuesta se ve enriquecida al entrar en contacto con su mar. Alimentos de la zona: •Carnes como machaca •Nuevo •Harinas •Cereales •Hortalizas •Azucares Tamaulipas- (Huevos Machaca)
  129. 129. Ingredientes: •Carne seca por sobre •Medio de Huevo •Media Cebolla •1 jitomate •Aceite •Tortilla de harina Preparación: 1.Colocar en un poco de aceite 2.Picar jitomate y cebolla en trocitos 3.En el sartén colocar el jitomate, cebolla y la carne seca 4.Después de unos minutos batir unos huevos y colocarlos en el sartén 5.Finalmente, acompañar el huevo con tortillas de harina
  130. 130. Opciones de intercambio: Colocar otro tipo de carne seca que no sea machaca Opciones de acompañamiento •Tortillas •Salsa Verde Costo estimado: Un costo aproximado de 270 pues la machaca por sobre tiene un coto elevado. Gobierno del Estado de Tamaulipas. (s. f.). Tamaulipas. Recuperado 5 de diciembre de 2020, de
  131. 131. Gobierno del Estado de Tamaulipas. (s. f.). Tamaulipas. Recuperado 5 de diciembre de 2020, de https://www.tamaulipas.gob.mx/estado/gastronomia/#:%7 E:text=Pero%20sin%20lugar%20a%20dudas,ma%C3%A Dz%20de%20teja%20de%20Camargo Bibliografía:

×