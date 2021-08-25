Nodulo de pulmon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilberto Carlos Falcón...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Concepto Se designa con el nombre ...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Concepto Fletcher JW. PET scanning...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Epidemiología Este signo se presen...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Problema ¿Es un nódulo benigno o m...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Problema Benigno Maligno
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilbe...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Causas Benignas • Granulomas (TB, ...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Causas Benignas • Lipomas, fibroma...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Causas Malignas •Epidermoide •Aden...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Causas Malignas •Tiroides •Tumores...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilbe...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Diagnóstico
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Anamnesis o Edad o Historia de fum...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Manifestaciones clínicas Pueden se...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilbe...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Estudio Morfológico- Radiológico G...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Velocidad de crecimiento El tiempo...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Velocidad de crecimiento Las lesio...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Tamaño El tamaño o diámetro de una...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Tamaño El 80% de los nódulos mayor...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Densidad Parcialmente sólido si en...
Nódulo pulmonar sólido, de densidad heterogénea, con contenido graso, en relación con hamartoma pulmonar
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Contornos
Nódulo pulmonar periférico, espiculado e irregular, de características malignas que presenta colas pleurales
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Contenido Interno
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Calcificaciones
Calcificación de tipo laminar de un nódulo pulmonar. Era un granuloma benigno calcificado. Nótense los ganglios mediastíni...
Calcificación central compatible con un granuloma benigno calcificado
La calcificación en “palomitas de maíz”, secundaria a la calcificación del componente cartilaginoso de la lesión, es suges...
Áreas de atenuación grasa (flecha) en el nódulo. Es diagnóstico de un hamartoma.
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Vascularización Diferencia en la d...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Tomografía Emisión Positrones La t...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Tomografía Emisión Positrones Inve...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Gammagrafía Invest Medicoquir 2011...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Broncoscopía Invest Medicoquir 201...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba PAAF La rentabilidad de la punción...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Videotoracoscopia o Indicada en nó...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Videotoracoscopia
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Videotoracoscopia
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Cirugía Convencional La toracotomí...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilbe...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Criterios de Benignidad 1. Presenc...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Criterios de Malignidad Hartman TE...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Factores a tener en cuenta Hartman...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilbe...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Modelo de conducta 1. Determinar s...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Modelo de conducta Nódulo benigno ...
Mientras no se demuestre lo contrario, resulta aconsejable considerar maligno todo NPS en pacientes de riesgo. Por tanto, ...
Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilbe...
Nodulo de pulmon
Nodulo de pulmon
Nodulo de pulmon
Nodulo de pulmon
Nodulo de pulmon
Nodulo de pulmon
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 25, 2021
2 views

0

Share

Nodulo de pulmon

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 25, 2021
2 views

Manejo del nodulo de pulmon

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Boundaries with Kids: How Healthy Choices Grow Healthy Children Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
A Child Called It: One Child's Courage to Survive Dave Pelzer
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nodulo de pulmon

