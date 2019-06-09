Successfully reported this slideshow.
How does an improperly filtered Analytics property looks?
WHEREISMYREALUSERDATA OH!Thereitis | | | || Whatisthisdoing here? | | | | That lookslikebut it isn’t
Why it gets so messy?
REALWORLDPROBLEMS Incorrectlytaggedcampaigns Multiplerowsfor thesamereferral Incorrectplacement? Junktraffic
How to avoid that with custom filters in GA?
Lowercase/Uppercase filter
STANDARDIZECAMPAIGNS,URLS,SEARCHTERMS
Search and replace filter
SOURCECONSOLIDATION https://carloseo.com/consolidate-referrals-google-analytics/
Advanced filter
REASSIGNSOURCES https://carloseo.com/reassign-sources-google-analytics/#filter
Include filter
INCLUDEVALIDHOSTNAMES Validhostnames 100%Ghostspam Development/Staging Scrapingsites https://carloseo.com/removing-google-...
AVOIDDATASAMPLINGFULL POPULATION SAMPLE
INCLUDESUBDIRECTORY/COUNTRY Organizedataandavoidsampling
Exclude filter
EXCLUDEIRRELEVANT SOURCES/TEAMTRAFFIC Office Home Support Developer Friendshome https://carloseo.com/removing-google-analy...
EXCLUDEBOTTRAFFIC/ISPs➔ hubspot ➔ google llc ➔ google inc ➔ alibabacomllc ➔ ovhhosting inc ➔ microsoft corp ➔ facebookirel...
Get creative
COMBINEDIMENSIONSTOEXCLUDEBOTTRAFFIC CUSTOM DIMENSION FILTER OutputExample: Browsersize//Browserversion 357x127//19.0.2254
FILTER INTERNAL TRAFFIC DYNAMICALLY CUSTOM DIMENSION FILTER https://carloseo.com/exclude-dynamic-ip-google-analytics/
THE REWARD
THEREWARD
THECASCADEEFFECT
How do you use filters?
THANK YOU linkedin.com/in/carlosea/ https://carloseo.com @carlosesal LET’S CONNECT
7 filters that will make your google analytics data shine

Google Analytics is only as good as the quality of its data. Learn how to polish, consolidate, and rearrange your data with a combination of advanced and customized filters.

7 filters that will make your google analytics data shine

