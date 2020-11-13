Vasculitis de pequeño vaso

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VASCULITIS ANCAS POSITIVO Carlos Eduardo Lozano V MD Internista-Nefrologìa crìtica
DEFINICION • Las vasculitis sistémicas son un grupo heterogéneo de enfermedades y síndromes que tienen en común causar inf...
DEFINICION • VPV definida como vasculitis que afecta vasos mas pequeños, mas que arterias (arteriolas, vénulas y capilares...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA • 25 casos/millón hab/ año • 115 casos/millón hab/año • 2.4 casos/millón hab/ año ChS • 3.6 casos/millón hab...
• Prevalencia de 200/millón/hab. • Tasa de sobrevida a 10 años en 75% para GW • Tasa de sobrevida a 10 años en 55% para PA...
HISTORIA • 1886 Kussmaul & Maier. Primer reporte caso definitivo de arteritis necrotizante. Lesiones nodulares inflamatori...
HISTORIA • 2 Variantes de vasculitis con inflamación granulomatosa necrotizante reconocidas • 1951 Churg&Strauss describen...
HISTORIA • 1978 Fauci concluye que la mayoría de los sindromes vasculiticos son causados o estrechamente asociados con dep...
HISTORIA • 1982 Davies reportan AC´s citoplasma de neutrofilos en 8 pacientes con VPV y GN necrotizante pauci inmune • 198...
CLASIFICACION VASCULITIS Parámetros: Tamaño del vaso comprometido Marcadores inmunológicos (ANCAS) Patología Etiología (pr...
Jeannete JC Nomenclature of Systemic vasculitides. The Chapel Hill conference. Arthritis Rheum 37:187-92
CLASIFICACION VASCULITIS ASOCIADAS A ANCAS ANCAS POSITIVO Granulomatosis De Wegener Poliangeitis Microscopica Síndrome de ...
EVIDENCIA CLINICA PATOGENICIDAD ANCA • Alta prevalentica de ANCAS en Vasculitis pequeño vaso no tratadas • ANCA+ >80% Paci...
• Asociación titulos ANCA y severidad de la enfermedad. • Asociación de ANCAS circulantes inducido por medicamentos (PTU, ...
• Necesidad de tratamiento conllevo esfuerzos en estudio de mediadores de inflamación crónica • Reporte de RN con desarrol...
• Múltiples informes demuestran MPO y PR3 Ac´s IgG en citoplásma de neutrófilos y MO no estimulados, para liberar mediador...
• PMN expresan más MPO y PR3 cuando son estimulados por proteinas y factores proinflamatorios (Citokinas y productos micro...
Feldmann M.JAmSocNephrol17:1243–1252,2006.
• Activacion de neutrofilos mediada por receptor Fc y fijación Fab´2
Jeanette JC, Xiao H & Falk RJ. J Am Soc Nephrol 17:1235-1242,2006 Bosch X.Treatment of Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody...
FACTORES AMBIENTALES Y GENETICOS • AMBIENTALES • Silica • Compuestos organicos vegetales • Exposición a solventes • Tabaqu...
• Sobre expresión de membrana de PR3 (mPR3) (Flow cytometry) • Inducida por citoquinas • Asocio con alto riesgo de WG y re...
• mPR3 geneticamente determinado según estudios en gemelos mono y dizigóticos • Polimorfismos en gen codifica α1 antitrips...
Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies  ANCA by immunofluorescence methods  c-ANCA = Wegener’s disease (60% to 90%)  p-A...
C-ANCA PR3
P - ANCA MPO, catepsina G, elastasa, B-glucoronidasa, actina
Bosch X. JAMA, August 8, 2007—Vol 298, No. 6
GRANULOMATOSIS WEGENER • Vasculitis sitemica de medio y pequeño vaso asi como venulas ateriolas y ocasionalmente grandes a...
G. WEGENER • Compromiso renal • IRA • Hematuria, • Cilindruria • Proteinuria • Hallazgos histopatológicos indistinguibles ...
G. WEGENER • Diferencia dada por ausencia de inflamación granulomatosa • Compromiso renal asociado con forma “renal limita...
G. WEGENER Otras manifestaciones • TR región subglótica y traquea • Articular(mialgias,artralgias, artritis) • Ocular (con...
G. WEGENER • Piel (Vesiculas, purpura palpable, úlceras y lesiones hemorrágicas) • SNC (MN multiple, Comp pares, masas SNC...
G. WEGENER • Mayor incidencia de VT • 7 Vs 1 casos/100pers/año (Vs LES) Sintomas • Rinorrea persistente • Descarga mucopur...
