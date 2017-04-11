Incontinência urinaria

Incontinência Urinária APRESENTADOR: DR CARLOS FRANCO (MR2) ORIENTADORA: DRA ANA CARINA
Conceito  Definição da Internacional Urogynecological Association (IUGA) e da International Continence Society (ICS) “a q...
Epidemiologia  A prevalência da IU é extremamente variável, dependendo da faixa etária e da população estudadas. Alguns t...
Prevalência de Cada Tipo de Distúrbio IUE 50%IUM 36% URGENCIA 11% Outros 3% IUE IUM URGENCIA Outros Hannestad YS, Rortveit...
Custos Para O Sistema de Saúde  O custo anual total do tratamento de pacientes com incontinência nos EUA é estimado em 11...
Fatores de Risco  Idade - 43% na faixa etária de 35 a 81 anos  Parto vaginal associado a trauma do assoalho pélvico (les...
Fatores de Risco  Obstipação  Tabagismo – tosse crônica e efeito antiestrogênico no tecido  Consumo de cafeína  Exerc...
Anatomia da Bexiga Netter's Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2e
Anatomia do Assoalho Pélvico Netter's Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2e
Anatomia do Assoalho Pélvico - Fáscia endopélvica e ligamentos suspensores
Inervação da Bexiga SN Autônomo SN Somático Simpático Parassimpático Armazenamento (relaxa detrusor e contrai esfíncter) E...
Fisiologia da Micção Berek & Novak, 2014 1. Distensão da bexiga – ativa receptores estiramento – estímulos entram T10-L2 2...
Mecanismo Normal de Continência  Depende de: 1. Integridade da anatomia (pelve muscular + fáscias + bexiga + uretra) 2. D...
Tipos de Distúrbio 1. Incontinência urinária de esforço a) Por hipermobilidade do colo vesical b) Por defeito esfincterian...
Fisiopatolgia IUE por Hipermobilidade de Colo Vesical  Perda do suporte → Hipermobilidade Devido a:  Fraqueza da muscula...
Fisiopatologia IU por Deficiência Esfincteriana Intrínseca URETRA A B C A) Uretra normal, B) Uretra com lesão esfincterian...
Fisiopatologia Hiperatividade do Detrusor SCHORGE, John O., et al. Ginecologia de Williams. 2° edição. Artmed, 2014 Eventu...
Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Dados da anamnese:  Idade / Paridade / Tipos de parto / Qualidade da assistência ao...
Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Dados da anamnese:  Sinal de desordem subjacente? 1. Aumento da frequência / dor ba...
Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Dados da anamnese:  Quantidade total de líquido ingerido  Etilismo / Tabagismo / C...
Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Exame Físico – Inspeção de genitália e períneo:  Inspeção do trofismo genital (proc...
Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Exame físico – avaliação neurológica básica (identificar lesão SNC):  Reflexo puden...
Exames Complementares  Diário Miccional GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
Exames Complementares  Teste da Perda Urinária (Bladder Stress Test): Com a bexiga parcialmente cheia ou após a instilaçã...
Exames Complementares  Q Tip Test (ou teste do cotonete): Cotonete embebido com gel anestesico é introduzido via uretral ...
Exames Complementares  Teste de Booney (teste de elevação do colo vesical): Consiste na elevação das estruturas peri-uret...
Exames Complementares  Uretrocistografia Miccional com Correntinha: AUVP < 1100 CLASSIFICAÇÃO GREEN (1962): - TIPO I: AIU...
Exames Complementares  Pad Test (ou teste do absorvente): A paciente usa absorventes, que são previamente pesados, por 24...
Exames Complementares  Urina tipo I e Urocultura: exame inicial afastar ITU  Outros exames menos utilizados: 1. USG de c...
Exames Complementares Estudo Urodinâmico (PADRÃO OURO NA INVESTIGAÇÃO DE IU) Medições objetivas da função vesical são comb...
Estudo Urodinâmico UROFLUXOMETRIA + (vídeo)CISTOMETRIA + ESTUDO FLUXO-PRESSÃO FASE DE ENCHIMENTO X FASE DE MICÇÃO
Urofluxometria Carlos Alberto Ricetto Sacomani “Urologia Fundamental”, Capítulo 26 Pacientes que tem fluxo ruim podem rete...
