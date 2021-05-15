Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DIMENSIONAMIENTO DE CASERONES D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A Primer Semestre 2017
AGENDA  Introducción  Método Grafico de Estabilidad  Factores A, B y C  Radio Hidráulico  Predicción de la estabilida...
INTRODUCCIÓN D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A Para mantener la seguridad dentro de la...
MÉTODO GRAFICO DE ESTABILIDAD D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A El método grafico de e...
FACTOR A D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A
FACTOR B D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A
FACTOR C D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A
RADIO HIDRÁULICO D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A HR = H (L 2(H + L L = 2 H (HR H − 2...
PREDICCIÓN DE ESTABILIDAD DE CASERÓN D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A
D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A USO DEL GRÁFICO DE ESTABILIDAD COMO UNA HERRAMIENTA ...
D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A USO DEL GRÁFICO DE ESTABILIDAD COMO UNA HERRAMIENTA ...
D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A USO DEL GRÁFICO DE ESTABILIDAD COMO UNA HERRAMIENTA ...
LIMITACIONES DEL MÉTODO D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A Actualmente, el método está ...
DIMENSIONAMIENTO DE CASERONES D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A Primer Semestre 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
May. 15, 2021

Caserones

Caserones

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Caserones

  1. 1. DIMENSIONAMIENTO DE CASERONES D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A Primer Semestre 2017
  2. 2. AGENDA  Introducción  Método Grafico de Estabilidad  Factores A, B y C  Radio Hidráulico  Predicción de la estabilidad de un caserón  Uso del grafico como herramienta de diseño  Limitaciones del Método D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E O
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A Para mantener la seguridad dentro de las unidades de explotación o caserones, las dimensiones para el diseño de estos debe hacerse de acuerdo a las condiciones geotécnicas donde estará emplazada la futura explotación siempre teniendo en cuenta la recuperación, dilución y posteriormente los costos que ocasionará tal diseño. Si bien existen muchas maneras de caracterizar la estabilidad de un macizo rocoso para su posterior diseño de caserones, es la metodología de Matthews la cual relaciona la estabilidad del macizo rocoso y la geometría del caserón expuesto.
  4. 4. MÉTODO GRAFICO DE ESTABILIDAD D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A El método grafico de estabilidad es efectivamente una modificación del método de clasificación (Q) de Barton. El método se basa en el número de estabilidad (N’) de la pared de un caserón. Para cada pared del caserón, se define un número de estabilidad siguiente: N′ = Q′ ∗ A ∗ B ∗ C En donde: • Q’: Rock Tunnelling Quality Index de Barton (1974) con Jw/SRF=1 • A: Factor de condición de esfuerzos • B: Factor de orientación de estructuras • C: Factor de componente gravitacional
  5. 5. FACTOR A D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A
  6. 6. FACTOR B D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A
  7. 7. FACTOR C D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A
  8. 8. RADIO HIDRÁULICO D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A HR = H (L 2(H + L L = 2 H (HR H − 2(HR
  9. 9. PREDICCIÓN DE ESTABILIDAD DE CASERÓN D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A
  10. 10. D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A USO DEL GRÁFICO DE ESTABILIDAD COMO UNA HERRAMIENTA DE DISEÑO
  11. 11. D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A USO DEL GRÁFICO DE ESTABILIDAD COMO UNA HERRAMIENTA DE DISEÑO En la gráfica se definen líneas de probabilidad de fallamiento mayor. Para calificar si el RH de una pared es admisible, se adoptó como criterio que los caserones cuyas paredes tengan potencial de afectar infraestructura, su probabilidad de falla no debe superar el 20%.
  12. 12. D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A USO DEL GRÁFICO DE ESTABILIDAD COMO UNA HERRAMIENTA DE DISEÑO HRp = H (Lmax 2(H + Lmax Lmax = 2 H (HR H − 2(HR Radio Hidráulico Permisible HRp En donde: • H: está dada por la tecnología • Lmax: máximo largo permisible Despejando Repetir proceso con el techo del caseron
  13. 13. LIMITACIONES DEL MÉTODO D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A Actualmente, el método está siendo usado en todo el mundo como una herramienta de diseño en todas las etapas de dimensionamiento de caserones. Sin embargo, el sistema tiene un número de limitaciones que deben ser entendidas con el fin de evaluar su aplicabilidad en cualquier ambiente geotécnico particular. las siguientes observaciones son consideradas importantes: • Las definiciones de condiciones estable vs caving son subjetivas, ya que no se reportan el ancho de las fallas. Además, el método no incorpora mecanismos de falla complejos que involucran más que una familia de discontinuidades geológicas. • A pesar del uso de valores de entrada cuantificables, el grado preciso conservadurismo no es conocido. • El método refleja la practica minera, cual puede haber sido influenciado por los factores como la legislación, practicas locales y peculiaridades geológicas particulares. El método carece de suficiente precisión para el dimensionamiento de caserón (dispersión excesiva). Por lo tanto, el método grafico de estabilidad puede no constituir necesariamente una metodología óptima de diseño, sino más bien un punto de partida para cada entorno geológico particular.
  14. 14. DIMENSIONAMIENTO DE CASERONES D I S E Ñ O Y P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N M I N A S U B T E R R Á N E A Primer Semestre 2017

×