  1. 1. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilberto Carlos Falcón Vilariño Especialista 2do grado Cirugía General
  2. 2. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Concepto Se designa con el nombre de nódulo pulmonar solitario a una imagen radiológica de aumento de densidad, en general esférica, de bordes bien delimitados, rodeada de aire pulmonar, aunque puede estar en contacto con la pleura visceral. La lesión no debe estar asociada con atelectasia o adenopatías. Con diámetro no mayor de 3cm ? Fletcher JW. PET scanning and the solitary pulmonary nodule. Semin Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 2002;14:268-74
  3. 3. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Concepto Fletcher JW. PET scanning and the solitary pulmonary nodule. Semin Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 2002;14:268-74 El nódulo pulmonar es un hallazgo incidental frecuente en los estudios torácicos realizados durante la práctica clínica diaria.
  4. 4. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Epidemiología Este signo se presenta aproximadamente en uno de cada 500 estudios radiológicos realizados en adultos. La variable proporción de benignidad o malignidad que aparece en la bibliografía es consecuencia de los diferentes criterios de inclusión utilizados. El 40-50% de los NPS resultan ser malignos, y el 75% de éstos son carcinomas broncogénicos. El 50-60% de los NPS corresponden a lesiones benignas, de las cuales el 80% son procesos inflamatorios; la mayor parte, granulomas asociados a tuberculosis o enfermedades micóticas. Arch Bronconeumol 2010;39(6):246-8
  5. 5. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Problema ¿Es un nódulo benigno o maligno? ¿Debe ser observado o investigado? ¿Debe ser resecado quirúrgicamente?
  6. 6. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Problema Benigno Maligno
  7. 7. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilberto Carlos Falcón Vilariño Especialista 2do grado Cirugía General
  8. 8. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Causas Benignas • Granulomas (TB, Brucelosis) • Hamartomas • Neumonía redondeada • Abscesos pulmonares • Quistes broncogénicos y secuestros • Atelectasias e infartos pulmonares
  9. 9. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Causas Benignas • Lipomas, fibromas y adenomas • Infecciones fúngicas • Hidatidosis • Sarcoidosis y amiloidosis • Granulomatosis de Wegener • Nódulos reumatoides • Malformaciones arteriovenosas
  10. 10. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Causas Malignas •Epidermoide •Adenocarcinoma •De células grandes •De células pequeñas
  11. 11. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Causas Malignas •Tiroides •Tumores de cabeza y cuello · Mama, tracto gastrointestinal, riñón, · ovario, sarcomas y melanomas · Sarcoma pulmonar · Linfoma · Carcinoides
  12. 12. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilberto Carlos Falcón Vilariño Especialista 2do grado Cirugía General
  13. 13. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Diagnóstico
  14. 14. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Anamnesis o Edad o Historia de fumador o Exposición a carcinógenos o Residencia o viajes a áreas endémicas de micosis y tuberculosis, o Historia de enfermedad maligna previa y enfermedad pulmonar previa.
  15. 15. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Manifestaciones clínicas Pueden ser asintomático o casi sin síntomas clínicos en un 90 % de los pacientes. Algunos pueden presentar síntomas como: Tos, broncorrea, hemoptisis, etc.
  16. 16. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilberto Carlos Falcón Vilariño Especialista 2do grado Cirugía General
  17. 17. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Estudio Morfológico- Radiológico Guembe P. Semiología torácica: nódulo y masa pulmonar.. Tratado de radiología clínica. Madrid: Interamericana MH; 1997. p. 329-38.
  18. 18. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Velocidad de crecimiento El tiempo de duplicación es el término que se emplea para hacer referencia a la velocidad de crecimiento y se define como el número de días requeridos para que un nódulo pulmonar duplique su volumen (1,25 veces el diámetro)
  19. 19. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Velocidad de crecimiento Las lesiones pulmonares malignas tienen tiempos de duplicación variables entre 20 y 400 días. Existen tumores anaplásicos muy agresivos de crecimiento rápido y tiempo de duplicación corto (metástasis de tumores testiculares, sarcomas. Lesiones malignas de crecimiento muy lento (coriocarcinoma, adenocarcinoma muy diferenciado y algunas metástasis). Se calcula que el tiempo de duplicación es de unos 90- 100 días en el carcinoma epidermoide y el carcinoma de células grandes y de alrededor de 185 días en el adenocarcinoma. Radiología. 2007;49(4):237-46
  20. 20. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Tamaño El tamaño o diámetro de una lesión (media de las distancias obtenidas en el eje transverso máximo del nódulo y en un plano ortogonal al mismo), considerado de forma individual, tiene un valor muy limitado en la caracterización del nódulo pulmonar.
  21. 21. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Tamaño El 80% de los nódulos mayores de 3 cm. son malignos y sólo un 20 % presentan malignidad en nódulos menores de 2 cm.
  22. 22. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Densidad Parcialmente sólido si en su interior presenta áreas que dejan ver parénquima pulmonar normal. No sólido (opacidad en vidrio deslustrado) si a través de él se puede observar parénquima pulmonar sin zonas que lo ocupen Henschke CI, Yankelevitz DF, Smith JP, Miettinen OS. Screening for lung cancer: the early lung cancer action approach. Lung Cancer. 2002;35:143-8.
  23. 23. Nódulo pulmonar sólido, de densidad heterogénea, con contenido graso, en relación con hamartoma pulmonar
  24. 24. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Contornos
  25. 25. Nódulo pulmonar periférico, espiculado e irregular, de características malignas que presenta colas pleurales
  26. 26. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Contenido Interno
  27. 27. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Calcificaciones
  28. 28. Calcificación de tipo laminar de un nódulo pulmonar. Era un granuloma benigno calcificado. Nótense los ganglios mediastínicos calcificados asociados
  29. 29. Calcificación central compatible con un granuloma benigno calcificado
  30. 30. La calcificación en “palomitas de maíz”, secundaria a la calcificación del componente cartilaginoso de la lesión, es sugestiva de hamartoma pulmonar.