Cistometria (Técnica) 1. Duas sondas uretrais (enchimento vesical e pressão vesical) 2. Sonda vaginal ou retal ou em colos...
Cistometria (Resultado) Pressão Vesical Pressão Abdome Pressão Detrusor Curva de Fluxo PPE = 50 Abdome não contrai
Diagnóstico Urodinâmico  É possível medir a pressão de perda ao esforço (PPE) olhando onde estava a pressão no momento da...
Estudo Fluxo/Pressão  Ao fim do exame, quando a paciente estiver com bexiga cheia, pede-se para que ela urine  Observamo...
Tratamento Clínico Não Farmacológico  1. Terapia Comportamental (nível A de evidência) OBJETIVO: ” promover mudanças nos ...
Tratamento Clínico Não Farmacológico  2. Fisioterapia de assoalho pélvico (Nível A de evidência) OBJETIVO: Fortalecer mus...
Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  1. Terapia estrogênica OBJETIVO: manter pressão uretral maior que vesical.  Presença d...
Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  1. Terapia estrogênica Estudos HERS e WHI apresentaram resultados conflitantes: Conhece...
Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  Críticas ao WHI e HERS  O estudo não foi conduzido especificamente para avaliação inco...
Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  Concluindo sobre uso de estrogênios:  Não benéfica em: 1. Incontinentes desde antes da...
Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  2. Inibidores seletivos de recaptação de serotonina e adrenalina Ação: aumento na press...
Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  2. Inibidores da recaptação de serotonina (nível C de evidência)  Ação: Relaxamento do...
Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  3. Anticolinérgicos ( antimuscarínicos ) Primeira escolha para hiperatividade detrusor ...
Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  4. β3 agonistas Ação: favorecem o relaxamento do músculo detrusor e aumentando a capaci...
Tratamento Farmacológico Intravesical  Toxina botulínica (recomendação A – entre os refratários)  Ação: anticolinérgico ...
Neuromodulação Sacral  Implante de eletrodos na região sacral, vão inibir as vias do arco reflexo miccional por dessensib...
Tratamento Cirúrgico - IUE  Via abdominal: 1. Burch → vem sendo substituída pelos slings por via vaginal (alta morbidade)...
Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Abdominal)  Burch vs Marshall–Marchetti–Krantz MMK = Fixação dos fundos de saco laterais ...
Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Vaginal)  Kelly-Kennedy (ou colpoperíneoplastia anterior) Técnica: incisão na parede ante...
Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Vaginal)  Sling Retropúbico vs Sling Transobturador São colocadas com ajuda de agulhas es...
Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Vaginal) Slings Transobturatórios (TOT) • Taxa de cura 81 a 100% • Lesão uretral 0,02% • L...
Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Vaginal)  Mini-Sling  Menor injúria tecidual  Menor risco de lesão visceral  Metanális...
Técnicas de Preenchimento – IUE/DEI  Preenchimento com colágeno bovino, gordura autóloga, carbono pirolítico e polidimeth...
Tratamento HD – Mensagens Finais FEBRASGO 1. Terapia compotamental + fisioterapia + anticolinérgicos são a primeira escolh...
Tratamento IUE - Mensagens Finais FEBRASGO 1. Treinamento e fisioterapia devem ser primeira linha para IUE. 2. Estrogeniot...
Tratamento IUM – Mensagens Finais FEBRASGO 1. Tratar primeiro o componente que mais incomoda, geralmente é o componente HD...