G WEGENER • Radiología Tórax • Nodulos • Opacidades alveolares y pleurales • Opacidad difusa (Hemorragia alveolar)
G. WEGENER ACR clinical criteria : • Nasal or oral inflammation (painful or painless oral ulcers or purulent or bloody nas...
• Well-defined nodule with an air bronchogram due to hemorrhage and necrosis in Wegener's granulomatosis
• Light micrograph showing fresh segmental necrotizing lesions with bright red fibrin deposition (arrows). A necrotizing g...
Churg Strauss
• Síntomas constitucionales • Manifestaciones pulmonares: asma, infiltrados, derrame pleural • Rinitis alérgica • Sinusiti...
• Small artery in a patient with Churg Strauss syndrome showing intimal fibrinoid necrosis and mural infiltration by histi...
• Low power photomicrograph shows the palisading granuloma of Churg- Strauss syndrome characterized by an area of necrobio...
  1. 1. VASCULITIS ANCAS POSITIVO Carlos Eduardo Lozano V MD Internista-Nefrologìa crìtica
  2. 2. DEFINICION • Las vasculitis sistémicas son un grupo heterogéneo de enfermedades y síndromes que tienen en común causar inflamación aguda multifocal y necrosis fibrinoide de la pared de los vasos sanguíneos, llevando a estrechamiento , oclusión y daño tisular
  3. 3. DEFINICION • VPV definida como vasculitis que afecta vasos mas pequeños, mas que arterias (arteriolas, vénulas y capilares. • Algunas ocasiones también afecta arterias y su distribución vascular se solapa con vasculitis de vasos grandes medianos • Jeannete JC,Falk RJ Small-vessel vasculitis. N.Eng J Med 337:1512-23,1997
  4. 4. EPIDEMIOLOGIA • 25 casos/millón hab/ año • 115 casos/millón hab/año • 2.4 casos/millón hab/ año ChS • 3.6 casos/millón hab/ año PAM • 10 casos/millón hab/ año WG Seo P, Stone JH. The ANCA associated vasculitides. Am J Med. 2004;117(1):39-50. Luqmani RA, Best Practice & Research Clin Rheumat 2001;15(2):187-202
  5. 5. • Prevalencia de 200/millón/hab. • Tasa de sobrevida a 10 años en 75% para GW • Tasa de sobrevida a 10 años en 55% para PAM 5% causa de ERC V
  6. 6. HISTORIA • 1886 Kussmaul & Maier. Primer reporte caso definitivo de arteritis necrotizante. Lesiones nodulares inflamatorias en pequeños y medianos vasos de distribución sistémica –PAN- • 1931 Klinger • 1950 Zeek Vasculitis con compromiso de pequeño vaso “angiitis de hipersensibilidad” Churg, Davson & Goodman “forma microscópica de periarteritis. • Jeannete JC,Falk RJ Small-vessel vasculitis. N.Eng J Med 337:1512-23,1997
  7. 7. HISTORIA • 2 Variantes de vasculitis con inflamación granulomatosa necrotizante reconocidas • 1951 Churg&Strauss describen 13 casos de asma,eosinofilia, inflamación granulomatosa, vasculitis sistémica y GN necrotizante • 1954 Godman&Churg Identifican una triada de razgos de “angiitis” necrotizante sistémica, inflamación necrotizante de TRS asociada a glomerulonefritis Jeanette JC, Xiao H & Falk RJ. J Am Soc Nephrol 17:1235-1242,2006
  8. 8. HISTORIA • 1978 Fauci concluye que la mayoría de los sindromes vasculiticos son causados o estrechamente asociados con depósitos de complejos inmunes en paredes de vasos sanguíneos. • La vasculitis limitada al riñón demostró ausencia de inmunoglobulinas o pauci inmunidad. • Fauci AS, The spectrum of Vasculitis.Ann Intern Med 89:660-76,1978
  9. 9. HISTORIA • 1982 Davies reportan AC´s citoplasma de neutrofilos en 8 pacientes con VPV y GN necrotizante pauci inmune • 1985 Van der Woude determinan que la detección de ANCAS(PR3) determina pronóstico en Wegener. • Posteriormente WG, ChS, PAM asocio a ANCAS Van der Woude FJ. Lancet 23, 425-29, 1985 Davies DJ. BMJ 26:606,1982 Falk RJ, NEJM 318:1651-57,1988
  10. 10. CLASIFICACION VASCULITIS Parámetros: Tamaño del vaso comprometido Marcadores inmunológicos (ANCAS) Patología Etiología (primarias, secundarias) Jeannete JC Nomenclature of Systemic vasculitides. The Chapel Hill conference. Arthritis Rheum 37:187-92
  11. 11. Jeannete JC Nomenclature of Systemic vasculitides. The Chapel Hill conference. Arthritis Rheum 37:187-92
