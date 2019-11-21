Clase pseint

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATERIA: COMPUTACIÓN
¿Qué es un algoritmo? • Un algoritmo es un conjunto de instrucciones que especifica la secuencia de operaciones a realizar...
La definición de un algoritmo debe describir tres partes: Entrada, Proceso y Salida, así: • Entrada: Información dada al a...
Algoritmo: • Cuando se formula un algoritmo el objetivo es ejecutar este en un computador, sin embargo, para que este enti...
¿Cómo podemos representar un algoritmo? • Usando pseudocódigo y la representación usando diagramas de flujo.
¿Qué es PSEINT? • PSeInt es principalmente un intérprete de pseudocódigo. El proyecto nació como trabajo final para la cát...
Tipos de datos • Los identificadores, o nombres de variables, deben constar sólo de letras, números y/o guión bajo (_), co...
Tipos de Datos Simples Existen tres tipos de datos básicos: • Numérico: números, tanto enteros como decimales. Para separa...
Operadores
Funciones matemática
Primitivas Secuenciales (Comandos de Entrada, Proceso y Salida) • Lectura (Entrada). • Asignación (Proceso). • Escritura (...
Ejercicios: 1. Escribir un diagrama que te pida escribir un nombre y muestre un saludo. 2. Realizar un diagrama que permit...
