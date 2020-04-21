Clase 6 consultas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trabajo de Investigación sobre Sistemas Operativos
¿Cómo hacer una Portada? 1- Selecciona el menú Insertar y luego la opción portada: 2- Selecciona alguna de las portadas pr...
¿Cómo hacer una Portada? 3- Una vez seleccionada a gusto, modificar con los datos solicitados: Nombre, Apellido, Curso, Ma...
¿Cómo hacer un Índice? PASO 1: Cuando tengan toda la información completa y organizada en su documento de Word, recomiendo...
¿Cómo hacer un Índice? PASO 2: Seleccionar cada titulo del documento. PASO 3: Aplicar estilos de párrafo que se encuentra ...
¿Cómo hacer un Índice? Aplicar los estilos de formatos a todos los títulos y subtítulos, quedando cada uno de la siguiente...
¿Cómo hacer un Índice? PASO 4: Luego ubicarse en la pagina del índice. PASO 5: Seleccionar el Menú Referencias y luego la ...
¿Cómo hacer un Índice? PASO 6: Elegí el tipo de índice que te guste y lo aplicas haciendo clic. Quedara de la siguiente ma...
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 1: Para saber las características de Android, utilice el buscador Google y visite la si...
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 2: Copio la dirección web de la pagina de la siguiente manera, haciendo clic derecho co...
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 3: Ingreso a la siguiente pagina: https://www.citethisforme.com/es Muestra la siguiente...
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 4: Luego deberán hacer clic en “Sitio web”. PASO 5: En la siguiente ventana, pego el li...
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 7: En la siguiente ventana seleccionar la opción “Citar”.
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 8: Luego muestra la siguiente ventana, que luego presionaran el botón “Continuar”.
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 9: muestra la siguiente ventana en la cual deberán revisar los datos de la pagina web v...
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 10: Muestra la siguiente información, en la cual deberán hacer clic en “Copiar bibliogr...
¿Cómo hacer una Bibliografía? PASO 11: Volver al documento, situarse en la bibliografía y pegar la información. Visualizar...
• Realizar las consultas por FORO de la Plataforma y correo electrónico: carlosmartinezenlinea@gmail.com • Las entregas de...