Muito Obrigado Pela Atenção
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Incontinência urinaria

6 views

Published on

Aula apresentada em residência médica de ginecologia

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
6
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Incontinência urinaria

  1. 1. Incontinência Urinária APRESENTADOR: DR CARLOS FRANCO (MR2) ORIENTADORA: DRA ANA CARINA
  2. 2. Conceito  Definição da Internacional Urogynecological Association (IUGA) e da International Continence Society (ICS) “a queixa de qualquer perda involuntária de urina” Berek & Novak, 2014
  3. 3. Epidemiologia  A prevalência da IU é extremamente variável, dependendo da faixa etária e da população estudadas. Alguns trabalhos mostram que a prevalência, nas mulheres jovens, varia de 12% a 42%. Já em mulheres na pós-menopausa, a variação é de 17% a 55%.  O estudo EPICONT analisou 27.936 mulheres e observou que 25% apresentavam algum tipo de incontinência urinária, sendo que 7% destas mulheres se sentiam incomodadas por esta afecção a ponto de solicitarem algum tipo de tratamento. Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  4. 4. Prevalência de Cada Tipo de Distúrbio IUE 50%IUM 36% URGENCIA 11% Outros 3% IUE IUM URGENCIA Outros Hannestad YS, Rortveit G, Sandvik H, Hunskar S. A community-based epidemiological survey of female urinary incontinence: the Norwegian EPINCONT study. J Clin Epidemiol 2000; 53: 1150–1157.
  5. 5. Custos Para O Sistema de Saúde  O custo anual total do tratamento de pacientes com incontinência nos EUA é estimado em 11,2 bilhões de dólares na comunidade e em 5,2 bilhões de dólares em casas de repouso. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Urinary incontinence in adults: acute and chronic management. In: U.S. Public Heaith Service. Agency for Health Care Policy and Research. No. 96- 0682. AHCPR Publications, 1996.
  6. 6. Fatores de Risco  Idade - 43% na faixa etária de 35 a 81 anos  Parto vaginal associado a trauma do assoalho pélvico (lesão nervosa)  Fatores hereditários – 2,6x mais comum com HF+  Raça – prevalência maior nas brancas comparadas com negras  Menopausa  Obesidade  Doenças crônicas – DPOC / HAS usando IECA tose crônica / DM – deterioração da inervação + aumento do volume urinário / Doenças SNC / ICC (noctúria) HIGA, Rosângela; LOPES, Maria Helena Baena de Moraes; REIS, Maria José dos. Fatores de risco para incontinência urinária na mulher. Rev. esc. enferm. USP, São Paulo , v. 42, n. 1, p. 187-192, Mar. 2008 .
  7. 7. Fatores de Risco  Obstipação  Tabagismo – tosse crônica e efeito antiestrogênico no tecido  Consumo de cafeína  Exercícios intensos na região abdominal – Prevalência maior entre as ginastas  Analgesia de parto – Prolonga parto aumentando risco? Relaxa musculatura reduzindo risco?  Cirurgias Ginecológicas Prévias – técnica HVT / lesão de estrutura / fístulas HIGA, Rosângela; LOPES, Maria Helena Baena de Moraes; REIS, Maria José dos. Fatores de risco para incontinência urinária na mulher. Rev. esc. enferm. USP, São Paulo , v. 42, n. 1, p. 187-192, Mar. 2008 .
  8. 8. Anatomia da Bexiga Netter's Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2e
  9. 9. Anatomia do Assoalho Pélvico Netter's Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2e
  10. 10. Anatomia do Assoalho Pélvico - Fáscia endopélvica e ligamentos suspensores
  11. 11. Inervação da Bexiga SN Autônomo SN Somático Simpático Parassimpático Armazenamento (relaxa detrusor e contrai esfíncter) Esvaziamento (contrai detrusor e relaxa esfíncter) Ɑ β 𝓜 Nic Controle do assoalho e esfíncter externo pelo nervo pudendo Berek & Novak, 2014