  12. 12. CLASIFICACION VASCULITIS ASOCIADAS A ANCAS ANCAS POSITIVO Granulomatosis De Wegener Poliangeitis Microscopica Síndrome de Churg-Strauss Vasculitis Renal limitada
  13. 13. EVIDENCIA CLINICA PATOGENICIDAD ANCA • Alta prevalentica de ANCAS en Vasculitis pequeño vaso no tratadas • ANCA+ >80% Pacientes con vasculitis de pequeño vaso activa, necrotizante y pauci inmune (IgG) • ANCAS como Epifenómeno secundario Jeanette JC, Falk RJ, Xiao H. J Am Soc Nephrol,17:1235-42,2006
  14. 14. • Asociación titulos ANCA y severidad de la enfermedad. • Asociación de ANCAS circulantes inducido por medicamentos (PTU, Minociclina, Hidralazina, penicilamina), con posterior desarrollo de GN crescénticas necrotizante pauci inmune (MPO) • Vasculitis ANCA forma más comun de GNRP y Sind. Renopulmonar mediado inmunológicamente • Bansal PJ Ann Alergy Asthma Inmunol 93:398-401,2004 • Schlieben DJ. Am J Kidney Dis 45:758-761,2005
  15. 15. • Necesidad de tratamiento conllevo esfuerzos en estudio de mediadores de inflamación crónica • Reporte de RN con desarrollo de Hemorragía pulmonar y GN pauci inmune con madre ANCA+ MPO por poliarteritis microscópica. • Morita s Anti-thyroid drugs induced ANCA asociated Vasculitis Endocrine J 47:467-470,2000 • Jeanette JC, Falk RJ, Xiao H. J Am Soc Nephrol,17:1235- 42,2006
  16. 16. • Múltiples informes demuestran MPO y PR3 Ac´s IgG en citoplásma de neutrófilos y MO no estimulados, para liberar mediadores agudos de inflamación. • Evidencia de MPO y PR3 en citoplasma en cantidades pequeñas en neutrofilos circulantes sugirio determinación genética y por ende factor de riesgo en individuos Schreiber A, Kidney Int 65: 2172–2183, 2004 Falk RJ, Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 87: 4115–4119, 1990
  17. 17. • PMN expresan más MPO y PR3 cuando son estimulados por proteinas y factores proinflamatorios (Citokinas y productos microbiales. • Exposición de PMN a TNFα aumenta PR3 y MPO • Incubación de PMN “primed” con TNF α causa producción de ANCA IgG y la liberación de especies reactivas de O2 y enzimas granulares líticas incluyendo PR3 y MPO
  18. 18. Feldmann M.JAmSocNephrol17:1243–1252,2006.
  19. 19. FeldmannM.JAmSocNephrol17:1243–1252, 2006.
  20. 20. • Activacion de neutrofilos mediada por receptor Fc y fijación Fab´2
  21. 21. Jeanette JC, Xiao H & Falk RJ. J Am Soc Nephrol 17:1235-1242,2006 Bosch X.Treatment of Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody–Associated Vasculitis A Systematic Review, JAMA, August 8, 2007—Vol 298, No. 6
  25. 25. FACTORES AMBIENTALES Y GENETICOS • AMBIENTALES • Silica • Compuestos organicos vegetales • Exposición a solventes • Tabaquismo (protector)? • MECANISMOS NO ACLARADOS • Jeannete JC,Falk RJ Small-vessel vasculitis. N.Eng J Med 337:1512-23,1997 • Morgan MD, ANCAS glomerulonephritis. J Am Soc Nephrol 17:1224-34,2006
  26. 26. • Sobre expresión de membrana de PR3 (mPR3) (Flow cytometry) • Inducida por citoquinas • Asocio con alto riesgo de WG y recaidas. • PMN con alta mPR3 producen mas superoxido en respuesta a PR3-ANCA • Rarok AA. J Am Soc Nephrol Neutrophil membrane expression of proteinase 3 (PR3) is related to relapse in PR3-ANCA-associated vasculitis.13: 2232–2238, 2002 • Schreiber A, expression of proteinase 3 is genetically determined. J Am Soc Nephrol 14: 68–75, 2003
  27. 27. • mPR3 geneticamente determinado según estudios en gemelos mono y dizigóticos • Polimorfismos en gen codifica α1 antitripsina principal inhidor de actividad de PR3. • Allelos PiZ • Implicados AECAs (anti.endot cell antibodies) por produccion de metaloproteinasas de matrix.
  28. 28. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies  ANCA by immunofluorescence methods  c-ANCA = Wegener’s disease (60% to 90%)  p-ANCA = microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) (50% to 80%), UC (40% to 80%), Crohn’s (10% to 40%) Hoffman GS. Arth Rheum. 1998;41(a):1521–1537.