  31. 31. Áreas de atenuación grasa (flecha) en el nódulo. Es diagnóstico de un hamartoma.
  32. 32. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Vascularización Diferencia en la densidad pico superior a 20UH es sugestiva de malignidad, aunque únicamente un 58% de estos nódulos serán realmente malignos. Un incremento inferior a 15UH predice benignidad
  33. 33. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Tomografía Emisión Positrones La tomografía por emisión de positrones (PET) ha demostrado una especificidad y sensibilidad altas en la captación de 2-flúor-18- fluoro-2-deoxi-D-glucosa por parte de lesiones malignas. Sensibilidad del 95% Especificidad del 80% Valor predictivo positivo del 90%. Valor predictivo negativo del 89%. Invest Medicoquir 2011 (julio-diciembre); 3(2):95-101. ISSN: 1995-9427. RNPS: 2162
  34. 34. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Tomografía Emisión Positrones Invest Medicoquir 2011 (julio-diciembre); 3(2):95-101. ISSN: 1995-9427. RNPS: 2162
  35. 35. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Gammagrafía Invest Medicoquir 2011 (julio-diciembre); 3(2):95-101. ISSN: 1995-9427. RNPS: 2162 La gammagrafía con 99mTc deproteido posee una sensibilidad del 96% y una especificidad del 73% para la detección de malignidad de un NPS. La gammagrafía con P-829 podría proporcionar mejores resultados incluso que la PET.
  36. 36. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Broncoscopía Invest Medicoquir 2011 (julio-diciembre); 3(2):95-101. ISSN: 1995-9427. RNPS: 2162 La citología de esputo y la broncoscopía tienen poca rentabilidad. Sólo el 10-15% de los nódulos malignos presentan citología positiva. El papel de la broncofibroscopia es cuestionable, ya que su rendimiento diagnóstico se sitúa entre el 10-78%. Con el lavado, cepillado y biopsia el porcentaje de verdaderos positivos en nódulos menores de 2 cm es del 10-28%. La biopsia transbronquial posee una sensibilidad diagnóstica para malignidad del 40-68% y un 41% para benignidad
  37. 37. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba PAAF La rentabilidad de la punción-aspiración con aguja fina (PAAF) para obtener el diagnóstico positivo de malignidad en nódulos periféricos de 2 cm oscila entre el 80 y el 90%, descendiendo al 50-70% en los menores de 2 cm o cercanos al hilio pulmonar. Fletcher JW. PET scanning and the solitary pulmonary nodule. Semin Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 2002;14:268-74
  38. 38. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Videotoracoscopia o Indicada en nódulos menores de 3 cm localizados en el tercio periférico del pulmón en pacientes con moderado o bajo riesgo de malignidad o Pacientes entre 35 y 50 años, no fumadores y con nódulos menores de 3 cm. o Los que se aconseja no demorar el diagnóstico
  39. 39. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Videotoracoscopia
  40. 40. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Videotoracoscopia
  41. 41. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Cirugía Convencional La toracotomía se encuentra indicada en enfermos con riesgo elevado de padecer cáncer o en aquéllos con alta probabilidad de presentar una metástasis.
  42. 42. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilberto Carlos Falcón Vilariño Especialista 2do grado Cirugía General
  43. 43. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Criterios de Benignidad 1. Presencia de un patrón benigno de calcificación. 2. Estabilidad en el diámetro de la lesión durante al menos dos años. 3. La baja probabilidad de malignidad basada en la edad de los pacientes, menores de 35 años. Hartman TE. Radiologic evaluation of the solitary pulmonary nodule. Semin Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 2010;14:261-7.
  44. 44. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Criterios de Malignidad Hartman TE. Radiologic evaluation of the solitary pulmonary nodule. Semin Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 2010;14:261-7. 1. No presencia de calcificaciones en un nódulo pulmonar solitario 2. No estabilidad en el aspecto y tamaño de la lesión (crecimiento rápido). 3. Alta posibilidad de malignidad en pacientes mayores de 50 años con antecedentes de tabaquismo.
  45. 45. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Factores a tener en cuenta Hartman TE. Radiologic evaluation of the solitary pulmonary nodule. Semin Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 2010;14:261-7. Historia clínica y exámen físico minucioso del paciente. • Edad del paciente < 35 años ó > 50 años. • Antecedentes de tabaquismo, historia de cáncer • Tamaño del Nódulo. • Valoración de Rayos X de tórax anteriores (2 años). • Estabilidad y no crecimiento de la lesión (por lo menos en 2 años). • Tiempo de duplicación (DT e/ 20 – 400 días) de un NPS se considera sospechoso de malignidad. • Características morfológicas y radiológicas del NPS (Tamaño, bordes, posibilidad o no de cavitación, grosor de la pared, existencia o no de calcificaciones).
  46. 46. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilberto Carlos Falcón Vilariño Especialista 2do grado Cirugía General
  47. 47. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Modelo de conducta 1. Determinar si la lesión es benigna o maligna. 2. Si debe ser resecada quirúrgicamente o mantenerse bajo observación. 3. Elegir la técnica quirúrgica más adecuada.
  48. 48. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Modelo de conducta Nódulo benigno por criterios clínicos e imagenológicos. A estos casos se sugiere realizarle seguimiento clínico y radiográfico: 1er. año trimestral, 2do. año semestral, anual hasta el 5to. año. · Nódulo maligno por criterios clínicos e imagenológicos. A estos casos se sugiere someterlos a cirugía. Según la localización y el estadio del tumor podrá escogerse entre la CVT y la toracotomía clásica. · Nódulo indeterminado por criterios clínicos e imagenológicos. A estos casos se sugiere realizarle CVT con biopsia transoperatoria. Según el resultado, la localización y el estadio del tumor se realizará la resección por esta vía o se convertirá a toracotomía clásica.
  49. 49. Mientras no se demuestre lo contrario, resulta aconsejable considerar maligno todo NPS en pacientes de riesgo. Por tanto, será necesario tener la certeza de benignidad para evitar la cirugía. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Consideraciones
  50. 50. Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente “Saturnino Lora Torres” Santiago de Cuba Sección Cirugía Torácica Dr. Gilberto Carlos Falcón Vilariño Especialista 2do grado Cirugía General

    Be the first to comment

Manejo del nodulo de pulmon

Views

Total views

2

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×