  12. 12. Fisiologia da Micção Berek & Novak, 2014 1. Distensão da bexiga – ativa receptores estiramento – estímulos entram T10-L2 2. Arco reflexo – estímulos saem S2-S4 ativam parassimpático para esvaziamento 3. Porém o centro miccional da ponte fica inibindo o arco reflexo permanentemente 4. Apenas o córtex inibe o centro pontino e libera o arco reflexo para acontecer micção no momento oportuno 5. Relaxamento voluntário do assalho via pudendo
  13. 13. Mecanismo Normal de Continência  Depende de: 1. Integridade da anatomia (pelve muscular + fáscias + bexiga + uretra) 2. Detrusor 3. SNC íntegro Berek & Novak, 2014
  14. 14. Tipos de Distúrbio 1. Incontinência urinária de esforço a) Por hipermobilidade do colo vesical b) Por defeito esfincteriano intrínseco 2. Incontinência urinária de urgência a) Idiopática – 90% b) Síndrome da bexiga hiperativa – urgência miccional associado a polaciuria ou noctúria c) Hiperatividade detrusora – diagnóstico urodinâmico (50%) 3. Incontinência urinária mista 4. Incontinência urinária funcional e transitória 5. Incontinência urinária extrauretral (por fístulas, má formação) 6. Incontinência por transbordamento 7. Bexiga neurogênica – causada por lesão do SNC Berek & Novak, 2014
  15. 15. Fisiopatolgia IUE por Hipermobilidade de Colo Vesical  Perda do suporte → Hipermobilidade Devido a:  Fraqueza da musculatura ou  Ruptura de fáscia Fáscia pubocervical rompida Musculatura elevadora íntegra + Hipermotilidade do colo vesical
  16. 16. Fisiopatologia IU por Deficiência Esfincteriana Intrínseca URETRA A B C A) Uretra normal, B) Uretra com lesão esfincteriana intrínseca e C) Uretra após cirurgia de Sling pubovaginal com aponeurose, mostrando a compressão e o suporte uretral. Uretra normal Lesão Uretral Sling com fascia de aponeurose Intrínseca Compressão e suporte uretral Selo mucoso Uretra permanece aberta Plexo submucoso Plexo submucoso Púbis atrofiado Faixa do Sling VAGINA SCHORGE, John O., et al. Ginecologia de Williams. 2° edição. Artmed, 2014
  17. 17. Fisiopatologia Hiperatividade do Detrusor SCHORGE, John O., et al. Ginecologia de Williams. 2° edição. Artmed, 2014 Eventualmente a contração involuntária do detrusor é desencadeada por esforço
  18. 18. Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Dados da anamnese:  Idade / Paridade / Tipos de parto / Qualidade da assistência ao parto  Tempo e evolução da queixa (iniciou antes ou após a menopausa)  Circunstância: 1. Associado a esforço físico (progressivamente menor) 2. Imperiosidade (perdas com vontade urgente de urinar) 3. Imperiosidade desencadeada pelo esforço 4. Perda contínua sem a sensação de vontade de urinar (fístulas, lesões) GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  19. 19. Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Dados da anamnese:  Sinal de desordem subjacente? 1. Aumento da frequência / dor baixo ventre / disúria / hematúria (ITU? Cistite intersticial?)  Medicamentos usados: 1. Benzodiazepínicos: confusão e IU secundária 2. Diuréticos: polaciúria e urgência 3. Bloqueadores de canal de cálcio: alteração da contratilidade do detrusor 4. IECA: tosse crônica e elevação da pressão abdominal GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  20. 20. Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Dados da anamnese:  Quantidade total de líquido ingerido  Etilismo / Tabagismo / Cafeína / Bebidas gaseificadas / Pimenta / Chocolate / Cítricos  Deficiências cognitivas / visuais / motoras  Sinais de distúrbios neurológicos: Parkinson, AVC, TRM, etc  Fatores para aumento de pressão abdominal ou maior produção de urina 1. Tosse crônica / por uso de IECA / Obesidade / Exercícios / DM GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  21. 21. Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Exame Físico – Inspeção de genitália e períneo:  Inspeção do trofismo genital (procurar sinais de hipoestrogenismo)  Lesões anatômicas evidentes, presença de cicatrizes  Presença de distopias genitais (podem associar-se com dificuldade de esvaziamento completo – necessidade de manobras para esvaziar)  Presença de abaulamentos suburetrais (divertículos uretrais)  Manobra de Valsalva  Avaliação do tônus da musculatura GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  22. 22. Diagnóstico da Incontinência Urinária Exame físico – avaliação neurológica básica (identificar lesão SNC):  Reflexo pudendo-anal: Via aferente- ramo clitoriano do nervo pudendo Via eferente- ramo hemorroidário do nervo inferior do pudendo  Reflexo anocutâneo Reflexos integrados na medula entre S2 e S4 GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  23. 23. Exames Complementares  Diário Miccional GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  24. 24. Exames Complementares  Teste da Perda Urinária (Bladder Stress Test): Com a bexiga parcialmente cheia ou após a instilação de 200 a 300ml de soro na bexiga, realiza-se manobras de esforço e observa se ocorre perda urinária e se a perda urinária cessa após o esforço. A ausência de perda não descarta incontinência urinária. GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  25. 25. Exames Complementares  Q Tip Test (ou teste do cotonete): Cotonete embebido com gel anestesico é introduzido via uretral até a junção uretro-vesical. Inspeciona-se em repouso e durante esforço (valsalva) Se a variação da angulação for maior que 30º, é sinal de existe hipermotilidade provavelmente por falha no suporte anatômico da uretra GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  26. 26. Exames Complementares  Teste de Booney (teste de elevação do colo vesical): Consiste na elevação das estruturas peri-uretrais através da vagina, e na repetição da tosse ou esforço abdominal. Se esta manobra eliminar as perdas urinárias ele é positivo. Provavelmente a incontinência dever-se-á à hipermobilidade uretral e a doente poderá ser uma candidata à colocação de uma fita sub-uretral. GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  27. 27. Exames Complementares  Uretrocistografia Miccional com Correntinha: AUVP < 1100 CLASSIFICAÇÃO GREEN (1962): - TIPO I: AIU: Conservado (< 45º ) AUVP: > 110º - TIPO II: AIU: > 45º AUVP: > 110º - ANGULO DE INCLINAÇÃO URETRAL (AIU): < 45º - ANGULO URETROVESICAL POSTERIOR (AUVP): < 110º AIU < 45º “Com o tempo, se percebeu que a medida desses ângulos era inútil para caracterizar o tipo de IUE, como também não servia para a escolha da via de acesso para tratamento cirúrgico, sendo gradativamente abandonada” GIRAO, Manoel João Batista Castello. Ultra-sonografia em uroginecologia. Rev. Bras. Ginecol. Obstet., Rio de Janeiro , v. 28, n. 11, p. 631-632, Nov. 2006 .
  28. 28. Exames Complementares  Pad Test (ou teste do absorvente): A paciente usa absorventes, que são previamente pesados, por 24 a 48 horas, mantendo suas atividades habituais. O teste é considerado positivo se a diferença entre a pesagem inicial e final for igual ou maior a 4 gramas. GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  29. 29. Exames Complementares  Urina tipo I e Urocultura: exame inicial afastar ITU  Outros exames menos utilizados: 1. USG de colo vesical: mobilidade do colo maior que 10 mm em relação à sínfise púbica pode significar hipermotilidade (discutível) 2. USG vesical com avaliação de resíduo pós miccional 3. Cistouretroscopia: apenas quando suspeita de divertículos e cistite intersticial 4. Tomografia Computadorizada GOODE, P., et al. "Initial Assessment of Incontinence."