  29. 29. C-ANCA PR3
  30. 30. P - ANCA MPO, catepsina G, elastasa, B-glucoronidasa, actina
  31. 31. Bosch X. JAMA, August 8, 2007—Vol 298, No. 6
  32. 32. GRANULOMATOSIS WEGENER • Vasculitis sitemica de medio y pequeño vaso asi como venulas ateriolas y ocasionalmente grandes arterias • Forma “Clasica” con compromiso de TR y renal • Forma “limitada” compromiso pulmonar 20% Hasta 80% pacientes desarrolla compromiso renal Pacientes con menor edad al momento de presentacion y F>M Mayor sobrevida que pacientes con enfermedad severa Mayor tendencia a recaidas. Mayor prevalencia de compromiso destructivo de TR Menor proporción de ANCA + y enf. Tiroidea previa Compromiso otros organos (Pulmón, corazón, TGI y SNC) hace mas ominoso el pronostico King, T Up to date 15.2
  33. 33. G. WEGENER • Compromiso renal • IRA • Hematuria, • Cilindruria • Proteinuria • Hallazgos histopatológicos indistinguibles de PAM King, T Up to date 15.2
  34. 34. G. WEGENER • Diferencia dada por ausencia de inflamación granulomatosa • Compromiso renal asociado con forma “renal limitada” Algunos pacientes desarrollan comp. TR 33% de los pacientes con compromiso pulmonar son asintomáticos King, T Up to date 15.2
  35. 35. G. WEGENER Otras manifestaciones • TR región subglótica y traquea • Articular(mialgias,artralgias, artritis) • Ocular (conjuntivitis, ulceras, epiescleritis, neuropatía óptica, obstr.cond lacrimal, diplopia, vasculitis retiniana y uveitis)
  36. 36. G. WEGENER • Piel (Vesiculas, purpura palpable, úlceras y lesiones hemorrágicas) • SNC (MN multiple, Comp pares, masas SNC, oftalmoplejia, sordera) • TGI, Cardiaco(pericarditis, miocarditis, tnos de conducción AV) • TGU (incluida prostata), parotidas, tiroides, hígado ymama
  37. 37. G. WEGENER • Mayor incidencia de VT • 7 Vs 1 casos/100pers/año (Vs LES) Sintomas • Rinorrea persistente • Descarga mucopurulenta • Ulceras nasales • Poliartralgias • Mialgias • Dolor en SPN • Disfonia, estridor, otalgia, hipoacusia, otorrea. • Tos, disnea, hemoptisis, neumonia, derrame pleural
  38. 38. G WEGENER • Radiología Tórax • Nodulos • Opacidades alveolares y pleurales • Opacidad difusa (Hemorragia alveolar)
  39. 39. G. WEGENER ACR clinical criteria : • Nasal or oral inflammation (painful or painless oral ulcers or purulent or bloody nasal discharge) • Abnormal chest radiograph showing nodules, fixed infiltrates, or cavities • Abnormal urinary sediment (microscopic hematuria with or without red cell casts) • Granulomatous inflammation on biopsy of an artery or perivascular area • The presence of two or more of these four criteria yielded a sensitivity of 88 percent and a specificity of 92 percent.
  40. 40. • Well-defined nodule with an air bronchogram due to hemorrhage and necrosis in Wegener's granulomatosis
  41. 41. • Light micrograph showing fresh segmental necrotizing lesions with bright red fibrin deposition (arrows). A necrotizing glomerulonephritis can be seen in a variety of inflammatory disorders including vasculitis and lupus nephritis. The latter has prominent immune complex deposition which is generally absent in vasculitis
  42. 42. Churg Strauss
  43. 43. • Síntomas constitucionales • Manifestaciones pulmonares: asma, infiltrados, derrame pleural • Rinitis alérgica • Sinusitis • Manifestaciones CV: ICC, pericarditis, HTA • Manifestaciones cutáneas • Manifestaciones neurológicas: mononeuritis múltiple, SNC • Manifestaciones G-I: dolor abdominal, diarrea, sangrado • Manifestaciones renales: GMN, insuficiencia renal • Manifestaciones M-E: mialgias, artralgias/artritis • ANCA positivos (20 – 70 %)
  44. 44. • Small artery in a patient with Churg Strauss syndrome showing intimal fibrinoid necrosis and mural infiltration by histiocytes consistent with a necrotizing granulomatous vasculitis. There is marked extravascular eosinophilia
  45. 45. • Low power photomicrograph shows the palisading granuloma of Churg- Strauss syndrome characterized by an area of necrobiosis (arrow) permeated by disintegrating neutrophils and palisaded by a histiocytic infiltrate. There may or may not be an accompanying vasculitis

×