  30. 30. Exames Complementares Estudo Urodinâmico (PADRÃO OURO NA INVESTIGAÇÃO DE IU) Medições objetivas da função vesical são combinadas com exames cistométricos  Indicações: 1. Falha do tratamento conservador 2. Avaliação pré-cirúrgica (definir o tratamento cirúrgico mais adequado) 3. Sintomas e achados de exame físico inconclusivos 4. Suspeita de bexiga neurogênica  Contra-indicações: 1. ITU Netter's Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2e
  31. 31. Estudo Urodinâmico UROFLUXOMETRIA + (vídeo)CISTOMETRIA + ESTUDO FLUXO-PRESSÃO FASE DE ENCHIMENTO X FASE DE MICÇÃO
  32. 32. Urofluxometria Carlos Alberto Ricetto Sacomani “Urologia Fundamental”, Capítulo 26 Pacientes que tem fluxo ruim podem reter urina após cirurgia de colocação de sling
  33. 33. Cistometria (Técnica) 1. Duas sondas uretrais (enchimento vesical e pressão vesical) 2. Sonda vaginal ou retal ou em colostomia (pressão abdominal) 3. Pressão Detrusora = Pressão Abdominal – Pressão Vesical 4. Eletromiografia pode adicionar dados do assoalho pélvico e da uretra (avaliar sinergismo) Netter's Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2e
  34. 34. Cistometria (Resultado) Pressão Vesical Pressão Abdome Pressão Detrusor Curva de Fluxo PPE = 50 Abdome não contrai
  35. 35. Diagnóstico Urodinâmico  É possível medir a pressão de perda ao esforço (PPE) olhando onde estava a pressão no momento da perda involuntária Permite definir a etilogia da IUE? PPE < 60 mmH2O = defeito esfinteriano intríseco PPE > 90 mmH2O = hipermotilidade vesical McGuire EJ, Cespedes RD, O’Connell HE. Leak-point pres- sures. Urol Clin North Am. 1996;23(2):253-62
  36. 36. Estudo Fluxo/Pressão  Ao fim do exame, quando a paciente estiver com bexiga cheia, pede-se para que ela urine  Observamos o padrão do fluxo de micção comparando com a pressão vesical e abdominal  Padrão Normal: A mulher normalmente não realiza esforço na micção apenas relaxa o assoalho  No exame: não deve existir prensa abdominal durante a micção e a EMG deve demonstrar relaxamento do esfíncter sincronizado
  37. 37. Tratamento Clínico Não Farmacológico  1. Terapia Comportamental (nível A de evidência) OBJETIVO: ” promover mudanças nos hábitos da paciente e que influenciam os sintomas das disfunções do assoalho pélvico” Diminuir ingesta hídrica + o treinamento vesical + educação sobre o trato urinário inferior 1. Diminuir 25% da ingesta e antes de deitar-se, eliminar caféína / gaseificados / citrinos 2. Treinamento com micções programadas com intervalos progressivamente maiores “As taxas de sucesso são de aproximadamente 80% em curto prazo”, mais efetiva para bexiga hiperativa Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  38. 38. Tratamento Clínico Não Farmacológico  2. Fisioterapia de assoalho pélvico (Nível A de evidência) OBJETIVO: Fortalecer musculatura do assoalho.  Técnicas de fisioterapia o TMAP com biofeedback – dar a noção sobre qual músculo contrair o Eletroestimulação - no tibial posterior que tem a mesma inervação de S2-S4 para dessensibilizar o Cones vaginais Cura e melhora subjetivas variam entre 56 e 70%, com a inclusão de grupos com IUE e IU mista. Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  39. 39. Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  1. Terapia estrogênica OBJETIVO: manter pressão uretral maior que vesical.  Presença de receptores hormonais no trato urinário baixo e na musculatura pélvica  1º estudo: A primeira revisão sistemática sobre o tema incluiu 15 trabalhos, 374 mulheres receberam estrogênio e 344 receberam placebo. Os autores concluíram que os estrogênios eram efetivos no tratamento da UI, especialmente na urgência. Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  40. 40. Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  1. Terapia estrogênica Estudos HERS e WHI apresentaram resultados conflitantes: Conheceu-se o risco da terapia hormonal ” Análise secundária do estudo HERS (Heart Estrogen/Progestin Replacement Study) avaliando 1525 pacientes concluiu que a associação estro-progestativa aumentou a incidência de IU sugerindo efeito inverso ao desejado” “No WHI acompanhou-se 27.347 mulheres. Neste estudo observou-se aumento na incidência de todos os tipos de IU nas usuárias de terapia hormonal e, após um ano, em pacientes previamente continentes. Entre as mulheres previamente incontinentes, a terapia hormonal piorou os sintomas” Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  41. 41. Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  Críticas ao WHI e HERS  O estudo não foi conduzido especificamente para avaliação incontinência urinária, não usaram questionários validados  Analisou terapia oral para incontiência Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  42. 42. Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  Concluindo sobre uso de estrogênios:  Não benéfica em: 1. Incontinentes desde antes da menacme 2. Distopias genitais importantes 3. IU grave  Benéfica em: 1. IUE que se inicia na pós-menopausa sem distopia genital Estrogênios Tópicos: Eficácia comprovada Menor risco Terapia Oral: Não serve para incontinência Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  43. 43. Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  2. Inibidores seletivos de recaptação de serotonina e adrenalina Ação: aumento na pressão de resistência uretral, na pressão máxima de fechamento uretral e na espessura do esfíncter uretral estriado  Duloxetina demonstraram redução em torno de 50-60% dos episódios de perda urinária.  69 % abandonaram tratamento, sendo 45% devido a náuseas e 24% delas por ineficácia, em 12 meses apenas 4% usavam a medicação  Aumento do risco de suicídio principalmente pacientes jovens (em desuso) Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  44. 44. Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  2. Inibidores da recaptação de serotonina (nível C de evidência)  Ação: Relaxamento do detrusor e aumentam a pressão uretral  Imipramina e Amitriptilina  Baixa eficácia / Teste terapêutico
  45. 45. Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  3. Anticolinérgicos ( antimuscarínicos ) Primeira escolha para hiperatividade detrusor - nível 1, recomendação A Revisão metanálise que incluiu 83 estudos : maior redução no número de episódios de incontinência, do número de micções e dos episódios de urgência miccional comparado com placebo.  Opções de Fármacos (eficácia semelhante) 1. Oxibutinina – mais barata, não seletiva, mais efeitos 2. Tolterodina (rápida e lenta) – melhor tolerada, menos efeitos 3. Solifenacin – melhor tolerada, menos efeitos 4. Darifenacin - pouca penetração SNC 5. Fesoterodina - melhor tolerada, menos efeitos 6. Tróspium - pouca penetração SNC Efeitos Colaterais: boca seca, obstipação, tontura, confusão • melhora após 12m • aumento gradual dose • proibitivo em glaucoma de ângulo fechado • proibitivo em arritmias graves Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  46. 46. Tratamento Clínico Farmacológico  4. β3 agonistas Ação: favorecem o relaxamento do músculo detrusor e aumentando a capacidade vesical, sem aumentar o volume residual  Opções: • MIRABEGROM 50 a 100mg 12 sem  Contra-Indicações: Efeitos edrenérgicos, aumenta a PA (HAS descontrolada) Liberado pelo FDA 2012, apenas nos EUA e Europa Disponível no Brasil de 2016, custo elevado. Usado nas contra-indicações para anticolinergicos. Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  47. 47. Tratamento Farmacológico Intravesical  Toxina botulínica (recomendação A – entre os refratários)  Ação: anticolinérgico  Eficaz para bexiga hiperatividade detrusora (idiopática ou neurogênico)  A aplicação é um procedimento minimamente invasivo, que pode ser realizado ambulatorialmente  Redução dos episódios de urgência miccional (70% a 75%), urgeincontinência (42% a 87%), noctúria e freqüência urinária  Efeito inicia em 7 dias da aplicação, tem pico após 30 dias e se mantém após repetidas aplicações (por 6 a 9 meses)  Colaterais: ITU, retenção urinária (detrusor arreflexo), obstipação e incontinência fecal Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  48. 48. Neuromodulação Sacral  Implante de eletrodos na região sacral, vão inibir as vias do arco reflexo miccional por dessensibilização Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  49. 49. Tratamento Cirúrgico - IUE  Via abdominal: 1. Burch → vem sendo substituída pelos slings por via vaginal (alta morbidade) 2. Marshall–Marchetti–Krantz → abandonada devido a osteítes frequentes (alta morbidade)  Via Vaginal: 1. Kelly Kenedy → resultados pobres, alta recidiva 2. Slings de Uretra Média: → bons resultados e menos invasivos a) Tensionfree Vaginal Tape (TVT)  Retropúbico  Transobturatório  Mini-sling Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  50. 50. Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Abdominal)  Burch vs Marshall–Marchetti–Krantz MMK = Fixação dos fundos de saco laterais da vagina na sínfise púbica (osteíte) Burch = Fixação dos fundos de saco laterais da vagina nos ligamentos de Cooper Complicações: sangramentos, infecções, lesões de bexiga e ureter, hematomas no espaço pré-vesical, obstrução de ureter, prolapso de parede, falha de tratamento Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  51. 51. Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Vaginal)  Kelly-Kennedy (ou colpoperíneoplastia anterior) Técnica: incisão na parede anterior abaixo do óstio uretral até próximo ao colo uterino, expondo fáscia pubocervical e reforçando-a com pontos Alta recidiva Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  52. 52. Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Vaginal)  Sling Retropúbico vs Sling Transobturador São colocadas com ajuda de agulhas especiais Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015 Retropúbico Transobturador Retropúbico Transobturador Transobturador
  53. 53. Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Vaginal) Slings Transobturatórios (TOT) • Taxa de cura 81 a 100% • Lesão uretral 0,02% • Lesão vesical 0,04% • Perfuração de parede vaginal 0,6% • Lesão neurológica 0,04% • Hemorragias/Hematomas 0,3% • Abcesso 0,05% • Erosão vaginal 0,4% • Retenção urinária 7% • Urgência miccional nova 13,9% • Dor na coxa 16% Slings Retropúbicos (RP) • Taxa de cura 74 a 95% • Lesão vesical 0,7 a 24% • Hemorragias/Hematomas 0,4 a 8% • Retenção urinária 1,9 a 19% • Lesão de nervo obturador • Infeção urinária (ITU) 4,1 a 13% • Erosão da parede vaginal • Formação de fístula vesicovaginal Precisa de cistoscopia intraoperatória A agulha vai em direção a bexiga, lesão Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  54. 54. Tratamento Cirúrgico – IUE (Via Vaginal)  Mini-Sling  Menor injúria tecidual  Menor risco de lesão visceral  Metanálise que avaliou 11 estudos comparativos de mini-slings x retropúbico x transobturador (1702 pacientes), não foram observadas diferenças signignificantes entre as taxas de cura  Pacientes com pressão de IUE com PPE alta Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  55. 55. Técnicas de Preenchimento – IUE/DEI  Preenchimento com colágeno bovino, gordura autóloga, carbono pirolítico e polidimethililoxane • IUE decorrente de DEI e ausência de mobilidade uretral (efeito temporário) • Indicado em situações onde houve falha do procedimento cirúrgico ou em mulheres que apresentem comorbidades que inviabiliza a realização da cirurgia • Polydimethililoxane = observaram uma taxa de cura de 40 % acompanhada por uma taxa de melhora de 70 % em um seguimento de 18 meses Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  56. 56. Tratamento HD – Mensagens Finais FEBRASGO 1. Terapia compotamental + fisioterapia + anticolinérgicos são a primeira escolha 2. Estrogênioterapia deve ser coadjuvante nas menopausadas com hiperatividade 3. Na falha utiliza-se toxina botulínica (risco retenção) ou neuromodulação (risco dor) – o custo é semelhante, alto, vai da experiência do serviço Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  57. 57. Tratamento IUE - Mensagens Finais FEBRASGO 1. Treinamento e fisioterapia devem ser primeira linha para IUE. 2. Estrogenioterapia tópica deve ser usada nas menopausadas com IUE como coadjuvante. 3. Slings RP e TOT são muito eficazes para IUE e os que tem mais evidências. 4. Slings RP são indicados nas IUE com PPE < 60 mmH2O, nas recidivas e grandes obesas. Para os outros casos, o TOT parece ser mais indicado. 5. Slings RP têm mais perfuração vesical e retenção urinária (mais raro). 6. Slings TOT podem complicar com dor na face interna da coxa (raro). 7. Mini Slings parecem ser promissores, mas ainda faltam mais estudos. 8. Agentes de preenchimento são medidas de exceção usadas nas pacientes com IUE/DEI sem hipermotilidade que tenham grande risco cirúrgico. 9. Duloxetina deve ser evitada Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  58. 58. Tratamento IUM – Mensagens Finais FEBRASGO 1. Tratar primeiro o componente que mais incomoda, geralmente é o componente HD, então inicia com terapia comportamental + anticolinérgico 2. Se o componente que mais incomoda é IUE, pode ser indicado tratamento cirúrgico, mas a paciente deve estar ciente que a IU pode continuar mesmo após o procedimento pelo outro componente HD Manual de Uroginecologia e Cirurgia Vaginal, FEBRASGO, 2015
  59. 59. Muito Obrigado Pela Atenção

×